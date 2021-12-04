The Stench of a Politicized Supreme Court (audio)
As this court seems set on overturning Roe v. Wade and abortion rights, the further damage to the once-trusted institution is obvious
|0:00
|-7:34
Dear Friends,
During the oral arguments this week to consider a Mississippi abortion law, the lying and cruel indifference vividly displayed by Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett raises growing doubts about the legitimacy of this court as presently constituted. These are people who said one thing during their confirmation hearin…