Sharing here the newest installment of the short video series “Media Misses” that I’m producing with Mark Jacob, a former Chicago Tribune editor and author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter.
Today we’re talking about CNN’s oversimplification—that the contest is about two unpopular old guys. In a classic expression of false equivalency and misunderstanding, CNN’s Abby Phillips claimed that “nobody wants Trump, nobody wants Biden.” Seriously? We take a hard look at this superficial and wrong take on what is factually true.
You can watch our conversation here:
Media Misses: CNN’s “Nobody wants Biden” nonsense