Media Misses: CNN’s “Nobody wants Biden” nonsense
New Hampshire's primary proved that the president is in a good position and Trump isn’t
Steven Beschloss
Jan 25, 2024
Sharing here the newest installment of the short video series “Media Misses” that I’m producing with Mark Jacob, a former Chicago Tribune editor and author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter.

Today we’re talking about CNN’s oversimplification—that the contest is about two unpopular old guys. In a classic expression of false equivalency and misunderstanding, CNN’s Abby Phillips claimed that “nobody wants Trump, nobody wants Biden.” Seriously? We take a hard look at this superficial and wrong take on what is factually true.

You can watch our conversation here:

If you’re not already, please consider becoming a paid subscriber for just $5 a month or $50 a year. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone (including “Media Misses”) and give you full access to the comments sections.

