Media Misses: It’s a travesty how criminal defendant Trump pushes “law and order”

It’s not a “complicated relationship” with police – it’s an exploitative one
Steven Beschloss
Apr 24, 2024
Today’s Media Misses video looks at a New York Times story about how Donald Trump—facing 88 felony counts—pushes a law-and-order message and portrays himself as on the same side as law enforcement. But it’s not ironic. It’s just dishonest and exploitative.

Watch our conversation here:

Media Misses pairs me with Mark Jacob, author of the excellent Stop the Presses newsletter.

