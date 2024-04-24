Media Misses: It’s a travesty how criminal defendant Trump pushes “law and order”

Today’s Media Misses video looks at a New York Times story about how Donald Trump—facing 88 felony counts—pushes a law-and-order message and portrays himself as on the same side as law enforcement. But it’s not ironic. It’s just dishonest and exploitative.

Watch our conversation here:

Media Misses pairs me with Mark Jacob, author of the excellent Stop the Presses newsletter.