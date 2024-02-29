8

Media Misses: Why is 68% better than 81%?

The New York Times and other outlets shortchanged Biden in Michigan primary
Steven Beschloss
Feb 29, 2024
8
This latest installment of our short video series “Media Misses” looks at how The New York Times and other news outlets thought Joe Biden getting 81% in the Michigan primary was bad for him but Donald Trump getting 68% was better. Yes, the significant uncommitted vote required attention, but once again, we can see framing that emphasizes the troubles facing Biden, while asserting that Trump is “coasting” to victory. This imbalance has become a clear and dangerous pattern.

“Media Misses” pairs me with Mark Jacob, author of the excellent Stop the Presses newsletter. Consider subscribing. And please do share this and other posts with your friends.

Coming tomorrow: An essay addressing the frustrating decision of the Supreme Court that will delay the Trump criminal trials.

