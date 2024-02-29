Media Misses: Why is 68% better than 81%?

This latest installment of our short video series “Media Misses” looks at how The New York Times and other news outlets thought Joe Biden getting 81% in the Michigan primary was bad for him but Donald Trump getting 68% was better. Yes, the significant uncommitted vote required attention, but once again, we can see framing that emphasizes the troubles facing Biden, while asserting that Trump is “coasting” to victory. This imbalance has become a clear and dangerous pattern.

