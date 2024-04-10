Media Misses: The Washington Post's Guessing Game on Voter Suppression

Today’s installment of our 5-minute video series “Media Misses” looks at a Washington Post story that says some states have made voting harder while others made it easier. The headline fails to note that it’s Republicans who made it harder. And the story—largely a roundup of state changes—fails to clearly address the central issue of voter suppression in the upcoming elections.

Watch our conversation here:

“Media Misses” pairs me with Mark Jacob, a former editor at The Chicago Tribune and author of the excellent Stop the Presses newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

Coming tomorrow: A look at Arizona’s draconian abortion ban and its likely impact on the fall election.

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for just $50 a year or $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comments sections.