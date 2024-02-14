6

Media Misses: The Hill’s softball story on Jared Kushner

If you’re ignoring the Saudis’ $2 billion deal, you’re missing the real Kushner story
Steven Beschloss
Feb 14, 2024
6
This new installment of the short video series “Media Misses” by Mark Jacob and me looks at a story by The Hill about Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner saying he won’t rejoin the administration if Trump wins. In a journalistically unacceptable omission, the story doesn’t mention that Kushner got a $2 billion investment from the Saudis after his friendly treatment of the Saudi dictator when he was in the White House. Nor does it mention the role of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reported role in the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Kashoggi.

Watch our conversation below:

Jacob is the author of the excellent Stop the Presses newsletter. Consider subscribing.

Steven Beschloss

