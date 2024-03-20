Stop the Fuzzy Framing. State the Facts!

Today’s installment of our short video series “Media Misses” looks at major media getting squishy on the facts. North Carolina Republican candidate Mark Robinson has unquestionably made antisemitic comments, but The New York Times says they were “widely seen” as antisemitic. So it’s just an opinion? Also, The Washington Post’s headline on Paul Manafort said he was “criticized for Russian ties” when it should have directly said he had Russian ties. It’s not partisan sniping—it’s a fact. So say so.

As usual, “Media Misses” pairs me with Mark Jacob, author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Give it a read and subscribe, if you haven’t already.

You can check out our conversation here:

