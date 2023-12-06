5
Media Misses: Yes, Rule By Billionaire Bucks is Bad for Democracy. Duh.
The Washington Post stumbles on the role of money in politics
Steven Beschloss
Dec 6, 2023
Today’s episode of our short video series, “Media Misses,” looks at an article in the Washington Post headlined, “The mega rich are the new political bosses. Is that bad for democracy?” As if that’s a question any thinking person would ask. “Media Misses” teams me with Mark Jacob, author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter and a former metro editor at the Chicago Tribune. Do consider subscribing.

As always, thanks for being a part of this growing community committed to democracy, justice and a better America.

