Joe Biden's Achievements (audio)

Dear Friends,

It’s easy to get swept up with the day-to-day trials and tribulations of the news cycle and not pause to reflect on what has been accomplished. This dispatch, including a top 10 of President Biden’s achievements, is meant to be encourage that reflection. Over the last several days, it’s been widely shared on social media, including by Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, and MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell. As I say below and in this audio version read aloud by me—while recognizing the struggles the country faces—this piece is “my chance…to express gratitude for what has been accomplished.” I hope you find it valuable.