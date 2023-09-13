Sep 13 • 9M
As the Vise Tightens (audio)
The violent incitements by Trump are intensifying as his legal troubles mount. This cannot go on endlessly.
Dear Friends,
This post from Sept. 8, read aloud by me and here below for paid subscribers, makes the case that we should have every expectation that Donald Trump will continue to mouth off and threaten judges, prosecutors, co-defendants and other witnesses, tainting prospective jury pools. Unless, that is, the judges overseeing his indictments decide th…
