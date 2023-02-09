America, The Violent (audio)

Episode details
6 comments
Dear Friend,
I’ve never shared publicly the personal confrontations noted in the opening of this dispatch, read aloud by me and below. But I felt it was important to note how the ripple effects of violence linger, long after the acts themselves. There’s no getting around the fact that America is a violent society, but I think it’s important to pause and …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to America, America to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.