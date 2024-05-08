Playback speed
Democracy is Not the Top Priority at The New York Times

The paper's executive editor is more worried about being "impartial" than the dangers of authoritarian rule
Steven Beschloss
May 08, 2024
40
Transcript

Today’s installment of our 5-minute video series “Media Misses” looks at New York Times’ executive editor Joe Kahn’s interview in which he says the preservation of democracy is not the biggest issue for the Times. Kahn makes the questionable statement that immigration is more important, apparently based on polls. He also suggests, disingenuously, that to take a tougher line on Donald Trump and the dangers facing democracy would lead to the paper becoming “a propaganda arm for a single candidate.” Really? Mark Jacob, author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter, and I address this wrong-headed thinking.

Check out our conversation here:

