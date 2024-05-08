Democracy is Not the Top Priority at The New York Times

Today’s installment of our 5-minute video series “Media Misses” looks at New York Times’ executive editor Joe Kahn’s interview in which he says the preservation of democracy is not the biggest issue for the Times. Kahn makes the questionable statement that immigration is more important, apparently based on polls. He also suggests, disingenuously, that to take a tougher line on Donald Trump and the dangers facing democracy would lead to the paper becoming “a propaganda arm for a single candidate.” Really? Mark Jacob, author of the excellent “Stop the Presses” newsletter, and I address this wrong-headed thinking.

Check out our conversation here:

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comments sections.