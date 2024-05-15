Playback speed
Share post
Normalizing a Trump rally is media malpractice

AP stepped around the ugly mess last weekend
Steven Beschloss
May 15, 2024
4
Transcript

Today’s installment of our short video series “Media Misses” looks at how the Associated Press failed to mention the most offensive aspects of Donald Trump’s rally last weekend in Wildwood, N.J. AP also bought into a clearly bogus crowd estimate, serving the goals of the Trump campaign. We have seen this dangerous failure in coverage before, smoothing Trump’s path to the White House. Political reporters must do better this time. The stakes could not be higher.

“Media Misses” pairs me with Mark Jacob, author of the outstanding  “Stop the Presses” newsletter. Check it out if you haven’t already.

You can watch our conversation (just six minutes) here:

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comments sections.

