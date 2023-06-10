We use necessary cookies to make our site work. We also set performance and functionality cookies that help us make improvements by measuring traffic on our site. For more detailed information about the cookies we use, please see our privacy policy.
✖
Will Donald Trump Be Convicted?
Will Donald Trump Be Convicted?
Will Donald Trump Be Convicted?
The facts detailed in the 49-page, unsealed indictment of defendant Donald J. Trump are deeply damning, and it’s obvious to anyone who looks soberly at what’s documented that this man is in serious legal jeopardy. The indictment chronicles in clear and compelling language 38 separate felony charges involving at least seven types of crimes, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information—which is a violation of the Espionage Act—as well as conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing records and documents, concealing documents in an investigation, scheming to conceal and making false statements.
We now know that classified documents were found in “a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room” at Mar-a-Lago, which the indictment calls “an active social club” where “tens of thousands of members and guests” visited. We have learned that Walt Nauta, Trump’s valet also named in the indictment, acted “at Trump’s direction” to move boxes of documents to Trump’s residence “to conceal them from Trump’s attorney, the FBI, and the grand jury.” The indictment also chronicles two cases when Trump recklessly showed documents to people lacking clearance, one involving a “plan of attack” which he acknowledged was “still a secret,” and another displaying “a classified map related to a military operation.”
The alleged content of these documents and their potential misuse could not be more serious. They include “information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries, United States nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack,” the indictment says. “The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods.”
In his brief statement on Friday, Special Counsel Jack Smith made clear what’s at stake and what his responsibility entails. "We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone,” he said. “Applying those laws, collecting facts, that's what determines the outcome of an investigation. Nothing more and nothing less.” Performing their duty, a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida agreed.
Despite the gravity of his alleged criminality, Trump won’t necessarily be convicted, of course. We have witnessed his remarkable and consistent skill at delaying and avoiding accountability for criminal behavior, not only in the last seven years but throughout his adult life, so there is good reason to doubt the outcome in this case. The assignment of pro-Trump Judge Aileen Cannon, at least for now, surely gave many of us trepidation (although her involvement can be appealed if she remains the assigned judge and refuses to recuse herself).
To be sure, like every criminal defendant, Donald Trump is provided the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. But I think it’s worth asking where you think this is heading, based on what we know so far. Will Trump be convicted? Can he be convicted given the political complications of his declared candidacy for president and the aggressive efforts by leading Republicans to defend him and dismiss the legal facts? Have you become so skeptical that the possibility of conviction seems impossible to achieve? And, as a related matter that I addressed in my post Thursday night when news of the indictment broke, do you still believe that no one is above the law? And is the rule of law still intact?
I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. As always, please do be respectful in your comments.
Share
America, America is sustained by paid subscriptions, making it possible to keep nearly all the writing available for everyone. If you’re not already a paid subscriber, I hope you’ll consider becoming one.
*Photo credit of Jack Smith taken on June 9, 2023: Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images.
Convicted, yes, incarcerated doubtful. Till the end of his days he will remain a danger to the United States of America. And of course -we have no idea how much he already shared, sold, exposed our national security.
I am kind of at a state that we return to a form of barbarism. Let’s turn Fake45 upside down until he either cries “uncle” or the fluids from his body run out of his nose or mouth. He has been able to slickly slide through so many situations. He hugs the American flag like it’s one of his mistresses but really, he loves the greed, the grift. I want him imprisoned for life. If he is allowed to stay at Mar-a-Lago, he should be confined to two rooms, his bedroom and the notorious bathroom, meals served there, all monies made at his clubs to be given to the government and to people he’s hurt...us! He is to be isolated from any friends or patrons, not allowed to use texting nor Truth Social or Twitter. Give him an old-fashioned typewriter. Reduce him to nothing, assets and all. Let him whine and wither away. Yes, I had thought long and hard about this. He caused havoc and chaos. He must pay for his crimes.
I'm hopeful but scared. I don't like this judge, and I know how much the neo-confederates are itching for a Civil War.
I trust Jack Smith.
As John Adams stated we are “a government of laws, and not of men.” It seems quite evident that the former President, Donald J. Trump, broke a number of laws and if found guilty should be penalized just like any other citizen. I pray the country as a whole will see the gravity of these multiple charges and that justice will be served fully and as swiftly as possible.
Does it sound a bit like a dime-store novel that the judge who can blow the case out of the water (metaphorically) is named "Cannon?" . . .
She might be assigned only for the arraignment. And she may have been chastened by the "conservative" 5th Circuit. But how can our country be so fragile?
And the euphemistically called "right" wing went "ballistic" when seeing Chinese balloons. But they are totally fine with exposing nuclear secrets to anyone who wanders into the Spanish-style pool and tennis club called Mara Lago*
*Note: a "Mara Lago" is [fittingly] a "long-legged long-eared rodent (Dolichotis magellanica) closely related to the cavies and widely distributed in southern South America." cf Merriam-Webster Dict.
I don't think he'll ever go to jail, but being barred from holding any public office would be enough for me. Of course, he might be facing other federal and state charges.
My perception is that the U.S. justice system is not working well. Rich people get away with stuff all the time while the poor get pounded with the full force of the law for the slightest infraction.
I am following with interest. Not so much to see the antics of TFG, but to see if the Republicans can come to their senses regarding him.
Only in this insane asylum of a country could a criminal indictment be a boost to a political campaign, as will be the case here.
I've read the indictment. What I'm concerned about is finding a jury composed of people who can accept the facts presented to them. All it will take to derail a guilty verdict is one jury member with fealty to trump. I'm also concerned about the judge letting trump pull his usual delay, delay, delay - oops we're in an election.
He’s going down, unless he can fluke a dodgy juror.
Even if he wins this case, there’s a second stage indictment coming for the docs, plus J6 indictments, Georgia, NY, and the case of campaign finance fraud identified by the J6 Committee.
The failure of our democracy is on us, the people. Arguably, there are many cultural, technological, and sociological reasons for this but in the end it's us that have ceded order for anarchy. When truth becomes a subjective concept, there can longer be any moral center. That is where we are now in America.
The facts - facts being a victim of the degradation of truth - clearly indicate a crime. But crimes need truth to prove. For those of us who haven't lost the concept of truth, this is an open and shut case; but we're so far gone as a nation that facts, truth, and crime and justice are no longer incontrovertible pillars of our society. Thus, it's doubtful that trump will ever spend a minute of penance for these crimes.
I am troubled that many TV pundits and commentators, and Mr. Beschloss, express doubts about Trump's conviction. Why sow such seeds, thoughts? There is a fine line between a fear and a wish, often the same. Would it not be better to express confidence on the American people, and, given the evidence, be surprised if Trump is not convicted.
The GOP is dead but they just don't know it. Over 60% of Millennials & GenZ voters say they will never vote for a Republican because: They have been paying attention!
Trump will likely take a plea deal as: Lordy, Lordy -there are tapes
But he will also be indicted in Jan 6th DC case & GA Voting ones so his troubles have just begin
There are no good days left in that miserable traitor's life & I am here for all of them.
I’m just waiting for him to board the next flight to Moscow. Nothing would surprise me at this point.
We have seen the court become more and more greedy and corrupt from the Supremes to the Southern District of Florida with Judge Cannon. Trump led an insurrection. The Republican congress is not helpful. Actually the Republican party has turned into a Maga Soap Opera. People do not read. Perhaps Jack Smith's Insurrection venue will provide some results in time to jail this traitor. But I despair. Has the reach of fascism taken us over? We started as men with slaves and women with no voice. We have a mega rich ruling class, women's rights restricted and a criminal who sells our military secrets to Saudis for golf tournaments. It's somewhat unfounded, I admit... or is it?
I don’t like this judge either. I watched my local news channel last night. They asked random people on the street what they think. More than half questioned said they still support trump. He’s not above the law. I’m very concerned about the constant drumbeat of violent threats from the right wing nut jobs.
I remember Trump saying to someone before he ran for President the first time that if he ran for political office, he would run as a Republican because they were "stupid".
I thought he meant it literally.
Now I believe he meant they were stupid for letting Richard Nixon get caught.
Glenn Kirschner thinks so. I hope he is right. He is a mortal danger to everything.
While reading the indictment Rex Tillerson, formerly Trump's Energy Secretary, came to mind. Rex told friends that Don was a "moron". Which is obvious to anyone who pays any attention to Trump's mental incapacity. Fans and pundits fail to mention this, when it is plain fact, every time the man opens his mouth. This is beyond narcissism. What sane and average IQ human thinks they can get away with taking and hiding and refusing to return top secret documents? More than poor judgment. This is stupidity, idiocy, irrationality. Please Steven, tell your friends in the media--all sides--to tell the truth about Trump's incapacity to reason. Mentally unfit for any public office.
how does a being who is entitled to massive secret service protection go to jail? do the secret service personnel go with?
YES, if America still has a system of Justice. NO, if it doesn't. THAT SIMPLE.
We live in strange times. I’d like to think he’d be convicted based on the evidence, though I can’t imagine him serving any jail time. But I’m pretty jaded by the amount of people who still worship him to believe it’s a slam dunk. I do fully believe if he takes power again, that after almost 250 years, the Republic is dead.
The indictment is beyond horrifying. However, there is a long, mine-strewn road between here and conviction. If Aileen Cannon presides over this case, the US is in real trouble. The indictment is step 1. When the shock and (barely repressed) jubilation over Jack Scott’s report... we are left with the reality of what pro-democracy people will be facing.
Btw: what happened to the $2 billion MDS handed over to Jared Kushner, scion of a felon family. No audit trail of where that gift went??
I would like to know YOUR opinion. Do you think he'll ever see the inside of a jail cell?
Most concerning is the general politicization of this by the GOP. Calling this a Biden indictment means they have no respect for the Grand Jury system. Until the remaining coup supporting members of Congress are expelled and held accountable they will continue to attack our system of law. God forbid they regain meaningful majorities and the executive branch. DeSantis has an vision for how he wants to weaponize DOJ and the Ex branch. I fear for the future of our country.
He would, obviously, have to be kept outside the general prison population, which is a fitting punishment for TFG who's fragile ego needs constant reinforcement from his adoring "cult members". Lock him up and throw away the key, I say.
I admit I am an irredeemable cynic. It's too much of a coincidence that Canon got assigned. I have my suspicions that Garland is sandbagging the case because he's a secret MAGAT. Although it seems impossible that anyone could read the indictment and come away thinking orangehead should be exonerated. Nevertheless it's too fantastic.
Because of the various levels of classification and military related documents retrieved, couldn't this have been assigned to the jurisdiction of military tribunal? It doesn't make sense to have regular citizens be jurors on a trial where there is evidence they do not have clearance to view. I also like that there are no appeals, in the military tribunal process, why not trump his SOP ?
I fear that what is known and aspired to as “the rule of law” (indeed if it ever existed for the privileged) - is at best in recovery from the blow it took under the evil simpleton. Watching and hoping it recovers, if only for the sake of our children.
I often wonder if we had properly held Reagan, Poppy Bush, and Nixon... (or any one of them really) to proper account for their clearly criminal actions, if we'd have still arrived at the Trump criminal enterprise administration as it played out in our reality.
I don't think this country can survive yet another illustration that the wealthy and political elite reside above the law, while we concurrently have states trying to criminalize abortion and homelessness against the plebs.
Either we are a country of laws, values, and ideals. Or we are not.
Trump is the ultimate litmus test for what we are going forward.
Unless he dies first -- and his health can’t be good -- I believe he will be convicted.
I agree with Mare Meyer, hopeful but scared. Also America is clearly in need of a better document listing MINIMUM qualifications for holding the office of President. High on this list, passing the kind of background check required for working at a military base.
I am in the camp that wants to see TFG convicted and in prisoned but that won’t likely happen. If convicted, he will likely get home confinement and hopefully they take away all his methods of communicating with the outside world.
I believe this is one of those turning points where we as a nation must decide if we are a country of laws and if justice matters. For too long have the aristocrats among us gotten away with crimes, justice needs to be applied equally to everyone.
Balance to our system of governing must be the attainable goal to be a true democracy.
I sure hope Trump WILL be convicted, Steven! He DESERVES it!!!
I trust Jack Smith. Regardless of any maneuvers and delays, there is overwhelming and self incriminating evidence to his guilt. And there is NO DEFENSE. None.
The evidence is so detailed and damning. And then... Aileen Cannon. She’s already proven she’d circumvent the law and let him delay, now even if she is removed, Trump extends the process, which is always his aim.
The Grand Jury made up of south Florida folks brought the indictment. Another trial jury of south Florida folks can weigh the evidence and make a decision.
"This is the way" (Mandalorian trope).
Read somewhere else that Florida is very republican. And a trumpist judge. Not good signs. A couple of quiet trumpers on the jury, and it's doubtful he will be convicted on this case. But, there are others
I think he should go to prison if convicted. I know there are security issues, but there are issues if he's allowed to be free, too. I think the trial will bring out such damning evidence there won't be any question of his guilt, and the need to be kept under control.
I absolutely believe he SHOULD be found guilty. If he does go to prison- as he SHOULD, he would most certainly have to be put somewhere that keeps him out of the general population. He may have a LOT of fans in prison as well.
What truly scares the hell out of me for this is what happens if he somehow gets elected. I worry there may be a way the other politicians will find to put him in charge of these kind of state secrets again. What would he do with them this time? What has he already sold to our adversaries? What deals has he made with Russia already? With Saudi Arabia? With the Taliban? What will happen if he does go to prison? Will people try to get him out.
More than anything what kind of place are we going to leave for our children or grandchildren? What happens to their lives? I fear for their future....
It takes a special kind of fool to not notice that this witch hunt is entirely political. PERIOD.
If Trump were not running for office, and clearly likely to win reelection, the Biden crime machine would simply ignore him. There isn't one shred of "justice" going on here. This is banana republic politics. PERIOD.
So, as of the last seven years, it's been established that the Trump/Russia collusion scandal, which so many of you were sure was a real thing, was actually a hoax perpetrated by Hillary Clinton. She should be in prison for that.
The first impeachment was for a PHONE CALL. Apparently none of you paused to consider how a phone call could be impeachable. Oh, but it's what he SAID! OK, what did he SAY? You don't even know, right? Nancy Pelosi told you it was an impeachable offense, and you bought it unquestioningly. Nancy Pelosi should be in prison.
So, why did Nancy impeach a president for a phone call? Because investigators were connecting the dots on Joe Biden's connection to the bribery schemes of Hunter Biden in Ukraine. Pelosi needed a way to divert people away from that. So, impeach Trump.
By the same token, the progressive media simply refused to mention Hunter's laptop. And when the story became too hot to ignore, they said it was fake. Any idiot knew it was real. You knew it, right?
And then the second impeachment. Do you remember what that was allegedly for? Attempted coup? That's rich. Nobody had a gun. There was no plan. And TRUMP WASN'T EVEN THERE. Did you think he was? Why? Because that's what you were led to believe? By whom? Trump was giving a perfectly legal and legitimate speech to perfectly legal and peaceful listeners, over a mile from the capitol building, where the riot took place. Trump has been charged with NO CRIME on Jan 6. Doesn't that seem unusual, given that he's been charged with having documents that he has a right to have. If Garland could find something to charge him with for Jan 6, he would, and you KNOW it. Trump did nothing wrong. Garland should be in prison.
And now the great "document caper", in which Trump had his WH documents removed from his office, just like very president before him. Can you name a president who DIDN'T do this? No, you can't. And, why now with the indictments? Because the investigation into Biden's bribery schemes, in which he and his family received TEN OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS from crooked foreign interests, was getting too hot. They needed another diversion. And it worked, didn't it? You've forgotten, if you ever knew, that Biden's criminal activity has been well documented. Just as the FBI report that Wray has been stonewalling about was coming to light, the front-page stories switched to the indictment. How convenient! Biden should be in prison.
There is an old saying, "You can never underestimate the intelligence of the American people." I'd say that's true. What would you say?
I think Trump should be subject to conviction unless he is elected to another term as president. If he is elected to another term before the completion of a trial, any statute of limitations should be suspended until he leaves office again, so the trial could resume (or a new one could take place) once he is again out of office.
Having watched Trump for 8 years now - and knowing his pre-political history of bad faith dealing, probable money-laundering, and other lies and self-aggrandizations - Smith's indictment of him for crimes against the national security & obstruction of investigation of those crimes appears bullet proof. Then along comes the fickle finger of fate, giving Trump the unexpected advantage of a judge who, last time out, did everything she could to throw the case TO the Trump side. Aline Cannon was so desperately pro-T* while on the bench that the FL Court of Appeals quickly reversed her on several matters. Cannon's first destructive option will be to put off T*'s trial on these documents until after the 2024 election. He will still be found guilty unless w R-trickery at the polls T* somehow becomes dictator for life. Then it's time to move to Canada or Australia.
Remember more charges are coming. Big ones. This will overwhelm tfg (the fucking ghoul) and whatever pro bono legal team they can patch together. Rudy? He will keel over from a heart attack and die. I do believe in divine intervention, aka karma or whatever your choice of faith would call it.
I also think he’s only adding to the evidence every time he opens his malevolent mouth. Keep running asshole. Keep running.
This is such a sad thing to come to anyone, albeit someone like Trump who has never faced consequences in his life. It is an awful legacy for his children, however complicit they are. While I do want him convicted and off the presidential ballot, I feel no happiness (or schadenfreude) in the event, but I am glad to see progress.
Possible conviction complication seen by MSNBC's Ari Melber: Judge Aileen Cannon presides but delays and delays. Trump gets himself nominated, then elected. Right after inauguratiohe guts DoJ and his cases g et tossed66⁵ out.
What I'd like to know is how are our allies taking this news, If he isn't found guilty or is found guilty without prison time then we will have failed the allies and they will be hesitant to share anymore Intel with us. As a nation in the world's eyes we have fallen. We can't afford not to find him guilty nor giving him a verdict with prison time. If he gets through this and god help us is the GOP Candidate and becomes president we are done. As a country, a nation, a democracy and a leader. We will be banned from everything.
A reasonable jury--by that I mean a jury without any MAGAs embedded--will convict on this evidence. I have no doubt.
The more complicated part is the sentence.
1. Will trump and Nauta get the same sentence for the same crime?
2. Because the sentence demands jail time, and the government is obliged to protect its inmates, will Nauta and trump receive the same protection?
3. Because trump, as FPOTUS, has a security detail, will that detail accompany him to prison? (Related: could security personnel be forced to spend time in prison?)
4. Will the convict be allowed a platform to continue his lies on social media, which would be a continuation of his crime?
Enquiring minds etc etc.
If Trump is not convicted, it may be the end of the rule of law in America. If not convicted, what will future leaders do? Doesn't make any difference who they are or what their politics are, they will not feel obligated to follow the rules, especially the ethics and morals that go along with the rule of law. We are country of laws, not men, and the lack of a conviction would damage that greatly.
As to his incarceration, I personally feel, especially after reading this indictment, how the court does not incarcerate him if convicted, and how can he not be convicted? How can Trump prepare an effective defense against these charges and the evidence, just based on what we have seen? Don't you think Smith has much more that he hasn't shown? I am sure Trump will continue to rely on more lying and deception, and there are those who have done much less over the past two hundred years than Trump who have been branded traitors, which he is, no doubt, especially after combining these indictments with those coming from the January 6 investigation. He must go down. His so called empire must be totally destroyed, and his minions must be treated in the same manner ASAP. Maybe we should bring back firing squads, only after due process, of course. Wouldn't that send a message?