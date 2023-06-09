The principle that no one is above the law is not dead. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Donald Trump himself broke the news this evening that he’s been indicted—making him the first former president to ever be charged with a federal crime. The indictment was filed in Federal District Court in Miami and is reported to contain seven counts, including illegal retention of government secrets and false statements, obstruction of justice and conspiracy.

As The New York Times notes, “Mr. Trump is expected to surrender himself to authorities in Miami on Tuesday, according to a person close to him and his own post on Truth Social.”

“I think this is the worst day in Donald Trump’s life,” said legal expert Ari Melber on MSNBC, “and it’s only going to get worse from here.”

While neither Jack Smith nor a spokesperson for the special counsel provided any comment, Trump did not hesitate mouthing off. “I have been indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” he posted on Truth Social, concluding with this: “I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States…I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!” For days he’s been asserting that he did “NOTHING” wrong.

Do not doubt: Jack Smith knew that the longer he took to indict, the more complicated this case would become as the election season heats up. Trump can whine and rant—and he already has—that this indictment is the result of a corrupt Biden administration and it’s all political.

But for all of us who believe in the rule of law, the fundamental principle that no one is above the law and the importance of accountability for the good of democracy, this federal indictment is a seismic event and a reason to rejoice.

In the coming days, let’s keep close watch and discuss this moment when we are reminded that we are a nation of laws and justice must be served.

