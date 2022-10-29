My wife and I often play a game called “Where else in the world would we live?” Usually, it’s borne out of our great hunger for international travel and a curiosity about people and cultures in other countries, an appetite not easily satisfied by a week here or a week there. The insights that come from living in a place are always different—deeper, richer—when you can go beyond the featured attractions and experience everyday life. (Not that I don’t take a boat ride to see the architecture along the Chicago River every time I visit, even though Chicago is my hometown.)
The question of “where else” is typically raised with a playful combination of general curiosity and genuine hunger for the new—and yes, sometimes a desire for momentary escape from everyday life. Just imagine what it could be like to live in Kyoto or Vancouver or Berlin or London. Maybe for some months, maybe for much longer. But idle imagining aside, I’ve been hearing from others (and sometimes wondering myself) whether the day could come when living somewhere else is a necessary response to the growing hostilities and anti-democratic pressures in America. The word used is not moving but fleeing—not jumping but feeling pushed. (For the record, I’m not planning on it.)
So with either frame in mind—the playful reflection or the more serious worrying—I’d love to hear what you think: Where else in the world would you live? As always, I ask you to be respectful of each other.
*Photo Credit: Filippo Bacci via Getty Images.
Where Else Would You Live?
*Photo Credit: Filippo Bacci via Getty Images.
