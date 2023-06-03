We use necessary cookies to make our site work. We also set performance and functionality cookies that help us make improvements by measuring traffic on our site. For more detailed information about the cookies we use, please see our privacy policy.
Since writing yesterday’s post on Joe Biden, “The Benefits of Age,” I’ve been reflecting on the question of chronology. I don’t know that the 80-year-old Biden would say his 70s were his best decade, but I could imagine he might, at least in terms of his professional life. After all, he served both terms as vice president and was elected president all while he was in his 70s—not a bad sign his life’s work was paying off. Then again, he was in his 70s when he lost his beloved eldest son, Beau, an enormous blow.
I have two daughters in their 20s, and I often tell them to buckle up for the reality of a tumultuous decade. Of course, I am drawing on my own 20s, when I was sorting out my life professionally and personally—trying out new things, changing jobs often, going back to school, figuring out what kind of person I might spend my life with, discovering myself and how to manage my emotional ups and downs, making plenty of mistakes. (If only I could have a few do-overs, considering what I know now.)
I met my wife when I hit my 30s (luckily) after I moved to New York City. I also began to be more confident in who I was and who I wanted to be. I was having growing success as a writer and felt like doors were opening to me that were closed before.
My 40s might have been better in terms of my life’s chronology if I hadn’t moved to Los Angeles. In that youth-obsessed culture, especially in the movie business, I felt like I had to lie about my age almost from the day I got there—and I was only 40. Then again, my wife and I were so absorbed in raising our kids while juggling our careers that I barely had to time to think about the dreaded issue of age.
But honestly, my 50s would be my pick for the best decade. The kids were a little bit older and a little more independent, my wife and I were well aligned creatively, I was clear about what I wanted professionally, and I was able to draw on my experience as a storyteller in different modes (the written word, film and TV, books, radio) and bring it all together in my work. Let’s see if my 60s can surpass this.
In 1977, Gail Sheehy’s book Passages was a huge bestseller, urging readers to reflect on decades to understand the periods and passages of their lives. Sheehy’s roadmap not only emphasizes (too cutely, I’d say) the decades themselves—The Trying 20s, The Catch 30s, The Forlorn 40s—but also the bumpy struggle to transition from one to the next. I am not a big fan of the book—life doesn’t really divide itself into such neat, consistent categories, does it?—but there is value to thinking about the shape of one’s journey.
What about you? What decade is (or will be) your best decade? And why? Maybe you’re looking back, but maybe you’re gazing ahead toward what’s to come.
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful.
*Photo by ArtMarie via Getty Images.
Born in 54. 69 next week.
Short answer is today, this week and month and this decade.
The past was great with it's many successes, joys, fears and failures. But, we live today for tomorrow.
Still each decade left strong memories:
50s - play, 1st grade, air raid practice
60s - great public education, JFK, MLK, RFK, immense sadness. Vietnam, moon landing, Scouting, orchestra
70s - HS, paid own way to MIT, met wife, left research and started marketing at BigCorp.
80s- fast professional and personal growth. Many achievements and firsts. Risks vs stability
90s - a less great decade
00s - incredible growth and risks and Tucson!
10s - more of 00s
20s more and better of the 00s and 10s
46 yrs married. No kids. Lots of animals and books and art and fun
I would say my 50s were pretty great. My 2 sons were out of the dreaded teens and now working and doing great. They challenged me to go back to school and for a time all 3 of us were in different colleges. I started at 53, went to Europe for the first time at 55 as the oldest person in a study abroad program, graduated with another degree at age 56. loved all of it except losing my Dad. Now I am 70 and I am not doing as well as I had hoped, covid and isolation took it's toll on my plans, my health both physical and mental. Still I have big plans with a cross country move and return to my childhood state soon. I am teaching myself how to do things as a widow. I am planning to spend more time in Italy and France in the next few years and enjoying my grand, my 2 sons and my siblings. I am planning to buy a few presses so I can do bookarts and create some neat things. I am planning dinner parties and a fab flower and veg garden when I move. And maybe another German Shepherd puppy...live is pretty good and can and will be better.
I love the concept, but maybe it isn’t the person’s age but the decade they lived in. The 90’s seemed very good and calm. The economy, confident country, post Cold War, before terrorists, less plane hijackings. Clinton’s sexual dalliances were the biggest national issue. I don’t recall how old I was.
No matter the age for Jews in Germany late 30’s early 40’s weren’t good years.
Approaching 72 in a few months. I have to say that the most interesting and liberating time in my life were in 1969 and the very early 70’s. I was 18 years old, out of the house, going to college in DC during the “sexual revolution” and Mary Jane usage. Music was (and still is) awesome, people were kind to one another, peace signs were important, protesting the Vietnam War was a must, getting Nixon out of power. So necessary for a young impressionable Southern Jewish girl to be a part of.
I like to hold onto the belief that each decade will get better than the last and so far it has but I’m only in my 20s.
I had a fun childhood, my teens were challenging and full of growth, and my twenties had been full of self discovery and understanding what I want long term
I hope that the second half of my twenties includes establishing myself as a writer and building long term relationships
I can hope that my 30s includes finding a life partner, maybe starting a family, but I’ve learned it’s best not to try and plan life out.
What advice would you guys give someone in their twenties?
I will be 80 in two months. If I make it, it will be my best decade, assuming I get at least most of these next ten years. Why? Because I've been around the block more than a few times, met my partner, who walks with me still, did the usual family thing, stumbled a few times, but got up and kept going on my path. I now approach the 80s decade with a fair amount of patience, wisdom, and humor, all of which I plan to use to enrich the time I have left. I will be more audience than participant in this decade as I witness great changes approaching in this country, on this planet. What I see and hear will be the raw material of my art and writing, the two activities I enjoy most in this world at this time.
Every decade has gotten better! At eighty-four just waking up every morning is joyous. What could possibly be better than that?
Always the one I’m living!
So far, my sixties have, well... sucked. I'm officially halfway through the decade and have spent a good chunk of my retirement funds on medical care: deductibles, copays, and the infamous, "No, we don't participate with Blue Cross so you'll have to pay out of pocket." BUT, it's going to get better because 1) I am finally on Medicare with the best supplement, 2) after next week's surgery I will be free of breast cancer, and 3) I already have reservations to hike around Lake Louise and Banff in the Canadian Rockies come August with my incredible son. As a Latina, I've honestly had a charmed life, came of age when women actually had rights, the government started caring about the environment with the EPA, I married a good guy, got my own loans and ran my own practice for forty years - enough to have saved enough for the aforementioned healthcare garbage. I've written novels, paid off my house, and helped put my kid through college & law school. I've exercised my right to protest and I've worked elections. The latter half of my sixties onward will be my strongest - the world and the fascists had better buckle up.
I have hope for the next decade to be, kids are raised, flourishing and vote blue, retirement on the horizon and relative good health (the Dolt 45* years & J6 took a toll) which will improve immensely when justice is served. 💙🗽
I'm hopeful for what is to come—the second half of my 60's and beyond... if I'm fortunate.
Really tough question to answer! My 30s, in hindsight, were pretty great--three of my four kids were born. My 40s are best forgotten--divorce, job changes, a bad relocation decision, etc. My 50s were turbulent at the beginning (given everything referenced immediately above), but a wonderful second marriage and a bright at my job have me feeling good about things now!
Mine would be a long decade of 33 to 52 - as 52 began my life with Rheumatoid Disease. 33 I was a “Hottie” but had enough maturity not to take myself too seriously. I was healthy, had my newly divorced life straightened out and was ready to conquer the world, slay dragons , kick ass & take names. I was headed for whatever came next until it did - at 52. I might say as far as learning extreme patience & and growing older with my best friend- he is even more amazing now than 17 years ago. So physically from 33-52 but happy from 52 on - I am 67 and I may not be a hottie anymore, I am happy and thriving emotionally. 💖
My fifties were my greatest years. I spent quite a few years raising my daughter on my own. After putting us both through college, and after she was out on her own, I was able to sell the house, put everything in storage, and I was able to use my skills, knowledge, and experience as a travel nurse. I lived and worked in 6 states in 6 years, traveling across this beautiful country with only the essentials that fit in my Honda. I retired right before the pandemic. I look back on my travels as the best times of my life. I was healthy, happy, at the height of my career. I tell my daughter that the best is yet to come.
Every decade of one's life should have memorable events, but my best were in my 20s, and I have forever remained 29 ! I loved going to college, meeting new friends, learning and how to cheat the dorm washing machine out of its quarter. The football games were great as was saying hello to JoePa when often passing him on the street. My dorm was next to Old Main,, and sometimes the chimes that rang out the hour would go haywire, and at 2, 3, 4 AM would ring maybe 15 times. When I was little, I took swimming lessons at the Y. I was trying to tread water in the deep end, couldn't and almost drowned. The instructor had never taught us how to breath. So when rescued, I ran out screaming I would never, never come back. I would have sworn at him had I known any words. So, wouldn't you know, Penn State required 2 semesters of swimming. Yikes ! Did beginners, everyone else went on to intermediate, I said nope ! Beginners again for me. I never have learned to swim. No sharks or boats for me. I t was also the only time I ever got a C. One in economics- understandable, the other, really, -field hockey !!
This was also the decade I gave birth to my first two children, sweet little people, hale and hardy, and bald. Nurse had to scotch tape a ribbon bow on daughter's head. Son went for first haircut at age 2, jumped down from barber chair, out of shop, and down the sidewalk he ran, me chasing him. My third came when I was 30. It can't be anything but the flu, I told the doctor. Ha! So now, she and I call her the flu baby, and I cannot imagine life without her.
The only regret for this time is that 6 months into marriage, I knew I had made a mistake, and it took me 21 years to rectify that. But I wouldn't have my three wonderful loves, so it was worth it.
And so, as I said, I remain 29 forever.
I have to agree with 50’s. I was professionally and personally in a great place - kids grown and living their lives; I had finished grad school late in my 40’s and now it was paying off literally and figuratively. I enjoyed my work immensely and my family and friends as well. i was able to travel to places I always wanted to see. My 60’s and soon to be 70’s have been filled with grandchildren, surgeries, aging parent, aging self. We’ll see what 70’s bring...
Late 70s/early 80s.
The sweet spot for me, early twenties. Lots of freedom, discovery, and adventures.
Like several others, I found the fifties awesome for many reasons, but mostly "coming into my own". Still, the other decades each offered just what was needed and good as well as difficult lessons were learned. Now I am going to be 78 this year and my seventies have been fabulous too. Yes, there is "decline", which is natural with a mortal incarnation, AND there are so many benefits as we look back and integrate and loosen things that moor us (even though the mooring was/is also essential). I've been watching intervews with Tina Turner since her recent death and in her most recent ones, she spoke of being accepting and at peace with the inevitability of dying and death. THAT is a huge blessing and also helps us appreciate EVERY moment we have no matter our physical age. Ironically (or not), I believe the more we embrace our own mortality, the more we ALSO embrace life, more and more fully. That IS my experience. Love reading all your reflections!
Steven, I am looking forward to the upcoming decade. I am 79, and I hope to make it to 80 then 90. I have chosen at least some positivity in all of my decades. My late 20s were unpleasant, especially stressful due to a contentious divorce, but I got through it. Then as 30 came about I met and married a wonderful woman, a person I describe as a true soulmate. Going on 48 years now. Some good in all of my decades, but I am especially interested in what's coming in my 80s. My ups and downs have leveled off, and despite some "old age" aches and pains I am roaring to tackle what happens next! Thanks, Steven, for your comments about life!
The 90s were a most excellent decade for me & my family
My husband's career as a Medical Director for Montgomery County's Mental Health Drug & Alcohol Abuse division was in full swing-I was the Principal of a large successful Preschool & K program. Our kids were in &/or graduating from HS & Colleges & we spent time together as adults-Glorious
BUT
In 2003 our eldest grandson arrived followed by 5 more & as we all fight for them & democracy?
We have the immense privilege of watching the next generation grow & thrive?
I think ( with any luck) the next 2 decades will be my best!
My 50s were FABULOUS. I felt great and I was at the top of my game, career-wise. My 60s (I’m still in them) would have been better absent health issues, but I’m still active. I retired from a demanding and less-than-fulfilling job at 65 and have no regrets.
I am 72. When I turned 50 my Mom said the fifties would be the best years of my life. She was right and I told her (93) so last week!
The children were independent, married and beginning their own families. My wife was a teacher and I the general manager of a large food manufacturing facility. We were both well paid. My wife had most of the summer off, I had six weeks of annual vacation to do some traveling and enjoy our place at the lake. As the decade went by, we knew we could retire anytime that work became too onerous. It happened when we were 57 and we have happily enjoyed retirement ever since.
Chart based on data from surveys done by US Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2012, 2013 and 2021. People were asked to score their life satisfaction from 0 to 10, where 0 is the best possible life, 0 = the worst. Chart shows average scores by age for the three years. The best is yet to come, Steven!
