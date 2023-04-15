America, America

Lou Doench
13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

To be literal, my eyeglasses are the only thing keeping me alive because I can’t see crap without them

In a modern sense, I cannot imagine going back to a world without a computer in my pocket

H. J. Brandt II
13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Indoor plumbing.

cleopete
13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Democracy.

DougAz
13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

I'd say electricity.

But I know how to live without (1960s Scouting).

My wife of 46 yrs... also said electricity and she really can't live without it!

Baja Arizona
13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Clean water.

Phyllis Davidson
12 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

I have type two diabetes, and I literally could not live without medical insulin

Clancy Cherry
13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Books.

Barbara Farr
13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Printing press

Rita Richards Newhouse
13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Stents. Having had a heart attack years ago, I literally would not be alive without the 6 that are in coronary arteries in my chest. Done twice, last time, doctor worked 4 hours on one and stent insertion to prevent the need for open heart surgery. Heart attacks are the family killer.

Sam Urdank
13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Education/Learning, without it, all other things would not be..The more you know...

Paul M Sotkiewicz
12 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

The marvelous, and largest machine ever known to man: the synchronous and interconnected power grid. It is what allows all of us to enjoy electricity at scope and scale that is affordable relative to incomes. It provides the backbone of communications, technology. It is the backbone of manufacturing. It is the single common thread linked to all matters of public health and safety.

Sarah Swenson LMHC
12 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

I can answer this from several perspectives. Because my loved ones are spread out across the globe, I couldn't live without air travel. Because my psychotherapy practice is online, I couldn't live without wifi. Because I am a book addict, I couldn't live without my reading glasses. And because I prefer cooked to raw food, clean to dirty clothing, and hot water for my shower, I couldn't live without household appliances. On the other hand, one of my lifelong fantasies has been to live in the woods without anything but candles, a fireplace, an outhouse, and the bliss of nature's sounds.

Pamela
13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

I always enjoy your work - I am with you with the phone/iPad - After my RA diagnosis & subsequent other things I no longer could work, The iPad & iPhone have been my friend. After losing our Blue Heeler Bowie, these devices have given me connection, given my mind things to fix, share. The ability to give my grandkids air hugs- most of all they gave me the ability to hear the voices of family & friends saying I love you ❤️

Mim Eisenberg (NYer now in GA)
13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

The miraculous iPhone is pretty much an extension of my body, bringing me limitless knowledge, news, books, movies, music, correspondence, Lexulous (a Scrabble-type game), shopping, social media, its camera, weather, driving instructions (without which I wouldn't leave my house, my sense of direction is so awful), all the things we use mobile phones for, at the touch of my right index finger (I'm not a thumb typist).

PolitiSage
13 hr ago·edited 13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

My glasses. I got them when I realized I couldn't see the Sea of Tranquility on the moon anymore. And, by extension, my telescope, through which I peer endlessly into the night sky.

POS4thSt
13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Indoor plumbing.

Steven Whysel
13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

The ability to give and receive the emotions of love and caring

C. A. Goss Jr
12 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Pacemaker. Stints. No hypotheticals.

1941. Our lighting was candles and kerosene lamps. Our prize possession, a Philco radio powered by a large bank of dry cell batteries. That was our high tech.

Thanks for the question. It makes us do a little survey of what our lives are like now.

Daniel Cooper
13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

At first thought, I’d say plumbing, or refrigeration. But these can be both done without. Being homeless living in the woods and under a bridge teaches you that.

Then I thought about cell phones, computers, tablets, etc. Electronics in general. The radio, television. But, here again, being without a couple of months teaches one that these aren’t necessary, either.

Medicines. One can do without them, as long as they were in excellent health. Me, I was without two months and it almost killed me. I would’ve been dead if it wasn’t for my son and daughter-in-law finding me.

Automobiles. No, this is an invention we can do without. A lot of people in this world are surviving without vehicles of any kind. Even bicycles.

Clothes. Do we truly need clothing? Honestly think about this a minute. Back in the mid 60s, while in high school, I had occasion to be invited to a nudist colony. Now, as a young high school male, running around ‘naked’ in front of God and everybody was an ‘enlightening’ experience. And, it taught me a hell of a lot about life, and free spirited living. I actually had a lot of fun on our weekends at the camp. Yes, I visited more than once. So, in my personal opinion, no, humans don’t need clothing to survive.

Thinking about this query, there’s not one thing. Not one invention, that man truly needs. That takes us all the way back to the beginning of time. The biblical days, with Adam and Eve. Everything was supplied for them to survive. They began the ‘invention’ phase I guess with their own ‘inventions’. Clothing, weapons, and on from there. Items to carry water, food gathered, etc. back to their place where they slept.

So, pick one. Their all important today.

Is there truly any current invention any of us can live without?

I don’t think so.

Homi Hormasji
11 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Not that I mean to sound highfalutin, but for me it would be the invention of the printing press. Or, to step back further, the invention of the alphabet itself. As Wittgenstein said, "Language is the house in which we live." Alright, now I am sounding highfalutin, but if not for the means of being able to record language, no other inventions would have been possible.

Dane Madsen
12 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

My titanium shoulders. Without them I would be in agony day and night.

Expand full comment
Crystal Miron
12 hr ago·edited 12 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

I am a big fan of indoor plumbing, refrigeration, and air conditioning.

Having had relatives with a "hobby farm" where the facilities were a wooden outhouse, I know firsthand the discomfort and anxiety of visiting an outhouse at night. Spooky. Scary!

I grew up near the north 45th latitude, and am mostly French Canadian in my genes. I was made for more moderate to cool climes.

Now I live in the US South and am expected to do unbearable things like mow my grass when it's 95+ degrees out. It's hard to imagine how people literally slaved away in the fields doing manual labor from dawn until dusk. I'd spontaneously combust. If air conditioning wasn't a thing, I couldn't stand to live here at all.

Rose Ellen
12 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Little invention - simple. My toothbrush.

We have a “relationship.” Actually, I have a toothbrush at every sink in my home. I am a little bit fastidious about my teeth. I want my toothbrush above any other gadget.

sharon pugh
12 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Absolutely my cell phone.

Wendy Stebbins
13 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Steven,

Such a thought provoking column for us today. Thanks for insisting that I go deeper into myself to do an update on me now and for my future growth.

Ubuntu,

Wendy

Mimi Jones
11 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

That's a really tough question. From the literal "can't live without" I suppose I'd say antibiotics. From the more philosophical point of view and still in the context of "invention" I'd say human communication (whatever form it takes!).

Great question.

Mary
11 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Eyeglasses. Really don’t need all the other inventions. Like to camp in the wilderness. Could not do it without glasses. All the other inventions don’t follow one to the wilderness.

Linda ihle
12 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

My first thought was my iPhone, and then I thought, electricity, but no, planes trains and automobiles or maybe indoor plumbing, medicines, vaccines, TV? But wait! I wear glasses. Without them I would see the world in a blur. And as a very visually oriented person, I would want to see the world clearly, in particular the faces of the people I love. Definitely my glasses!

Mary Andersen
12 hr ago·edited 12 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

I would like my computer and phone to do less! Less help putting things where the computer thinks they should go and easier to put things where I want them (and can find them later). I would like less grammar/spelling/word suggestions as they fragment my thinking process. I have tried to turn them off to no avail. And, apps!! PLEASE. It is just more help than I need to keep track of things and to keep my aging neurons growing.

Mary Snodderly
11 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Lots of people have mentioned glasses, and I have to agree. The ability to see things clearly is key to everything!

Barbara Laman
11 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

The light switch. And a pencil.

Gay Brangle
11 hr agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Eyeglasses, for sure. Electricity, second.

Jenn
11 hr ago

Germ theory/sanitation

Pam
10 hr ago

What a way to get one to consider and to reconsider!!! At first I thought “No, there is absolutely nothing” I couldn’t do without! Probably true, but... then I considered how lost I get without a gps!!! But I did get along without one and found my way albeit awkwardly! I can read a map!! Well, not without glasses!!! How fun and funny this thinking process went!!! Sort of a backwards way into “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”!!! Seriously though--clean water is the be all and end all of life that none of us can do without!!! Thank you Mr. Beschloss for this intriguing and thoughtful exercise!

Meemaw
10 hr ago

The Scientific Method.

brian rees
9 hr ago

this question bothers me (sort of) for a subtle reason: I argue the same point against the current Republican regime. History takes us own a road for a reason. As things change and develop decisions are made and the great masses accept them and they become standards because the general population finds that "they are good." Although I agree that you sometimes need to re-evaluate historical decisions, it is this current Republican idea that all that we have learned and grown with over time is now somehow bad. My specific examples being Roe and guns (like we want to go back to the old west quickest draw wins idea). So be careful in you reasons for wanting to undue the movement of society forward. Be sure there are real changes in considerations before whole re-inventing the wheel and re-digging old ground.

AVee
10 hr ago

So many

But

I couldn’t live without running water and bathrooms that flush

Anthony Gulluni
12 hr ago

'smrtphns'

Lisa Ditalia
7 hr ago

I would say eye glasses and I’ve gotten awfully fond of indoor plumbing. 😉

Jane Harper
7 hr ago

The printing press, for me personally. Professionally, I think the microscope; without it we wouldn’t have verified germ theory which led to an avalanche of cures. I worked in ICU for most of my nursing career. Honorable mention to non-lethal anesthesia.

Christopher
7 hr ago

Is Medicare considered an invention?

Art Hopkins
8 hr ago

I really enjoy reading, so I'd have a hard time living without books. Books educate me, but they also allow me to experience other places or other kinds of life. My life would be much less enjoyable without books.

Jon Saxton
8 hr ago

Antibiotics and vaccines

Mikael Waernlund
10 hr ago

Professor Rosling thinks it’s the washing machine:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26LVWEuEStQ

Janet Shapiro
11 hr ago

As with 1 of your questions earlier this week, I can't narrow it down to 1. I will group together my iPhone and my MAC. My iPad has the same information; but is is not as easily accessible, though it is better for reading and doing word and number puzzle games because it it is larger than my iPhone. My iPhone and MAC have all of my information, my calendar schedule, records of everything. It is easier to work with the MAC when I'm at home; but out for the day, or away from home, I can get all of the information from my iPhone. Then, going in a totally different direction, I rely very heavily on my microwave. For bringing in take out that lasts for several days, heating it up each day is the domain of the microwave. For those times when I know I'm going to have a busy week, or a lazy week, I buy prepared meals at the supermarket and then heat up a portion each day. Even when I actually do cook, the microwave makes meals out of the leftovers. So, those are the things that immediately come to mind. However, if you insist that I narrow it down to 1 invention, I would have to say my iPhone, because it does everything my MAC does and it is totally portable.

JC McKain
4 hr ago

As a South Texan, I’d argue for air conditioning. My father (born in 1928) would tell me stories about living in Houston before a/c -- ceiling fans, attic fans, and wet curtains. Houston is far enough inland that it’s all humidity & no coastal breeze. No way! But that explains the boom in the southern states as electricity and a/c spread.

Sharon Dennis
6 hr ago

The automobile. I can't even imagine the number of miles I've logged driving here and there -moving several times -traveling -going to symphony concerts -spring training - museums- hiking-the Grand Canyon -Napa Valley -Seattle -everywhere within driving distance of my former home in Ohio -all over Arizona -I mean -ALL over Arizona!! the automobile definitely! definitely!

founding
ira lechner
7 hr ago

Steve: we do enjoy your musings! Thank you! Question: when did voter registration start in states and Feds?

Norma Aspinall
8 hr ago

Mine would be my kettle - a lovely cup of tea!

Mary V Tegel
8 hr ago

flush toilets

But we could do a whole lot better taking care of our sewerage.

