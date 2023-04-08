Join my new subscriber chat
A private space for us to converse and connect
Today I’m announcing a brand new addition to my Substack publication: the America, America subscriber chat.
This is a conversation space in the Substack app that I set up exclusively for paid subscribers like you — kind of like a group chat. I’ll periodically post short prompts, thoughts and updates that come my way, and you can jump into the discussion.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to America, America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.