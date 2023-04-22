I spent the last few days in Washington, D.C., with over 100 college-age students who care about the environment. They had come from all over the country to share stories they had produced and learn new strategies to do this work better. There was a lot of talk about looking for solutions and hope, not just chronicling the myriad ways that the coming years could be filled with gloom and doom.
This hopeful way of thinking is not simply a mental exercise. It is the real work of imagining positive futures, researching examples of inventors and innovators and other inspiring people engaged in finding solutions that recognize the troubles we face (in this case, largely because of climate-induced environmental change) and then sharing some answers (both big ones and often small and local ones) to make things better.
It would be a cliché to say these student storytellers give me hope, which is true, but more than that was their effort to activate hopeful thinking and then find examples that give evidence for it. In my view, the best work typically depends on imagining possible positive futures, then figuring out how to get to those places.
With that in mind, I offer this Saturday’s question: What future do you want? Maybe it concerns planetary health. Maybe it’s about a fairer justice system or rethinking, resetting and repairing democracy. Perhaps it’s focused on improved and equitable public education and encouraging people from across the political spectrum to value this. Maybe it’s about your own children or extended family. Feel free to be small and specific or broad and big picture. But only by activating such thoughts can the work happen to make it real.
As always, I look forward to reading your thoughts and this community sharing with each other.
*Photo by Kar-Tr via Getty Images.
Steve: there is an immediate action that your 100 students can take PLUS what we readers can do about it: we need to take effective steps to register high school seniors and college students now so please everybody go on www.turnup.us/ and contribute tax-deductible where Harvard students are very effectively trying to register younger voters in 2,700 high schools and colleges but only in “competitive congressional districts”--we must be proactive now for 24 strictly nonpartisan!! Please take that first step now? Thank you
I want a future where people are kind and thoughtful to one another. Where consideration of another's best good is a reflex action. A future where people seek to listen and understand why others think and feel the way they do, and why it makes sense to them. I want a future where where this kindness we extend to other people then becomes kindness we extend to the environment, seeking the best good of the living systems within it. If we treat each other with kindness and compassion, then most of our problems are easy to find solutions to because we are all working together for good ways to fix the problem and not each other. I know it's a big ask and I know it starts with me, here and now.
Change the language. Change the narrative.
The future I envision is the eradication of labels based on fear and ignorance. Labels that discriminate are protective mechanisms designed to insulate the user from the uncomfortable; from addressing that which threatens their personal reality. As a therapist once said to me: many people would rather have a shoe that doesn’t fit than no shoe at all.
Language that is derived from a status quo that has not adapted to the constant evolution of life are the shackles that bind the present to the past. Changing the language removes this connection and allows progress to be made. In my case eradicating the “stigma” (scarlet letter attached to mental illness) is my most fervent wish. Stigma is a disease in and of itself that inhibits the ability for people to connect with others. Lest we forget: our survival as a species is dependent on shared intimacy.
What I hope for is that people will be kind to one another. I try in small ways just by smiling more and offering the wish for a good day. Most will smile back and return the greeting. Any kind of reaching out helps.
I live on a divided community (one of the few truly purple counties in Oregon). We need to see each other as neighbors again and not adversaries. I am not looking for a Pollyanna world, just one that is less fearful, angry, violent, and just plain mean.
My efforts will be in trying to encourage MOTIVATION in my friends, family and strangers to read, think about & discuss the burning issues of our day. Namely, preserving our democracy, our air, our water and exercising our ability to show kindness & compassion for each other.
Here's what I want for a progressive vision of America built around imagining a positive future instead of only harping on what's wrong right now:
1. A robust public healthcare system that also allows individuals to purchase supplemental individual plans.
2. Infrastructure policy that lessens the dependability of cars and making cities more walkable and bikeable.
3. Reigning in the excesses of capitalism: Implementing a German-style codetermination corporate model, overturning Citizens United, and going after abusive monopolies.
4. A recommitment to public education, a more holistic curriculum around confronting the racism in American history that also encourages students to take meaningful and positive responsibility, teaching anti-bias and empathy at a younger age, reinvigorating trades and certificate programs, promoting financial literacy, and encouraging employers to not mandate a college degree if it is not needed.
5. Rent control and public housing to compete with private developers.
6. Direct climate action that encourages both public and private investment/commitment.
So much of what's happening is due to the fact that we don't stop to listen, cultivate trust in relationship, and really hear each other's story. I have just spent a week in retreat with 18 amazing women. When we arrived, some people seemed aloof, snobby and stuck only with the family member or friend they came with. Some of us came alone, all of us were wary of the unknown.
It took 4 days of deep work to trust that we all have stories--some we're ashamed of, some we're scared to face, and some we don't think anyone else would understand so keep locked up inside. By the end, the walls disintegrated, what looked like strength and turned out to be fear softened, and we could talk and laugh and sing and cry knowing we had each other's backs--and shoulders. It takes time and trust to realize we're all in this together. By the time we left, we were all sisters. I wish more people had access to this kind of story sharing, trust building, greater understanding of the stories we hold and deep healing. My wish for a better future? That we might stop and listen in a way that enables us to really hear, as we share stories to reconnect, and build a new and more positive vision for America's future, and find a common way forward.
It is possible!
The future that MLK, Thích Nhất Hạnh, the Dalai Llama, Gandhi and others envisioned. We have much work to do.
Young folks will save the planet and save democracy. Wish I could live long enough to see it.
As I have said many times in the past - I am a concerned optimist. I see so much that could go wrong, but I have always believed that the MAGAS are a significant minority, but they control much of the political world in red states because of their gerrymandering of the opposition out of having any political power, so the first thing I would like to see is a reawakening of the significant majority of the American electorate to vote these people out as a result of a concerted effort by independents (the largest group in the electorate) rising to defend their rights. The polls indicate that this majority exists, especially regarding abortion and gun control, but also for the freedom to read what they want. If someone doesn't want an abortion - don't get one. If you don't want to read a certain book - don't. Everyone - men or women - have the right of choice as to how they want to live. That's the American way.
Everything must be based on the electorate, not the politicians, most of whom are stifled in both parties by special interests. This possible great wave towards freedom of thought and action will result in a Congress and a President who can right the wrongs generated by Citizens United, to codify abortion rights, to accept separation of religious beliefs and the state while at the same time solidifying the First Amendment for the benefit of all, which would mean that news sources must be held to a higher standard, i.e., telling the truth. I do not believe that I am a Pollyanna. This must happen, and I think there are many voices, especially young voices, that are demanding to be heard, and I believe they will be, and that they will come out as never before - not as Dems, Reps or MAGAs, but as Americans tired of the mess the old folks have gotten us into. I am from Tennessee, and for the first time in a long time, feel that there actually may be a movement like this started. I remain eternally optimistic!
Happy Earth Day. We may not agree on how to save it and many want to impair it or control it. But we can agree: we all need it. Breathe free and prosper.
An end to nationalism. A reset to society which accomodates all migrants and includes an end to economic stratification. A recognition of, and respect for, all life. An acceptance without fear of our tiny place and insignificance in the cosmos.
Today our town is having a giant litter pickup, along all the roads and waterways.
I want a future with roughly half the population we currently have. Everywhere. This vertical population growth curve underlies ALL the other issues facing us. https://www.amnh.org/explore/videos/humans/human-population-through-time
How about ALL OF IT!? We have the capacity but no leadership out of this. So many great ideas in the wings!! So much healing for our country to do. Seems overwhelming at times. I am ever more hopeful in what I hear from the Gen Zs.
Steve: if you would like to refer your 100 students to work with the Harvard group in their own schools, I’m sure they will be welcomed and trained as they have to start soon! I can arrange for a contact with the CEO of Turnup? Thanks
If we all were asking, and seeking answers for this question--What Future Do You Want?--instead of what we don't want... we could turn this chaos into creating a better country, government, and people very rapidly.
Would it be selfish and greedy of me to want all those things you mentioned to come together in a whole new way that astonishes and delights the masses? That is my wish for this earth day!
I want car dependency to go the way of cigarette smoking - acknowledge the body count, make the advertising illegal, and generally relegate it to spaces that are not public commons. With this and so much more (and arguably the primary catalyst for such changes) a paradigm shift in the way we regard each other. Let's give a damn about our neighbor, shall we.
I'd like to see a future where the government works for the people, and not for the rich and powerful. I'd like to see universal health care, affordable child care, better public transit, and a good retirement system for everyone. I'd like to see a fair tax system where everyone contributes their fair share. I'd like to see a justice system that treats everyone equally. I'd like to see my son have a better life then me.
The future I want is DIRECT DEMOCRACY - one person, one vote electronically, ruled by the majority. No representatives, no parties and no profiteering corporations (they are not people). In this future, as individual citizens, we raise issues on social media that each of us feel need addressed. Issues can be focused on local communities, or incrementally, all the way to global initiatives, depending upon the priorities set by a majority of the voting public. We also use social media to refine the issues, challenges and solution options until the majority clearly settles on well-defined goals. Individuals contribute to non-profit organizations that have reputations for successfully implementing comparable solutions (no taxes).
We are running out of time to completely change the current forms of what we call governance. The majority interests are mostly subservient to a self-serving minority of "representatives."
Their agendas and votes are pre-determined by massive amounts of financial contributions and favors that maintain power. While there are many well-meaning individuals who try to side with and serve the majority, they are no match for the current financial and political concentration of power.
We are running out of time, because the earth is as pissed off as many of us. This planet has a life of its own and is using its power to re-establish balance, likely eliminating we humans, because we are such irresponsible caretakers of its amazing resources. We do have a choice to work together for all of us and the planet. Let's do this.
I'm 65. I'll be happy if things don't get any worse. I thought Reagan was the low point of my time in America, and in many ways that's still true. I am hopeful though, it kind of feels like we've reached a turning point and voters are going to turn against the GOP in every state.
I want a world where we recognize all rights have responsibilities that go with them and responsibilities are not thought of as infringements on those rights.
I want the hate and the name calling to stop. We use to have each others backs. America has always been the symbol of freedom, yet we live in an age now, if you are not exactly what a certain group of people think you should be, you are unacceptable. That's bs in my book. That would go a long way to discussions again. I want climate change to be acknowledged and to be taken seriously, because I remember a time, where I live, that it use to not be so hot and where acid rain didn't kill off tons of the trees here. Where winters we had snow and now we get rain more often. It's a serious problem that needs to be one of the top issues in our country. Extreme weather all across our country. I'm still furious over so many blowing covid off like it was some conspiracy. I hope for no one that they loose a friend, like I did yesterday, who had long covid and his lungs could not heal or take it anymore. How can a pandemic not be taken seriously? I wonder sometimes where things went so wrong? People who use to want to come on vacation to our country, do not want to anymore for fear of being shot while they are out seeing the sites etc. I've read way too many comments saying so across the spectrum, let alone we have family in Europe and friends across the world, and they say it. Isn't it a shame, that our country has gone from a place people envied, to a place no one cares to step foot in again? So many issues and so many problems that are fixable, but for those who seem to hate everyone and want to make everything an impossibility.
We must have planetary health or life on earth will go extinct. I also want love to overrule hate. Governments to administer the details of order, not make laws. All humans embrace every human. Love our planet and protect everything on the planet
Hey, I'd like to invite everyone to have a look at the words and work of Dr. David Dark (Dark Corners on Substack). He is on Twitter as well. The comments resonate with his like a hit tuning fork touching another.
