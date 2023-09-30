In his powerful speech on Thursday from Arizona, parts of which I shared in yesterday’s post, President Joe Biden confronted the danger of MAGA extremists. But he also exhorted his audience—all of us, really—to reflect on what we can do for the good of democracy.
The more people vote, the more engaged the whole nation becomes, the stronger our democracy will be. So, the answer to the threats we face is engagement. It’s not to sit on the sidelines; it’s to build coalitions and community, to remind ourselves there is a clear majority of us who believe in our democracy and are ready to protect it.
I’m often inspired by members of this community who note the concrete actions they are planning to turn out the vote—of often reluctant young people, of home-bound older people, of the massive segment of our population that fails to perform its most fundamental responsibility as citizens. For some, their efforts may include talking to neighbors, volunteering for a phone bank, becoming election workers and supporting civic education. Many also speak out online and in person to confront single-issue dangers like gerrymandering, bans on abortion, gun violence, and an increasingly corrupt and theocratic Supreme Court. It’s the combination of any and all of these efforts and more—to “build coalitions and community” and “not to sit on the sidelines”—that help ensure the majority can and will protect democracy.
Yesterday, Gen. Mark Milley, in his two-and-a-half-minute “farewell address” as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, succinctly articulated what’s at stake. “We don't take an oath to a king, or a queen, or to a tyrant or dictator, and we don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator," Milley said. "We don't take an oath to an individual. We take an oath to the Constitution, and we take an oath to the idea that is America, and we're willing to die to protect it.”
With that articulation of what’s at stake, in addition to President Biden’s words, I thought today’s discussion should focus on what each of us can do in the coming months as the 2024 elections beckon at both the local and national levels. What action will you take for democracy?
As always, I look forward to learning from each of you and the opportunity for this community to benefit from each other’s insights and experience. In this case, the value is nothing less than helping to save our democracy. Please do be respectful of each other’s comments.
I write letters to encourage people to vote. Writing letters to voters is one of the most effective ways to help increase election turnout. And you can do it right from home!
https://votefwd.org/
1) Vote
2) Donate
3) Share Blue Voices
• Vote
• Harass anyone you know who is not registered to do so, and vote.
• Drive people to register and vote.
• Write letters expressing your opinion: newspapers, online, in comment sections of blogs, and more.
• Campaign to get media sources who wrap themselves in the Shroud of Turin, when on air claim to be news, but in court say they are in the entertainment business, OFF the airways.
• Donate to every campaign you are able to afford.
• Talk with anyone who supports trumpery, honestly try to find out what they see as the future UNDER MAGA. Ask if they are open to information. Try not to be judgmental… we all only know what our source of information tells us.
• Pay attention to local races as well as national.
Here's my boring, overblown
CIVICS CLASS response to Trump, social media, news corporations and, in my opinion, the lethargic DNC and Democratic elected officials as a whole. So sit down, get comfy, and let’s reflect on our situation.
If you never want to hear about Trump again, do something about it. One day I was so angry and felt like I had no control, and boom! I got it and started using my voice. As with anything in life, you have to work for it. Think of Donna Summer's mega-hit “She Works Hard for the Money” playing in the background.
Change
always
begins
at
the
👯♀️👯👯♂️👯♀️👯👯♂️
grassroots level.
Find your employees. Yes, you are a boss. Yes, your hard-earned money pays their salaries so be a boss. Talk to them. Tell them exactly what you expect from them. U.S. elected officials are paid through taxpayer funds as part of the federal budget.
Senators and Representatives, for example, earn $174,000 per year. Note also that elected officials also receive perks, including health insurance, retirement benefits, paid vacations, and allowances for official expenses such as office space, staff, and travel.
In addition, former members of Congress are eligible for a pension after a certain number of years of service. That means they get paid until they die. So let’s do nothing and let Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene get re-elected and we have to keep paying the hyenas in perpetuity. Do you feel like you're going to puke? Yep, I hear you.
Ms. Masto is one of my Senators so you can see there are numerous ways to contact her. And, Boy Howdy, do I ever. After all, I voted for her and pay her salary.
Catherine Cortez Masto, U.S. Senator
* Party affiliation:
Democratic Party
* Address:
313 Hart Senate Office Building,
* Washington, DC 20510
* Phone number:
(202) 224-3542
* Website:
cortezmasto.senate.gov
* Facebook:
@SenatorCortezMasto
* Twitter:
@sencortezmasto
LAS VEGAS
333 Las Vegas Boulevard South
Suite 8016
Las Vegas, NV 89101
P: (702) 388-5020
F: (702) 388-5030
I do my homework on what my elected people are up to, including my fantabulous Mr. President, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.. Yes, you can contact him. Yes, he has a legion of people with iPads in hand waiting to respond to you. You can even ask to be put on his Christmas card list. Yes, that really exists, Susan.
The threats Americans face come from within our borders. The social, political, and economic stability we know is in jeopardy, and there is clear evidence that one political party is intentionally destabilizing these pillars.
It has become obvious that our supposed shields are crumbling, revealing our susceptibility to authoritarianism, arrogance, and illogical behavior, just as in any other society.
The challenges we face today – the relentless debt dispute, rampant voter suppression, election rigging, and the growing popularity of authoritarianism among many – make clear that our societal norms are not invincible.
Addressing the domestic threats and challenges facing America (or any nation) requires a multifaceted approach that targets root causes and promotes unity. Here are some ideas on how to eliminate these problems.
- Civic education: reinforce the importance of civic education in schools and communities. Well-informed citizens are less susceptible to misinformation and manipulation.
- Election reforms:
- Transparent voting: introduce transparent and secure voting systems.
- Elimination of voter suppression: equal access to the ballot for all citizens, regardless of their demographic background.
- Campaign finance reform: Limit the influence of money in politics to reduce the influence of special interests.
- Strengthen checks and balances: ensure that the three branches of government operate effectively and independently to prevent undue concentration of power.
- Promote bipartisanship: encourage dialog and cooperation among political parties. This could include reforms such as ranked-choice voting or redistricting to reduce vote rigging.
- Media literacy: Introduce programs that teach people to critically analyze media sources and distinguish fact from fiction.
- Address economic inequalities: implement policies to reduce economic inequality to ensure equitable distribution of resources and opportunities.
- Promoting inclusive dialog: creating platforms where citizens can discuss and address societal issues in a constructive way, respecting different points of view.
- Leadership accountability: Leaders who abuse their power or spread falsehoods should face consequences.
- Promoting mental and emotional well-being: A society that places a high value on mental health is better able to deal with challenges rationally and empathetically.
- Promote national unity: Encourage programs and campaigns that invoke shared values and goals to create a sense of belonging and unity.
- Engage in global collaboration: Work with other nations to share best practices and learn from each other's successes and mistakes.
- Continuously monitor: Regularly assess the state of democracy, human rights, and societal well-being to immediately identify and address emerging issues.
We can make a difference by getting informed, voting, participating in community activities, and promoting understanding and dialog with each other.
Here's what I have been doing since 1972 & will continue to do:
1-I always VOTE
2-I donate $$ as I can
3-I write 100s of postcards, letters & have made calls (though I no longer make calls)
4-I tell my MOCs what I want of them & hold leaders accountable
5-I post on Social Media platforms as often as I can to share important news & events
6-Since GOP billionaires acquired over 90% of all US Media -I promote & amplify independent & progressive voices speaking truth to power
7-My oldest 2 grandkids are now registered Democrats ( 4 more to go -LOL) & are politically active
I've been doing "postcards to voters" for years and love how you can squeeze in a batch of 10 postcards, here and there as your schedule permits.
I've done a little bit of phone banking for candidates and try to donate when I can.
I've been thinking about taking the training to be a poll worker, but am still not entirely ready to take the plunge.
I write. I vote. I plead. I canvas. I have worked the polls. (The last time was 2016 and I became physically ill).
I write postcards for other states. I live in LA where it is less needed... but know democracy will win, we are in this all together.
I wanted a 2016 Hiliary sign for my yard after my (nasty) MAGA neighbor had huge Trump flags and signs on his yard. Despite it being against HOA rules. My county Democratic headquarters had 1 sign left. They gave it to me on the condition I would volunteer and go door-to-door in neighborhoods to fellow Demos to assure they intended to vote. It ended up being a good experience. I felt like I performed a good civic duty. Today in FL, I'd be a little more reluctant due to open carry...go to the wrong house and get shot and killed.
1. VOTE
2. I will not vote alone. Talking to those I know, offer rides, etc. 1:1 conversations can be effective.
3. Volunteer poll worker, greeter. Some are intimidated to do this now- important we show up.
Be vigilant about the threat from 3 party candidates that are stealth and shadow attempts to aide TFG. Show the source of the money and the support from Putin that is intended to split the anti-trump vote.
There was a table setup at our smalltown library and the volunteer ladies were registering new voters. I asked them how could I become a volunteer for the 2024 elections to help at the polling places. They gladly gave me an application form (easy) and I filled it out on the spot.
I could do more than I do
I vote
Encourage pple to register and vote regardless of who they vote for
Give what I can to voter registration groups
