It was stunning to watch the White House press corps go on the attack with Joe Biden about his memory—this after letting Donald Trump get away with for four years (and more) degrading the public’s ability to know what’s true and what’s false. Fueled by a politicized special counsel report criticizing the president as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory”—while also concluding that he did not act illegally in his handling of classified documents—the reporters were unusually raucous as they shouted their questions. They were relishing the obvious target provided by an over-reaching special counsel.
“How bad is your memory and can you continue as president?” Fox’s Peter Doocy asked. “My memory is so bad I let you speak,” Biden shot back. And another: “Do you think your memory has gotten worse, Mr President?” An angry Biden responded forcefully: “My memory is fine. Take a look at what I’ve done since I’ve become president.”
Let’s put aside the press’ current reluctance to directly question the presumptive Republican nominee for mistaking Nikki Haley for Nancy Pelosi and myriad other failures to speak or think factually; my mind drifts to the 2020 White House “press conference” when Trump proposed drinking bleach to counteract the deadly dangers of Coronavirus. The reporters’ responses then were reluctant; at other pressers, when a reporter asked Trump a direct, pointed question they were hailed as brave.
What’s going on here? Why is the press attacking Biden and soft-pedaling Trump? Has Trump succeeded in operating like a dictator who successfully cows the media while the media sees the democratic Biden as both a chance to act like a free press and take out years of frustration? Are they failing to grasp how to confront Trump or genuinely frightened of him? (In the days ahead, I intend to explore separately this lingering question of age.)
*Photo by Nathan Howard via Getty Images from Feb. 8 press conference.
Trump has succeeded, whether we like it or not, in becoming our very own strongman. With his own army of trolls, he is cowering everyone into not confronting him. The threats of violence are taking their toll. I do not anticipate anyone threatening Doocy about his questions; but a reporter goes hard after Trump and they get harassment. Isn't this the Putin playbook? No one likes getting harassed or intimidated and so the majority stays quiet and hopes the threat goes away.
*Photo by Nathan Howard via Getty Images from Feb. 8 press conference.
