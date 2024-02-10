America, America

1 Comment
Maryann
1 min ago

Trump has succeeded, whether we like it or not, in becoming our very own strongman. With his own army of trolls, he is cowering everyone into not confronting him. The threats of violence are taking their toll. I do not anticipate anyone threatening Doocy about his questions; but a reporter goes hard after Trump and they get harassment. Isn't this the Putin playbook? No one likes getting harassed or intimidated and so the majority stays quiet and hopes the threat goes away.

