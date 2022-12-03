Helen Keller could not see or hear. But with the help of her teacher, Anne Sullivan, she learned to communicate and share her ideas as a writer, educator and advocate for the disabled with millions. Frederick Douglass was brutally tortured as an enslaved man for the color of his skin and his independent mind, but he eventually became one of America’s leading thinkers, writers and voices whose views still resonate powerfully. Harriett Tubman gained her freedom from slavery, but had the indomitable courage and will to return to slave states again and again to rescue at least 70 others. These are just a few Americans who uplift me.
These days it can be hard to feel uplifted when we see some of the worst among us exploiting their powerful platforms to spread hate. There’s no more obvious example in recent days than Kanye West using his massive microphone to praise Hitler and express his love for Nazis. He’s not alone in this grim downward spiral, of course: Look no further than the GOP House Judiciary Committee legitimizing him alongside two others who have learned that hate is a useful tool. The committee’s tweet from October 6: “Kanye. Elon. Trump.”
But this discussion thread is an effort to not get stuck in the swamp of these dark forces. Rather, let’s shine a light on extraordinary and everyday people who inspire us and remind us that, while many choose to misuse the spotlight and do harm, the human race need not be defined by the darker angels of its nature.
Who uplifts you? Who helps sustain your optimism about the human race? Maybe it’s an historical figure. Perhaps it’s someone in contemporary life. It might even be a neighbor, a friend, a family member. (Yes, my daughters inspire me, as do many young people and teachers motivated to create better futures for themselves and others.) I hope you will share your thoughts on this question and we can build a rich collection of names and people who illuminate the best in us.
As always, I look forward to reading what you think and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your comments.
*Photo of Helen Keller is from 1956 by Hulton Archive via Getty Images.
