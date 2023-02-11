You probably have to be of a certain age to fully grasp how enormous was Burt Bacharach’s talent, how ubiquitous his intricate pop songs were and how he created a high-gloss sheen with his music that helped define an era. It’s not just that he crafted ear-worm melodies with Hal David’s lyrics—he created a mood (sometimes glamorous, sometimes bouncy, almost always romantic) that was distinctly his. Amid the shifting fashions of the 1960s and early 1970s and the growing dominance of rock, his songs transcended the times.
In a tribute to Bacharach, who died this week at the age of 94, Carole King (herself a gifted songwriter) described her stunned silence when first hearing “Don’t Make Me Over” sung by Dionne Warwick in 1962. “When the song was over, I exclaimed: ‘What was that?’ By ‘that’ I meant the time signature changes, the instrumentation, and the unpredictable chords that allowed the melody to flow over them and carry the power of Warwick’s performance downstream.”
Reflecting on the brilliance of Burt Bacharach’s craft as a composer and arranger, you quickly realize how many poignantly memorable songs he and Hal David created. If he had only written melodies for Dionne Warwick, the catalog would be breathtaking: In addition to “Don’t Make Me Over,” there’s “Walk On By,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?,” “Walk On By,” “Alfie” and “I'll Never Fall in Love Again.” But his hits with other singers—he had over 70 top 40 hits—include “The Look of Love” (Dusty Springfield), “This Guy’s In Love with You” (Herb Alpert), “What’s New Pussycat?” (Tom Jones) and “They Long to Be (Close to You)” (The Carpenters). Many ended up in films, most notably “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” (B.J. Thomas) for Paul Newman and Robert Redford’s 1969 masterwork Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, which earned Bacharach two Oscars for Best Song and Best Score. While his songs risked becoming cheesy—Exhibit A: “Raindrops”—the pop artistry succeeded in lifting them up and beyond.
If you don’t know the songs, it’s worth your time to check them out. If you didn’t know Burt Bacharach before, you may know him for his famous cameos in the Austin Powers movies. There he was, popping up at the piano, clad in a tux, touchingly singing “What the world needs now is love sweet love/No not just for some, but everyone.” The song is almost a theme song for Mike Myers’ title character. You also might know him through his collaboration with Elvis Costello. (Here’s “In the Darkest Place” from 1998.)
But for this day, whether you’re just discovering him now or have been listening to him for decades, I’m wondering about your favorite from Bacharach’s catalog. If you had to pick just one song: What song would you pick? As always, I look forward to reading your thoughts and reflections—and to the opportunity for this community to share with each other.
*Photo: Burt Bacharach and Dionne Warwick in 1971. By Giles Petard via Getty Images.
