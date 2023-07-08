I’m excited to be traveling to Helsinki and Berlin, two cities that pull me for very different reasons. These are not first visits, far from it. In fact, I lived in Helsinki for four years in the 1990s, a fascinating time to be there not only because of the collapse of the Soviet Union (1991), Finland joining the European Union (1994), its shimmering long nights in the summer or courageous ice swimming in the winter.
But I’ve been reflecting on where else I’d like to go if time, money or other obligations were not an issue. For me, I find myself returning to the idea of traveling to Kyoto in Japan. I’m drawn to the physical beauty of the gardens and the ancient temples. I’m intrigued by its bustling contemporary art scene. I long to jump on the bullet train from Tokyo and stroll through Kyoto’s bamboo forests. This city is one of a number of places in Asia I’m determined to visit. Maybe soon? Wanderlust beckons.
What about you? Forget chores on your agenda. Don’t worry about the cost of the ticket or the length of the flight. Imagine money and time are no object. Where in the world would you go?
As always, I look forward to reading your comments and the opportunity of this community to learn from each other.
A curious phenomenon is the tendency to NOT "go" where we live. Then a visitor comes to see us after 5 or 10 years and we take them to see our state....that we rarely travel....and then say to ourselves: "Why haven't we done this before?"
So.... if my time and money were unlimited I would travel the back roads of the U.S. for months and learn about my own country.
More like where WOULDN’T I go! Actually have wanted to visit New Zealand since the 60’s. Oh, and the Greek islands after reading John Fowles ‘The Magus’. And……and….and…. Alas, not in the cards this lifetime, so it is lucky I live where folks from around the world come to visit (Pacific ocean, redwood forests, bay, lagoons, rivers & mountains)…so am a lucky duck even just staying put!
I’ve always wanted to see Scotland’s Highlands. For their towering mountains, landscapes, lochs, beautiful beaches and sea views, and the Northern Lights.
I’ve read many books about Scotland (and other countries), and I love when I find myself reading the world atlas, exploring places through books before I visit.
Northern Canada in search of the aurora borealis.
On our travel Bucket List was Iceland ( went Dec 2019 right before lockdowns), Costa Rica ( this August) & Australia & NZ finally scheduled for Jan 2024
Our eldest grandson will do study abroad Spring 2024 so wherever he goes, we will visit ( please pick Florence-we so want to go back to Tuscany)
And if we do not go back to our Israeli family soon-they will disown us!
Kyoto has long been a place of great curiosity for me maybe since reading Memoirs of a Geisha. New Zealsnd for its beauty and the welcome sanity of its people. And London which I haven’t visited in many years in spite of much time in Europe.
I’d do an eating tour of Italy. I would have to bring a pair of pants a size bigger for the trip home.
Everywhere!
Fontvielle, in the south of France to visit my older brother who I haven't seen in 6 years. I miss him.
On my bucket list is to attend a PM question time in London, tour Scotland and spend time in Stoke-in-Teignhead. Also visit Israel. Domestically: Niagara Falls, Los Angeles and New England. As much as I have wanted, ever since a little boy, to visit the Kennedy Space Center, I will not visit Florida, Texas or any state that routinely views my wife and daughter as 2nd class human beings.
We have had the great fortune of traveling over much of the world and all across this country - including two cross country driving trips. Travel is such a good thing in so many ways. As to your question, I would go for Antartica or the Arctic - while they still exist.
I travelled a lot in Europe, and would continue exploring/living there happily. However, new places? I’d love to see Africa, Egypt and ancient monuments in South America.
Or anywhere chance took me
Kyoto definitely worth the visit. Was there 2010. For me Fiji.
I've been fortunate with a lot of business travel and some good personal travel. I've driven thru every state except Alaska, and the Canadian provinces including the mining town Chibougamau (1973). I spoke a wee French then. Not just highways, but state and local roads. Looking for a little local eatery. I grew up in West Virginia, and we biked 150 miles in all compass directions. In an old Schwinn that had no fancy gears. Driven North South and East West of the US sans Interstate mostly. Much of Asia, all of Europe a bit of Africa, Oldavai Gorge, Ngorogoro caldera... Gibbs Farm, Mt Kenya Safari club.
Our next trip - Egypt. A long desired trip.
My son and I have a hiking trip scheduled in August for the Canadian Rockies, starting at Banff and maybe heading down to Glacier. It's been a goal since January when I was diagnosed with breast cancer; I'm four weeks post surgery and building my stamina up again, so I am determined that even if we don't make it on the tougher trails, we'll definitely walk around Lake Louise.
Places I'd return: Wales, London, New Zealand, Australia. Still to go: Patagonia, Antarctica, Peru, the Galapagos, Japan, Nigeria, South Africa, Scandanavia, France, and Portugal.
I think your Japan destination is right on. Besides Kyoto be sure to check out Myajima Island a short ferry ride from Hiroshima. Also Matsuyama with its castle and Dogo Onsen which features in the Japanese “growing up” classic novel Botchan and the more recent anime Spirited Away.
Hoping to revisit London early this fall! New place: Iceland!
Where my wife and I are actually going in 2024. The Milford Track on the South Island of New Zealand. Yisss!
Lapland to visit the Saami.
Norway
Have a burning desire to see the Northern Lights, Antartica and Italy - it’s food and art! Wish me luck!
SW France; Scotland; Norway; New Zealand; Turkey; Morocco. Some I’ve been but must return and others are on a long-standing bucket list. Need to see the Sistine Ceiling and Chartres Cathedral at least once more. Also waiting for Notre-Dame in Paris to reopen.
Kyoto is definitely on my list. I just returned from 3 weeks at Palazzo Fiuggi, in Italy. My first big trip since 2019. Such a well needed and deserved treat. Enjoy your travels.
Malta.
After seeing it in the movie Popeye. Or pretty much anywhere in the Mediterranean.
Finland is calling to me right now ... perhaps I can start there and wend my way through other parts of Europe.
A trip to Nova Scotia, through Acadia National Forest, was aborted due to an unfaithful husband, but when I am settled anew as a single person, I will take that trip.
Australia for sure
I’d do a train trip with sleeping car! I once went across country from Norfolk to Sam Francisco during the winter. It was sublime. I would like to take the train across Canada next or perhaps through Europe. What a way to see things!
Curmudgeon warning: having heard this week that we've achieved the highest temperatures in many centuries, and that it will continue to get worse unless we make some drastic changes, I am opposed to unfettered air travel and the use of monster gas-eating motorhomes. Yes, visiting new places is wonderful, educational, and fun, but it is also becoming unsustainable.
Remember how quiet and clean it was during the Covid lockdown in 2020? Birds and other wildlife thrived. We are losing birds at an alarming rate now. The oceans have warmed so much we are losing sea life and coral reefs. The human impact is undeniable.
At the risk of being alarmist, I just need to add my two cents to the discussion. Air travel contributes a huge amount of carbon to the atmosphere. I would just like people to think about the impact before they book that flight to Italy or Iceland or travel cross-country in a gas guzzling motorhome.
Thank you. I'll let myself out.
Scandinavians are such wonderful people. Transitioning back to America and the land of the Hatfields and McCoys will be difficult. Denmark has one of the best run gov'ts in the world. In Helsinki, when the police went on strike, the crime rate went down! I'd recommend that after Berlin, you hop a ferry and go right back to Scandinavia to visit Copenhagen and Stockholm. While America is searching for "answers" as to how societies should function, Scandinavian has the answers. IMHO.
This is a good question to reflect on. Steven. So often our hopes of travel are hidden away. We nurture our wanderlust, promising to live the dream in real time, at a later date. Over the past few tumultuous years, we have been virtually assaulted by extreme weather anomalies and seemingly never-ending human tragedies. It became clear to me that waiting is NOT an option. My destination choices are on the continent first, and include Texas, because of my work with and connection to Performance Horses. I would visit some of the Heritage Ranches like the 6666 ( Four Sixes) and Beachfork, and others. Then in a climate reversal, I yearn to take an ocean cruise to Alaska, and see what may be some of the last icebergs. There are so many other potential destination, like the Pyramids of Egypt and the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Life is really about experiences. Live large!
Kyoto or bust.
I used travel for work and I’ve been to 90 countries - most numerous times. I was always able to make time to explore. I was lucky my customers took me to local places away from tourists. I love just getting off the beaten path. I enjoyed driving all around Iceland especially away from the major tourist areas. It’s stunningly beautiful. Patagonia in either Argentina or Chile. Incredible scenery and whales/penguins. Bahia Magdalena in Mexico and seeing the northern right whales up close. Cruise around the Galápagos Islands. Such a wonderful and unique place also with penguins. Driving through the Scottish highlands. The Philippines has many beautiful places like Cebu. I went on an African safari to Botswana/Zambia/Zimbabwe and that was amazing. I would love to go drive around Ireland, New Zealand, Prince Edward Island, Norway, the Azores. Anyway unfortunately I got very sick several years ago and I had to quit my job and I’ve been mainly at home. It’s a complete change sadly in my life. I do live in Utah though and there are many beautiful places to visit here. Anyway I wish you safe travels wherever you go. It’s a blessing to be able to see the world and meet new people.
Prague. It seems to me that it would be magic.
Croatia, missed our trip because of illness. But I never stopped us before..
Europe, Asia, South Africa, US, and of course our beloved Canada 🇨🇦
Love to mix with local custom, people, we always say to young parents, travel with your kids, it opens their minds…
A lasting memory of my father ❤️
Enjoy your Saturday 🇨🇦🇺🇦✌️
I would take a walking tour of Scotland.
Thailand----/
Back to Hawaii again.
I’m already there. Alaska cruise was at the top of my list.
Bucket list trip is a safari. I would love to see the animals in their natural habitat - before it's too late!
I keep going back to Portugal, a relatively new democracy who threw off a fascist dictator without firing a bullet. The people are warm, inviting and have some of the best cuisine and wine of any Western European nation. They’re fairly humble people despite the history of discovery and conquest.
This is very easy for me. I just returned from my dream vacation, originally planned for 2020, cancelled because of the pandemic, and rescheduled for this year. I went to Paris and took a Seine River Cruise to the Heart of Normandy. It was so amazingly fantastic. It was more amazing than I had even dreamed it could be. First I spent 2 days in Paris. I went to L'Orangerie Museum and Marmottan Musee Monet. I love Impressionism; and Monet is my art idol. Those 2 museums were fantastic. L'Orangerie has 2 rooms of Water Lilies, brightly lit, even better than the Water Lilies room at MoMA where I like to spend my time. Then I got on the Viking River Cruise. Our first stop was Vernon; and our destination was Giverny. I had read so much about Monet and Giverny; and I had seen so many pictures. However, being there, really there, was a dream come true. It was larger than life. It was magical. I stood so close to the Water Lilies Pond, which was the inspiration for so many Monet paintings. I was overwhelmed with gratitude that I was at this incredible spot. Our tour also walked around all of the grounds. We saw the Japanese Bridge, which is also in many Monet paintings. We saw beautiful flower gardens everywhere. I walked through Monet's home. I took over 100 photos of Giverny, which I am editing; and I will be creating a digital album. Our next stop on the cruise was Rouen. We walked through the quaint town. The highlight for me was the Rouen Cathedral, and the studio across the street from which Monet painted the Rouen Cathedral. He worked on 3 canvases, using each canvas at a different time of day to reflect the look of the cathedral in the different lighting during the day. En plein air is what it is called. Totally amazing. Another stop on the cruise was Normandy. This day we spent at Normandy was very meaningful, very emotional. Somewhat overwhelming. We first visited the Museum and saw the exhibits of the Holocaust and the exhibits of D-Day, of the Allied forces landing on the beach, fighting against all odds to keep Europe and the rest of the world free from the Nazis. We lost so many brave military people that day (mostly men); and it was very touching to hear of how so many went into battle for such a great cause, and very sad to hear of how many lost their lives. then we went to the American cemetery and saw the rows after rows of gravestones of the Americans lost on D-Day. Our tour group laid a wreath at the status remembering the military who fought and died there. It was a very moving ceremony. Then we went down to Omaha Beach; and as our guide suggested, we stood there individually, in silence, looking at that beautiful beach, and trying to imagine what is was like for our military on June 6, 1944. I had a difficult time wrapping my head around that. It was surreal to imagine what our military endured that day and the following days. It was overwhelmingly sad. It also brought a great sense of pride in how Americans, along with the other Allied forces, fought to keep the world safe for Democracy. It was a physically and emotionally draining day. As difficult as it was, I am so glad I was there to experience it. We can't be isolated from the world's problems. Walking through the area where it all transpired is very important. We had a few other stops along the cruise, various smaller towns in France, along the Seine. Overall, it is clearly the most amazing trip I have ever taken. Besides all of the photos I took, I also kept a journal, not just of the places I went and the things I did, but also of all of my feelings as I experienced as I traveled in the Heart of Normandy along the Seine River. I highly recommend this trip to everyone.
Although I do have a favorite city in the world where I have been, and that is Edinburgh Scotland, I would not choose to return there, but I do have a place in the US on my bucket list to visit, and that place is crater lake in Oregon.
My favorite place in the US is the area in South Dakota around Rapid City, which includes Mount Rushmore, Needles national Park, the badlands, and the wonderful Custer State Park
I love asking so-called world travelers if they have visited this part of our country, and I have to say the majority have said no although they have been to Gstatt, and Berlin and Tokyo, they have failed to discover the beauty of the United States
Steven, you will love Kyoto. It was one of my favorite places when I visited Japan. There are some incredible temples, one of which dates to the 1600s and survived WWII bombing. I’m not a fan of big cities, however this one sings!
As for me, I have always, since I was 10, wanted to visit Egypt and see all of the ancient ruins and museums. If I had a “do-over”, I’d be an archeologist. 2nd on the bucket list is the Piedmont region of Italy from where my mother’s family originated.
Enjoy your travels.
Given the lovely replies, I think the Icelandophiles, if I may invent a word, could put together a group excursion. I do so hope to go for a week or so someday. Not sure where else someone could satisfy everything from Star Wars geekery (Rogue One) to Norse mythology to Viking history to vulcanology in one unique lovely place.
Have a wonderful time! I will be in Berlin in October and I hope you'll let us know what you do while you're there. My favorite place is the Egyptian Museum where Nefertiti lives because as a child it was my heartfelt plan to be an Etyptologist. I'm in northern Italy most of the time and have done a lot of traveling in my life so traveling per se isn't a priority any longer. These days, I'm content to be in Italy with my love, in Los Angeles and St Louis with my daughters and their very young children, and with my dear friends in Seattle where I lived for many years and began my clinical practice.
I'd love to go somewhere, but aside from prohibitive economics, the government of the United States has always refused my applications for a Passport. A prisoner in my own country!
If money were no object and time immortal I’d visit the Greek islands, Hawaiian Islands, Bali and Japan for the same reasons to see the serenity gardens.
Well! You provided yourself my answer! Lived in Japan for 3 years and it is an amazing country. The simplicity and beautify is breathtaking. Spring with the cherry blossoms and kimonos are a sight to behold. You described it beautifully. I do not, however, recommend riding the trains in Tokyo during rush hour! For a claustrophobe like me... OY! But it is fun to watch the white gloved "pushers" get everyone smashed into the train! Read an article recently where many expats in Japan are buying up the hold homes in the country side and renovating them. If I was 40 years younger I'd go! I do hope you make the trek, you will not be disappointed. I'd go back to Europe. Never made it to Austria when I lived in Germany. Would love to roam the streets there. Norway would be another spot. :) Safe travels!!
I too will be going to Helsinki in September. May I suggest your stop off in Tallan, Estonia a short ferry ride aways. The old town offers much history and beauty. I am traveling to the Baltic states this year. Sweden, Finland, Estonia, and Norway. I have never seen a Fjord so I am excited to take that excursion. It is extremely humid in Japan this time of year, unless you are up in the mountains. While in the Baltic states it is easy to take a cruise to see, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, and Norway. All pretty affordable and beautiful, enjoy your travels.
Greenland
Mongolia
Iceland
Kamchatka Peninsula
Patagonia
Antarctica
I guess you get the idea I'm not that big on "humans" !!!!!!!!
From a bewildered Aussie
