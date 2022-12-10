There once was a collective experience called nightly news. Imagine: On CBS alone, over 27 million Americans sat in front of their television sets for 30 minutes at dinnertime to watch Walter Cronkite, polled as the most trusted man in America, deliver the day’s news. (Today, the combined totals for the three main network newscasts barely reach 20 million and are trending downward.)
Americans likely supplemented that with a newspaper that was delivered to their house or purchased at a newsstand or newspaper box on the way to work. Maybe they relied on the radio. Maybe they got a weekly news magazine to go more in-depth. There was no internet. No cell phones. No 24-hour cable news channels. No endless variety of news outlets available with a tap or two of your finger. No apps. Just a small number of trusted sources to connect you with the world.
I don’t need to tell you that Americans’ news habits have splintered—that anyone with almost any ideological perspective can find a news source that serves up their preferred worldview, that it’s gotten harder for Americans from across the political spectrum to talk to each other, in part because they likely don’t share common sources for their knowledge of what’s actually happening (in other words, what counts as news).
Yes, we can probably all agree that the soccer World Cup is being played and basketball star Brittney Griner has just returned from Russia in a trade for a notorious arms dealer—even if we have very different notions of what these events mean. But, thanks to the variety of news sources, conflict persists over how deadly COVID-19 was and is or what exactly happened on Jan. 6 last year at the U.S. Capitol. More troubling are the available channels and social media platforms to feed the conspiracy-minded among us and exacerbate their attraction to violent extremism and hate. (Don’t get me started on the abusive slide of Elon Musk’s Twitter.)
I’m deeply grateful I can read and watch news from all over the planet at any time, even as I cling to the old habit of holding a physical newspaper when I drink my morning coffee. But I do question how much longer that will last as layoffs lead to the decline of quality and my ever-ready phone beckons. Despite having two former newspaper reporters in their house, my children rarely pick up a newspaper.
Such pondering led me to wonder about the news habits of the America, America community. Where do you get most of your news? Do you read a physical newspaper? Where do you get the local news of your town or city? Do you rely primarily—or even exclusively—on TV news? Do you have a favorite news anchor? Do you think The New York Times and The Washington Post are the most reliable sources for national news? If not them, then who? And do you have a preferred digital outlet?
As always, I look forward to reading your comments and the opportunity for us to learn from each other.
*Photo of Walter Cronkite at the GOP convention in 1968. Photo by Ben Martin/Getty Images.
Where Do You Get the News?
*Photo of Walter Cronkite at the GOP convention in 1968. Photo by Ben Martin/Getty Images.