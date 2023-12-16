As we approach the holidays, I suspect many of us will find time to travel and reflect. With that in mind, I wanted to share a Saturday discussion prompt that I originally wrote the first month that I launched America, America.
I grew up in and around Chicago. I was accustomed to the tabletop-flat landscapes of the Midwest. After grad school, my first newspaper job was writing for the Beaver County Times, a 60,000-circulation daily in Western Pennsylvania just outside Pittsburgh.
I loved being there—the rolling hills, the rivers, the distant hum of trains cutting through the back hills and along the water’s edge, even the massive steel mills belching smoke and fire at night, harking back to the harsh but poetic days of the industrial revolution that built modern America. This was the 1980s: It was a tough time for local residents as many of the mills were closing and steel jobs were disappearing.
At first I wrote about the troubled economic times, but after a while most of my feature writing for the Sunday paper sought to buoy battered spirits. I especially remember riding in a truck with one of the last home-delivery milkmen and in a locomotive with the conductor of a freight train. I still remember how inspiring that place was for me—the physical environment, the resilient people, the history—and how much I relished learning about the life there.
We often focus here on the troubles our country, our democracy, is facing. (And we must.) But this week’s question seeks inspiration: Where do you find American beauty? Please tell about a place or a community or an experience that captures that positive feeling: Share a memory that can remind us why we love this country.
As always, I look forward to reading your comments—and for this growing community to share with each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks.
*Photo of Pittsburgh by Shunyu Fan via Getty Images.
As a Canadian I find American Beauty in your traditional guiding light throughout the world.
There is no alternative to the USA ... including the EU ...as no one is willing to step up and pay with money and blood for kindness and order in the world ... that no one can match.
That’s why it’s so troubling when we see such a small minority, causing so much trouble for the majority of your wonderful population... taking advantage of the fairness in your system to do harm.
Never bet against the USA, and it’s kindness and compassion, that’s what I’m banking on going into 2024.
We are all with you guys ... Most people say nothing, but are deeply grateful. Just be aware of that.
Have a very merry Christmas from Canada ... to our wonderful friends and neighbours in the USA ❤️
Being in Manhattan looking at the people on the street and seeing every color, size, clothing, gender, and attitude on Earth in a single glance.
The National Parks are our national treasure.
Along the rocky shore in Lubec, Maine, there's a point of land called West Quoddy Head that juts out into the sea. It is the easternmost point in the USA. The craggy shoreline is beautiful, especially when the surf is crashing into the rocks below. But there's another type of beauty when you stand there at the very edge of nation, more of a feeling than a scenic vista. Face westward and you picture the vast diversity our land and people in front of you. You reflect on the inspiring values that shaped our nation. You feel the power of our accomplishments throughout our short history, as well as our ongoing and often painful struggles to become "more perfect Union." Face east and you imagine the potential of what this nation can become, especially if we keep building on our founding ideals and values. You feel a mix of pride, sadness, fear, and hope. With all its flaws and frustrations, you still feel a love for this wonderful and often baffling nation of ours. Standing on that rocky point amidst that swirl of thoughts and emotions, you feel the beauty of "patriotism" in its deepest form.
I’ve been to some of the most beautiful places in the world. Yosemite, Yellowstone, Lake Tahoe, The Ozarks, but this past couple of years we’ve stayed home for various reasons. Our own backyard is beautiful with the soothing sounds of our barnyard pets clucking, honking, and gobbling around looking for the best bugs and the wild birds that visit our feeders give us a thrill. So much beautiful variety when you stop to pay attention.
The Grand Tetons….first time I went i got to the Nat. Forest at night…pitched the tent by the headlights…l woke up the next morning stepped out of the tent….the vistas was so stunning it
was the most beautiful sight
I have been lucky in my career to travel quite bit overseas as well as within the US the two that stand out for me
Lake Tahoe from the south side
The drive to Santa Fe from Arizona I must pulled off the highway a dozen times to enjoy the views
I find beauty, serenity and an overwhelming sense of grandeur in national and state parks, especially Glacier NP.
For me, beauty is to be found at Devil's Lake State Park in Sauk County Wisconsin. My father was park manager so we lived in the park in a real log house on the shores of the lake. This was during the 1950's and 1960's. Life was simple and idyllic. All our needs were met, surrounded by loving, friendly family and community. The land was previously inhabited by the Ho-Chunk peoples. I often wondered how it felt to live there then. The name Devil's Lake came from them. My father even wrote a history of the area, a book called "A Lake Where Spirits Live". It was a wonderful place to grow up during a time free of the divisions, hatred, jealousies and lies that plague our country today. Or so it seemed to me.
Crater Lake in southern Oregon needs to be on everyone’s bucket list. Although only accessible in the summer, a person can spend hours sitting on a log or rock mesmerized by the beauty and serenity. Even during touristy times, the sacred aura of the park has everyone so spellbound that there is a real quiet to the place. I live 5 hours away but make the trek as often as possible when I need a reset from Mother Nature.
I find beauty in my little corner of the world, Tallahassee, Florida. I found it in my home in Princeton, New Jersey, before that in Denver, Colorado. I feel lucky to have spent a lot of kid-time in the South Bay and in Los Angeles, California, itself. Is this a beautiful country—or what?
I find American beauty in being with like minded people rescuing and saving animals. It could be volunteering at a shelter or rescue. It can be sharing missing or found animals, trying to help them get found or adopted. It can be out in nature and seeing wildlife.
I also grew up in the Chicago area. I was very fortunate to work as a travel nurse. I lived and worked in 7 states. I found the mountains in Santa Fe, Taos, and the drive from Sedona to Tucson absolutely beautiful. Also, Truckee and Lake Tahoe. And, of course the Rocky Mountains in CO.
I find spiritual beauty by listening to music.
Where do I find American beauty? In the rule of law, democracy, Dolly Parton, volunteerism, and the Niobrara River valley in northern Nebraska.
I find American beauty in the little reminders of the times of sweet innocence. Before we began to find our way in the world.
A few years ago I was traveling the southwest part of the US with my son and one stop was Bryce Canyon National Park. We decided to head out in the late afternoon to see the sights, after checking in to our hotel. So glad we did, as the light was perfect as well as the scenery. One spot in particular was so beautiful it actually moved me to tears. We have so many beautiful places in our country, and I enjoy our national parks most of all. Another time I remember fondly was a Sunday morning drive as I was heading home to Spokane, WA. Driving from Idaho Falls, Idaho on interstate 15, to Butte, Montana on a crystal clear day, with less than a dozen cars seen during that 2 hour plus drive. The most relaxing and scenic drive I've ever made. Hard to beat Montana, it truly earns it's nickname of Big Sky Country.
I grew up in Western PA in Mercer County, and used to drive to Pittsburgh when I cut high school classes. I often walked back the railroad tracks by my house, through the farmlands and strip mines. It is a beautiful country, but my mom grew up in Tucson in the Sonoran Desert of Southern Arizona. I came out to see what it was like more then forty years ago and will never go back. There is such beauty in the sparseness, the majesty of saguaros, the subtle changing of the seasons when the prickly pear bloom and the ocotillios change color, the brilliance of sunrise and sunset. The cobalt blue of the sky in winter here is like nowhere else. I take heart in the environmental awareness and protection folks around here - especially the Tohono O'odham and Yaqui tribes - engage in, and I'm right there with them. We are turning this state purple on the way to blue.
I actually recognized the picture as Pittsburgh right away having enjoyed a visit there for a conference years ago. Glad you found it as intriguing as I did.
I live in Marin County, CA, where 83% of the land is park or open space. I hike or bike most days; from pristine beaches to the trails high on Mt. Tam. The natural beauty of land and wildlife is what keeps me sane when I am overwhelmed with the chaos on our nation's politics.
I belong to Encore Creativity for older adults (or....formerly young). Our director- Ethan Lolley -young talented and so enthusiastic makes us laugh. Looking around the room at the group all smiling and grinning gives me so much joy.
Late spring/early summer mornings when farmers, livestock, and wildlife begin to stir on the farm in the Sacramento Delta with the sunny day's wafting perfume dissipating the dew off of the fresh-cut alfalfa hay, seconded only by the evening sunset on the same day with a tractor chugging and the Delta breeze rising to cool the house for the evening rest before the mosquitos arrive to dance with the bats.
I think almost all Minnesotans go up to the North Shore and the boundary waters on a regular basis
Beauty is everywhere for those who seek it. Beautiful words here shine light on American Beauty; it comes from within these beautiful people. The heart finds it in the world by inhaling with breath, eyes, minds, hearts. I feel the energy in these expressions with tears in my eyes, grateful for everything.
America’s beauty is its democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion or not, and as FDR reminded us! We are in danger--real danger--of losing it eleven months from now so let’s all work together to get all the younger folks 18 to 29 registered! Please go to www.TurnUp.US and then make sure everyone votes! Keep America’s true beauty alive and flourishing!
I find beauty in my backyard in Michigan, and enjoy the 4 seasons, and all the visiting birds and deer. And of course living in MI we are surrounded by the Great Lakes which are all so beautiful in their own ways. We have a little cottage in Caseville, MI, which is at the top of the thumb. In summertime, sitting on the Saginaw Bay which comes off of Lake Huron, it is breathtaking to watch the sunset.
Where to begin! Having lived in Wyoming for the past 10 years with many visits here prior, I can attest to the variety of eye-popping landscapes, plentiful wildlife, and historic locations throughout the region...something for everyone! But also the mesmerizing waves of the North Shore of Oahu, the moonscape terrain of the Badlands of South Dakota with a billion stars overhead, the majestic red rock spires and bluffs against a cloud-dotted blue sky in Monument Valley and the jaw-dropping scenery of Zion NP, the densely forested Ozarks with the endless twittering of birds and streams for floating, the rolling farmland tapestry of the Palouse region in SE Washington, and the historic and moving Revolutionary War sites of Yorktown and Valley Forge just to name a few. Being able to travel this amazing country is the greatest blessing!
Thank you for having a goal to “buoy battered spirits” and you are correct the venom our Democratic systems face right now make me sometimes forget the beauty around us. In grade school we studied Russia and the way Freedom of the Press did not exist. I read Newsweek in those days and became very sadly aware of how the Russian people were prevented knowing the Truth. I felt grateful even then for the beauty of Freedom of the Press, here and knowing the facts.
Now we face a crisis with a full throttled attack on Truth by the MAGA Repubs muddying the facts do much that their supports are stripped of knowing the Truth. I struggle a great deal with this travesty.
Back to beauty: I was with some effort able to purchase a home with a magnificent view of our foothills which truly do look the “purple mountain majesty” in “America the Beautiful”
You and others offer us Hope with many of your writings and Hope is beautiful!
I also find it here in Western Mass, near the Vermont border. Western Mass is very Progressive and artsy. It's a lot like being back in the DC area, but without the stress. The natural beauty here is mind blowing, too! I feel very blessed to take up here every morning.
When I was just starting out working in television in Cincinnati, Ohio, I got to do a story on traveling by riverboat. I traveled on the Delta Queen down the Ohio River a ways, and the captain invited me to take the wheel. It was magical, as all the markers of downtown drifted by. I imagined how the river inspired Mark Twain to tell his tales of "Life on the Mississippi."
Hmm--now that I'm thinking of it, perhaps that seeded my ambitions to become an author. Only it's time travel, not riverboat travel I imagine at the Edge of Yesterday!
I grew up in Maryland, pretty much right on the border of DC. I love that city deeply. Even though I am from Maryland, I always refer to myself as a Washingtonian.
It's not The Hill that I relish. It's the city itself. All parts of that city. When you are from there, you learn to tap into a deep, calming energy that it possesses. You don't notice it if you're a visitor, but once you've been around a while and walked the streets, you find it.
Even protesting there is pretty chill. I don't know how to explain it, other than that the city loves those who respect it and will embrace you if you're around long enough.
It's also just a really beautiful city visually, especially at night as you drive in via River Road or the GW Parkway. If you don't agree, you'll just have to trust me on this.
It is a big city, and it's not some utopia where crime and violence do not happen. Like any city, it has its share of problems, but it's home. It's magic.
