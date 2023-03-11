Every Oscars show ends with the presentation of the award for Best Picture. Among the hundreds or thousands of movies made in any given year, that’s the one that’s deemed “the best” by the voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Everything Everywhere All at Once is the current frontrunner for tomorrow night’s ceremony. Is this sci-fi dramedy, a wild tale of self-discovery, really “the best”? Is it “better” than the tender and touching The Banshees of Inisherin, for example, or the remade All Quiet on the Western Front that takes you inside the horror of WWI? Such questions are the stuff of every year’s decision to pick “the winner.” It’s still hard to believe that Rocky was chosen “the best” over Network, All the President’s Men or Taxi Driver—three of the best films of all time that all happened to be made in a single year (1976)—although you can see how voters were drawn to its sweet story of the simple underdog triumphing over adversity.
Today I considered asking about your favorite movie or what you think is the best movie or even your favorite actors. (I asked about the “best” movie decades ago as a newspaper features writer and Gone With the Wind easily won the reader poll.) But it struck me that the question that gets at what movies stick with you—what you’ve watched again and again—may be the better question to understand what resonates at a deeper emotional level than any careful calculation of what’s best.
It’s hard for me to count—almost embarrassing to count really—how many times I’ve watched Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life from 1946. Yes, the Christmas season provides an annual reason to give it another spin. But that perfectly crafted tale of a small town man’s life always gets to me, even if I know almost every line in the movie.
George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) confronting the villainous Henry Potter (Lionel Barrymore) after he almost agrees to take a job? I wait for that scene. “You sit around here and you spin your little webs and you think the whole world revolves around you and your money. Well, it doesn't, Mr. Potter. In the whole vast configuration of things, I'd say you were nothing but a scurvy little spider.”
Or that closing scene after George seriously considers ending his life over money troubles and winds up back at home? Even if I’ve seen it more than a dozen times, a tear or a lump in the throat is unavoidable. "A toast to my big brother George: The richest man in town,” says Harry Bailey. And: “Look, Daddy,” says his little daughter Zuzu. “Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings.”
I could offer up a similar summary for others I’ve watched again and again, including Sunset Boulevard, Groundhog Day, The Godfather, Taxi Driver, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Wizard of Oz and various romantic comedies with my family. But I want to turn this conversation over to you: What movies do you watch again and again? I’m excited to read what emerges. I suspect this list may be more compelling than many of the movies that end up getting the Oscar’s “Best Picture” seal of approval. (Crash in 2005? The mind still reels.)
*Photo: Gloria Swanson as the former silent film star in Sunset Boulevard.
