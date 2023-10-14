The other night I was with my 22-year-old daughter and we started to laugh so hard—deep from the belly laughter—and I realized I hadn’t done that in far too long. I don’t remember exactly what we laughed about, just that it was full and contagious and warming. I was happy to do it with her.
These have been difficult days, what with the chaos of the Republicans, the ongoing derangements of their leading candidate, and the atrocities of Hamas in Israel and the escalating response that portends more bloody days to come. My mind keeps turning to the William Butler Yeats lines: Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold/Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world/The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere/The ceremony of innocence is drowned.
There will be more to say about all that. But not today. My mind is focused on laughter. How about the Chris Farley sketch in which he plays motivational speaker Matt Foley, hired by a dad to scare straight his pot-smoking children? Over and over—in tones over-wrought and bombastic, his movements exaggerated and extreme as he makes his case and struggles to keeps his pants from falling down—Farley delivers the classic line: “I live in a van down by the river.” It never fails to deliver for me.
So do most Will Farrell performances with their passionate ridiculousness. There are many laugh-out-loud examples, but I confess I’m always laughing when he and John C. Reilly play forty-something men thrust together as step brothers when their parents marry. As critic Nick Schager puts it, Adam McKay’s Step Brothers “is a preeminent work of man-child absurdity, a smorgasbord of nonsense involving grown men acting like adolescents who’ve been hit on the head a dozen times too many, and parents struggling to stomach their progeny’s willful inanity.”
Pomposity getting its comeuppance, bad hair choices, bad life choices and the desperate, often humiliating attempts to fix them—all this usually makes me laugh, maybe nowhere better than in The Office. Steve Carrell (the cringe-worthy boss Michael) and Rainn Wilson (the boot-licking deputy Dwight)—responsible for the important work of selling paper for Dunder Mifflin—always prove that what could go wrong will go wrong. One example among many: “The Injury,” when Michael badly burns his foot on a Foreman grill because he likes breakfast in bed and the smell of sizzling bacon.
What about you? What makes you laugh? Perhaps you want to mention particular movies or shows. Maybe you want to share favorite actors or comedians. Or maybe you have a specific life experience or joke that always makes you laugh. I suspect we can all use a little of this necessary elixir.
As always, I look forward to reading your comments and for us all to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your responses.
*Photo of Chris Farley as motivational speaker Matt Foley (with David Spade and Christina Applegate) in the classic Saturday Night Live sketch written by Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul fame.
Tim Conway and Harvey Korman trying not to laugh during skits on the Carol Burnet Show,
A wonderful message at this time. Thank you for posting it.
When we live in joy, the world around us changes.
Johnny Carson throwing the tomahawk with Ed Ames on Tonight Show.
I just heard a memorial episode of Car Talk from the week when Tom Magliozzi died. The first ten minutes or so consists of the boys unable to finish a sentence because they're laughing so hard. Tom's laugh is infectious. Later, their mom comes on a show, and she laughs just like him.Fabulous stuff.
You are correct, Steven. It’s been a difficult week.
I met with an old friend - we’ve known each other since we were kids (60 years ago!) - and we never skip a beat, even though she lives 40 miles away. We laughed about our memories growing up. We laughed about when her little brother peed through our basement window. We laughed about when our parents had a block party, and my older sister “babysat” us even though she had her teenage friends over.
I’m reminded of the Foo Fighters song (because I’m Songgirl):
It's times like these you learn to live again
It's times like these you give and give again
It's times like these you learn to love again
It's times like these time and time again
Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat, Bruno, and Ali G. Tim Dillons weekly podcast is hilarious too.
Anything that George Carlin says.
Farley lives in my heart because of that sketch. And yes! Sacha Baron Cohen in everything I’ve seen him in. Let me contribute Christopher Walken as the Continental or any send-up performance he’s blessed us with.
So many but if I want to actually cry laughing it’s the entire Raising Arizona film and the entire cast therewith. Epic. Or Charlie Murphy’s stand up recollections of his early life guarding his brother.
I always laugh at anything Tim Conway and Harvey Corman did, but especially a Tim Conway bit with the Siamese elephants on Eunice and Mama - i don't care how many times i see i laugh hysterically. It's good to laugh, cleanses the soul and now we need something - what's going on in the world and in our country is sad - so sad - as a Jew it is particularly disturbing to see what's going on in Israel, but I truly believe they will sort it out and be successful - and I hope with not too many casualties- i feel for the Palestinian people who have no place to go and are not at all at fault for what Hamas has done to them. So hard as it may be now to laugh, try to find something that at least makes you smile. It does cleanse the soul.
Peter Sellers’ Pink Panther movies. His ridiculous accent and bumbling ways has endeared the character to me for many years! His sidekick Cato’s extraordinary martial arts skills are quite the sight.
I’ve recently been laughing at the old Bugs Bunny cartoons that were on TV when I was in elementary school in the 60’s and 70’s - the good old non-politically correct ones!
I'm a "Three Stooges" fan and with that is ridiculous in their comedy. I somehow walk away feeling better.
Cats make me laugh. There’s almost nothing as hysterical as watching a cat cooly walking across the room and get startled by some imaginary thing, do a three-foot vertical leap, and land as it continues to cooly continue walking. Yes, they can be jerks, but they also bring so much life and joy.
Mash. All of the seasons.
I have a friend who used to be a standup comic and when we get together he likes to riff, so I end up doubling over with laughter. I wish he knew what a gift he has and should keep sharing it, but oddly enough I don't think he realizes what joy he brings to other people.
My go to for laughs is my husband...he just says the silly things that launch me into a giggle fit! :D There are quite a few movies/show scenes for us that always deliver -- many things Monty Python, and, as Claire points out, most everything Carol Burnet Show :D . Mel Brooks movies are continuously hysterical--Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles and always at the top of the list. And finally, Airplane -- being pilots -- we have probably watched that movie a 100+ times and still laugh like the first time. "Laughter is the Best Medicine" - even if it only cures you for the time you are laughing.
For me, it is Frasier - Season 6, Episode 14 - Three Valentines. The beginning sequence with Niles Crane. Never fails!
Steve Martin and Martin Short and Selena Gomez in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ are absolutely amazing.
Video clip of Tubervilles falling on Kuo’s xeets and giggles, got a full belly laugh out of me today. The wicked is catching!!
Thanks so much for reminding me to find laughter! I have been awash in pain, grief and depression during the last week. While there are many moments that have brought laughter, we only have to say Robin Williams and it brings a smile. This skit continues to bring much laughter! https://youtu.be/9IUSM4EKcRI?si=xEAPFbFrYcet3aBW
Thanks again!!
Monty Python
I have been living with my older sister since late March 2020 after I returned from a 2 1/2-month health scare. We have always been close and are both single. But now? We are like an old married couple; we finish each other's sentences and thoughts. And we will have the exact same thoughts about a scene in a movie, for instance, that makes us remember another scene from a much earlier movie and when one of us starts to say, "This reminds me of..." the other will invariably finish the thought. This has reduced us to tears in some cases particularly when the "memory" is from 50+ years ago and had never once crossed our minds until that exact moment.
Some of the biggest laughs come when my siblings and I recall good times from our youth. My younger sister has been known to add, "I was only one at the time so I don't remember any of that!" While I was in a continuing care facility in February 2020, my two sisters and four of my cousins came and spent a Friday evening hanging out in my room. Oh, the memories and laughs we shared that night made my stay a little easier. (They did most of the talking while I just laid in bed and laughed along with them.)
As for what other things brings me to tears: the aforementioned "Raising Arizona" and the Ed Ames tomahawk throw on The Tonight Show, the movie "Serenity" (the dialog is so funny [Define "bad." "Oh, god, oh god, we're all going to die?"]), the sketches from The Carol Burnett Show (particularly the elephant story when only Conway stays in character) and Monty Python, any Victor Borge performance. The list can be endless.
If I could somehow find the sketches of Andrea Martin on SCTV playing the wealthy sunbather by her pool when the “pool boy” shows up I would be in heaven. I have yet to find it! She has a “plastic” leather chest and she is such a sex craven cougar flirting with the pool boy. So grossly uncomfortable it makes me howl with laughter! Maybe it’s funnier in my memory, not sure. But if anyone ever finds the clips I’d love to see them again!
Spending an afternoon w/8 & 10 yr old grand nephew & niece fully engaged in that basic grade school humor & physical comedy. Then their point of no return when they can’t stop laughing and neither can I.
Some times it’s just doing something silly. One night, very late, I was playing Blockhead with my brothers in law. It’s a mindless game where you take turns adding an oddly shaped block to a towers of blocks. Whoever knocks the tower down is the blockhead. The whole thing was totally silly. We couldn’t keep from cracking up. We’re all pretty serious guys so it gave us a chance to have some time outside of our normal roles.
Great question!
There was one memory that keeps coming back to me. I don't remember how old I was, but I was at the movie theater with my parents to see What's Up, Doc? with Barbra Streisand and Ryan O'Neal. There were times I was laughing so loud and hard that my parents almost got up and sat somewhere else. I also remember watching the Ed Sullivan Show with the old-time comics. My favorite was Alan King; his stories about his family always made me laugh.
I don't know if I have ever laughed so hard as when I saw Sasha Baron Cohen pretend to be a person pitching ideas for a new mosque at a public meeting in Oklahoma!
Several bits from the movie Airplane! used to get us laughing like crazy. I'm also a sucker for the silly Naked Gun comedies. Thinking of the one where Nordberg (police detective played by O.J. Simpson) approaches criminals on a boat and hurts himself in several ridiculous ways... hand on a hot stove, wet paint, face down in a cake, etc.
I remember what I believe was a Monty Python sketch in which a fellow went into an outhouse but was hearing (and strictly following) direction from the pastor of a nearby church to repeatedly stand, then sit.
Monty Python Holy Grail... can (and have watched) repeatedly! Also, the Tim Conway/Harvey Korman classic sketches. Cats with hiccups! I finally got that on video...makes me laugh every single time the belly jerks!
Steven,
I always set aside time to laugh. Any Mel Brooks film will do it, as well as the Airplane and Naked Gun movies. Seinfeld, Cheers, Frasier, and Boston Legal are shows that we binge watch for laughs. Older shows like Carol Burnett with her, Vicki Lawrence, Tim Conway, and Harvey Korman kill me, I about hurt myself laughing at their skits. Likewise, Steve Martin and Marin Short are great together, I love Only Murders in the Building. We were at our favorite watering hole for brunch last Sunday and we were talking about something we saw and it triggered such loud belly laughter from me that a man came over and said “if people can laugh like that I got to get to know them.” He was a retired Army Colonel, whose son is now an Army Major. It turns out that we graduated and received our commissions from ROTC both in 1983, and served in some of the same places in Germany. Laughing can also help make new friends.
All the best.
Steve
My Wednesday Zoom Meditation group. I know, I know. We really do meditate together online for 30 minutes, then talk. We share personal and collective sorrows, but always end with laughter about the joys, oddball stories, or events in our lives.
My kids (all adults). When we get together it’s oftentimes laugh-out-loud at some of the dumbest stuff you could imagine. Nobody else would understand, sometimes I’m not even sure I do. And I mean laughing uproariously in restaurants to the point the people next to us probably think we just escaped from the nearest mental institution 🤣
I find little things on Instagram or Twitter which make me laugh to tears. I then feel immense gratitude for all those anonymous posters who have such great sense of humor.
When I am really down, I will watch again Midnight in Paris, I know it’s director may have some issues, but for some reason his movie fills me with joy and delight, and the American family is just played so well, and so hilariously.. I am french originally so seeing my birth city so lovingly described is so lovely.
Thank you for this wonderful article on laughter .... 🌷💕🌿
The Marx Brothers
All Monty Python
Mel Brooks movies
Always deliver much needed laughs.
We can watch them over & over & still crack up
On TV Colbert always delivers & Seth Myers “A Closer Look” make us both laugh & feel sane
Today’s comedians are the best journalists today!
I just read John Scalzi’s latest novel, Starter Villain, and one scene in particular made me put the book down and laugh loudly so long I had to stop reading. It’s unusual for a book to provoke such full-on laughter for me. Not to give too much of the story away, but it’s when the dolphins, who have newly unionized, sing “Look for the Union Label” together. Read it!
Richard Pryor's character Mudbone. And his justified rage against racism. Sam Kinison's screaming against hypocrisy. George Carlin's puncturing of idiotic pomposity. We need their "laugh at" approach now, instead of the "laugh with" that predominates these days. My 8th grade history teacher observed that if someone had pulled down Hitler's pants at the 1923 Beer Hall Putsch, his political ambitions would have been crushed under ridicule, and millions of lives would have been saved. It's time now that we laugh AT the fools who are working hard to kill democracy. Instead of taking their blathering seriously, laugh them off the stage!
Animal hijinks! I love animals - and when they are being silly or funny or when something startles them, or when they are Sooo Happy they are getting a treat or going for a walk.
One of the dogs we were caring for last weekend gets so excited when she knows when my hubby will take her to the park. She will jump up and down runs to her food dish picks up 4 pieces of kibble and throws them the runs to hurry & eat them - I am assuming she knows she needs exactly 4 pieces of kibble or the energy she will need. It was funny watching her. She was definitely very serious about it all!
I know it is only funny when you see these things happen but animals just make me smile & often laugh very hard - this week though a hyena with large ears the answers to the name Tuberville made me laugh pretty hard when he slid down the stairs while deplaning and I had quite the belly laugh from the hypocrisy & karmic beauty of it all!
Some of the old Saturday Night Live routines with Gilda Radnor, John Belushi, Steve Martin, and others. Sometimes I watch Johnny Carson on Antenna TV channel.
Like you @StevenBeschloss, I find it very difficult to laugh these days, for all of the reasons that you listed. As I think about this question you posed, my mind goes back to my days of watching sitcoms. MASH, even with the serious points it made, had some very funny stuff. The cast was so wonderfully interactive, and meshed so well. As I think about it more, the fact that those characters could find joy and laughter in spite of what they were enduring, is possibly a good lesson for us today. I also enjoyed Friends, another great ensemble cast that dealt with some important issues, and also made room for humor and laughter. The Mary Tyler Moore Show had its very funny moments. I that someone in this group mentioned Johnny Carson. Yes, he was a classic. He dealt with the news of the day, which wasn't always good, though nothing is as terrible as now; and he found a way to inject some humor into our lives, so that we could take some time away from the real world which might be getting us down, and just laugh a little. It felt good to have that comic relief. Tonight Show hosts who followed Johnny Carson have done well in their own ways; and I tune in to some of them occasionally. I often get a good laugh when I do. However, Johnny Carson was, in my opinion, the icon of late night tv laughter. Thank you @Steven Beschloss for finding this topic today. You forced me to look at some of the better times, and reinforced a teaching I have learned in my faith tradition, that we can hold the good and the bad. We just have to keep everything in perspective and remind ourselves to take some time out each day to focus on the positive and the funny stuff, even if the world around us is mostly doom and gloom.
I tend to like my humor sly, so my usual response is "heh" which varies on how much it escapes into a guffaw. The more Monty Python, the louder, expanding even to Hee Hee. In the Belly Laugh Unending department I will choose the Monty Python skit Scott of the Sahara when the lion comes sailing into the picture. The first time I saw it I laughed so hard my toddler went running for Daddy because she thought I was sick. The other memorable time was some Peter Sellars movie where the scene involved him rolling down hill on a runaway bed. I can't remember which movie but I sure remember actually rolling on the floor.
Tim Conway and Harvey Korman trying not to laugh during skits on the Carol Burnet Show,
A wonderful message at this time. Thank you for posting it.
When we live in joy, the world around us changes.
Johnny Carson throwing the tomahawk with Ed Ames on Tonight Show.
I just heard a memorial episode of Car Talk from the week when Tom Magliozzi died. The first ten minutes or so consists of the boys unable to finish a sentence because they're laughing so hard. Tom's laugh is infectious. Later, their mom comes on a show, and she laughs just like him.Fabulous stuff.
You are correct, Steven. It’s been a difficult week.
I met with an old friend - we’ve known each other since we were kids (60 years ago!) - and we never skip a beat, even though she lives 40 miles away. We laughed about our memories growing up. We laughed about when her little brother peed through our basement window. We laughed about when our parents had a block party, and my older sister “babysat” us even though she had her teenage friends over.
I’m reminded of the Foo Fighters song (because I’m Songgirl):
It's times like these you learn to live again
It's times like these you give and give again
It's times like these you learn to love again
It's times like these time and time again
Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat, Bruno, and Ali G. Tim Dillons weekly podcast is hilarious too.
Anything that George Carlin says.
Farley lives in my heart because of that sketch. And yes! Sacha Baron Cohen in everything I’ve seen him in. Let me contribute Christopher Walken as the Continental or any send-up performance he’s blessed us with.
So many but if I want to actually cry laughing it’s the entire Raising Arizona film and the entire cast therewith. Epic. Or Charlie Murphy’s stand up recollections of his early life guarding his brother.
I always laugh at anything Tim Conway and Harvey Corman did, but especially a Tim Conway bit with the Siamese elephants on Eunice and Mama - i don't care how many times i see i laugh hysterically. It's good to laugh, cleanses the soul and now we need something - what's going on in the world and in our country is sad - so sad - as a Jew it is particularly disturbing to see what's going on in Israel, but I truly believe they will sort it out and be successful - and I hope with not too many casualties- i feel for the Palestinian people who have no place to go and are not at all at fault for what Hamas has done to them. So hard as it may be now to laugh, try to find something that at least makes you smile. It does cleanse the soul.
Peter Sellers’ Pink Panther movies. His ridiculous accent and bumbling ways has endeared the character to me for many years! His sidekick Cato’s extraordinary martial arts skills are quite the sight.
I’ve recently been laughing at the old Bugs Bunny cartoons that were on TV when I was in elementary school in the 60’s and 70’s - the good old non-politically correct ones!
I'm a "Three Stooges" fan and with that is ridiculous in their comedy. I somehow walk away feeling better.
Cats make me laugh. There’s almost nothing as hysterical as watching a cat cooly walking across the room and get startled by some imaginary thing, do a three-foot vertical leap, and land as it continues to cooly continue walking. Yes, they can be jerks, but they also bring so much life and joy.
Mash. All of the seasons.
I have a friend who used to be a standup comic and when we get together he likes to riff, so I end up doubling over with laughter. I wish he knew what a gift he has and should keep sharing it, but oddly enough I don't think he realizes what joy he brings to other people.
My go to for laughs is my husband...he just says the silly things that launch me into a giggle fit! :D There are quite a few movies/show scenes for us that always deliver -- many things Monty Python, and, as Claire points out, most everything Carol Burnet Show :D . Mel Brooks movies are continuously hysterical--Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles and always at the top of the list. And finally, Airplane -- being pilots -- we have probably watched that movie a 100+ times and still laugh like the first time. "Laughter is the Best Medicine" - even if it only cures you for the time you are laughing.
For me, it is Frasier - Season 6, Episode 14 - Three Valentines. The beginning sequence with Niles Crane. Never fails!
Steve Martin and Martin Short and Selena Gomez in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ are absolutely amazing.
Video clip of Tubervilles falling on Kuo’s xeets and giggles, got a full belly laugh out of me today. The wicked is catching!!
Thanks so much for reminding me to find laughter! I have been awash in pain, grief and depression during the last week. While there are many moments that have brought laughter, we only have to say Robin Williams and it brings a smile. This skit continues to bring much laughter! https://youtu.be/9IUSM4EKcRI?si=xEAPFbFrYcet3aBW
Thanks again!!
Monty Python
I have been living with my older sister since late March 2020 after I returned from a 2 1/2-month health scare. We have always been close and are both single. But now? We are like an old married couple; we finish each other's sentences and thoughts. And we will have the exact same thoughts about a scene in a movie, for instance, that makes us remember another scene from a much earlier movie and when one of us starts to say, "This reminds me of..." the other will invariably finish the thought. This has reduced us to tears in some cases particularly when the "memory" is from 50+ years ago and had never once crossed our minds until that exact moment.
Some of the biggest laughs come when my siblings and I recall good times from our youth. My younger sister has been known to add, "I was only one at the time so I don't remember any of that!" While I was in a continuing care facility in February 2020, my two sisters and four of my cousins came and spent a Friday evening hanging out in my room. Oh, the memories and laughs we shared that night made my stay a little easier. (They did most of the talking while I just laid in bed and laughed along with them.)
As for what other things brings me to tears: the aforementioned "Raising Arizona" and the Ed Ames tomahawk throw on The Tonight Show, the movie "Serenity" (the dialog is so funny [Define "bad." "Oh, god, oh god, we're all going to die?"]), the sketches from The Carol Burnett Show (particularly the elephant story when only Conway stays in character) and Monty Python, any Victor Borge performance. The list can be endless.
If I could somehow find the sketches of Andrea Martin on SCTV playing the wealthy sunbather by her pool when the “pool boy” shows up I would be in heaven. I have yet to find it! She has a “plastic” leather chest and she is such a sex craven cougar flirting with the pool boy. So grossly uncomfortable it makes me howl with laughter! Maybe it’s funnier in my memory, not sure. But if anyone ever finds the clips I’d love to see them again!
Spending an afternoon w/8 & 10 yr old grand nephew & niece fully engaged in that basic grade school humor & physical comedy. Then their point of no return when they can’t stop laughing and neither can I.
Some times it’s just doing something silly. One night, very late, I was playing Blockhead with my brothers in law. It’s a mindless game where you take turns adding an oddly shaped block to a towers of blocks. Whoever knocks the tower down is the blockhead. The whole thing was totally silly. We couldn’t keep from cracking up. We’re all pretty serious guys so it gave us a chance to have some time outside of our normal roles.
Great question!
There was one memory that keeps coming back to me. I don't remember how old I was, but I was at the movie theater with my parents to see What's Up, Doc? with Barbra Streisand and Ryan O'Neal. There were times I was laughing so loud and hard that my parents almost got up and sat somewhere else. I also remember watching the Ed Sullivan Show with the old-time comics. My favorite was Alan King; his stories about his family always made me laugh.
I don't know if I have ever laughed so hard as when I saw Sasha Baron Cohen pretend to be a person pitching ideas for a new mosque at a public meeting in Oklahoma!
Several bits from the movie Airplane! used to get us laughing like crazy. I'm also a sucker for the silly Naked Gun comedies. Thinking of the one where Nordberg (police detective played by O.J. Simpson) approaches criminals on a boat and hurts himself in several ridiculous ways... hand on a hot stove, wet paint, face down in a cake, etc.
I remember what I believe was a Monty Python sketch in which a fellow went into an outhouse but was hearing (and strictly following) direction from the pastor of a nearby church to repeatedly stand, then sit.
Monty Python Holy Grail... can (and have watched) repeatedly! Also, the Tim Conway/Harvey Korman classic sketches. Cats with hiccups! I finally got that on video...makes me laugh every single time the belly jerks!
Steven,
I always set aside time to laugh. Any Mel Brooks film will do it, as well as the Airplane and Naked Gun movies. Seinfeld, Cheers, Frasier, and Boston Legal are shows that we binge watch for laughs. Older shows like Carol Burnett with her, Vicki Lawrence, Tim Conway, and Harvey Korman kill me, I about hurt myself laughing at their skits. Likewise, Steve Martin and Marin Short are great together, I love Only Murders in the Building. We were at our favorite watering hole for brunch last Sunday and we were talking about something we saw and it triggered such loud belly laughter from me that a man came over and said “if people can laugh like that I got to get to know them.” He was a retired Army Colonel, whose son is now an Army Major. It turns out that we graduated and received our commissions from ROTC both in 1983, and served in some of the same places in Germany. Laughing can also help make new friends.
All the best.
Steve
My Wednesday Zoom Meditation group. I know, I know. We really do meditate together online for 30 minutes, then talk. We share personal and collective sorrows, but always end with laughter about the joys, oddball stories, or events in our lives.
My kids (all adults). When we get together it’s oftentimes laugh-out-loud at some of the dumbest stuff you could imagine. Nobody else would understand, sometimes I’m not even sure I do. And I mean laughing uproariously in restaurants to the point the people next to us probably think we just escaped from the nearest mental institution 🤣
I find little things on Instagram or Twitter which make me laugh to tears. I then feel immense gratitude for all those anonymous posters who have such great sense of humor.
When I am really down, I will watch again Midnight in Paris, I know it’s director may have some issues, but for some reason his movie fills me with joy and delight, and the American family is just played so well, and so hilariously.. I am french originally so seeing my birth city so lovingly described is so lovely.
Thank you for this wonderful article on laughter .... 🌷💕🌿
The Marx Brothers
All Monty Python
Mel Brooks movies
Always deliver much needed laughs.
We can watch them over & over & still crack up
On TV Colbert always delivers & Seth Myers “A Closer Look” make us both laugh & feel sane
Today’s comedians are the best journalists today!
I just read John Scalzi’s latest novel, Starter Villain, and one scene in particular made me put the book down and laugh loudly so long I had to stop reading. It’s unusual for a book to provoke such full-on laughter for me. Not to give too much of the story away, but it’s when the dolphins, who have newly unionized, sing “Look for the Union Label” together. Read it!
Richard Pryor's character Mudbone. And his justified rage against racism. Sam Kinison's screaming against hypocrisy. George Carlin's puncturing of idiotic pomposity. We need their "laugh at" approach now, instead of the "laugh with" that predominates these days. My 8th grade history teacher observed that if someone had pulled down Hitler's pants at the 1923 Beer Hall Putsch, his political ambitions would have been crushed under ridicule, and millions of lives would have been saved. It's time now that we laugh AT the fools who are working hard to kill democracy. Instead of taking their blathering seriously, laugh them off the stage!
Animal hijinks! I love animals - and when they are being silly or funny or when something startles them, or when they are Sooo Happy they are getting a treat or going for a walk.
One of the dogs we were caring for last weekend gets so excited when she knows when my hubby will take her to the park. She will jump up and down runs to her food dish picks up 4 pieces of kibble and throws them the runs to hurry & eat them - I am assuming she knows she needs exactly 4 pieces of kibble or the energy she will need. It was funny watching her. She was definitely very serious about it all!
I know it is only funny when you see these things happen but animals just make me smile & often laugh very hard - this week though a hyena with large ears the answers to the name Tuberville made me laugh pretty hard when he slid down the stairs while deplaning and I had quite the belly laugh from the hypocrisy & karmic beauty of it all!
Some of the old Saturday Night Live routines with Gilda Radnor, John Belushi, Steve Martin, and others. Sometimes I watch Johnny Carson on Antenna TV channel.
Like you @StevenBeschloss, I find it very difficult to laugh these days, for all of the reasons that you listed. As I think about this question you posed, my mind goes back to my days of watching sitcoms. MASH, even with the serious points it made, had some very funny stuff. The cast was so wonderfully interactive, and meshed so well. As I think about it more, the fact that those characters could find joy and laughter in spite of what they were enduring, is possibly a good lesson for us today. I also enjoyed Friends, another great ensemble cast that dealt with some important issues, and also made room for humor and laughter. The Mary Tyler Moore Show had its very funny moments. I that someone in this group mentioned Johnny Carson. Yes, he was a classic. He dealt with the news of the day, which wasn't always good, though nothing is as terrible as now; and he found a way to inject some humor into our lives, so that we could take some time away from the real world which might be getting us down, and just laugh a little. It felt good to have that comic relief. Tonight Show hosts who followed Johnny Carson have done well in their own ways; and I tune in to some of them occasionally. I often get a good laugh when I do. However, Johnny Carson was, in my opinion, the icon of late night tv laughter. Thank you @Steven Beschloss for finding this topic today. You forced me to look at some of the better times, and reinforced a teaching I have learned in my faith tradition, that we can hold the good and the bad. We just have to keep everything in perspective and remind ourselves to take some time out each day to focus on the positive and the funny stuff, even if the world around us is mostly doom and gloom.
I tend to like my humor sly, so my usual response is "heh" which varies on how much it escapes into a guffaw. The more Monty Python, the louder, expanding even to Hee Hee. In the Belly Laugh Unending department I will choose the Monty Python skit Scott of the Sahara when the lion comes sailing into the picture. The first time I saw it I laughed so hard my toddler went running for Daddy because she thought I was sick. The other memorable time was some Peter Sellars movie where the scene involved him rolling down hill on a runaway bed. I can't remember which movie but I sure remember actually rolling on the floor.