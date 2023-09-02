Senator Mitch McConnell was the Republican majority leader who stopped President Barack Obama’s plan to make Merrick Garland a Supreme Court justice, hypocritically claiming it was too close to the next presidential election for Obama’s choice to represent the will of the people. This laid the groundwork for the current Court to toss aside precedent, trash rights and snub its nose at ethics. He’s the guy who acknowledged the criminality and immorality of Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection and the second impeachment, yet refused to support a conviction by the Senate. For years, Mitch McConnell was in a position to do something as Trump ran roughshod over our democracy. Instead, he enabled and accelerated this treacherous period in our history by largely remaining silent. (Note Jane Meyer’s 2020 New Yorker profile in which she called him Trump’s “Enabler-in-Chief.”)
On Thursday, President Joe Biden offered kind words of support for his self-described “friend.” This followed McConnell freezing in front of news cameras after a reporter asked whether he would seek reelection, raising fresh doubts about his health and his ability to perform his duties. “You know, he was his old self on the telephone.,” Biden said, noting that this reaction to a severe concussion suffered in March is “part of the recovery” and “I’m confident he’s going to be back to his old self.”
McConnell’s staff released a letter from the attending physician of Congress saying he was “medically clear to continue his schedule as planned.” But it was Biden’s graceful comments that may have done more to sustain the 81-year-old Republican and his desire to hold onto power (even as conservative outlets like The National Review insist it’s time for McConnell to “step aside”).
This has led me to reflect on the value of a leader who chose to model kindness at a political opponent’s moment of weakness. We all know the ugly ways the previous White House occupant would have exploited such a vulnerability, not just for political advantage but also because he relishes cruelty as a (false) show of strength.
Remembering earlier times, when a simple, public act of decency might have seemed like no big deal, Biden’s grace note is reason for pause. (Yes, the more cynical among us might think 80-year-old Biden’s main concern was to neutralize Republicans and other critics determined to condemn him for his age.)
What do you think? Does Biden deserve our praise or our criticism? Was he missing a chance to take down an opponent or creating a chance to showcase what the country needs most? The moment provokes the deeper question: What kind of leader do you want? And is that the kind of leader who, in this time of trouble, can give the country what it needs? As the election season heats up and minds turn toward the presidential race, it’s worth remembering how profound a change the empathic Joe Biden was for many of us as a response—indeed, an antidote—to the sociopathic malignancy of his predecessor.
As always, I look forward to reading your observations—and for this community to hear and learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your comments.
*Photos: Mitch McConnell by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images and Joe Biden by Win McNamee via Getty Images.
Exactly like Joe Biden. He is doing a great job under unbelievably negative circumstances left by his predecessor's malignancy..
I want a communicative leader committed to ethical democratic principles who can gather a diverse team of brilliant, capable civil servants around them to guide and implement our country's progress nationally and in the world. To me their age, gender, race, sexual orientation, faith, ancestry, etc. is inconsequential, but their moral compass and emotional intelligence must be fully operational.
We need more leaders like Joe Biden.
I want a leader like Biden. He believes in civility, decorum, and bipartisanship.
President Biden has gotten more done in his tenure than any president in my lifetime! He is my hero! His unabashed love for his family and our country is a model for us all! The pain he has endured throughout his life and his responses to that pain have brought him to these moments! He understands other people’s pain and struggles; his empathy is a model for us all--he is not weak though as a result of his empathy. I watched him time and again be defeated in his quest to become leader of the US--this is his time! He is the perfect leader for this moment!!!
It made me angry because I despise McConnell, but Biden’s actions reflect those of a true empathetic gentleman, and a model for all of us to emulate. It’s just sad that his decent action is so much of anomaly today.
President Biden is a leader in a pool of politicians with a dearth of actual leaders. Mitch McConnell has been an avowed obstructionist since the days of Barack Obama, and announced as much to the world. I really have little to no sympathy for McConnell and his kind. They are destroyers; not builders. We have become a nation at war with itself.
Like it or not, our empire is dying. Having grown up in the 1950s and come of age in the 1960s, I have witnessed the steady decline of our nation. The fabric of the United States is being torn, nearly threadbare. Who will save her/us? I likely will be dead when this country's final death knell has rung. All the better, as I do not savor the thought of witnessing her last breath as a constitutional democratic republic.
In showing support of Sen. McConnell, Joe Biden displayed his preference (his knack) for doing the right thing, and the really right thing. Though knifing O'Connell would have been understandable, and perhaps deserved, Biden is smart enough to know that the devil he does know is better than those currently aligned to replace him. Moreover, that’s inconsistent with his moral compass.
Absolutely praise. The kind of leader we wants is one who is kind and strong. Who has the moral compass to know the right thing and the strength to do it. I am reminded of how Lincoln insisted on holding the 1864 presidential election, even during the Civil War, because when it was suggested that he suspend the election in view of the current crisis, he said that to do so would be to have already lost what they were fighting for. A similar situation if we lose our decency in the face of Trump and Trumpism, but we must couple it with the strength to overcome Trump and Trumpism as well
Bidenesque, every single time.
Biden
I want leaders who represent their people constituents, not their corporate ones. Leaders who take seriously their oaths of office to defend the country from all adversaries, foreign and domestic, especially in this time of so many adverse to constitutional principles such as checks and balances and equal treatment under the law. And I want citizens, not just leaders, to care about those things, real freedom, ie civil rights, and grounded in saving the world and country for future generations.
Face value. That's the whole story. By its fruit the tree is known.
Every day, both McConnell and Biden show us who and what they are. All you need to do it see what is right in front of your nose.
I choose President Biden.
I originally voted for Hillary because I wanted her to break that glass ceiling. Honestly, I do not believe she would have put together as strong a team that Biden has. Not certain anyone could. He is a true diplomat as he wades through the daggers that are thrown at him every single day. He has been touched by tragedies so he “gets” the sadness and despair common folk experience. A decent man. Mitch, however, is one I despise. I call him the devil incarnate. He offers nothing but hatefulness while raking in Russia dough for himself.
I agree completely. I am saddened though by MSM failure to acknowledge and commend the empathy with which he approaches others. Not only have his policies improved our lives, but his way of being exemplifies what is best about our country.
My respect for President Biden continues to grow.
President Biden, aside from understanding Mitch, knows better than to weigh in on internal matters in the Senate. There is no perceived benefit to joining the chatter on trying to force Mitch out. If the long shot succeeded, the Senate could devolve into Chaos Chamber II. Biden has more to get done.
Today, DEsantis secure in the knowledge Biden will not threaten to withhold assistance pretended Biden wanted to meet him in still devastated areas rural FL and would have disrupted recovery efforts. Biden undeterred, is continuing with the previously planned itinerary. An itinerary planned in coordination with DEsantis, Biden and FEMA which was announced by FEMA yesterday. Rick Scott, up for re-election, appeared happy to join the president DEsantisless. Biden will do his job regardless.
Calm, stable, empathetic with a vision for the future of the Country. The seasoned leadership we need in salty times. Personal criticism, threats & pettiness do not derail him. He knows how things work. He understands people on all sides of an issue. He is not going to deviate from what needs to be done to engage in nonsense. That’s why Biden was elected and why we still need him.
Democrats are upset because Mitch did what they would have done in the same situation when Mitch prevented the appointment of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. It's politics, man! These two were friends since they were in the Senate, and I believe this friendship probably allowed for much of what Biden has accomplished in Congress. Back when, there was cooperation and legitimate negotiation and discussion, and compromises, among the leaders of both parties. Nixon and Reagan started the "Southern Strategy" that brought the Dixiecrats into the Republican Party, and then the consistent move they took the GOP to the far right to what we have today, Evangelical radicalism, my way or the highway. I do not believe that Mitch is that much of a right-wing radical, but he is a true conservative and possibly the core of a revitalized Republican Party, if that's possible. The MAGAs have broken the GOP so badly, something else will possibly need to be created.
I am so grateful for leaders like Joe Biden who don't forget the regular people and work each day for the common good. I completely understand to know nothing of how these politicians get votes, only that evidence proves they are guilty criminals. The system needs to be changed to represent the common good and stop having taxpayers pay for contributing millionaire wealth. Citizen's United hurt our country. It is time we institute term limits and a way for citizens to decide who is on the Supreme Court, term limits, and terminated when laws are followed.
As far as McConnell goes, I have only opinion and it does not favor his tenure.
I can compare the parties and the participants with levels of soil. The top layer is very thin, doesn't do much though it looks good. This is often where the Democrats take a stand. Polite, understanding but no answer to the problems we face, nothing to excite the populace. Next comes the top soil where fertile ideas can take root and grow, produce a bounty of kindness, charity, moral decency where most Democrats beliefs lie and need to dig deep into it, bring it up to the light of day and give solace and encouragement to the citizenry of what can be. Next comes the subsoil, a place of c;lay where old undesirable ways remain that keep people from moving forward, finding new ways, forming a body stuck together unable to move on, feet of clay.. Last is a layer of stones, rocks, harsh, hurtful, cruel, harmful rhetoric where nothing can grow but hatred, jealousy, causing a stumbling toward nothingness.
One can give charity of thought, kindness to those who have served, praise them for what they have accomplished with their lives. But there comes a time to say adios. Health must win. It is hard to let go. It is hard to see children grow up and leave the nest; it is hard to leave college days and venture on to the unknown; it is hard to leave youth and grow old; it is hard to see a parent die.. It is hard, but also selfish, to hang on to power when capabilities have lessened and for the good of all others, one must step down. So goodbye Mitch McConnell, Diane Feinstein, the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Let Strom Thurmond continue to be the oldest, retiring at age 99 .
Steven, your continued ability to frame the entire octogenarian establishmentarians in a lens that is at least pre-pandemic and at worst a relic from the 80s, when most of these power-freaks were in their 30s/40s, is beyond belief. And you persist in evading any exploration of the frailties of the current occupant of the White House by blaming the "more cynical" - uh, do you mean those of us with eyeballs and a crazy old uncle who acts just like the President? You say many things about the Bad Orange, but literally nothing about Biden. Hmmm
