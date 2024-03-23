Years ago I was offered a magazine job in New York while I was out of the country. I would still be gone for another month, but the editor said he was willing to wait for my return. After I got back, the day before my official start date as a senior editor, he invited me to join him for lunch and meet the team. The next morning, after a sleepless night, I called him to say I had changed my mind—that I had made a mistake, that I thought it was better I tell him now and that I was really sorry. (I didn’t tell him that I had suddenly realized I really wanted the freedom to work on my own as a freelancer.) He was understandably angry—he had held the job open for me all these weeks, he said—and quickly hung up the phone. A few days later I was hired by a major publisher to work on my first book project.
It was the only time that I ever quit a job before I started it, but it wasn’t the only job I ever quit. I’ve been lucky to have opportunities in the media business—and job hopping is not unusual, particularly in New York, the media capital.
This topic has been on my mind lately after a series of high-profile House Republicans have quit their jobs without waiting until the end of their two-year terms. By The Washington Post’s tally, the six resignations without another public position lined up represent the most early departures for at least the last four decades. Think how bad a job has to be that you can’t even stick it out a few more months. Well, we’ve all seen the extreme dysfunction in this GOP-led House and its inability or refusal to legislate, so maybe the question is: How many more members are thinking of getting the hell out?
“This place just keeps going downhill, and I don’t need to spend my time here,” a blunt Colorado Rep. Ken Buck told reporters after announcing he was resigning. Yesterday, Buck’s last day, Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher also said he was leaving as of April 19. The net effect of these departures: The Republicans—with a 217-213 majority—can only afford one defection if Democrats vote together. When Buck was asked last week about the impact of his quitting, he answered, "I think it's the next three people that leave that they're going to be worried about." (And then there’s GOP troublemaker Marjorie Taylor Green filing a motion to oust Speaker Mike Johnson after the House passed appropriation bills to avoid a government shutdown. Speaker Hakeem Jeffries anyone?)
You are welcome to weigh in on the House resignations, but I’m intrigued to hear your stories about jobs you had and jobs you left. What went wrong? And how did you follow it up and keep the lights on? In short, what job have you quit? And, in hindsight, do you think you made the right decision? Maybe you’d like to share a horror story about a bad boss. (Oh, have I had a few.)
As always, I look forward to the opportunity for this community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.
I have used my masters degrees in biostatistics (MPH) and writing (MFA) to access many different jobs. I am 60 years old and have held positions as a systems analyst, program developer, research scientist, law firm practice support professional, civil/human rights specialist, and community public affairs journalist (radio and print).
I have had plenty of jobs where the environment and the corporate ethic was more than just one that followed the law but that embraced folks in a humane way.
I have had many jobs where that was not the case. Always. And I mean always, I have left them. Not always wise in terms of having income, but wise in terms of keeping my sanity and dignity.
My approach to when to leave a job is half informed by self-confidence but also informed by an ethos that runs in my family related to their history under Jim Crowism and the stories shared within my family about work for White folk amongst my parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, grand uncles and aunts, and the like.
I can best relate that ethos by sharing the following.
I grew up in poverty. On welfare. Mostly I was raised by my mother after my father really didn’t want to raise six kids. He took two. My mother took four and raised them after giving birth to her sixth and finding my dad in bed with another woman. My dad is not a bad person. Not by a long shot. My mom died 20 years ago. Her mother and ancestors hail from North Carolina. My dad is alive and kicking at 82 years old. His mother and ancestors hail from Georgia. I love him. He is a good man, but, he was a man in the past who thought more often than not with the head below his waist instead of the one on top of his shoulder. And he had to deal with my mom who was bipolar.
I was raised Catholic, and neither my mother nor father had yet reached 26 before their sixth child was born. My dad wanted out. Separation came in 1969. Divorce after that. My dad remarried and took the two youngest. He and my mother found foster homes and group homes for the four eldest. Spent my life there before returning to my mom in a single parent household -- a household to which my dad only supported via paying $35 month tuititon per child at Catholic schools. My mom did the rest. On welfare.
This is a long prelude to explain that all my closest relatives are maternal. I guess that’s what I really wanted to say. And my sensibilities, my politics, my ethos in life, comes from my mother and her mother, my grandma Pearline, who on many days took care of us when my mom, bipolar, had those days where she was too far gone to be present if you know what I mean.
My grandmother was born less than 50 years after slavery ended. This means my mother grew up having just escaped Jim Crow laws in the South and was “lucky enough” to be born in New York City. But, “Up-North”—(as some Black people call it due to New York’s different brand of, shall we say, oppression)—provided no one of my mother’s generation respite from being disrespected at worth.
I once had a conversation with someone about my decision to leave two years ago a law firm I had been with for nearly two decades (17 years), largely because of the disrespect, bullying and targeting I experienced by one of my supervisors.
He wondered why I was so willing to leave a position that I had been at for nearly 20 years due solely to one person who was, and I am being kind here, an unqualified jerk.
I told him the story of my Grandma Pearline and juxtaposed it against the story of my mother.
Both worked as domestics but had vastly different experiences.
My mother’s experience was wonderful. She became close friends with her employer (a White Jewish woman who could have been her great grandmother), and she was left a five-figure monetary gift in her employer’s will.
One day, my grandmother was called a “n*gger” as she was being asked why she had arrived less than an hour late for her job as a domestic.
She let it pass and went straight to her ironing duties.
Now my grandmother was very world weary, and, she, of course, had heard this word more than once from her employer, a White woman not that much older than she, but the context for her lateness?
She had to take one of her kids, ill with the pneumonia, to see a doctor.
After she explained that, the woman called her a “n*gger” again, and said she was never ever again to show up late.
With control and intention, she picked up the iron, hit the woman in the head with it. And left.
She was arrested and served time.
She told me that every single bit of what happened in response was worth it. Even the jail time.
It's hard to explain but many Black folk are taught employment is worth less than our dignity and the right to self-respect. That certainly is what I was taught.
This is the lesson taught me by both my grandmother and my mother.
I take unusual risks, many related to principle and what I feel. That's risky and not necessarily prudent in some folks’ eyes, but it's how I have always lived my life.
On some level, it's baked into me. That's how I explained it once to someone else who thought I was being foolhardy.
I grew up African descendant and queer (married for 23 years to the best spouse one could have).
Too, I grew up in a politically astute family -- politically astute in terms of their humanity and response to racism not politically active in electoral politics -- whose members always faced oppression either due to their class status, race, gender, sexual orientation, etc..
Essentially, I grew up in a family where to a person, we were not afraid to end employment based on a stance that had to do with preserving your self-respect and humanity.
Almost everyone in my family amongst my mother's generation was fired for -- or quit a job after -- taking a stance because they could not abide being mistreated or otherwise forced not to live their humanity.
On some level, that humanity – the politic of humanity is perhaps a more apt phrase – is more important than continuous employment because, in my family, my mother, my grandmother, my brothers and sisters have always found a way to survive.
Some Black folk are mainly taught that perceptions of racism and slights are always real and if you perceive that, you fight with every breath to help people in power respect you as a human being.
In other words, you can find self-respect in other places than your job, and when you don’t have it in your job, demand it, and if after you demand it, if things remain the same, then move on, hopefully with your dignity intact.
That is a tenet in so many African American households.
Move on when people don't have the countenance to respect stands you take to protect your politic of humanity.
Your personhood and dignity is worth more than a job.
That's the best way I can explain it.
I was a travel RN during ‘09 - ‘15. I lived and worked in six states. I had to wait 3 months to receive my California license, but I was so excited to get there, as I have friends and cousins there.
Many hospitals consider travel RNs as temp workers. We usually get a 13 week assignment. There was a hospital in Sonoma County - which I will not name - that treated us terribly. I worked the 12 hour night shift, 7pm - 7am. The manager scheduled me to work 4 nights in a row, which is hard on the circadian rhythms even when you’re a regular employee. The 4th night, they wanted me to float to another unit. I was exhausted, I didn’t know the Doctors in that unit, I didn’t know the room numbers, I didn’t know where to hang my jacket, where to put my lunch. I had not been oriented to that unit. I called the night supervisor and told her I couldn’t do it, it would potentially compromise patient safety. She was very angry with me. I had two weeks left on that assignment, so I left. Walked out, never looked back, and I found another assignment in the East Bay, which was wonderful.
I think I've only ever left one job. I've suffered layoffs, and businesses relocating, but the one I quit was as a canvasser/field manager for an environmental lobby called Clean Water Action Project. Fortunately I no bad experiences to relate concerning my time there. Fabulous, dedicated co-workers and bosses. Some of the highest quality folks I've ever met. I finally quit from the burn out of 24-7 commitment. Absolutely no regrets for time spent there, or the decision to leave.
The first job I had was one I really couldn't quit -- US Navy Officer. That one lasted for 11 years and then I moved on. Went to law school after that and ended up work for the Air Force working in contract fraud section. I loved the job, had a great bosses, but the work environment was toxic. Thankfully, I was able to combine my military time with my civilian time and retire as soon as I was eligible. It was amazing to compare the two services--so glad my military career was with the Navy! It was all good -- like your story - it all worked out in the end and I never looked back.
I quit a computer repair job in 1982 when I inadvertently found out that I was training a man with absolutely no experience in electronics (I'd had 10 years of experience in the field at that point) who was making the same pay as me.
When I confronted the business owner, she said that she couldn't afford to pay me more. I replied that I therefore couldn't afford to work for her, and promptly left that afternoon. I'd had good client feedback, showed up for work every day, and knew my job; she had no complaints about my performance.
I did freelance software development for a year when the owner called me because she needed an experienced technician and couldn't find one. I negotiated a fair wage and decent benefits, and returned to that job. A couple of years later, I started my own repair business and liked being my own boss much better than working for someone else. It took a leap of faith with both changes, but it ultimately worked out.
I decided to return to school at 35, as my self-employment schedule allowed me to do this, and graduated with a doctorate at 43. It's never too late to try something new!
Years ago I worked as a reporter for an independent chain of newspapers in a Philly suburb. I was covering a major murder trial for one of the papers (this trial engendered four books or five books and TV ovie). My editor at the second paper was very jealous that I was covering this, so she would bring me back on the in-between days to write headlines and cover what I considered “small stories” about pets getting into sewers, etc. Another (female) reporter in the newsroom was also the object of her wrath and ended up leaving. Finally, I went to the editor in chief and told him I just wanted to work for the one local paper (which necessitated looking for additional work). I told him why. He asked me if I could reason with my editor because we’d been friendly at one point. I told him I didn’t want to be around her, the environment was getting toxic and I was suffering a lot of anxiety as a result. This decision was risky, but it forced me to approach every other publication in town. In time, I started to freelance for magazines. I never regretted my decision.
1973, I was 20 years old. One day I learned that a man hired after me, that I had been asked to train, was making more money than me. When I asked my boss about it he told me, “he has a family to support”. My response was, so do I, I need to be paid an equitable wage.
While I was waiting for a response to my request for an equitable wage one of our customers expressed dissatisfaction with the work we had done for them. I was asked to go to their office the next day and correct the problem. “Oh, and, why don’t you were your blue dress?”
I quit right that minute.
I didn't quit per say, but have instead made two internal transfers in my company doing the same work for different segments of the company. I'd been promised work more in line with what I was interested in doing and capable of handling, but the work never came and the promises were never kept by two different supervisors. Consequently I had to leave those positions in order to advance my own skills and promote myself. I haven't burned bridges upon leaving and I don't regret the decision to leave those jobs. Due to personal circumstances I'm actually trying to move back to my previous job even tho I know I won't be content in the long run. I'm envious of the job hoppers that are confident enough to be able to do that and improve their situation. I wish I was.
The first summer after high school graduation a friend got me a job in a factory sewing garments. At 8: am a bell sounded all the machines turned on. All day stacks arrived on my right side, I'd pick up a garment, buzz, pass it to my left. At ten the bell. At 10:10 the bell. At 12: the bell. At 1: the bell, and so the days went. I was a machine, not allowed anything but the oil of a check every two weeks. I lasted one month until I quit. The hardest job I ever had required nothing but me sitting pushing a foot peddle. But, I developed empathy for those stuck in these jobs.
I have been working full time since 1978. I've had about a dozen jobs, always in small companies. I quit all of them, except one. In 1979 I was late to my shift as a front desk clerk at a hotel in Monterey, CA. My boyfriend had a paranoid episode & kidnapped me the night before. My boss apparently didn't believe me and I was let go. I really do hope things have changed for young women these days.
Before I got my degree and worked as a professional, I quit many jobs (as most younger people toiling in low-wage jobs do). After I obtained my degree and began work as a professional, I didn’t quit a job until nearly 15 years later. I was hired as an environmental professional for a forest products company - its first environmental professional. I immediately conducted an audit of regulatory requirements versus the current state of operations. Holy hell but it was bad! Decades of non-compliance up to and including criminal violations and in my role, I could be the DF (designated felon). I made an appointment with the corporate attorney to present my findings and advised self disclosure to the Oregon DEQ, which recently implemented a program where companies self-disclosing could see penalties reduced by 75%. His response was, “Why would we do that?” I submitted my resignation after a couple more months. The only other job I quickly left was where I was entirely fooled during the interview by the woman who would be my manager. She was ridiculously awful and I was gone in six months.
The summer after my freshman year of college I got a job as a hostess at a chain burger joint in my hometown. The hostess stand included a case for donuts that were delivered daily. One morning, the store manager dropped the entire box of donuts on the floor of the kitchen and told me to pick them all up and put the less damaged ones in the front case. I hadn’t taken a food safety class, but I knew this was hygienically and morally wrong and quit on the spot. A few days later, I got a job at Knott’s Berry Farm, the So Cal amusement park. I spent three fun summers working there, and never set foot in the lousy burger place again.
I quit three jobs over my decades-long foray into the workplace. One when I was 14 selling magazine subscriptions over the telephone to numbers dialed at random. We were told "If the person who answers the phone sounds like a "colored person," thank them for answering your questions and hang up. They don't pay." The other was much later in my career working for a well-known university for a person who knew nothing about supervising people. She hardly ever met with me or spoke to me in a four-person office in which I held the second-paid highest job. She communicated by email even though our offices were right next to each other separated by a shared wall. When I quit after a couple of months I informed her via email. The third was a contract museum job. The only thing I can say is that it was a dumpster fire to work there. I don't like quitting jobs. Sometimes, you have no choice. I have been a freelancer for about 20 years now and it is what I have always wanted. No more working for the man.
For about a year I'd been working at a golf course grill at a resort near a small town in Texas; I lived about 15 miles away. Things were going well with the job until the manager slipped and cracked her kneecap, so I had to do much of her job as well as mine, with no raise. I was hoping she'd eventually be back once she'd recovered from surgery. On top of that, the place had just been bought by an arrogant oilman who'd never worked in the restaurant business at all before but had just assumed that it'd be easy since he went out to eat a lot. Seriously, he actually said that! One of our other workers quit so the new boss hired a new worker who also has zero experience in the field, a very privileged fratboy type who probably never worked anywhere before as far as I knew, but his father played golf with the owner and went hunting with him, so junior got the gig. His first day at work, instead of being there at 7am to open with me, he didn't show up, just left me high and dry with a golf tournament full of hungry and thirsty golfers in a hurry. I took care of everythng by myself; I took the orders, made the drinks, cooked and served the food, bussed the tables, washed the dishes, etc. FINALLY, around noon, after a particularly frantic few hours working alone in a job that usually had three workers, junior stumbled in with no apology for his tardiness, just some vague grumbling about how he was too hungover to be expected get there so early. I told him I had to grab something from my truck. I took my purse and keys and my tips from the tip jar, hopped into my truck, drove off and never went back. I didn't formally quit, I was just DONE with that place so I baled. This was in the early 1990s before cell phones so nobody could reach me, which was perfect as far as I was concerned.
I quit after winning one of the largest contracts in a Fortune 500 company's history. When I told my boss he responded that he had just sent out an email to the corporate executives commending me for the win. Of course I was not copied and didn't know anything about it since he never said anything nice to me. I just said thanks and handed him a miniature bottle of Maker's Mark bourbon and told him he may want to drink it. This was a boss who previously told me to stick my hand in a bucket of water and pull it out to see what impression I made. Also, the cemetery is full of people who thought they were irreplaceable. Believe me, I would not have quit this great company if he had shown any respect to me. Life is too short to put up with nonsense.
I moved about 80 miles from my home to take on the leadership role for a helping nonprofit that was located in a medium sized city. I came from a much less populated area and thought I needed to see what I could accomplish in a more urban environment. That a shock! The nonprofit environment was fiercely competitive and I was not at all prepared for people who were oriented toward power and scarcity thinking. I came from an area that never had enough to go around but we addressed community needs through collaboration and non-duplication of services.
I quickly realized that I did not want to make the changes necessary to be successful in a cut throat and aggressive environment. I got the org reoriented in the direction the board's new strategic plan all the while developing an exit plan for myself. I lasted an exhausting two years then returned to the area where I had grown up professionally. Those trusting collaborative relationships benefitted me by easing my reentry into a more satisfying professional life. I love a lot about the city where I lived and learned some important lessons about my personal/professional strengths and weaknesses.
Of the few positions where I have quit, they all boil down to weaponized incompetence being tolerated and rewarded (while others who are amazing workers are continuously shat upon) and/or due to demeaning, out of touch leadership - with a touch of fiscal irresponsibility sprinkled in.
I'm at a point in my life where I refuse to deal with either. It's not worth it and I *am* worthy of more.
I was a young associate lawyer at a New Jersey law firm. After three years I was told there was no partnership in the foreseeable future. I quit right on the spot though I had no other position lined up and hadn’t even look for one. (Within a week I had several job offers).
I worked for several not-for-profit agencies in the 1980s and 1990s, and loved the work. However, one job I was offered as a Director of an agency turned out to be very unpleasant because the prior director stayed on at the head office as a regional director, and made herself the overseer of my small agency. She clearly could not let go of the job I now had. All the other smaller agency offices were overseen by the main office’s Executive Director, so I was the only one under her. Any idea I had for the agency had to go through her, and she would nix the idea before even letting me try it out. Finally, I discovered that I could get the idea accepted if I made her think that the idea was hers. After 18 months of this I had to leave, it was far too stressful. I did not have a job waiting in the wings, so it was scary, but I felt my mental health was more important than money. I did finally get another job with the local town’s housing department, running a new Federal Section 8 program where I was able to help about thirty families (many single mothers) with their successful movement towards owning their own place. The job I left had been one of the most fulfilling jobs I ever had, and I can still feel sad (and even angry) even after all these years, and I am now a 77 year old retiree.
I once worked as a director in the supply chain side for a large company. My immediate supervisor was someone who had no supply chain experience and had held their position for less that a year when I came on board. I was hired by a Senior VP because of my recognized expertise.
When I was hired, I negotiated time off to attend and to continue presenting papers at supply chain conferences.
The supervisor resented my time away to present at these conferences. Long story short, my supervisor was toxic and insecure. My day to day dealings were not collegial and a great deal of time was spent pointing out how they could do it better. More often than not, their suggestions cost the company money - to the point that the Senior VP directed my supervisor in writing to stop and let me do my job.
Two days before I was scheduled to present a paper at a large regional supply chain conference, the supervisor came into my office and said I could not go, but that they would go in my place and read my paper. The hiring VP was on international travel with the CEO and unavailable. I had no avenue to appeal her decision. I quit on the spot and went to the conference.
By the time I left the conference I had a solid job offer from one company and a proposal to work as a consultant with another firm. Quitting turned out to be one of the best career moves ever.
I was in my 7th year as a naval supply officer. Was wrapping up a great assignment. Deciding what to do next. A key to my decision was that I had a kidney disease that restricted me to shore duty jobs only ( not ideal in the Navy). A senior Pentagon official advised me to file a medical board (I’d certainly be discharged but retain some health benefits).
I loved what I did, thought through all possible scenarios. I worked alongside a 42 yo LCdr who was retiring but struggling to find a job. I decided it was time to get out.
I filed my medical paperwork. The next day I received an j related call from O4 detailed (I was O3) offering me head supply job at Naval Air Station Brunswick Maine. (As a youth we’d vacationed in Maine every summer. Love the state)
I explained that I had just filed for a medical board. He suggested I pull my request and take the job. I explained when I make a decision, I had looked at all possibilities, and thus do not change my mind.
The next day I got a call from a corporate recruiter and in a month I had a great job offer. That job led me to working around the world, my family living in Germany for 5 years. Definitely the right move.
Left a nonprofit job I was at for nearly 20 years. I was at my ceiling for growth and (probably) compensation, but after all those years I had thought that there might be consideration for intangible benefits along the way. During the pandemic, the staff was told we would not be forced to return to the office, until the day in May 2021 when we were told that everyone was required to return to the office. I put together a proposal to work remotely because surely after all those years they would see my performance, personal needs and work plan, and allow one of their longest tenured employees the option to stay remote.
The request was declined. Four weeks later I submitted my resignation after accepting a new job, where my manager doesn't care about my work environment as long as I get the work done. Imagine that.
I live in California and as a college student in the 80’s I was willing to do anything. I once took a landscaping job as a worker. I worked one day and didn’t even go back to collect my paycheck. The way the ‘boss’ treated the laborers was horrendous and mean. He used racist language and constantly belittled the other workers. As the only fluent English speaker other than the leads, I couldn’t take it. To me, the lessons I learned as a young Latino man living in Southern California and the way immigrants were treated was more than any paycheck I could have taken. I was afraid of my own behavior if I ever saw that labor boss again.
I've left most of my jobs amicably based on a change in circumstance (having a child, making a major move for my partner's job, etc).
I handed in a fuming resignation to a job in retail management after the company made a series of decision making blunders that made my job less and less feasible with the resources we were given.
I had reached record metrics for the department I took over, AND identified and documented supply chain issues that if addressed would greatly improve store level product availability and department shrink quotas... which impressed both district & regional level managers who wanted to fast track me into a higher leadership program.
Within about two months of that the store manager I worked under claimed he could only give ONE person in the entire store more than the normal baseline annual raise and I wasn't the one chosen.
I work hard. I always give my best. I enjoy trying to figure out smarter and better ways to do things.
But I could see no sense in staying in a situation where I was constantly expected to do more with less, and there was no appreciation or reward for doing it. And I certainly didn't think being just ONE person, one rung farther up the ladder of leadership was going to change the entire dysfunctional culture of the company.
I worked at a state prison for 89 days. I loved my job and got better and better every single day, I took my assignment seriously but did not fit in because the majority of my co-workers were institutionalized themselves, more likely to break the rules and start trouble than the inmates. Had there been an uprising, I would have been safer with the inmates. The person training me tried to set me up for discrimination (she was an older, gay, Black woman...pick one). I was called a "snitch" because someone from the top busted the boss for allowing people to take time off without charging it, something I had nothing to do with. Ganged up on, endured rumors, intimidation and outright hostility. I was ultimately fired for cussing and not getting approval for a sick day. It's probably a blessing that I didn't stay on, I'd be just as jaded as those folks were if I had. I planned to write a screenplay about it though, so many juicy characters and a story line that would be at least two seasons long.
Was asked to resign, and when I didn't, they came up with a bogus reason to fire me.
I have had and quit many jobs. I never had what you could call "good" jobs. My jobs were all a means to an end. In the 70s I worked a series of sewing factory jobs in the county I still live in. I was good at the industrial machines after a short time and actually had no trouble getting those jobs. I quit each one after I paid my bills for several months and saved enough to drive my 61 VW Bug to southern Utah and camp for a month with my German Shepherd. I would come back and get another job at one of the numerous sewing factories. (none of them exist anymore). Low paying jobs had a certain allure to me. I could do the menial labor, pay my rent and feed my dog, go camping without really bringing those jobs home. Of course I was also attending college during this time. Got married in79 and was able to quit work to raise my 2 sons. But eventually I ran my own dog grooming business and had to pick up parttime jobs to supplement our income as the job market for my hardware engineer husband waxed and waned in the 90s. I was fired once from a big box hardware store, I was their head cashier, another job I was good at. I enjoyed interacting with customers. An assistant manager decided he didn't like me and proceeded to dog me and eventually he "turned me in" for devaluing merchandise that I was buying with an employee discount. that was ugly and disheartening since I always felt like I was openly honest and tried really hard to get along with him. But there was never a shortage of these types of jobs. I had a rule for myself. I would never pay for drug and background tests or uniforms. I don't "pay" to work! I have Fine art degrees and finally threw my hat in the ring of trying to be a professional artist. Over all those years I never had a paid holiday, or vacation pay. I was never part of a retirement plan. That was the bad part of these jobs. Both of my sons, although paid more per hour than I ever was and with college degrees still don't have jobs that pay holidays or into pensions. Also, they cannot afford to buy homes. I will say the art thing really didn't work out well. I am a good artist, but these days galleries take 60% and there are fewer of them. So, most of the time as an artist is spent in self-promotion and website stuff with little return. I still do art, but I don't try to sell anymore. As a worker, I was loyal and hardworking, never ever late. I worked weekends, holidays, whatever was expected of me. I was rarely treated very well by owners and managers. I can say my favorite job was when I was 12, I was hired by one of our neighbors to take tickets at the theater she ran up the road. She kept me on until I graduated from High school, and I never actually had as fun or as good a job after that. My favorite job now is being retired, which thanks to my late husband has been financially better than I could have earned myself. I don't recommend my type of attitude towards jobs as a way to become successful. It was never my intention to be successful meaning getting more money stashed away. I just wanted to do what I wanted and then later to help my little family. I have no intention of quitting my current "job"!
I quit a job editing a city newspaper in the South. I have always been a strong newspaper Guild member. I even worked to unionize a newspaper I owned (the reporters were not interested). The owners in the South brought in Union busting lawyers to teach us how to undermine unions. I quit rather than put myself in a position of having to cross a picket line. I never have.
I quit my first job out of college to pursue a PhD but ended up going back afterwards for nearly another 30 years. Finally “retired” when it was clear we were rudderless and my expertise and voice were no longer valued. Going out on my own as an independent has been so freeing!
I stayed in jobs I should have quit, decisions that always ended badly. I’ve often wondered why I failed to stand up for myself, since I didn’t lack courage to stand up to bosses in general. Reading these stories today, I recall an early memory of my mom. She was an experienced journalist on a small town newspaper. She quit one day when she discovered her just-out-of-college trainee (male) was making more than she was. She challenges her boss who said she had a husband to support the family so she didn’t need it. She quit on the spot. I remember being very proud of her. But then, she couldn’t find another job and she spent the next decade or more in deep depression and unable to leave the house. It affected all of us, permanently. I think I internalised her struggles as a cautionary tale for myself. My older sister, too. What a difference it would have made to our lives if she (and we) had received counselling to navigate that experience.
Craig, however was a real piece of work. He only had two modes. Slightly irritated and over the top bananas pissed off. One day he called the post production staff into his office and proceeded to scream at us for 45 minutes. I finally stood up and said, and these are my exact words, “I fucking quit. You can mail me my check or stick it up your ass, I don't give a damn.” I'd like to take credit for that but the truth is I had read it in a Charles Bukowski short story...
Anyway I stormed out and got in my car and drove on the 101 over to the 405 and I got to the top of Sepulveda Pass and realized I HAD FORGOTTEN MY ROLODEX (note to kids, a Rolodex then was the same as a cell phone now only without the cloud). So I sat in my car by the freeway for about half an hour until I finally realized I had no choice, I had to go back and retrieve it. I pulled a U and headed back to the talking dog show office in Sherman Oaks.
When I arrived I tried to sneak in but CRAIG SAW ME... he was in a much more somber mood, and he begged me not to quit or at or at least not to quit until I trained my replacement. We went across the street to a coffee shop and had a rather animated conversation, looking back I’m surprised they did not ask us to leave. Anyway I agreed to stay on for another two weeks. Craig went on to found the MMA league so in hindsight I shoulda stuck with him, I’d be a multimillionaire now oh well.
I worked as an OT for a rehab contracting agency and could not get hold of anyone in the home office. They had me driving several hours south of my home to treat one patient, and the home office was an hour north. All this travel was along a notoriously snarly Boston area highway. When I couldn’t reach anyone at the home office for 4 or 5 days in a row, I composed a written resignation and faxed it in. And never looked back.
I was working for a developer and managing one of their profit centers. There was bonus incentive when you (I) got the center to a certain level of profitability — I was very close and looked forward to a slightly better compensation. In came the owners and wanted me to move to a different profit center — one that was a loser and had never, ever made a profit. At home that night I was so upset and actually crying — then a quiet voice said, "You don't have to do it." I realized this was my chance to return to college for a new major — design. Best decision I ever made. I've been a graphic designer for 40+ years now.
I left my job at a bank after months of stress-related illnesses, headaches, panic attacks, and a lengthy leave of absence. That was a low point in my life, and it was over six months before I found the job I've now had for over 4 years. My boss at the bank was a good friend and is a good man, which is why I took the job to begin with. I still feel badly about leaving in a way that couldn't help but reflect poorly on him, but I couldn't handle staying any longer. I've made more than a few mistakes over the years, but taking that job is one of the worst decisions I've ever made.
These are the jobs I have held:
Paperboy 10-14 yo
Cook in a carry our Deli 14yo-20yo and steakhouse
Factory assembly line in a paper product factory summers while in med school
Raymond Leo Blain, M.D., MPA
Retired Board Certified Pediatrician
Former USAF Major (1966-72)
Masters Public Administration, Health Care USC
State of California Medical Consultant (January 1990-December 2004)
Author and publisher 2013- present
I think that quitting Congress has an unseen danger: now more MAGA radicals will be able to run for these empty seats, just like quitting the Trump administration or retiring from SCOTUS or being voted out of the speakership of the House while Trump, dark money and MAGA controls nominations let them put more radicals in key positions. The Profile In Courage thing to do (see my blog site) was to stray in the position and VOTE with the reasonable Democrats as a declared Independent instead. This would have blunted the Radicals' power and allowed the brave people to pass legislation for ALL the PEOPLE before the Radicals could attempt to primary them out (the radicals actually have not always succeeded). Being an Independent in office would have given these braver officials the power to vote conservative, moderate, or progressive based on conscience. Now they have NO VOICE instead. Which would have been better? You're correct. Being on the right or left side is not always being on the correct side.
I quit a job I loved in my hometown to follow my future husband to graduate school in a distant state. Not a risk taker by nature, I took this dramatic step not knowing where I would land. The job market for my skills were not great in our new location, so I too pursued a graduate degree. Five years later, with two children and a PhD in hand, I returned to my former workplace in a much higher position. I was fortunate to work with a phenomenal team of clinical scientists, all dedicated to our local nonprofit’s mission of providing exceptional patient care. After 30 years I retired, proud of the differences we made in people’s lives, but also saddened to witness the erosion of our local nonprofit’s culture in this era of “corporatization”.
I was a contractor for Harvard Business Publishing. After I'd been there for about 14 months, only 2 months into my new contract, they told me they were ending it at the end of the following month. There are any number of plausible reasons my contract was pulled early, but it's hard not to speculate it was the fact I had quoted Marx to my boss, or that I told her I was uncomfortable working on the project because their goals were clearly imperialist in nature, or that in the reviews of their content catalog they had me performing through a DEI lens I repeatedly pointed out their long history of gross stereotyping of autistic people and how it was harmful to me to have to sift through that as a direct victim of their spreading harmful and inaccurate information about people like me among global corporate elite for decades. In the end, I resigned 5 weeks early, effective that same day, because my boss had the audacity to angrily chastise me for being honest with a co-worker about why I was declining to write an article she had asked me to pen because I knew they were going to be unwilling to publish what I actually wanted to say and I refused to have my name associated with the kind of blame-the-individual-teacher-for-systemic-problems content they would be willing to publish. Some times you just gotta take a stand.
I left a job as an Infection Preventionist because the boss was so toxic. I took a job in another hospital as the manager of Infection Prevention and years on down the road, my family had to talk me into retiring. I loved my job. The person who took my place in the job I left asked how I survived working for this toxic boss and I told her I quit. She soon followed my lead and quit.
Does quitting being a wife count? Gave up advancing my own career possibilities to ensure his. Three companies, 11 moves, each place, I would call airlines to see price for me and child, children to go home to parents. Divorce day the happiest day of my life. Think I only liked him because he always bought me a Dairy Queen- I was 16 and dumb when met. 7 years older. I told my daughters they were not allowed to get married until they were at least 27 and knew who they were, and the guy had to be tall !! They listened. Children have orders to never put the name Newhouse on my tombstone !
The challenge facing House Republicans lies in the dominance of the 42-member Freedom Caucus, whose influence has stalled progress on numerous fronts. Complicating matters further, funds meant for broader party initiatives are being redirected to cover President Trump's legal expenses, leaving moderate Republicans strapped for resources and unable to mount robust campaigns.
Adding to the frustration, members of the Freedom Caucus enjoy the security of heavily gerrymandered districts, virtually guaranteeing their re-election regardless of their actions. The Trump administration's approach has undeniably fractured the Republican Party, prompting many moderates to consider their options for departure.
Drawing parallels to Newt Gingrich's era in the 1990s, it's evident that his brand of politics, while influential, had its drawbacks, ultimately resulting in his forced resignation in 1998. His legacy continues to exert a significant influence, particularly in promoting far-right policies that challenge the party's broader appeal.
Concerns about the GOP's survival are legitimate, with some questioning whether it can weather this storm. However, there's optimism that something new will emerge from the ashes. The transition, though, won't be swift; it will likely take several election cycles to redefine the political landscape.
One potential solution lies in adopting a more parliamentary-style system, allowing for a more fluid representation of diverse political ideologies. This approach could accommodate conservatives, liberals, moderates, environmentalists, and other groups, fostering a more inclusive governance structure. Additionally, a mechanism for calling new elections when the leading party loses favor could help prevent the entrenchment of one-party dominance, preserving democratic principles and ensuring a more dynamic political landscape.
I have used my masters degrees in biostatistics (MPH) and writing (MFA) to access many different jobs. I am 60 years old and have held positions as a systems analyst, program developer, research scientist, law firm practice support professional, civil/human rights specialist, and community public affairs journalist (radio and print).
I have had plenty of jobs where the environment and the corporate ethic was more than just one that followed the law but that embraced folks in a humane way.
I have had many jobs where that was not the case. Always. And I mean always, I have left them. Not always wise in terms of having income, but wise in terms of keeping my sanity and dignity.
My approach to when to leave a job is half informed by self-confidence but also informed by an ethos that runs in my family related to their history under Jim Crowism and the stories shared within my family about work for White folk amongst my parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, grand uncles and aunts, and the like.
I can best relate that ethos by sharing the following.
I grew up in poverty. On welfare. Mostly I was raised by my mother after my father really didn’t want to raise six kids. He took two. My mother took four and raised them after giving birth to her sixth and finding my dad in bed with another woman. My dad is not a bad person. Not by a long shot. My mom died 20 years ago. Her mother and ancestors hail from North Carolina. My dad is alive and kicking at 82 years old. His mother and ancestors hail from Georgia. I love him. He is a good man, but, he was a man in the past who thought more often than not with the head below his waist instead of the one on top of his shoulder. And he had to deal with my mom who was bipolar.
I was raised Catholic, and neither my mother nor father had yet reached 26 before their sixth child was born. My dad wanted out. Separation came in 1969. Divorce after that. My dad remarried and took the two youngest. He and my mother found foster homes and group homes for the four eldest. Spent my life there before returning to my mom in a single parent household -- a household to which my dad only supported via paying $35 month tuititon per child at Catholic schools. My mom did the rest. On welfare.
This is a long prelude to explain that all my closest relatives are maternal. I guess that’s what I really wanted to say. And my sensibilities, my politics, my ethos in life, comes from my mother and her mother, my grandma Pearline, who on many days took care of us when my mom, bipolar, had those days where she was too far gone to be present if you know what I mean.
My grandmother was born less than 50 years after slavery ended. This means my mother grew up having just escaped Jim Crow laws in the South and was “lucky enough” to be born in New York City. But, “Up-North”—(as some Black people call it due to New York’s different brand of, shall we say, oppression)—provided no one of my mother’s generation respite from being disrespected at worth.
I once had a conversation with someone about my decision to leave two years ago a law firm I had been with for nearly two decades (17 years), largely because of the disrespect, bullying and targeting I experienced by one of my supervisors.
He wondered why I was so willing to leave a position that I had been at for nearly 20 years due solely to one person who was, and I am being kind here, an unqualified jerk.
I told him the story of my Grandma Pearline and juxtaposed it against the story of my mother.
Both worked as domestics but had vastly different experiences.
My mother’s experience was wonderful. She became close friends with her employer (a White Jewish woman who could have been her great grandmother), and she was left a five-figure monetary gift in her employer’s will.
One day, my grandmother was called a “n*gger” as she was being asked why she had arrived less than an hour late for her job as a domestic.
She let it pass and went straight to her ironing duties.
Now my grandmother was very world weary, and, she, of course, had heard this word more than once from her employer, a White woman not that much older than she, but the context for her lateness?
She had to take one of her kids, ill with the pneumonia, to see a doctor.
After she explained that, the woman called her a “n*gger” again, and said she was never ever again to show up late.
With control and intention, she picked up the iron, hit the woman in the head with it. And left.
She was arrested and served time.
She told me that every single bit of what happened in response was worth it. Even the jail time.
It's hard to explain but many Black folk are taught employment is worth less than our dignity and the right to self-respect. That certainly is what I was taught.
This is the lesson taught me by both my grandmother and my mother.
I take unusual risks, many related to principle and what I feel. That's risky and not necessarily prudent in some folks’ eyes, but it's how I have always lived my life.
On some level, it's baked into me. That's how I explained it once to someone else who thought I was being foolhardy.
I grew up African descendant and queer (married for 23 years to the best spouse one could have).
Too, I grew up in a politically astute family -- politically astute in terms of their humanity and response to racism not politically active in electoral politics -- whose members always faced oppression either due to their class status, race, gender, sexual orientation, etc..
Essentially, I grew up in a family where to a person, we were not afraid to end employment based on a stance that had to do with preserving your self-respect and humanity.
Almost everyone in my family amongst my mother's generation was fired for -- or quit a job after -- taking a stance because they could not abide being mistreated or otherwise forced not to live their humanity.
On some level, that humanity – the politic of humanity is perhaps a more apt phrase – is more important than continuous employment because, in my family, my mother, my grandmother, my brothers and sisters have always found a way to survive.
Some Black folk are mainly taught that perceptions of racism and slights are always real and if you perceive that, you fight with every breath to help people in power respect you as a human being.
In other words, you can find self-respect in other places than your job, and when you don’t have it in your job, demand it, and if after you demand it, if things remain the same, then move on, hopefully with your dignity intact.
That is a tenet in so many African American households.
Move on when people don't have the countenance to respect stands you take to protect your politic of humanity.
Your personhood and dignity is worth more than a job.
That's the best way I can explain it.
I was a travel RN during ‘09 - ‘15. I lived and worked in six states. I had to wait 3 months to receive my California license, but I was so excited to get there, as I have friends and cousins there.
Many hospitals consider travel RNs as temp workers. We usually get a 13 week assignment. There was a hospital in Sonoma County - which I will not name - that treated us terribly. I worked the 12 hour night shift, 7pm - 7am. The manager scheduled me to work 4 nights in a row, which is hard on the circadian rhythms even when you’re a regular employee. The 4th night, they wanted me to float to another unit. I was exhausted, I didn’t know the Doctors in that unit, I didn’t know the room numbers, I didn’t know where to hang my jacket, where to put my lunch. I had not been oriented to that unit. I called the night supervisor and told her I couldn’t do it, it would potentially compromise patient safety. She was very angry with me. I had two weeks left on that assignment, so I left. Walked out, never looked back, and I found another assignment in the East Bay, which was wonderful.
I think I've only ever left one job. I've suffered layoffs, and businesses relocating, but the one I quit was as a canvasser/field manager for an environmental lobby called Clean Water Action Project. Fortunately I no bad experiences to relate concerning my time there. Fabulous, dedicated co-workers and bosses. Some of the highest quality folks I've ever met. I finally quit from the burn out of 24-7 commitment. Absolutely no regrets for time spent there, or the decision to leave.
The first job I had was one I really couldn't quit -- US Navy Officer. That one lasted for 11 years and then I moved on. Went to law school after that and ended up work for the Air Force working in contract fraud section. I loved the job, had a great bosses, but the work environment was toxic. Thankfully, I was able to combine my military time with my civilian time and retire as soon as I was eligible. It was amazing to compare the two services--so glad my military career was with the Navy! It was all good -- like your story - it all worked out in the end and I never looked back.
I quit a computer repair job in 1982 when I inadvertently found out that I was training a man with absolutely no experience in electronics (I'd had 10 years of experience in the field at that point) who was making the same pay as me.
When I confronted the business owner, she said that she couldn't afford to pay me more. I replied that I therefore couldn't afford to work for her, and promptly left that afternoon. I'd had good client feedback, showed up for work every day, and knew my job; she had no complaints about my performance.
I did freelance software development for a year when the owner called me because she needed an experienced technician and couldn't find one. I negotiated a fair wage and decent benefits, and returned to that job. A couple of years later, I started my own repair business and liked being my own boss much better than working for someone else. It took a leap of faith with both changes, but it ultimately worked out.
I decided to return to school at 35, as my self-employment schedule allowed me to do this, and graduated with a doctorate at 43. It's never too late to try something new!
Years ago I worked as a reporter for an independent chain of newspapers in a Philly suburb. I was covering a major murder trial for one of the papers (this trial engendered four books or five books and TV ovie). My editor at the second paper was very jealous that I was covering this, so she would bring me back on the in-between days to write headlines and cover what I considered “small stories” about pets getting into sewers, etc. Another (female) reporter in the newsroom was also the object of her wrath and ended up leaving. Finally, I went to the editor in chief and told him I just wanted to work for the one local paper (which necessitated looking for additional work). I told him why. He asked me if I could reason with my editor because we’d been friendly at one point. I told him I didn’t want to be around her, the environment was getting toxic and I was suffering a lot of anxiety as a result. This decision was risky, but it forced me to approach every other publication in town. In time, I started to freelance for magazines. I never regretted my decision.
1973, I was 20 years old. One day I learned that a man hired after me, that I had been asked to train, was making more money than me. When I asked my boss about it he told me, “he has a family to support”. My response was, so do I, I need to be paid an equitable wage.
While I was waiting for a response to my request for an equitable wage one of our customers expressed dissatisfaction with the work we had done for them. I was asked to go to their office the next day and correct the problem. “Oh, and, why don’t you were your blue dress?”
I quit right that minute.
I didn't quit per say, but have instead made two internal transfers in my company doing the same work for different segments of the company. I'd been promised work more in line with what I was interested in doing and capable of handling, but the work never came and the promises were never kept by two different supervisors. Consequently I had to leave those positions in order to advance my own skills and promote myself. I haven't burned bridges upon leaving and I don't regret the decision to leave those jobs. Due to personal circumstances I'm actually trying to move back to my previous job even tho I know I won't be content in the long run. I'm envious of the job hoppers that are confident enough to be able to do that and improve their situation. I wish I was.
The first summer after high school graduation a friend got me a job in a factory sewing garments. At 8: am a bell sounded all the machines turned on. All day stacks arrived on my right side, I'd pick up a garment, buzz, pass it to my left. At ten the bell. At 10:10 the bell. At 12: the bell. At 1: the bell, and so the days went. I was a machine, not allowed anything but the oil of a check every two weeks. I lasted one month until I quit. The hardest job I ever had required nothing but me sitting pushing a foot peddle. But, I developed empathy for those stuck in these jobs.
I have been working full time since 1978. I've had about a dozen jobs, always in small companies. I quit all of them, except one. In 1979 I was late to my shift as a front desk clerk at a hotel in Monterey, CA. My boyfriend had a paranoid episode & kidnapped me the night before. My boss apparently didn't believe me and I was let go. I really do hope things have changed for young women these days.
Before I got my degree and worked as a professional, I quit many jobs (as most younger people toiling in low-wage jobs do). After I obtained my degree and began work as a professional, I didn’t quit a job until nearly 15 years later. I was hired as an environmental professional for a forest products company - its first environmental professional. I immediately conducted an audit of regulatory requirements versus the current state of operations. Holy hell but it was bad! Decades of non-compliance up to and including criminal violations and in my role, I could be the DF (designated felon). I made an appointment with the corporate attorney to present my findings and advised self disclosure to the Oregon DEQ, which recently implemented a program where companies self-disclosing could see penalties reduced by 75%. His response was, “Why would we do that?” I submitted my resignation after a couple more months. The only other job I quickly left was where I was entirely fooled during the interview by the woman who would be my manager. She was ridiculously awful and I was gone in six months.
The summer after my freshman year of college I got a job as a hostess at a chain burger joint in my hometown. The hostess stand included a case for donuts that were delivered daily. One morning, the store manager dropped the entire box of donuts on the floor of the kitchen and told me to pick them all up and put the less damaged ones in the front case. I hadn’t taken a food safety class, but I knew this was hygienically and morally wrong and quit on the spot. A few days later, I got a job at Knott’s Berry Farm, the So Cal amusement park. I spent three fun summers working there, and never set foot in the lousy burger place again.
I quit three jobs over my decades-long foray into the workplace. One when I was 14 selling magazine subscriptions over the telephone to numbers dialed at random. We were told "If the person who answers the phone sounds like a "colored person," thank them for answering your questions and hang up. They don't pay." The other was much later in my career working for a well-known university for a person who knew nothing about supervising people. She hardly ever met with me or spoke to me in a four-person office in which I held the second-paid highest job. She communicated by email even though our offices were right next to each other separated by a shared wall. When I quit after a couple of months I informed her via email. The third was a contract museum job. The only thing I can say is that it was a dumpster fire to work there. I don't like quitting jobs. Sometimes, you have no choice. I have been a freelancer for about 20 years now and it is what I have always wanted. No more working for the man.
For about a year I'd been working at a golf course grill at a resort near a small town in Texas; I lived about 15 miles away. Things were going well with the job until the manager slipped and cracked her kneecap, so I had to do much of her job as well as mine, with no raise. I was hoping she'd eventually be back once she'd recovered from surgery. On top of that, the place had just been bought by an arrogant oilman who'd never worked in the restaurant business at all before but had just assumed that it'd be easy since he went out to eat a lot. Seriously, he actually said that! One of our other workers quit so the new boss hired a new worker who also has zero experience in the field, a very privileged fratboy type who probably never worked anywhere before as far as I knew, but his father played golf with the owner and went hunting with him, so junior got the gig. His first day at work, instead of being there at 7am to open with me, he didn't show up, just left me high and dry with a golf tournament full of hungry and thirsty golfers in a hurry. I took care of everythng by myself; I took the orders, made the drinks, cooked and served the food, bussed the tables, washed the dishes, etc. FINALLY, around noon, after a particularly frantic few hours working alone in a job that usually had three workers, junior stumbled in with no apology for his tardiness, just some vague grumbling about how he was too hungover to be expected get there so early. I told him I had to grab something from my truck. I took my purse and keys and my tips from the tip jar, hopped into my truck, drove off and never went back. I didn't formally quit, I was just DONE with that place so I baled. This was in the early 1990s before cell phones so nobody could reach me, which was perfect as far as I was concerned.
I quit after winning one of the largest contracts in a Fortune 500 company's history. When I told my boss he responded that he had just sent out an email to the corporate executives commending me for the win. Of course I was not copied and didn't know anything about it since he never said anything nice to me. I just said thanks and handed him a miniature bottle of Maker's Mark bourbon and told him he may want to drink it. This was a boss who previously told me to stick my hand in a bucket of water and pull it out to see what impression I made. Also, the cemetery is full of people who thought they were irreplaceable. Believe me, I would not have quit this great company if he had shown any respect to me. Life is too short to put up with nonsense.
I moved about 80 miles from my home to take on the leadership role for a helping nonprofit that was located in a medium sized city. I came from a much less populated area and thought I needed to see what I could accomplish in a more urban environment. That a shock! The nonprofit environment was fiercely competitive and I was not at all prepared for people who were oriented toward power and scarcity thinking. I came from an area that never had enough to go around but we addressed community needs through collaboration and non-duplication of services.
I quickly realized that I did not want to make the changes necessary to be successful in a cut throat and aggressive environment. I got the org reoriented in the direction the board's new strategic plan all the while developing an exit plan for myself. I lasted an exhausting two years then returned to the area where I had grown up professionally. Those trusting collaborative relationships benefitted me by easing my reentry into a more satisfying professional life. I love a lot about the city where I lived and learned some important lessons about my personal/professional strengths and weaknesses.
Of the few positions where I have quit, they all boil down to weaponized incompetence being tolerated and rewarded (while others who are amazing workers are continuously shat upon) and/or due to demeaning, out of touch leadership - with a touch of fiscal irresponsibility sprinkled in.
I'm at a point in my life where I refuse to deal with either. It's not worth it and I *am* worthy of more.
I was a young associate lawyer at a New Jersey law firm. After three years I was told there was no partnership in the foreseeable future. I quit right on the spot though I had no other position lined up and hadn’t even look for one. (Within a week I had several job offers).
I worked for several not-for-profit agencies in the 1980s and 1990s, and loved the work. However, one job I was offered as a Director of an agency turned out to be very unpleasant because the prior director stayed on at the head office as a regional director, and made herself the overseer of my small agency. She clearly could not let go of the job I now had. All the other smaller agency offices were overseen by the main office’s Executive Director, so I was the only one under her. Any idea I had for the agency had to go through her, and she would nix the idea before even letting me try it out. Finally, I discovered that I could get the idea accepted if I made her think that the idea was hers. After 18 months of this I had to leave, it was far too stressful. I did not have a job waiting in the wings, so it was scary, but I felt my mental health was more important than money. I did finally get another job with the local town’s housing department, running a new Federal Section 8 program where I was able to help about thirty families (many single mothers) with their successful movement towards owning their own place. The job I left had been one of the most fulfilling jobs I ever had, and I can still feel sad (and even angry) even after all these years, and I am now a 77 year old retiree.
I once worked as a director in the supply chain side for a large company. My immediate supervisor was someone who had no supply chain experience and had held their position for less that a year when I came on board. I was hired by a Senior VP because of my recognized expertise.
When I was hired, I negotiated time off to attend and to continue presenting papers at supply chain conferences.
The supervisor resented my time away to present at these conferences. Long story short, my supervisor was toxic and insecure. My day to day dealings were not collegial and a great deal of time was spent pointing out how they could do it better. More often than not, their suggestions cost the company money - to the point that the Senior VP directed my supervisor in writing to stop and let me do my job.
Two days before I was scheduled to present a paper at a large regional supply chain conference, the supervisor came into my office and said I could not go, but that they would go in my place and read my paper. The hiring VP was on international travel with the CEO and unavailable. I had no avenue to appeal her decision. I quit on the spot and went to the conference.
By the time I left the conference I had a solid job offer from one company and a proposal to work as a consultant with another firm. Quitting turned out to be one of the best career moves ever.
I was in my 7th year as a naval supply officer. Was wrapping up a great assignment. Deciding what to do next. A key to my decision was that I had a kidney disease that restricted me to shore duty jobs only ( not ideal in the Navy). A senior Pentagon official advised me to file a medical board (I’d certainly be discharged but retain some health benefits).
I loved what I did, thought through all possible scenarios. I worked alongside a 42 yo LCdr who was retiring but struggling to find a job. I decided it was time to get out.
I filed my medical paperwork. The next day I received an j related call from O4 detailed (I was O3) offering me head supply job at Naval Air Station Brunswick Maine. (As a youth we’d vacationed in Maine every summer. Love the state)
I explained that I had just filed for a medical board. He suggested I pull my request and take the job. I explained when I make a decision, I had looked at all possibilities, and thus do not change my mind.
The next day I got a call from a corporate recruiter and in a month I had a great job offer. That job led me to working around the world, my family living in Germany for 5 years. Definitely the right move.
Left a nonprofit job I was at for nearly 20 years. I was at my ceiling for growth and (probably) compensation, but after all those years I had thought that there might be consideration for intangible benefits along the way. During the pandemic, the staff was told we would not be forced to return to the office, until the day in May 2021 when we were told that everyone was required to return to the office. I put together a proposal to work remotely because surely after all those years they would see my performance, personal needs and work plan, and allow one of their longest tenured employees the option to stay remote.
The request was declined. Four weeks later I submitted my resignation after accepting a new job, where my manager doesn't care about my work environment as long as I get the work done. Imagine that.
I live in California and as a college student in the 80’s I was willing to do anything. I once took a landscaping job as a worker. I worked one day and didn’t even go back to collect my paycheck. The way the ‘boss’ treated the laborers was horrendous and mean. He used racist language and constantly belittled the other workers. As the only fluent English speaker other than the leads, I couldn’t take it. To me, the lessons I learned as a young Latino man living in Southern California and the way immigrants were treated was more than any paycheck I could have taken. I was afraid of my own behavior if I ever saw that labor boss again.
I've left most of my jobs amicably based on a change in circumstance (having a child, making a major move for my partner's job, etc).
I handed in a fuming resignation to a job in retail management after the company made a series of decision making blunders that made my job less and less feasible with the resources we were given.
I had reached record metrics for the department I took over, AND identified and documented supply chain issues that if addressed would greatly improve store level product availability and department shrink quotas... which impressed both district & regional level managers who wanted to fast track me into a higher leadership program.
Within about two months of that the store manager I worked under claimed he could only give ONE person in the entire store more than the normal baseline annual raise and I wasn't the one chosen.
I work hard. I always give my best. I enjoy trying to figure out smarter and better ways to do things.
But I could see no sense in staying in a situation where I was constantly expected to do more with less, and there was no appreciation or reward for doing it. And I certainly didn't think being just ONE person, one rung farther up the ladder of leadership was going to change the entire dysfunctional culture of the company.
I worked at a state prison for 89 days. I loved my job and got better and better every single day, I took my assignment seriously but did not fit in because the majority of my co-workers were institutionalized themselves, more likely to break the rules and start trouble than the inmates. Had there been an uprising, I would have been safer with the inmates. The person training me tried to set me up for discrimination (she was an older, gay, Black woman...pick one). I was called a "snitch" because someone from the top busted the boss for allowing people to take time off without charging it, something I had nothing to do with. Ganged up on, endured rumors, intimidation and outright hostility. I was ultimately fired for cussing and not getting approval for a sick day. It's probably a blessing that I didn't stay on, I'd be just as jaded as those folks were if I had. I planned to write a screenplay about it though, so many juicy characters and a story line that would be at least two seasons long.
Was asked to resign, and when I didn't, they came up with a bogus reason to fire me.
I have had and quit many jobs. I never had what you could call "good" jobs. My jobs were all a means to an end. In the 70s I worked a series of sewing factory jobs in the county I still live in. I was good at the industrial machines after a short time and actually had no trouble getting those jobs. I quit each one after I paid my bills for several months and saved enough to drive my 61 VW Bug to southern Utah and camp for a month with my German Shepherd. I would come back and get another job at one of the numerous sewing factories. (none of them exist anymore). Low paying jobs had a certain allure to me. I could do the menial labor, pay my rent and feed my dog, go camping without really bringing those jobs home. Of course I was also attending college during this time. Got married in79 and was able to quit work to raise my 2 sons. But eventually I ran my own dog grooming business and had to pick up parttime jobs to supplement our income as the job market for my hardware engineer husband waxed and waned in the 90s. I was fired once from a big box hardware store, I was their head cashier, another job I was good at. I enjoyed interacting with customers. An assistant manager decided he didn't like me and proceeded to dog me and eventually he "turned me in" for devaluing merchandise that I was buying with an employee discount. that was ugly and disheartening since I always felt like I was openly honest and tried really hard to get along with him. But there was never a shortage of these types of jobs. I had a rule for myself. I would never pay for drug and background tests or uniforms. I don't "pay" to work! I have Fine art degrees and finally threw my hat in the ring of trying to be a professional artist. Over all those years I never had a paid holiday, or vacation pay. I was never part of a retirement plan. That was the bad part of these jobs. Both of my sons, although paid more per hour than I ever was and with college degrees still don't have jobs that pay holidays or into pensions. Also, they cannot afford to buy homes. I will say the art thing really didn't work out well. I am a good artist, but these days galleries take 60% and there are fewer of them. So, most of the time as an artist is spent in self-promotion and website stuff with little return. I still do art, but I don't try to sell anymore. As a worker, I was loyal and hardworking, never ever late. I worked weekends, holidays, whatever was expected of me. I was rarely treated very well by owners and managers. I can say my favorite job was when I was 12, I was hired by one of our neighbors to take tickets at the theater she ran up the road. She kept me on until I graduated from High school, and I never actually had as fun or as good a job after that. My favorite job now is being retired, which thanks to my late husband has been financially better than I could have earned myself. I don't recommend my type of attitude towards jobs as a way to become successful. It was never my intention to be successful meaning getting more money stashed away. I just wanted to do what I wanted and then later to help my little family. I have no intention of quitting my current "job"!
I quit a job editing a city newspaper in the South. I have always been a strong newspaper Guild member. I even worked to unionize a newspaper I owned (the reporters were not interested). The owners in the South brought in Union busting lawyers to teach us how to undermine unions. I quit rather than put myself in a position of having to cross a picket line. I never have.
I quit my first job out of college to pursue a PhD but ended up going back afterwards for nearly another 30 years. Finally “retired” when it was clear we were rudderless and my expertise and voice were no longer valued. Going out on my own as an independent has been so freeing!
I stayed in jobs I should have quit, decisions that always ended badly. I’ve often wondered why I failed to stand up for myself, since I didn’t lack courage to stand up to bosses in general. Reading these stories today, I recall an early memory of my mom. She was an experienced journalist on a small town newspaper. She quit one day when she discovered her just-out-of-college trainee (male) was making more than she was. She challenges her boss who said she had a husband to support the family so she didn’t need it. She quit on the spot. I remember being very proud of her. But then, she couldn’t find another job and she spent the next decade or more in deep depression and unable to leave the house. It affected all of us, permanently. I think I internalised her struggles as a cautionary tale for myself. My older sister, too. What a difference it would have made to our lives if she (and we) had received counselling to navigate that experience.
Craig, however was a real piece of work. He only had two modes. Slightly irritated and over the top bananas pissed off. One day he called the post production staff into his office and proceeded to scream at us for 45 minutes. I finally stood up and said, and these are my exact words, “I fucking quit. You can mail me my check or stick it up your ass, I don't give a damn.” I'd like to take credit for that but the truth is I had read it in a Charles Bukowski short story...
Anyway I stormed out and got in my car and drove on the 101 over to the 405 and I got to the top of Sepulveda Pass and realized I HAD FORGOTTEN MY ROLODEX (note to kids, a Rolodex then was the same as a cell phone now only without the cloud). So I sat in my car by the freeway for about half an hour until I finally realized I had no choice, I had to go back and retrieve it. I pulled a U and headed back to the talking dog show office in Sherman Oaks.
When I arrived I tried to sneak in but CRAIG SAW ME... he was in a much more somber mood, and he begged me not to quit or at or at least not to quit until I trained my replacement. We went across the street to a coffee shop and had a rather animated conversation, looking back I’m surprised they did not ask us to leave. Anyway I agreed to stay on for another two weeks. Craig went on to found the MMA league so in hindsight I shoulda stuck with him, I’d be a multimillionaire now oh well.
I worked as an OT for a rehab contracting agency and could not get hold of anyone in the home office. They had me driving several hours south of my home to treat one patient, and the home office was an hour north. All this travel was along a notoriously snarly Boston area highway. When I couldn’t reach anyone at the home office for 4 or 5 days in a row, I composed a written resignation and faxed it in. And never looked back.
I was working for a developer and managing one of their profit centers. There was bonus incentive when you (I) got the center to a certain level of profitability — I was very close and looked forward to a slightly better compensation. In came the owners and wanted me to move to a different profit center — one that was a loser and had never, ever made a profit. At home that night I was so upset and actually crying — then a quiet voice said, "You don't have to do it." I realized this was my chance to return to college for a new major — design. Best decision I ever made. I've been a graphic designer for 40+ years now.
I left my job at a bank after months of stress-related illnesses, headaches, panic attacks, and a lengthy leave of absence. That was a low point in my life, and it was over six months before I found the job I've now had for over 4 years. My boss at the bank was a good friend and is a good man, which is why I took the job to begin with. I still feel badly about leaving in a way that couldn't help but reflect poorly on him, but I couldn't handle staying any longer. I've made more than a few mistakes over the years, but taking that job is one of the worst decisions I've ever made.
These are the jobs I have held:
Paperboy 10-14 yo
Cook in a carry our Deli 14yo-20yo and steakhouse
Factory assembly line in a paper product factory summers while in med school
Raymond Leo Blain, M.D., MPA
Retired Board Certified Pediatrician
Former USAF Major (1966-72)
Masters Public Administration, Health Care USC
State of California Medical Consultant (January 1990-December 2004)
Author and publisher 2013- present
I think that quitting Congress has an unseen danger: now more MAGA radicals will be able to run for these empty seats, just like quitting the Trump administration or retiring from SCOTUS or being voted out of the speakership of the House while Trump, dark money and MAGA controls nominations let them put more radicals in key positions. The Profile In Courage thing to do (see my blog site) was to stray in the position and VOTE with the reasonable Democrats as a declared Independent instead. This would have blunted the Radicals' power and allowed the brave people to pass legislation for ALL the PEOPLE before the Radicals could attempt to primary them out (the radicals actually have not always succeeded). Being an Independent in office would have given these braver officials the power to vote conservative, moderate, or progressive based on conscience. Now they have NO VOICE instead. Which would have been better? You're correct. Being on the right or left side is not always being on the correct side.
I quit a job I loved in my hometown to follow my future husband to graduate school in a distant state. Not a risk taker by nature, I took this dramatic step not knowing where I would land. The job market for my skills were not great in our new location, so I too pursued a graduate degree. Five years later, with two children and a PhD in hand, I returned to my former workplace in a much higher position. I was fortunate to work with a phenomenal team of clinical scientists, all dedicated to our local nonprofit’s mission of providing exceptional patient care. After 30 years I retired, proud of the differences we made in people’s lives, but also saddened to witness the erosion of our local nonprofit’s culture in this era of “corporatization”.
I was a contractor for Harvard Business Publishing. After I'd been there for about 14 months, only 2 months into my new contract, they told me they were ending it at the end of the following month. There are any number of plausible reasons my contract was pulled early, but it's hard not to speculate it was the fact I had quoted Marx to my boss, or that I told her I was uncomfortable working on the project because their goals were clearly imperialist in nature, or that in the reviews of their content catalog they had me performing through a DEI lens I repeatedly pointed out their long history of gross stereotyping of autistic people and how it was harmful to me to have to sift through that as a direct victim of their spreading harmful and inaccurate information about people like me among global corporate elite for decades. In the end, I resigned 5 weeks early, effective that same day, because my boss had the audacity to angrily chastise me for being honest with a co-worker about why I was declining to write an article she had asked me to pen because I knew they were going to be unwilling to publish what I actually wanted to say and I refused to have my name associated with the kind of blame-the-individual-teacher-for-systemic-problems content they would be willing to publish. Some times you just gotta take a stand.
I left a job as an Infection Preventionist because the boss was so toxic. I took a job in another hospital as the manager of Infection Prevention and years on down the road, my family had to talk me into retiring. I loved my job. The person who took my place in the job I left asked how I survived working for this toxic boss and I told her I quit. She soon followed my lead and quit.
Does quitting being a wife count? Gave up advancing my own career possibilities to ensure his. Three companies, 11 moves, each place, I would call airlines to see price for me and child, children to go home to parents. Divorce day the happiest day of my life. Think I only liked him because he always bought me a Dairy Queen- I was 16 and dumb when met. 7 years older. I told my daughters they were not allowed to get married until they were at least 27 and knew who they were, and the guy had to be tall !! They listened. Children have orders to never put the name Newhouse on my tombstone !
The challenge facing House Republicans lies in the dominance of the 42-member Freedom Caucus, whose influence has stalled progress on numerous fronts. Complicating matters further, funds meant for broader party initiatives are being redirected to cover President Trump's legal expenses, leaving moderate Republicans strapped for resources and unable to mount robust campaigns.
Adding to the frustration, members of the Freedom Caucus enjoy the security of heavily gerrymandered districts, virtually guaranteeing their re-election regardless of their actions. The Trump administration's approach has undeniably fractured the Republican Party, prompting many moderates to consider their options for departure.
Drawing parallels to Newt Gingrich's era in the 1990s, it's evident that his brand of politics, while influential, had its drawbacks, ultimately resulting in his forced resignation in 1998. His legacy continues to exert a significant influence, particularly in promoting far-right policies that challenge the party's broader appeal.
Concerns about the GOP's survival are legitimate, with some questioning whether it can weather this storm. However, there's optimism that something new will emerge from the ashes. The transition, though, won't be swift; it will likely take several election cycles to redefine the political landscape.
One potential solution lies in adopting a more parliamentary-style system, allowing for a more fluid representation of diverse political ideologies. This approach could accommodate conservatives, liberals, moderates, environmentalists, and other groups, fostering a more inclusive governance structure. Additionally, a mechanism for calling new elections when the leading party loses favor could help prevent the entrenchment of one-party dominance, preserving democratic principles and ensuring a more dynamic political landscape.