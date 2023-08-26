You know he spent a lot of time in front of the mirror deciding what face to employ. He could have smiled. He could have offered an image more benign. He chose this face for his mugshot, this photographic record certain to live in infamy.
Never before has a mugshot been taken of a president or ex-president. Through his criminal behavior that has now garnered 91 felony charges and four indictments, this man has succeeded in securing his place in history. We can only hope he’s the first and only occupant of the highest office in our land to require a mugshot.
Think of it: Generations from now, in a hundred years, maybe even two hundred years, school children will be gazing at this image to try and understand who this man was, what was the nature of his impact and why so many Americans were enamored with him. They will look at the photograph, they will read accounts from our time, they will ask their parents about him and us. Who were those people who thought this was the man to lead their country? How did the majority let it happen?
What does this mugshot say to you? What insights does it give you—or, in turn, how does it confirm your existing viewpoint? What emotions does he convey and what does his pose tell you about his character? What do you think about the fact that millions of Americans likely see this image as heroic? We will be living with this image for a long time—and not just on t-shirts and mugs and other merchandise sold by Trump—so it’s not too soon to give it a close reading.
As always, I look forward to your observations—and the chance for our growing community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful of each other’s comments.
Share
Find value in this work? I hope you will consider becoming a paid subscriber (if you’re not already) and help sustain the work.
*Photo: Donald J. Trump in Georgia’s Fulton County Jail, taken August 24, 2023.
Evil incarnate. A very dangerous monster.
To me he looks like a thug, the mean boy, someone who never learned how to behave in society. And because of his family and the way he was raised and treated, he never had to learn. I'm sad that so many Americans identify with this personality trait. But I believe more of us see him, and have always seen him, for what he is, as someone else commented, a petulant child.
He wants us to fear him, to be intimidated by his fierce gaze. Wrong. I am only angered that this hateful petulant petty vengeful man-child has any relevance at all. That millions adore the creature says more about the state of our society than him. He's a common dangerous fascist thug that 1/3 of the nation finds appealing revealing their true nature. It's time for an American Renaissance and turning away from superstitious ignorant hate back toward the love of one another, nature, the sciences and art. One look of the wondrous James Webb telescope images or faded yellow Jaque Cousteau videos reveals the beauty and real mysteries of which we should be in wondrous awe. Let's put this chapter of manufactured hate well behind us, fast. Our American experiment shouldn't end in hate of one another. But instead prosper in the fascination of our differences.
My two year old granddaughter has a much fiercer face when she’s not getting her way
But my favorite is the fact that she wrote “never surrender”, while he was surrendering
And for the record if he weighs 215 pounds, I weigh 110 pounds and we are a size 6!
Honestly? He looks like a pouting child who'd been told he can't have dessert unless he eats his vegetables.
This is the face of a man who is unaccustomed to being held accountable for anything, and who is on the verge of a stochastic terrorist temper tantrum.
It's a showman's mug shot, clearly practiced and posed in order to draw attention, not to the mug shot circumstances, but to the subject himself. It's all about him--again. It's all he knows to do, even when his freedom hangs in the balance.
Trump sees it as yet another publicity shot and those of us who know it are trying hard not to let it bother us. We know his tactics and how they almost always work in his favor. He's a master at using any publicity as promotion and he's still the top Gop contender for the presidential run.
But it's still a mug shot. It'll go down in history as a mug shot. It may well turn out to be the most viewed photo of the man who should never have been president. It may well wake up a country seduced by celebrity and enticed by wanton wickedness.
This one photo won't put an end to the public's seeming need for all things Trump, but it'll always be out there. Forever. And it'll only get uglier.
It repulses me.
what I think doesn't matter so much. It was surely a practiced pose for many reasons. To look fierce (false bravado), to look angry ( he has basically admitted to the charges claiming he was allowed to do what he did across all 91 charges), to hide his neck folds and chins (he complained about a photo of him being used that showed him with his chin tucked in enhancing his chins and folds). None of this matters to me. And although we have had fun with his self reported weight and height, he lied at his booking!!! Why isn't more made of that? Such a beginning of his booking process through the GA justice system; to lie about something so very unimportant. To begin with a lie in an indictment based on...wait for it....LIES. We have normalized his very abnormal existence. We and the media have normalized his entourages, his pampered arraignments, his grifting, his hatred. Well it is just trump being trump we hear them all say. NO, he is not normal, he is an aberration and the history books will show this and little kids will put that face on their boogeymen. They will see a display with the maga hat and say, Mommy I found that hat in grandpa's attic. They will be shushed and told that we don't talk about that time. This is a sick criminal, a grifter, a con man, a rapist, a racist, a lazy ne'er do well. He is certainly not worth our time but that he is being lifted by Russia, by anti democracy Rs, by mobs, by other criminals. His time should be done, but it keeps getting dragged out by his delays and the breathless coverage of every utterance he makes in his garbled word salads. We spend inordinate amounts of time trying to make him more complicated than he really is. Unfortunately he will be more than a footnote in our history books because he was given such an exulted pulpit to spin his lies.
He’s a petulant child.
This is the face of someone who doesn't want to go to bed when it's time to go to bed. It's also the representation he thinks conveys "tough man". The trouble is, actual tough men don't need to put it on. As with everything with him, it's an act designed to manipulate.
As a photographer, I notice 3 things: the lighting on his face is much better than the others. There is no shadow on the wall behind him. And the sheriffs department symbol is much smaller.
Wizard of Oz metaphors are apt. The wicked witch of the west promising vengeance (“I’ll get you my pretty and your little dog too”) for any of his 18 monkeys who dare to provide evidence against him, unable to even fathom that he is as vulnerable to prosecution as the witch is to a young woman with a bucket of water. The incompetent con man who exploits the vulnerable and poses as a powerful wizard to mask his insecurities. A scarecrow, tin man and lion, all in one, who truly lacks a brain (his seems reptilian at best), a heart and courage.
That shot looked so familiar; I knew I'd seen it before! Check out this link:https://www.google.com/search?q=1984+big+brother&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS735US735&oq=1984&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqDQgJEAAYgwEYsQMYgAQyBwgAEAAYjwIyDQgBEC4YgwEYsQMYgAQyDQgCEC4YgwEYsQMYgAQyCggDEAAYsQMYgAQyBwgEEAAYgAQyDQgFEAAYgwEYsQMYgAQyDQgGEAAYgwEYsQMYgAQyDQgHEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQyBwgIEAAYgAQyDQgJEAAYgwEYsQMYgATSAQkxMTgxNWowajeoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Have you seen the Stanley Kubrick link? The STARE?
I see the same thing in every photo and video of him.
A sadistic malignant narcissist.
It doesn't matter which mask he's using for any theatrical presentation.
Sadistic malignant narcissists are pure evil and there is no therapy or treatment that can change or even subdue them.
How did he ever occupy the oval office? That's not hard to explain at all. We know how. And those of us who do represent the vast majority of Americans. We will tell our children and grandchildren the truth. And they will understand.
I know it's staged, of course it is. It's designed to be psychologically unsettling to our minds, and it sure is. We see it and think "Something is wrong here." Is this man physically ill, mentally ill, angry, pouting, murderous, hung over, or what? It's hard to categorize because the image brings so many uncomfortable things to mind. Remember his 1984-styled giant face over the Lansing rally stage? So uncomfortable...Super creepy. He's just an awful-horrible-no-good-very-bad human.
I can’t help noticing what looks like bronzer accumulated above his eyebrows. He looks like he’s trying to convey toughness but at this point he just seems like a sad clown.
The mug shot brings the following words to mind: arrogance, defiance, self-righteous, poser, self-important, privileged.
In response to Steven Beschloss's riveting piece, "What Does This Mugshot Say to You?":
Witnessing a mugshot of a former president is not just unsettling—it's a heart-wrenching deviation from the sacred tenets of our nation's history. Trump's defiant expression, as portrayed, was unmistakably a conscious decision, a clarion call to both his allies and adversaries. For many of us, this mugshot stands as an unyielding testament to his relentless infractions and his audacious flouting of the rule of law.
Mr Beschloss's article compels us to confront the haunting specter of Trump's tenure and the indelible scars he's left behind. It's utterly confounding how a figure entangled in 91 felony charges and burdened by four indictments could ascend to the nation's zenith of power. The annals of history will question our collective complicity in his meteoric rise and ponder the societal fissures that allowed such a seismic upheaval.
This mugshot reveals a man unyielding in his theatrics, defiant even in the face of ignominy. It's yet another maneuver in his grand orchestration, aiming to shape his legacy. That some may perceive this portrayal as valorous underscores the profound chasms fracturing our nation.
While I wholeheartedly resonate with Mr. Beschloss’s plea for respectful discourse, experience has left me wary. The bitter animosity of the past years has shown that finding a middle ground is more elusive than ever. It's disheartening to witness the GOP's unified front, with few daring to deviate.
As Democrats, the clarion call is clear: we must rally, voice our convictions, and transition from mere rhetoric to a cohesive, actionable blueprint for healing our beleaguered nation. The time for change is now.
Staged arrogance.
It’s still a con job. He’s expressing fearless resolve. It’s all BS as are all things Trump.
He looks like an insane monster.
He looks constipated
Thank you for your devotion to Democracy.
To me, the photo itself underscores his immense hatred and lust for revenge;…and I believe his determination to succeed at ANY cost to others, no matter how much destruction he causes, or whom he hurts.
He practiced to look this way on purpose, to try to instill fear and threats.
It truly befuddles me that he seems to have so much support from Republicans. His cult causes me to wonder what force is propelling them to follow him like lemmings rushing to to the sea. I am in pain over the undermining of so many of our institutions he has started. In pain over his normalization of racism and bigotry, and violence. In pain over his constant use of overt dishonesty to manipulate people who, for whatever reason are believing him. They will be harmed the most if he succeeds on bringing down Democracy.
And, now, despicably he sells his mug shot for money: selling crime; labeling Law and Order and Justice as jokes. He’s a parasite and a nightmare!
But, I do still have hope
WE MUST STOP HIM
The angle of the head seems carefully chosen to reduce the color washout impact of bright downlighting on his face while also using the downlighting to enhance his hair (color and volume). Once that choice is made, the slight looking up is a given since I assume looking at the camera is required. With head tilted down and eyes looking slightly up, any stern look will come across as being threatening, to one degree or another. A smile might come across both as inappropriate and evil. Finally, there is the consideration of what will look good on a t-shirt or coffee mug, since you know there were plans to make a buck off of the merchandise.
I’m disgusted. He just looks pathetic, ridiculous, and then some idiot on Fox News praises him for looking “hard”.
This guy was the who in school was the smart alec and the wise ass. With that stupid grin or smirk. He was always the one looking over your shoulder during a test to see what you wrote because he couldn’t be bothered to study himself. This is the guy who mentions to his teacher not to fail him because of who he is. This is the guy who always looked to cut corners, legal or not, to save himself money. This is the “tough guy “ who refused to pay small contractors for work they did on one of failed casinos. This is the face of the guy who cheated on every one of his three wives and bragged about it. This is face of a cheater. Plain and simple. And this is the face of a guy who will soon spend the rest of his life in jail and away from the rest of us.
This photo depicts an angry vindictive, would be dictator.
DT along with his cult , and those leaders who are in support of him, are all responsible for the rabid assaults on our democracy.
Just look at this photo, does this image depict a man who deserves to be POTUS ever again in our ravaged country ?
We pray for justice, DT needs prison for the rest of his life, for all his sins against humanity.
He looks like a sociopath. And since he appears to be one, that fits.
Derangement.
He's looking down - because he looks down on everyone. He is the superior one. He looks threatening - "you must do what I say, or else!" Stubbornness as shown by his locked jaw. Raised eyebrow with a furrowed brow - "don't even think of contradicting me or disobeying me!"
And frankly, I am already soooooooooo tired of seeing this revolting image. I wonder - the furfure writers of history textbooks, what will they write? How will this be spinned?
https://m.facebook.com/Slate/videos/the-kubrick-stare/10153596882076438/
Cold, predator vulture eye: scary, sad.
What does this mug shot say to me? It says, here, post this, talk about me. because as long as you are talking about me, no one is talking about Biden's accomplishments, no one is thinking about how can we ensure that the People (the popular vote) get what they want for our Country.
Just hiding his jowls. Paranoid narcissist.
I don't like Bolton, but in this case, he is right—Trump looks like a thug.
I fervently hope that someone is looking at history books in 200 years and his thuggish mug shot is there. History is written by the winners. If history books in the future have his mugshot, then Democracy won this battle and maybe even the war.
A Clockwork Orange
Looks like the bully got sent to bed without his Big Mac and is pouting, plotting his "revenge" and telling himself, "They'll be sorry."
Reality check: yes, he DID surrender, his followers won't turn out in the streets for him anymore, some of them are running out of money to donate, and he'll try every slime ball trick in the book to slither out of consequences.
It is a GOOD day for America to have this nasty piece of work held to some sort of accountability. Let's see the judge back up his caution of "no threats to the community" by slapping him under house detention where he can only give his rally speeches on Zoom.
Let's see a televised trial where all of the evidence is laid out and backed up in court, unfiltered by Faux pundits, and proved beyond a shadow of a doubt.
Then let's see Number P01135809's prison mug shot. Let THAT one be the one that goes down in history.
To me, this photo represents everything that Trump is: sour and dour. Angry old white man whose privilege has been disrupted. Frankly, I did not realize just how ugly Trump is. He carries a soulless darkness and anger that telegraphs through his scowl. The destructive evil that resides within this man should be a cold and severe warning to the more-civilized among us. Some folks posit that he might actually win 2024. If so, America will have seen her full demise.
As President Biden responded “so handsome, good looking guy” yes that’s it! Because American culture is so hung up on looks image beauty we can’t look beyond the “look” to analyze the characteristics of the personality so hung up on his looks that our critical thinking skills get numbed out and the mind goes into the oft easy cult like transfiguration where all rational though escapes. He is a masterful mindfucker and his sheep have no clue. God bless the rest of us who know the truth but have to endure his mug everywhere still. So sick of this ignoramus. Please just die already.
Psychopathic game show host from a dystopian movie.
Except he’s made that movie everyone else’s reality.
As a former Republican I can only wonder where the party is headed. Into oblivion as far as I’m concerned. This mug shot is of a geriatric delinquent who s trying his best to look intimating. Instead he looks absolutely foolish. The question is how do we root out the corruption from the local level on up their cannibalistic food chain? Our system is thoroughly corrupted.
I see a scowling Hitler projecting menace and determination to his followers and a rich brat messaging defiance to the principal as she call his mom for the third time in a week.
A cartoon character a la Zoolander
The Snow Man
By Wallace Stevens
One must have a mind of winter
To regard the frost and the boughs
Of the pine-trees crusted with snow;
And have been cold a long time
To behold the junipers shagged with ice,
The spruces rough in the distant glitter
Of the January sun; and not to think
Of any misery in the sound of the wind,
In the sound of a few leaves,
Which is the sound of the land
Full of the same wind
That is blowing in the same bare place
For the listener, who listens in the snow,
And, nothing himself, beholds
Nothing that is not there and the nothing that is.
A hapless man seeking to strike a fierce pose. Bye Donnie, you will not be missed.
All I get is a simmering “*f* you people”
He looks like a small businessman who has just been told about the restraining order. Red flags bigger than bedsheets.
It’s his best Kubrick Stare.
It says a man trying to show he is tough, invinceable and scary. The fact that he is TRYING to present himself this way proves that he is not those. Except for scary. He is every bit of that but not for the reasons he thinks so.
What Does This Mugshot Say to You?
What Does This Mugshot Say to You?
What Does This Mugshot Say to You?
You know he spent a lot of time in front of the mirror deciding what face to employ. He could have smiled. He could have offered an image more benign. He chose this face for his mugshot, this photographic record certain to live in infamy.
Never before has a mugshot been taken of a president or ex-president. Through his criminal behavior that has now garnered 91 felony charges and four indictments, this man has succeeded in securing his place in history. We can only hope he’s the first and only occupant of the highest office in our land to require a mugshot.
Think of it: Generations from now, in a hundred years, maybe even two hundred years, school children will be gazing at this image to try and understand who this man was, what was the nature of his impact and why so many Americans were enamored with him. They will look at the photograph, they will read accounts from our time, they will ask their parents about him and us. Who were those people who thought this was the man to lead their country? How did the majority let it happen?
What does this mugshot say to you? What insights does it give you—or, in turn, how does it confirm your existing viewpoint? What emotions does he convey and what does his pose tell you about his character? What do you think about the fact that millions of Americans likely see this image as heroic? We will be living with this image for a long time—and not just on t-shirts and mugs and other merchandise sold by Trump—so it’s not too soon to give it a close reading.
As always, I look forward to your observations—and the chance for our growing community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful of each other’s comments.
Share
Find value in this work? I hope you will consider becoming a paid subscriber (if you’re not already) and help sustain the work.
*Photo: Donald J. Trump in Georgia’s Fulton County Jail, taken August 24, 2023.
Evil incarnate. A very dangerous monster.
To me he looks like a thug, the mean boy, someone who never learned how to behave in society. And because of his family and the way he was raised and treated, he never had to learn. I'm sad that so many Americans identify with this personality trait. But I believe more of us see him, and have always seen him, for what he is, as someone else commented, a petulant child.
He wants us to fear him, to be intimidated by his fierce gaze. Wrong. I am only angered that this hateful petulant petty vengeful man-child has any relevance at all. That millions adore the creature says more about the state of our society than him. He's a common dangerous fascist thug that 1/3 of the nation finds appealing revealing their true nature. It's time for an American Renaissance and turning away from superstitious ignorant hate back toward the love of one another, nature, the sciences and art. One look of the wondrous James Webb telescope images or faded yellow Jaque Cousteau videos reveals the beauty and real mysteries of which we should be in wondrous awe. Let's put this chapter of manufactured hate well behind us, fast. Our American experiment shouldn't end in hate of one another. But instead prosper in the fascination of our differences.
My two year old granddaughter has a much fiercer face when she’s not getting her way
But my favorite is the fact that she wrote “never surrender”, while he was surrendering
And for the record if he weighs 215 pounds, I weigh 110 pounds and we are a size 6!
Honestly? He looks like a pouting child who'd been told he can't have dessert unless he eats his vegetables.
This is the face of a man who is unaccustomed to being held accountable for anything, and who is on the verge of a stochastic terrorist temper tantrum.
It's a showman's mug shot, clearly practiced and posed in order to draw attention, not to the mug shot circumstances, but to the subject himself. It's all about him--again. It's all he knows to do, even when his freedom hangs in the balance.
Trump sees it as yet another publicity shot and those of us who know it are trying hard not to let it bother us. We know his tactics and how they almost always work in his favor. He's a master at using any publicity as promotion and he's still the top Gop contender for the presidential run.
But it's still a mug shot. It'll go down in history as a mug shot. It may well turn out to be the most viewed photo of the man who should never have been president. It may well wake up a country seduced by celebrity and enticed by wanton wickedness.
This one photo won't put an end to the public's seeming need for all things Trump, but it'll always be out there. Forever. And it'll only get uglier.
It repulses me.
what I think doesn't matter so much. It was surely a practiced pose for many reasons. To look fierce (false bravado), to look angry ( he has basically admitted to the charges claiming he was allowed to do what he did across all 91 charges), to hide his neck folds and chins (he complained about a photo of him being used that showed him with his chin tucked in enhancing his chins and folds). None of this matters to me. And although we have had fun with his self reported weight and height, he lied at his booking!!! Why isn't more made of that? Such a beginning of his booking process through the GA justice system; to lie about something so very unimportant. To begin with a lie in an indictment based on...wait for it....LIES. We have normalized his very abnormal existence. We and the media have normalized his entourages, his pampered arraignments, his grifting, his hatred. Well it is just trump being trump we hear them all say. NO, he is not normal, he is an aberration and the history books will show this and little kids will put that face on their boogeymen. They will see a display with the maga hat and say, Mommy I found that hat in grandpa's attic. They will be shushed and told that we don't talk about that time. This is a sick criminal, a grifter, a con man, a rapist, a racist, a lazy ne'er do well. He is certainly not worth our time but that he is being lifted by Russia, by anti democracy Rs, by mobs, by other criminals. His time should be done, but it keeps getting dragged out by his delays and the breathless coverage of every utterance he makes in his garbled word salads. We spend inordinate amounts of time trying to make him more complicated than he really is. Unfortunately he will be more than a footnote in our history books because he was given such an exulted pulpit to spin his lies.
He’s a petulant child.
This is the face of someone who doesn't want to go to bed when it's time to go to bed. It's also the representation he thinks conveys "tough man". The trouble is, actual tough men don't need to put it on. As with everything with him, it's an act designed to manipulate.
As a photographer, I notice 3 things: the lighting on his face is much better than the others. There is no shadow on the wall behind him. And the sheriffs department symbol is much smaller.
Wizard of Oz metaphors are apt. The wicked witch of the west promising vengeance (“I’ll get you my pretty and your little dog too”) for any of his 18 monkeys who dare to provide evidence against him, unable to even fathom that he is as vulnerable to prosecution as the witch is to a young woman with a bucket of water. The incompetent con man who exploits the vulnerable and poses as a powerful wizard to mask his insecurities. A scarecrow, tin man and lion, all in one, who truly lacks a brain (his seems reptilian at best), a heart and courage.
That shot looked so familiar; I knew I'd seen it before! Check out this link:https://www.google.com/search?q=1984+big+brother&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS735US735&oq=1984&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqDQgJEAAYgwEYsQMYgAQyBwgAEAAYjwIyDQgBEC4YgwEYsQMYgAQyDQgCEC4YgwEYsQMYgAQyCggDEAAYsQMYgAQyBwgEEAAYgAQyDQgFEAAYgwEYsQMYgAQyDQgGEAAYgwEYsQMYgAQyDQgHEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQyBwgIEAAYgAQyDQgJEAAYgwEYsQMYgATSAQkxMTgxNWowajeoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Have you seen the Stanley Kubrick link? The STARE?
I see the same thing in every photo and video of him.
A sadistic malignant narcissist.
It doesn't matter which mask he's using for any theatrical presentation.
Sadistic malignant narcissists are pure evil and there is no therapy or treatment that can change or even subdue them.
How did he ever occupy the oval office? That's not hard to explain at all. We know how. And those of us who do represent the vast majority of Americans. We will tell our children and grandchildren the truth. And they will understand.
I know it's staged, of course it is. It's designed to be psychologically unsettling to our minds, and it sure is. We see it and think "Something is wrong here." Is this man physically ill, mentally ill, angry, pouting, murderous, hung over, or what? It's hard to categorize because the image brings so many uncomfortable things to mind. Remember his 1984-styled giant face over the Lansing rally stage? So uncomfortable...Super creepy. He's just an awful-horrible-no-good-very-bad human.
I can’t help noticing what looks like bronzer accumulated above his eyebrows. He looks like he’s trying to convey toughness but at this point he just seems like a sad clown.
The mug shot brings the following words to mind: arrogance, defiance, self-righteous, poser, self-important, privileged.
In response to Steven Beschloss's riveting piece, "What Does This Mugshot Say to You?":
Witnessing a mugshot of a former president is not just unsettling—it's a heart-wrenching deviation from the sacred tenets of our nation's history. Trump's defiant expression, as portrayed, was unmistakably a conscious decision, a clarion call to both his allies and adversaries. For many of us, this mugshot stands as an unyielding testament to his relentless infractions and his audacious flouting of the rule of law.
Mr Beschloss's article compels us to confront the haunting specter of Trump's tenure and the indelible scars he's left behind. It's utterly confounding how a figure entangled in 91 felony charges and burdened by four indictments could ascend to the nation's zenith of power. The annals of history will question our collective complicity in his meteoric rise and ponder the societal fissures that allowed such a seismic upheaval.
This mugshot reveals a man unyielding in his theatrics, defiant even in the face of ignominy. It's yet another maneuver in his grand orchestration, aiming to shape his legacy. That some may perceive this portrayal as valorous underscores the profound chasms fracturing our nation.
While I wholeheartedly resonate with Mr. Beschloss’s plea for respectful discourse, experience has left me wary. The bitter animosity of the past years has shown that finding a middle ground is more elusive than ever. It's disheartening to witness the GOP's unified front, with few daring to deviate.
As Democrats, the clarion call is clear: we must rally, voice our convictions, and transition from mere rhetoric to a cohesive, actionable blueprint for healing our beleaguered nation. The time for change is now.
Staged arrogance.
It’s still a con job. He’s expressing fearless resolve. It’s all BS as are all things Trump.
He looks like an insane monster.
He looks constipated
Thank you for your devotion to Democracy.
To me, the photo itself underscores his immense hatred and lust for revenge;…and I believe his determination to succeed at ANY cost to others, no matter how much destruction he causes, or whom he hurts.
He practiced to look this way on purpose, to try to instill fear and threats.
It truly befuddles me that he seems to have so much support from Republicans. His cult causes me to wonder what force is propelling them to follow him like lemmings rushing to to the sea. I am in pain over the undermining of so many of our institutions he has started. In pain over his normalization of racism and bigotry, and violence. In pain over his constant use of overt dishonesty to manipulate people who, for whatever reason are believing him. They will be harmed the most if he succeeds on bringing down Democracy.
And, now, despicably he sells his mug shot for money: selling crime; labeling Law and Order and Justice as jokes. He’s a parasite and a nightmare!
But, I do still have hope
WE MUST STOP HIM
The angle of the head seems carefully chosen to reduce the color washout impact of bright downlighting on his face while also using the downlighting to enhance his hair (color and volume). Once that choice is made, the slight looking up is a given since I assume looking at the camera is required. With head tilted down and eyes looking slightly up, any stern look will come across as being threatening, to one degree or another. A smile might come across both as inappropriate and evil. Finally, there is the consideration of what will look good on a t-shirt or coffee mug, since you know there were plans to make a buck off of the merchandise.
I’m disgusted. He just looks pathetic, ridiculous, and then some idiot on Fox News praises him for looking “hard”.
This guy was the who in school was the smart alec and the wise ass. With that stupid grin or smirk. He was always the one looking over your shoulder during a test to see what you wrote because he couldn’t be bothered to study himself. This is the guy who mentions to his teacher not to fail him because of who he is. This is the guy who always looked to cut corners, legal or not, to save himself money. This is the “tough guy “ who refused to pay small contractors for work they did on one of failed casinos. This is the face of the guy who cheated on every one of his three wives and bragged about it. This is face of a cheater. Plain and simple. And this is the face of a guy who will soon spend the rest of his life in jail and away from the rest of us.
This photo depicts an angry vindictive, would be dictator.
DT along with his cult , and those leaders who are in support of him, are all responsible for the rabid assaults on our democracy.
Just look at this photo, does this image depict a man who deserves to be POTUS ever again in our ravaged country ?
We pray for justice, DT needs prison for the rest of his life, for all his sins against humanity.
He looks like a sociopath. And since he appears to be one, that fits.
Derangement.
He's looking down - because he looks down on everyone. He is the superior one. He looks threatening - "you must do what I say, or else!" Stubbornness as shown by his locked jaw. Raised eyebrow with a furrowed brow - "don't even think of contradicting me or disobeying me!"
And frankly, I am already soooooooooo tired of seeing this revolting image. I wonder - the furfure writers of history textbooks, what will they write? How will this be spinned?
https://m.facebook.com/Slate/videos/the-kubrick-stare/10153596882076438/
Cold, predator vulture eye: scary, sad.
What does this mug shot say to me? It says, here, post this, talk about me. because as long as you are talking about me, no one is talking about Biden's accomplishments, no one is thinking about how can we ensure that the People (the popular vote) get what they want for our Country.
Just hiding his jowls. Paranoid narcissist.
I don't like Bolton, but in this case, he is right—Trump looks like a thug.
I fervently hope that someone is looking at history books in 200 years and his thuggish mug shot is there. History is written by the winners. If history books in the future have his mugshot, then Democracy won this battle and maybe even the war.
A Clockwork Orange
Looks like the bully got sent to bed without his Big Mac and is pouting, plotting his "revenge" and telling himself, "They'll be sorry."
Reality check: yes, he DID surrender, his followers won't turn out in the streets for him anymore, some of them are running out of money to donate, and he'll try every slime ball trick in the book to slither out of consequences.
It is a GOOD day for America to have this nasty piece of work held to some sort of accountability. Let's see the judge back up his caution of "no threats to the community" by slapping him under house detention where he can only give his rally speeches on Zoom.
Let's see a televised trial where all of the evidence is laid out and backed up in court, unfiltered by Faux pundits, and proved beyond a shadow of a doubt.
Then let's see Number P01135809's prison mug shot. Let THAT one be the one that goes down in history.
To me, this photo represents everything that Trump is: sour and dour. Angry old white man whose privilege has been disrupted. Frankly, I did not realize just how ugly Trump is. He carries a soulless darkness and anger that telegraphs through his scowl. The destructive evil that resides within this man should be a cold and severe warning to the more-civilized among us. Some folks posit that he might actually win 2024. If so, America will have seen her full demise.
As President Biden responded “so handsome, good looking guy” yes that’s it! Because American culture is so hung up on looks image beauty we can’t look beyond the “look” to analyze the characteristics of the personality so hung up on his looks that our critical thinking skills get numbed out and the mind goes into the oft easy cult like transfiguration where all rational though escapes. He is a masterful mindfucker and his sheep have no clue. God bless the rest of us who know the truth but have to endure his mug everywhere still. So sick of this ignoramus. Please just die already.
Psychopathic game show host from a dystopian movie.
Except he’s made that movie everyone else’s reality.
As a former Republican I can only wonder where the party is headed. Into oblivion as far as I’m concerned. This mug shot is of a geriatric delinquent who s trying his best to look intimating. Instead he looks absolutely foolish. The question is how do we root out the corruption from the local level on up their cannibalistic food chain? Our system is thoroughly corrupted.
I see a scowling Hitler projecting menace and determination to his followers and a rich brat messaging defiance to the principal as she call his mom for the third time in a week.
A cartoon character a la Zoolander
The Snow Man
By Wallace Stevens
One must have a mind of winter
To regard the frost and the boughs
Of the pine-trees crusted with snow;
And have been cold a long time
To behold the junipers shagged with ice,
The spruces rough in the distant glitter
Of the January sun; and not to think
Of any misery in the sound of the wind,
In the sound of a few leaves,
Which is the sound of the land
Full of the same wind
That is blowing in the same bare place
For the listener, who listens in the snow,
And, nothing himself, beholds
Nothing that is not there and the nothing that is.
A hapless man seeking to strike a fierce pose. Bye Donnie, you will not be missed.
All I get is a simmering “*f* you people”
He looks like a small businessman who has just been told about the restraining order. Red flags bigger than bedsheets.
It’s his best Kubrick Stare.
It says a man trying to show he is tough, invinceable and scary. The fact that he is TRYING to present himself this way proves that he is not those. Except for scary. He is every bit of that but not for the reasons he thinks so.