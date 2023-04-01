If you’re like me, you’ve wondered (often) if an indictment would ever come, even as you believed it was possible and necessary for the good of the nation. Now that it has, it’s logical to expect more, to hope that the courage of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg makes it more likely that other investigating prosecutors will feel more capable of filing charges—without fear or favor—against the 45th president, Donald J. Trump. This despite his former occupancy of the White House and the dangers that such an act portends. In recent days, I’ve heard sober and serious legal observers forecast a “cascade” of indictments.
The scheduled surrender and arraignment in Manhattan on Tuesday will be quite an event, complete with fingerprints, a mugshot, plenty of secret service agents (and probably no handcuffs), but surely a circus-like street scene near the courthouse. This all assumes that Trump does what his current lawyer, Joe Tacopina, claims he will do—that he won’t hole up in Mar-a-Lago and force law enforcement to come and get him. (What a world we live in that this is even a possibility.) But beyond the crush of Tuesday (including attention-seekers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene promising to be there), this unprecedented moment in American history begs the question of what the coming weeks and months—indeed years—will look like.
We have already seen that the wheels of justice can move exceedingly slowly. With Trump entitled to the presumption of innocence like anyone else criminally charged, we can expect a protracted legal process that allows him and his legal representatives to mount their defense. We can be certain that he will be unable to stay quiet throughout this period, and may necessitate a gag order to minimize his violent incitements. We have already suffered from plenty of irresponsible Republicans more than happy to mount a defense in the court of public opinion even before the actual charges have been unsealed.
Given this extended and complicated process, I think it’s worth reflecting today on our expectations as we respond to this unique time. What does justice look like to you? Is it enough that an indictment has been issued, acknowledging the belief of prosecutors and the impaneled grand jury that crimes have been committed? Will it take conviction for you to believe justice has been served? Will it take incarceration? Is it justice if it takes years before such a possible conclusion arrives? What if the defendant gains the Republican nomination to be president of the United States? What if, against all odds, he were to win while still under indictment? What would that say about justice? As Tuesday beckons, the mind reels with the multitude of possible scenarios and the flood of potential consequences.
I look forward to reading your thoughts and opinions, and for this community to hear and learn from each other. As always, I urge you to be respectful of each other.
*Photo: Protestors outside the Manhattan Criminal Court the week before the New York grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump. (Photo by Pablo Monsalve/VIEWpress via Getty Images)
Justice looks like punishments that fit the crimes. Justice looks like an acknowledgment of the very real social and economic issues that have led to the rise and extension of MAGAism, populism and racism in this country. Justice looks like a government of elected servants, not narcissistic sycophants. Justice looks like an acceptance that special interests, identity politics and unfettered money in the political system harms more than helps. Justice looks like a culture in recovery...embracing oneness rather than otherness. #goodluckwiththat.
Personally, I am much more concerned for our country if Trump is not held accountable than I am of the threat of violence from his cult. If the American people lose faith in our Justice System and its fairness, lawlessness and anarchy will find fertile ground. Just one more American institution that Trump has undermined and the Republican Party has been his co-conspirators and enablers.
I’d like to see the judge issue a very restrictive gag order and the second he violates even an inch of it he goes directly to jail until his trial!
Justice looks like the complete renunciation of the contemporary Republican Party as corrupt, degraded and depraved. The party has become an anti-democracy faction, without loyalty to country or Constitution. It is fundamentally illegitimate.
This moment is not just about one individual or his crimes, but about the party that nominated him knowing of them and keeping them hidden. It has participated in his crimes, excused them and used its media machine to further them. Even now, while charges are still under seal, it is using its media power to mislead the public and smear a lawful prosecution.
Let's keep this in perspective: This prosecution returns us to the moment in 2016 the Republican Party could have and should have abandoned Trump as unfit but chose not to.
The Access Hollywood tape should have ended the Trump candidacy in October of that year.
If Stormy Daniels had been heard, it might have. She would have confirmed that the vile comments on the tape reflected his true character. She would have made his defense of 'locker room talk' an obvious lie.
That's why Cohen paid her, to keep her story from the voting public, so people wouldn't focus for another day on the Access Hollywood tape and Trump's deeply flawed character. Campaign insiders like Hope Hicks and Kellyanne Conway were aware of what Cohen was doing and why. Party leaders had a moment to dump the nominee as grossly unfit; instead, they used their media machine to redouble support for him and mislead the public, focusing on the Democratic nominee's alleged offenses related to email security.
Cohen has been prosecuted for his crimes. Now Trump, who maintains he did nothing wrong, has been indicted and he will answer charges too.
Would anything have changed if the Stormy Daniels story was in the news right after the Access Hollywood tape? Maybe. Impossible to know.
One thing we know for sure, though: That man came to office on lies and he left on lies. His party has been reduced to nothing but a lie-machine, spewing one false-statement after another to mislead the public, destroy the rule of law and maintain their own privilege and power.... even if it means watching the US Capitol collapse in violence.
This isn't about one man. It's about a radical party that needs lies and criminality to maintain power.
Justice means that party's utter defeat.
I would like to see trials from the top down for trump and the dozens of accomplices on his staff, his circle of advisors, and the members of the “Freedom Caucus” who were participants in the events leading up to January 6. If Pence, Meadows and Navarro do not appear before the January 6 Grand Jury this coming week they should be held in contempt of court and jailed. I would like to see people brought to trial for financing domestic terrorism. Then, my intuition tells me there are places that need to be searched for the missing top secret documents. Obviously the NARA is a complete disgrace (in my opinion). Also, I would love to see the FEC put under the DOJ. Next, I do not understand why the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ is not investigating and filing lawsuits against every state that is enacting strict voter suppression laws. There’s more but enough for today! Thank you very much for allowing us to express our opinions here.
What is occurring is not a picture of our justice system, or maybe it is. None of us could have done what the Don has done without already serving years in prison. Our justice system, as our society generally, is clearly divided between those who have the wealth, thus the ability to hire highly payed, and obviously very skilled, lawyers who know how to use a system that is centuries old and cranky under the best of circumstances, and those who do not. The comparison of the Don to mob bosses is clear. He doesn't use emails, seldom puts things in any form that can be easily traced, and often times uses secure phones, so there can be no easy way to track what he says or does, and like a mob boss, he clearly knows how to convince people to tow his line, or else they are embarrassed and ostracized, or worse. On top of all this, he is a master propagandist who knows how to guide the press who eagerly soak up everything he says and does. I am not sure what cable news would do if the Don were to go to prison, or for heavens sakes, he were to die. They will all go bankrupt and we maybe could learn more about our country and the world, and actually start repairing the damage these MAGA idiots are doing to our democracy, like controlling weapons of war in the hands of children, that some how makes us safer..
Thank you for not requiring membership payment to comment on your clear excellent informative writing
Justice died when Senate Republicans failed to convict Trump after his impeachment. Convicting him of financial crimes and a payoff to a porn star won't repair the damage done.
Justice will be the day when the mainstream GOP unequivocally repudiates Trump and his MAGA cult.
Justice means to me
-protecting the Independence of the 3 branches of government
Legislative—Makes laws (Congress, comprised of the House of Representatives and Senate)
Executive—Carries out laws (president, vice president, Cabinet, most federal agencies)
Judicial—Evaluates laws (Supreme Court and other courts)
--
The Supreme Court must implement and enforce Ethics for the court!
They must honor Recusal for conflicts of interest!
Congressional members who abetted or assisted in the Insurrection must be held accountable!
Trump must be held accountable for all illegal actions when evidence determines he should go to trial
No one should ever be above the Law
If Trump and his inner circle of co-conspirators robbed a CVS store on January 6 2021 and poisoned the pharmacy shelves as they ran out, they'd have been arrested, jailed awaiting trial, tried and in all likelihood convicted and imprisoned by the end of 2021. But Trump and his coconspirators (within and outside of elected offices) did even more than that plus Trump himself put our nation's security in grave danger by stealing, concealing and possibly sharing with others, top secret documents he refused to turn over to the government, obstructed the DOJ's requests and lied about the whole thing.
But this criminal nobody riven with petty grievances and given to exhorting extreme violence by gullible crowds of his cult members, has the DOJ pussy-footing around him just because he once got elected to a "high" office of government. Until now, the DOJ was telegraphing to the world that the US was operating a two-tier legal system. One for the rich and deemed-to-be powerful including those occupying or running for elected offices and another swift and brutal one for the rest of the "little people" whose lives in the end don't really count for anything.
What we need to see is more indictments coming from Georgia and from Washington DC on FEDERAL crimes, all of which are serious felonies.
After all this time plus the entire Jan 6 Committee findings and documented testimony from Trump's own appointees and Party, I'm reminded of the late, great Leonard Cohen song "Everybody Knows.."
We cannot have a DOJ in bed with a particular political party..nor can we have a DOJ whose silence communicates systemic weakness and a quivering lack of resolve to enforce the rule of law. Both these extremes of DOJ behavior are destructive to any democracy.
I hope it is the house of cards falling and that it does not drag on too long. A GAG ORDER IS ESSENTIAL: his use of media is how he keeps fanning the fires of BS. Prosecution is essential. There can be no backing down despite threats of violence (which are designed to scare us off from following the rule of law). I doubt he'll go to prison and that is not something I root for one way or the other.
In all the years that have passed since Jimmy Carter left office, I have never once pondered how I would react if he were indicted. Wonder why that is? Probably because it's about a 99.999999999% certainty that he never committed a crime!
Unless trump is in jail for life and bankrupt (including his family), there is no justice.
Justice would be instead of charging 30 crimes at once, charge a new one every couple a months for f*****g ever. Who cares if none of them ever result in a guilty verdict or can even be proved. Tie him up in endless court for the rest of his life. And then when he finally croaks start in on his spawn. Keep it going for decades.
Justice demands the full weight of the law, including incarceration. Trump is not a loyal American. He should pay the price for all his crimes, including his attempt to overthrow our government.
Indictment is not enough. I want conviction, imprisonment...just like would be done for all of us nobodies. (For profit) prisons are full of lower class citizens. They need to start filling up with the higher income criminals who routinely buy their way out of the system. And none of those resort-like white collar joints. They need to experience the delights of vermin & insect infestation, hard labor, poor treatment, excess heat & cold, cheap shitty food, & all the other conditions that mark a horrendous sentence.
#EqualJustice
Justice for me is that it covers everyone, no matter what position you hold or how much wealth you have. The future of this trial, which I know will take forever, will either settle my soul or break it. I also want to see others, who's involvement in Jan 6th and the Georgia case and the documents case, also are indicted for their crimes. The GOP being in an uproar over his indictment, just clarifies for me how worried they are about their own futures. More about that than Trump honestly. Gives them a chance to scream about our justice system before they possibly are indicted too. It's a good distance away before I feel justice has been served, but baby steps are ok and that's what this is. Bragg has the world upon his shoulders atm, but I feel he can take it. I surely hope so! I gives me a little hope.
I suppose my view of justice in this case is a bit more meager. I’d like to see it widely accepted that everyone is subject to the law. Too often I hear statements like “It’s outrageous to charge the president” but it should be understood that one of the things that made America special at its founding was the notion that titles do no protect you from the law.
We can all do “ what ifs till the sun don’t shine” I believe it’s more judicious of our time to make certain that our intelligence and law enforcement agencies are on high alert and prepared for all contingencies.
Trump only ran for office or is pretending to run for office as a smokescreen for all of these indictments -the court needs to take away that possibility -he needs to be incarcerated.
I am encouraged by every comment. I just have to believe that this misogynistic, narcissistic, all-around despicable person with no moral compass, finally gets what has been coming to him for over 50yrs. Too much for too long.
Nothing is going to quiet the KKKRAZY kkkrew so we will just have to be patient. These cases will move glacially. However, if two or three more indictments pile on -I'm not sure Trump can handle the psychological and physical pressure. I know men in their 70s and 80s who ride bicycles swim hike workout run --that's not Trump. He's not healthy in body or mind. If he keeps making THREATS and inciting VIOLENCE- the Court could gag or incarcerate him.
Justice will be served when DJT is indicted for all of his crimes, convicted and imprisoned. Even if that takes a few more years.
Justice to me means a trial in which conscientious jurors carefully weigh the evidence and arguments and render a fair verdict. Sadly, they will probably need protection from virulent Trump supporters, but I hope they have the courage to resist being terrorized by the MAGA mob. I hope there's no mistrial. In the end, I hope there is evidence enough to find him guilty.
Way back in 1974, after what seemed like an eternity, but was in fact a mere 2 years, Richard Nixon and his part in various Watergate related crimes was exposed for all to see. In that long ago age, serious minded members of his party laid out his choices for him. He opted to resign rather than face the indignity of impeachment. We have been down the presidential crimes road before. As a country we acted to uphold the rule of law and the standard of sober accountability . That we continue to do this is critical to our health as a nation of rules and laws. To waver in our resolve is to invite the dissolution of our democracy. We must fight to keep it , as the signers once warned.
Justice intended versus justice applied. I see "justice" as the avenue taken to punish criminals of every stripe; violators of the law. In too many instances, those in the more potent positions in society are awarded "justice" withn a tempered hand. The rest get the hammer. Think of the Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade. That is injustice to sate the appetites of the more virulently biased among us.
When one commits a wrong, or an evil, they must be brought before their peers to render "just" punishment. NO ONE should be allowed to go free of punishment.
I have not cheered, raised a flag, or danced in my living room over hearing that a group of ordinary citizens have looked at the investigation and jointly decided to indict Donald J. Trump. No, I reflected on what is happening and know that justice comes slowly. It grinds through piles of papers, researches and talk to many people. It looks at collected information and reviews laws and statutes, looking at their applicability. It is very slow. However, when done thoroughly and methodically, with an eye on making sure that the accused is given the highest regard for his rights as well as all people involved, it comes. It unfolds and it is brought to a positive conclusion, guilty or not. That is how I view justice. It is beautiful, like a flower blooming, but it is ever so frustrating to our patience.
Thanks, Steven, for this thoughtful and definitely timely article! This indictment is a step in the right direction but only conviction, and a correspondingly fair sentence, will truly bring about justice on this particular issue. Then we also need justice on the other investigations of Trump, wherever the facts lead the prosecutors. But, stepping back from Trump to the nation as a whole, I think I am most disturbed that Republicans and their voters actually see this indictment as a positive for Trump as a candidate, instead of disqualifying. This shouldn't be too surprising as it has been a constant with the GOP for several years now (if not, people like Trump, Greene, Boebert, etc., wouldn't be leading lights in the party) but very disturbing that so many of our fellow Americans have such a distorted view of justice...and right and wrong This does not bode well for our future and we need to find a path back from this precipice.
Justice will look like a plea deal, similar to Agnew, that prevents TFG from holding public office ever again. Republicans should be worried what will be revealed in all the cases against TFG.
Justice is supposed to blind, but seems mainly administered, adjudicated, enforced, and punished in the U.S. on a sliding social-economic and racial scale, except for the most egregious crimes that make the headlines. We need to start addressing corporate and white collar crime, in the same way we address other crimes.
There would never have been a President Trump if our income tax laws were uniformly enforced and he didn't grow up in a family of tax cheats. In the same vein, there would have never been a Trump presidency, if presidential candidates were required to show their academic records and tax returns, or if the press was qualified and allowed to engage in real-time fact-checking.
Unfortunately, many Americans think a person is competent and of sound mind if they are wealthy, despite that fact that many wealthy people inherited their wealth, abuse their privileges, and are limited in experience and knowledge, or in some cases functionally illiterate. Trump didn't know that North Korea bordered South Korea, Russia, and China before threatening a nuclear attack that could have led to an accidental nuclear war. He also ignored 50 years of "trickle-down" economic failures, while claiming his "middle-class" tax cut would make everyone rich, and eliminate Fed debt and deficits. Trump also claimed climate-change was a hoax and the Pandemic was under control while never preparing for either.
We need to do a better job educating our citizens, by firstly improving our literacy rates and encouraging life-long learning vs. what DeSantis is doing and Republicans are doing. The U.S. has a high literacy rate of 79%, but 54% read at a 6th grade level or lower. Only an informed public will be able to make good decisions for our complex future, and be able to identify the political cons that threaten our future by selling snake-oil and other poisons. The pursuit of real justice in not easy and inextricably tied to our political system. Hopefully, Trump's indictment will be the first step towards meeting our societal challenges. The damages have been done and obviously changes have to be made to build a better, unified, and sustainable future.
How to incarcerate someone who is vindictive, malignantly narcissistic, and knows all the secrets and nuclear codes, and would sell all of that to the highest bidder?
I want to see Justice served. To me, that means prosecuting everyone involved in the planning of the J6 insurrection & the fake electors scheme to overturn the election & overthrow the duly elected POTUS Biden & govt. All who aided & abetted the insurrection (including all the GOP in congress & Fox media) must be held accountable. It’s complete & utter madness that they have corrupted every branch of government. The threat to democracy depends on it. It will take years to bring them all to justice, but it must happen. Those who committed treasonous crimes must serve jail time as a deterrent to future would-be dictators. The Oval Office should never be a get out of jail free card for the next narcissistic conman who uses the office for his own personal aggrandizement & profit. What trump did is disgusting! The cult must be shown the truth of what he is, the evil must be exposed in all its hideousness, so I people understand how bad the corruption was/is in the GOP. Citizens United is a disgrace & must be overturned. Public trials & the public humiliation of trump the mob boss & his enablers must be shown to the public so they know, before it’s too late. Everything possible must be done to save democracy & make sure it never happens again!
The flood the zone of Bannon has overwhelmed the DOJ. Too many crimes, too many criminals. Justice would be accountability to ALL and not just those who have the money to avoid prosecution. Consequences would be tied to one's ability to pay, not a set fee or fine. One speeds and is caught - fine could be equal to 2 week's salary. Can you imagine a CEO having to give up thousands for this? If we want a deterrent, make the punishments fit the individual.
Unbelievable that the Republicans are defending him not by claiming he is innocent but instead that he should not be questioned!
I agree totally that we must respect the rule of law - and all of the protections the law is supposed to accord to all persons charged with crimes - no matter who they are. But that doesn't mean I have to respect the former president. Harold Levy.
Justice is slow (especially for the rich) and tfg is old. He has to deal with indictments and all for the rest of his life. That feels fair and all sorts of gag orders *with consequences* would feel even fairer. Our constitution needs help. I'd like to see the Electoral College ended because of 1/6 and go down in history as because of 1/6. I'd also like Congress to pass laws to limit *with consequences* what another crook (or demagogue) could do if/when elected by the people/ selected by SCOTUS (2000). As for what if he were elected? I'm not into science fiction. /s (sarcasm)
I think he should be tried, and if found guilty, imprisoned. Just like anyone else. As to his running for President, I think the 14th Amendment provides a means to prevent him from ever being President again. It may even prevent him from being nominated. I think that Amendment should be enforced.
True justice would mean that he will be treated like any other person facing criminal charges, including non-wealthy people of color--so already that is not happening. This known con-man has openly committed crime upon crime and so far, only others have paid for it. Justice will be served if he FINALLY gets held accountable for what he has done (including the GA election tampering and instigating the Jan 6 attack) AND he must do actual jail time. Former President or not, wealthy, white and entitled or not--the rules should apply equally to ALL of us.
Everybody keeps saying nobody is above the law. Come on ! The Constitution does not say that; the presidential oath does not imply it. Who said it? Theodore Roosevelt. And he enforced it. A Republican.
Years have passed, and in reality, the phrase has no meaning. An executive who loses his job will be treated better than that skinny man holding a homeless sign. A man who steals money for a fake university becomes president while a hungry woman who steals a loaf of bread will go to jail. An "ordinary" man convicted of rape can be jailed from a year to life; trump has been accused of rape, sexual harassment by 25 women.Fines and imprisonment await false Medicare claims while Rick Scott committed the largest Medicare fraud in the nation's history and fined $1.7billion is a United States senator who now votes against Medicare for seniors.
If you have money, can pay for lawyers, live in a position of power, you DO get treated better, you can appeal, appeal, appeal and "beat the rap." Though charged, Alec Baldwin who shot, killed a woman on the movie set, says he didn't pull the trigger. Huh?? Time will tell if he pays a price.
So now we have Sir. Accused of 30 felonies. A sentence for one felony: from one year to life w/o parole in a state prison. A criminal offense if physical harm is ambiguously threatened ( the capital, the police, hang Mike Pence). Accused of fraud for cheating on property taxes. Coming up: bribery (GA) (not to mention Ukraine). Stealing classified documents.
He has broken many laws. He is a liar, a criminal, a rapist, a cheat,in for a dime, in for a dollar. Already given $4 million since indictment. And defended. MTG says indictment, charge is unconstitutional, Pence-it's an outrage; McCarthy-a weaponized system of justice; DeSantis-would not extradite; Jordan-outrageous; Graham-trump should smash windows and punch a cop (talk about inciting a riot !!) trump's excuses for presiding judges-Curiel a Mexican; Bragg: he hates me. Awwww! I liked Nixon excuse better-arms in air, proclaiming I am not a crook !
Yes, his fingerprints will be taken, front and side views of his face, then out the front door to wave to the madding crowd but kept out of reach by the secret service. He will go to his NJ golf course, or to his golden NYC apartment, or fly back to Florida on his $100M Boeing 757 VIP private jet where he might put on his tux and greet his paying flock. Will jury find him guilty? Will take forever picking one that suits his lawyers, no bail called for, eruptions of recriminations. Then, the appeals, on to the next indictment, then the appeals. This will go on till the cows come home or being 76 now, until he is entombed in a shrine for people to go to worship and leave flowers. Should be turnips ! Then, Melania can wear her I don't care, do you coat again. Hope I am wrong, but doubt prison.
Steven, you, as always, got directly to the essence of the matter with your questions: What does justice look like to you? An indictment means that the impaneled grand jury deduced from the evidence that crimes were committed and should be adjudicated. That is a start; but it is not justice. This case has to go to court; and the DA must present its entire case and the Defense for the 45th president must then present its case, defending the 45th president and demonstrating that one did not commit a crime. Then it is up to the jury. Most likely if the jury convicts the 45th president, his Defense team will appeal. Yes, this could drag on. Is it possible that the process could drag on long enough for the 45th president win the 2024 election? The nightmare scenario is that he could win the 2024 presidential election. What does that do to the case. Does hue become immune again. However, before we even get there we will have all of the grandstanding by those in the GOP who believe there shouldn't even be a trial. I'm not sure what their reasoning is. Do they think that because he was president before that he does not have to abide by the laws that every other American has to abide by? These GOP elected official swore an oath to the Constitution when they took office. They should read the Constitution to which they took an oath. However, that is not likely to happen. They seem to be along for the ride, just to curry favor with the 45th president, and possibly future president. Should that happen it would truly be a nightmare for this country. We have to rehabilitate this country from all of then damage he has done. Should the cult give him additional time in office that would be a further setback to our democracy. I think a trail should be prompt. I think the trial should be thorough and fair, as any defendant has the presumption of innocence. I think that a decision must be timely such that if there is a conviction, which the trial data will suggest, it should be before he gets another chance to occupy the WH. We must get our Democracy back.
I would think they’re going to take TFG in through a back door, if that is possible.
But whether or not that is the case, the best part of the show will be this … Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to get a good taste of what it’s like to be unpopular.
Thank you Steven, for your thoughtful writing, and putting forth an important question for discussion. Consider the elongated time frame it has taken to reach this point of indictment, which has virtually held us hostage, on a tightrope of anticipation and angst. It seemed to be a 'fait accompli' that Donald Trump would be charged with sedition by inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021. There were hundreds of arrests, charges, fines and prison time for protesters, as well as the deaths of participants and Law Enforcement officers. But it was not to be, and loyalist Republicans blocked Trump's impeachment in the Senate, tried to downplay the severity of the Insurrection and even denied the legitamacy of the 2020 Election. As weeks progressed to months and now years, it was unnerving to watch Trump continue his diatribe of public and social media rants, blaming and accusing others of the wrongdoing he himself was guilty of. With no one ready to throw throw first loop ( a Team Roping analogy from Rodeo competition), Trump was able to run the full length of the arena and jump out of the pen, repeatedly, i.e. dodge being held accountable. Much to his detriment, TFG continued his vociferous claims of being victimised in a Witch Hunt, revealing his Achilles heel. Donald Trump craves attention, good or bad, but his aura has dissipated considerably. The first step towards true justice will be when the multiple indictments are unseal, as expected, on Tuesday April 4th, and made public. I expect a feeding frenzy by the Press, and potentially some surprise revelations. The legal process will roll out from there, within defined parameters of Civil Procedure. Ultimately, the DA has the hole card, which can't be 'trumped'. There will be no bargaining chips for Trump. As additional indictments cascade down, they will serve to magnifying the gravity of Trump's wrongdoing. When 'Individual 1' is held to account for his deceit, deception, fraud, untruths and criminality, it will be justice personified, at long last.
It has been a very long ride for America's redemption. Forward we go.....
Since children, we have pledged almost daily "Liberty and Justice for all". I will believe in that pledge, the day that Donald Trump faces charges and punishment for his crimes. Not just this first indictment of NYC Stormy Daniels hush money, but NYState Trump Org lied to lenders about assets. Then there is the Georgia 3 calls to try and overturn election results. And then the DOJ investigating Stolen Classified documents and the Jan 6th coup to try and overturn the election. And coming up the E.Jean Carroll charges of rape in a Dept Store dressing room! How many crimes can this man commit, before SOME judge holds him accountable. If he gets away with all of these crimes, then there IS no Justice and I am telling my grandkids they can leave that part off the pledge from now on.
If Joe Blow who lives on the street of NYC and is arrested for jaywalking, if TFG jaywalks, I expect TFG to be arrested too. That is justice to me.
His lawyer needs to remind him that every word he utters - lies and all can be held against him. Of course, he will never shut up nor stop telling lies. So he will dig the hole deeper. I am waiting for Fani Willis and the Justice Department now to have the guts to equal DA Bragg...
There are all kinds of justice. Karma which can be experienced as punishment is form of justice. Karma offers a chance to balance negative behavior energy imprinted on the soul. From that perspective holding Trump responsible for his destructive and unlawful behavior is a gift while also giving those harmed reparations. In my book we don’t even need to question prosecuting him, ex president or not. He has earned it (in spades) and from the perspective of Karma it’s a win, win. He gets a chance to experience the consequences of his behavior (whether he uses it wisely or not) and we get justice.
The puzzle is why did Christopher Wray testify in June 2021 that January 6th was a largely lone actors and a few small cells with no evidence of coordination. Why did Wray and Garland not go after the kingpins of the insurrection? Why was justice jeopardized by obstruction and delay by Wray and Garland? Why has the FBI and DOJ not gone after Christopher Miller, the very odd acting Secretary of Defense who sent out the January 4th 2021 memo denying the Capitol protectors all DoD assets including surveillance and intelligence data ( bullet #5of the memo). Justice requires a full FBI and DOJ commitment to get to the bottom of the effort to overthrow our government. Very odd that Christopher Miller was head of DoD cybersecurity during the two years of the largest cyber hack by Russia on the DoD then he is appointed acting SecDef with Kash Patel put second in Command at DoD and Kash Patel was denied a security clearance? Justice requires that the bizarre lack of investigation into all of this by the FBI and DOJ under Garland get investigated.
A lot will happen between now and a verdict. Some issues so profound that reacting to trial may seem quaint in comparison.
I’m talking about the potentially devastating economic and social impact of ChatGPT and AI.
Let’s hope an unbridled machine intelligence without ethical guidelines doesn’t sabotage us all. Justice would be to enable the judicial process to play itself out.
