Yesterday I shared my thoughts on Robert Kagan’s Washington Post column about the short time before the country could face a dictatorship. My essay, “Soberly Imagining the Future,” was tough stuff—and consciously so. I think it’s important to reflect on that possible reality as a warning but also an impetus for each of us to do what we can to activate friends, family, neighbors and workmates to do their part by voting for democracy in the elections ahead and participating in whatever other ways they can.
But as important as it is to recognize the possibility of such a dire outcome as dictatorship, it’s also necessary to highlight our visions of the country we want and the values that inspire us for positive change. I hope we can fill up the comments section here with your visions of that positive future. Some may be very concrete and achievable—like Biden winning, Trump losing and democracy surviving for another day. Others might be more long-range and hard to achieve—like a genuine global commitment to cutting carbon emissions that slows the dangerous consequences of climate change or achieving peace in the Middle East. Or maybe you can depict an America less riven by polarization, inequality, hate and violence.
I went back and looked at the Biden-Harris administration’s stated priorities from 2020 as a reminder of both the policies and values that have driven the last three years of governance—and an opportunity to consider the vision that both small “d” and big “D” democratic government promises. That agenda began with saving lives and containing the COVID-19 crisis, but also addressing the climate crisis, the need for racial equity, disparities in education and housing, protecting and expanding access to affordable health care, creating millions of new jobs, reforming the immigration system, restoring America’s global standing and championing democratic values. We can quibble over what has or hasn’t succeeded—will this country ever fix its broken immigration system?—but it’s not hard to see what this vision of a better America projects and how profoundly it contrasts with a dystopian Trump future.
Yes, each of us has a role to play in the year ahead, and that effort should start now. That means motivating others to sustain democracy and work for justice and equality. And to make that lofty ambition more concrete, let’s begin by imagining that more hopeful future. So, this week’s question: What does a better America look like?
As always, I look forward to reading your ideas and the chance for this community to learn from—be inspired by—each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks.
My idea of a better America is one where we appreciate our differences and build on them to find progressive compromise in setting policy. One where there is strong separation of church and state. One where everyone pays their taxes in a fair system with the wealthy among us paying more of their income than those who don’t have a living wage. One where voting is easy and everyone has good access to polls and where everyone is registered when they get a driver’s license. One where the government stays out of decisions on who to love or what gender preference we have and decisions on whether and when to bear children. One where we have good access to safe air to breathe and water to drink. In brief, a system of choice and equity for all
It might lead to a better America for us to stop looking at the Office of the President as the one place where there is responsibility & where blame rests for all that happens; to reexamine what is the true role of a president. For example, the courts have repeatedly ruled on the limits of a president, specifically indicated Congress needs to address immigration issues. SCOTUS seems poised to expand this legal perspective. Presidents set policy and propose budgets. Most of which must be enacted by both chambers of Congress. Presidents have larger roles in foreign policy where the legislature has less of a role and where Americans tend to pay less attention.
If we want more accomplishments, a better America, we must elect more likeminded legislators at the local, state and federal level and then hold them accountable. It makes no sense to want stronger measure to deal with climate change but elect climate deniers or coal barons who scuttle those goals. If we want to preserve our rights, we can’t elect legislators who want to limit them, deny the importance of democratic principles, equality, and favor reserving a better quality of life for “the deserving” few at the top of the food chain.
The philosophy of divided government has failed unless Americans choose to believe division and extremism are the best we can expect. I envision a better America that can find common ground, reject extremism and find solutions.
A better America is Trump-less.
Somewhere along the line democracy and its ideals was conflated with capitalism and its ideals. Freedom to choose our leaders needs to be separated from the monied interests that control so much of our political systems. Real freedom has little to do with choosing which of 100 kinds of cereal I want to buy, nor which rich "representative" is likely to act on my behalf in congress.
A better America first needs to become a kinder America. Less greed, hatred, jealously, less fear of others. Only then can people begin to work together to build a better America.
We need to get money out of politics. Almost every systemic problem we have in this country can be traced back to the overindexed interests of the moneyed, capital class taking precedent over the policies that would actually be good for the majority of Americans, society as a whole, our collective economy, and our democracy.
We have the worst government and systems that can be bought in service of the short term, myopic financial interests of a very few, and the Christo-Fascists who are willing to give their agenda a faux moral cover with prosperity gospel BS and the rationalized marginalization of "everyone else."
An America dedicated to ending the ongoing homicides of women from their domestic partners, dedicated to ending the scourge of cancer and AlS, impassioned about saving wildlife and educating the public about the connections of fossil fuels and the animals we love…
One person, with one thoughtful, well-informed vote. We must educate our citizens about our political system, encourage them to participate effectively in it, and make it fair and easy for all to do so.
No minority rule, which is what the Republican Party has been working toward since Reagan. This would mean strengthening voting rights and curtailing the influence of monied interests.
Too many are blaming 'democracy' for not working for them, when it's really unbridled capitalism that has caused harm. We need to consider our common good, or nothing will end up being good for anyone.
A better America would look like Switzerland. Or Greece (Athens!) Bright, happy, appreciative, rational people who do not hate each other and fabricate fights for political gain. And who cherish history in their cities, their literature, their art, and their daily lives. IMHO!
Recent exposure of fascism has made me contemplate human nature. Is it built into us? Is it the best we can do as a species? Then I reflected back on the things that have happened in my lifetime. Winning civil rights. Even G W Bush (though I usually disagreed with him) said, wait, no, it’s not all of Islam! So I see how important leadership is for us. It’s a shame when leaders of poor character rise and it’s not just here. I ask myself, if we tumble over, will it be 100 years and require a revolution to get out of? History tells us at least that.
But then I remember what President Obama has said. A few years ago, he said “The American People are too smart for that”. He doesn’t any more. But he does look to our younger people. That’s a good lead to follow. At least in the cities, the kids grow up with friends of all colors. They embrace their gay friends and they aren’t willing to do things that oppress them. So where I am now is - let’s get out of the way and let the best of them lead us.
A better America is one with an informed citizenry. Where truth is expected from our elected officials and liars, cheaters, and hypocrites are exposed and held to account. Where elections are conducted fairly with easy access to all voters, and participation typically exceeds 80% (to choose an arbitrary number).
Thank you Steven. Your essay is so important and timely, and I agree with your vision and other comments here -- YES, focus on the climate crisis (priority #1), address racial inequality, income inequality, FIX IMMIGRATION - we need immigrants, it's good for the economy (where would CA be w/o out our immigants? - great documentary: "Missing in Brooks County" TX), improve education so people understand what is at stake and why helping Ukraine is in our best interest, why Russia is NOT our friend, provide affordable health care for everyone and post high school education to anyone who wants it.
I have been phone banking, letter/postcard writing w/ Sister District and other groups, and most recently involved in getting out the vote in VA. I try to talk to everyone I know about the stakes of this upcoming election. I am sometimes disheartened when people say they do not want to talk about politics (that happened at the Thanksgiving table), but I still try to find an opening to have a conversation. People listen to those they trust.
I make art for my sanity and I feel that there is something we can do with ART to raise awareness, wake up the disengaged/low propensity voter about the dire situation we are facing. Maybe we can have a CALL TO ACTION during this year, with ART, MUSIC, THEATER, ESSAYS, POETRY to "flood the zone", get some sort of critical mass, all around the country, through Pro-Democracy, Anti-Dictatorship ART. Put Pro-Democracy posters in "Democracy Cafes" in everyone's favorite cafe (we all have one, especially here in Portland. :-) )
I wonder if all the amazing creatives out there can become more active with the pro-democracy messaging. Let's find the best messaging and run with it. We're the majority, LET'S DO IT!
Also, follow Simon Rosenberg's substack, "Hopium Chronicles". He has so much good information and calls to action.
Thank you Steven for this space and Onward Friends!
I’d like to see an America where everyone realizes that we are and always have been a country of immigrants. Each and every one of us, short of indigenous Americans, has ancestors who came here from other countries looking for freedom and a better life. Immigrants are the fabric of our country. America is a true “melting pot” of nationalities and colors. We should embrace this uniqueness as a strength. Hate and fear get us no where.
Here’s an idea, Steven: a post about the Barry Goldwater campaign and worldview at the time. Similar? Different from today? Both MAGA and John Birch Society seem(ed) to feed on fear. Might be edifying.
I see the possibility that America will become the most diversely populated Democracy on the planet where people of all backgrounds are pulling together to upgrade the existence of the planet and all Beings.
In a better America elderly people don’t wind up living in the street because we prioritize keeping tax rates low for billionaires. Raise the cap!
I would like to see a revision to the Electoral College to dilute the overgrown power of low population states. Perhaps there was once a purpose of balancing a city/agriculture dichotomy, but its usefulness is gone and now it is an inequality greatly benefiting low population states. The efforts to beef up the 'republic' form of our government in relation to the 'democratic' forms had a purpose at one time, but now it has badly skewed representation in the Presidential election.
Same with the Senate. I live in a populous state and my two senators represent about 39,000,000 people. In Wyoming two senators represent less than 600,000. One half (25) states have states populations of less than 5,000,000 people. I realize these corrections would probably require constitutional amendments, so I'm not holding my breath. With the strange filibuster rule of 60%, I am greatly underrepresented in that body.
An America that has strengthened it Democracy and bolstered it's freedoms for all of it's citizens..
Affordable Healthcare not driven by profit..And one where people don’t have to go into bankruptcy to get proper treatment..
An economy that the middle class can flourish in, where the poorest of us can be lifted up to a better station in out society..
A politics of truth, integrity and ethics..Where we choose representatives of honor, who honor their oath and do the people’s business instead of their own..
An America where big business have no tax loopholes and pay their fair share..
An America that protects Social Security and Medicare..that crushes threats to it’s existence, thus its successes..
An America that looks after it’s less fortunate with the programs that are so important to children’s growth and development..
An America where education is of paramount importance..
I could go on and on but there is one most important part to the success of all of these things..
Wanting to..
We have to want to have and protect these ideals..For without wanting to, there is nothing..It is the first step in the making and success of everything..
Thank you, Steven, for your thoughts today. And I am heartened and appreciative of your readers' comments.
I admit I was chilled to the bone by Robert Kagan's analysis in WaPo. For a split second, I felt overwhelmed, but over the years of my activism I now can quickly shift to "OK, what can I do?" Activism is the antidote to being overwhelmed or cynical, but activism must have an aim, a vision, otherwise it disappears. Adding to the insights of your readers' comments below, I add my vision of moving our democracy from one of capitalist ecology to WEcology, a notion which is rooted in respect for all life, understanding of adaptation, and embracing ambiguity/uncertainty as seeds that fuel innovation.
A group of colleagues and I have been working on the idea of linking national service and civics education in preK to college, where young people learn at an early age to work across difference, to go out into the world to see nature, not use it, and engage in civics through local projects. Curriculum would link service to civics and branch out into systemic thinking and patterns that can be understood. Service can be at the heart of learning to become citizens of our community, our state, our country and the world. Think of the example of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's service in Habitat for Humanity. Their service was civics in action.
Democracy depends in part on trust of one another, and economic inequality has torn that fabric, leaving us in this current state of fragmentation. Some citizens believe they need to carry a gun to protect themselves? Really? In a grocery store? This is but a symptom of the unraveling of our social contract in a democratic society that we must together figure out how to restore so the Common Good is robust and inclusive, and we forge anew a society where its people can flourish.
My idea of a better America is where we once again work for the common good. Where we care about our brothers and sisters, feed the hungry, clothe the naked, and take care of the sick and those in need. ❤️ BTW - that is one amazing photo of the Statue of Liberty!
To me, a better America fulfills the promises we learned about in school. Fairness. Equality. Equity. Hope. And a common weal encompassing all those things as well as our own personal needs.
"And if we cannot end now our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity. For, in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children's future." JFK
My idea of a better America is one where the people are more valuable than guns or money. That education is vast and thoughtful. Full history is taught and discussed. More empathy less division. A big ask but I am hopeful
A commitment to fair elections, a bi-partisan consensus on approaches to defining voting districts, considerably more gun control laws, governance of the environment and technology, taxing of negative environmental externalities , reversing of Citizens United, stricter lobbying laws...I’d start there.
A better America would defend the first and second amendment so people are not persecuted by the government. It is time to reimagine the poem "First They Came" for the modern day: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/first-they-came-for-unvaccinated-jews-stoves
Not too long ago, we spent several years living in our RV and traveling all through North America. That episode of our lives gave us a deep appreciation of how beautiful and how rich in a cultural sense this country is. It also gave us an insight into the many things that may divide us if we allow. A country I envision recognizes and appreciate the ethnic, racial, and sectarian richness that is America, but rejects the toxic devisiveness that we too often see.
We, in this country, are unbelievably blessed by a geological, biological, and environmental richness that few other countries can even imagine. The America I want to work toward is dedicated to preserve that richness, while exploiting our natural resources in a responsible and sensitive manner.
We are a part of a larger world. The America I want appreciates and enjoys our wonderful world with a responsibility and humility that is too often missing in our international relations.
Like it or not there will always be levels of financial well being in America. The country I want would have less devastating levels of poverty. Nobody would go hungry of be unable to afford medical care. On the other other end, the oligarchy that has developed over the decades would see its power minimized.
A lot to wish for, but we all have talents an interests that would play well in pursuit of those goals. That too is the America I want to be a part of.
My idea of a better America is a true democracy, not the oligarchy we have now, where our national legislature won't enact laws that 80% of the population wants, such as gun control and women's freedom, while they favor the rich with a never-ending shower of tax cuts. Where the House is paralyzed by 20 extremists, who have now elevated one from their midst to be Speaker.
I think that a truly ‘better’ America would have a large middle class containing at least 90% of the population. Almost every ill today can be traced back to the destruction of the middle class starting with Nixon, accelerated by Reagan, reinforced by Clinton and W Bush and brought to its final demagogic end by Trump. Unions can help turn power back to the people but the key determinant will be elimination of the corrupt money flowing into politics. Citizens United was an enormous mistake. We are in a second Gilded Age, more horrific to the body politic then the first one.
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
This seems to sum it up pretty well.
Off the top of my head, before coffee: Areas where America can improve: health ( mental health, women's health without restriction ), gun ownership mandates (countrywide background checks, no long guns, limited availability of ammunition), climate initiatives linked to job creation, homelessness initiatives tied to mental health services nationwide, creation of incentives for teachers beginning with free college courses, a better way to fund education ( instead of crippling property taxes ).
One in which the liberty of one does not trample the freedom of another.
A place people are discerning, live out the supreme aspirations of their spirit and integrate their highest ideals into their lives… equality and equity of opportunity and personal agency for all human beings.
Thanks, Steven, as always, for this thoughtful article. As to my vision for a better America, it does, and must, start with defeating Trump in 2024, for all the reasons that you have given in the past. I see this election as a crossroads for the nation, similar to the 1864 election when the future of the Union was also at stake. So defeating Trump is my short term goal for the nation. But a democracy cannot last long if its survival depends on winning every election because eventually you will lose an election. So, the medium term goal has to be curing the nation of Trumpism and finding a way to get back to circumstances in which the parties are, as they had been before, two parties that disagree on the best ways to advance the nation's interests but without the survival of the country's democratic principles being on the table as well. Lastly, I hope that America can ultimately live up to the promise of its ideals and be a country that is free of racism and classism and acts in a kind and just way among its own citizens and outwardly with other nations as well.
Well one small step was taken this week, expelling a bad apple so to speak. and your justice department is working through the steps to bring certain citizens to justice for their role on the Jan 6th insurrection. Plus a certain Jack Smith is working hard to straighten out a certain individual.
These are important first steps in a long process to try and get back in track.
Good thing thing that old guy is doing a good job of holding his own.
One thing I think progressives need to get better at is listening to the concerns of the folks who voted for Trump twice. They may have concerns we haven’t taken into account. I know a lot of them consider liberals and progressives to be snobby elites who look down on folks in the “fly-over” states. I’m a cis white male whith a college degree who worked various tech jobs in southern California until I retired. I don’t have the slightest idea what the major concerns of a Nebraska corn farmer or a small business owner in a small town are. I can guess, but I think we have to ask, and listen without judgement. Maybe we can find some common ground.
Better, America would be a sin of America in America, where people were educated and able to think for themselves were women were not treated as chattel only good so long as they can be bread, church state must be separated, rich people need to pay taxes poor people need to be cared forstart with rich people paying taxes then we can afford to pay to have a healthy educated populous
My idea for a better America is one that looks forward and invests in children and our future, and not one that embraces authoritarianism and rollbacks on human rights.
Americans have always behaved towards christian dominance and threats of violence exactly how Gazans behave toward Hamas. It will work out exactly the same for Americans.
A better America is one in which the good of the whole is more important than the individual. A big leap for this country of rugged individualists, but it is time.
It'll probably take divine intervention.
In 2022, $38,000,000,000 of American citizens' tax dollars were spent on foreign aid. Why do I see a poor skinny , bedraggled , maybe a vet , man standing at an intersection with a can and a sign saying hungry, no home? Why does a little sad looking old lady come through the grocery line on occasion buying 1/2 pound of pickle and pimento cold meat, a package of 4 rolls and 2 cans of cat food? Remember when, during the pandemic, every family got $1200 each month from Uncle Sam and how that helped so many to eat, rent, buy some shoes and a candy bar for a child? Plus the spending of it helped the economy, raised spirits, and gave people hope? Could some of our money be given back to us? No one should go hungry, live in the woods in these United States, ranked the world's largest economy. One B-2Spirit AF plane costs $2.1B. One !! Spread some joy, some hope; give some back. If this sounds a little socialist, so be it. We are already part way there, and it is beneficial.
I wish we lived in a country where we knew the people we elected were honest, trustworthy, knew the Constitution and acted on behalf of their constituents and could compromise on issues of difference without rancor instead of trying to profit, taking bribes, dining with lobbyists, and making themselves centers of attention at every opportunity. I believe in term limits for all, not just the president. They need to get out in the real world were people work, have short vacations, and don't make enough sometimes, to live comfortably. There is no college department called Gov't Representative for Life.
I wish for a country that stands for peace rather than violence. Where a little girl can ride her bike around the block and come home. Where school children did not have to practice crouching in corners or closets for fear of being shot beyond recognition. Where one could go to a parade or the movies without fear of some lunatic who belongs to and swears by the NRA.Where one could watch a TV movie or buy a novel that wasn't always about murder and people would clean up their language. I have a dictionary 3 1/2 inches thick full of wonderful English words, but what do people say? F this, F that , remember when no one was even allowed to swear on TV?
Then there is education, healthcare, products again made in the USA, wages. clean air & water.
But, unfortunately, what I wish for is Utopia."Ain't gonna happen !"
A better America has leaders at the state and federal level that are honest and ethical and that sought their positions to work for the people, not to aggrandize themselves. A better America pays real attention to the climate crisis and takes real steps to stop abusing our planet. A better America values immigrants, because we were all immigrants once and because immigrants have contributed so much to our country. However, at the same time, there must be fair and equitable measures that keep immigrants from bringing drugs into this country, and the immigrants must be willing and able to get jobs that support America and support themselves and their families. A bette4r America doesn't discriminate on the basis of racial, socio-economic status, religion or gender identity. A better America makes excellent healthcare accessible to everyone. A better America has civl discourse, e.g. even those with different political leanings agree to disagree agreeably. A better America is comprised of people who are kind and live by the golden rule: love thy neighbor as thyself.
