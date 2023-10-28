America, America

Linda Powell
What I hear him saying with that statement is "I am a Christian Nationalist and sooner or later I will tell you what you too can believe". I am so offended by the Republican Party putting this man, who feels the need to oppress women, in charge of anything, I can hardly breathe...I'm going on 80 years old and it's been a battle my own life and I'm tired of fighting it but I will NOT succumb to the GOP's backward thinking. They DO NOT get to set us back 200 years..

Morgaan Sinclair, Ph.D.
He is reading the Constitution from a position of total confirmation bias. And the Bible is NOT supposed to be any legislator's guide book: the CONSTITUTION IS THE GUIDE. His attitude is so transparently and blatantly seditious -- and he himself is guilty of an attempt to overthrow a free and fair election -- that his attempt to become Speaker of the House should have been laughed off the floor. But he's OK with Trump, so that's enough. I hope the January 6th prosecutions go on for years and that he and McCarthy and Gaetz and Jordan ALL wind up in jail for an illegal attempt to rip off people's right to vote and Joe Biden's fairly won presidency. And this country wasn't founded by Christians. The Founding Fathers, though most had Christian upbringings, were DEISTS who supported religious freedom, not some Christofascist state formed by people who cherry pick Constitutional clauses and Bible verses to stitch together a fabric shot through with threads of misogyny, sexual bigotry, racial supremacy and Francoist fascism. And if we don't stick together, we can lose everything. And as Joyce Vance says, "we're in this together"--or if we're not, we will not pass along democracy to following generations.

JB
President Jefferson clearly stated in his Jan 1 1802 letter to the Danbury (CT) Baptist Association that the First Amendment absolutely separates church and state.

This makes me sure Johnson’s claim that America is a biblical republic would horrify Jefferson.

It certainly horrifies me.

Marquita
Johnson filled the void in the Republican cult that the former guy has vacated. If he succeeds in solidly uniting all their factions, then I fear the separation of church and state is in great peril. There will be no freedom from Christian religion for anyone. I am an atheist and my first response to his election was “god help us”.

DougAz
Ironically, I view this Christian Nationalist alt-Right Mike Johnson as an ironically good thing. Good because, for too long, people like Speaker Johnson have operated in the shadows. Now his belief system, egreiously racist, sexist, and Constitionally dangereous, will get the broad coverage needed to stir to action more Americans to the voting booths to protect and defend democracy.

Because it is way past time to expsose the Republicans pervison of democracy.

KELTIK_WARRIOR (VINCE T 🦁 )
Matt. 7. [15] Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.

Johnson's pompous self-piety coupled with his bold demagoguery and self-righteousness make him one of the most ravenous dangerous (lethal) wolves in Congress. As an ordained Seminarian, I find such abuse and misuse of Holy Scripture to be toxic; and, anti-Christian. Johnson boldly proclaims his love of Scripture. Well, Mike, WHICH PARTS? WHICH SCRIPTURE? Oh, I get it. Like all miscreant evangelical Christians, Johnson pulls out those parts and passages that validate his self-righteous ideology and goals. Johson represents the WORST in American governance and the worst offender of the Christian Faith. He is sinister and very, very dangerous. We must keep close watch and vigilance on this draconian monster who was not "divined" into the Speakership.

Susan Burgess
I would triple the security around Biden and Harris immediately.

Susan Burgess
About prayer: If it wears you out you’re doing it wrong.

Susan L
I am truly deeply disturbed by his ascendance to power. This is not healthy for our representative government. He represents a very vocal and authoritarian minority, not the general view of most Americans. His statements mean that he will not adhere to our constitution, but substitute his Christian Nationalist views for our system of governance.

Proud Progressive Sara
Simply stated, his fanatical beliefs are not mine, and do not represent the beliefs of a majority of our country. His position of power and what he will choose to do terrify me.

Steven Dundas
Steven,

When I heard each of those statements I knew that Johnson was not a poser regarding his beliefs. He is a true believer who cannot be convinced otherwise. The great American philosopher, Eric Hoffer wrote in his book “The True Believer” (a must read for everyone to understand the Christian Nationalist and MAGA cults), “The impression somehow prevails that the true believer, particularly the religious individual, is a humble person. The truth is the surrendering and humbling of the self breed pride and arrogance. The true believer is apt to see himself as one of the chosen, the salt of the earth, the light of the world, a prince disguised in meekness, who is destined to inherit the earth and the kingdom of heaven too. He who is not of his faith is evil; he who will not listen will perish.”

I think those words perfectly describe Johnson.

Peace and be safe,

Steve

ACE Boston
In that the position of President of the United States is an even higher authority, by his logic, President Biden was also ordained by God and he (Johnson) should be exhorting everyone to follow him obediently.

Sharyn
This man is worse than even Jordan who has no convictions at all. This man is akin to the Taliban but in a suit and espousing Christian beliefs. Obviously, the Ten Commandments mean nothing to the GOP

d robinson
I think that as soon as Mike starts enforcing his holier than thou policy on America , he will be soundly rejected, along with the rest of the traitors in congress! #resistfascism #gqptraitorstodemocracy

Sharon Dennis
An old friend,now deceased, a Catholic priest, told me several times-never listen to anyone who tells you God has spoken to them. God has chosen them. God speaks through them.

Bill Clontz
Even worse than I feared. This is the arrogance of Christian Nationalism in the flesh. If his god installs political leaders, I suppose that explains Hitler, Idi Amin, et al.

Everything he stands for is Un-American in the most fundamental way. Hope people in every precinct read the long list of his bonkers positions and are reminded that every Republican House member voted for this guy and his desire to implement a theocracy.

Frank Moore
Ya-know I went and looked at that Bible that MAGA Mike referred to and couldn't find anything in it that required one to be a moron or a traitor. And yet ...

Mike Yochim
They seem to forget that the colonists left England in part due to religious oppression.

I remember how people express the idea that trump is in some way also divine. This is serious and yes, we can not allow this to continue.

He claims to be a constitutional lawyer. Yet when he was pushing his joining the Texas lawsuit to overturn the election results that the republican caucus House lawyer advised him it was unconstitutional. He proceeded anyway.

The idea that any religion should think they are superior to other religions is abhorrent.

Robin MacDonald
I would say to his face, "Yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, your opinion, man."

Richard M. Ellis
Frightening! A full-blown theocrat who does not, or cannot, accept the Constitution except in concepts he believes are biblical in nature, which they are obviously not. There has always been a clear separation of church and state. It's funny that the "originalists" in their view of the Constitution is that it should be followed without regard to the obvious changes that have occurred over the last 230 years, i.e. when the Second Amendment was written guaranteeing the right to bear arms, they had muzzleloaders that a trained person could maybe fire three or four rounds a minute rather than thousands of rounds a minute. It is interesting to hear that he is a Constitutional scholar. How can that be unless he only reads the Constitution in the context of what he wants to believe. This is not about all the people all the time but some of the people all the time, and this minority of views wants all of us to cave to the "Godly way" whatever that means. People, we got to get out the vote, and tell the MAGAs not to vote since the election is obviously rigged and their vote means nothing.

Susan Burgess
He calls some citizens perverted and ungodly. I say that MAGA Mike is projecting, which is typical of his brand of so-called religion. The kind of religion that tells others that if they don’t believe the same they are going to burn in Hell.

Lou Kinsey 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦
I hear another misogynist, racist, christofascist planning to destroy this country. Having lived in his state for over 20 years? There’s a reason I’m glad I left in 2003- it’s just not safe to be a non christian lesbian

Karen A Waldron
One word - hypocrite. I would compare him to the chief priests and Pharisees in the Gospels who are outwardly and ostentatiously religious, but do not really believe in what they do or say.

David Davis
An excellent reply by James Talirico, Democratic Texas State Representative and seminarian from Austin:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ln7LQbd2xpI

Virginia D Fish
He won't last long.

gpm414
He has the First Amendment right to believe in the religion of his choice as an American. However God was not involved in the writing of, or interpretation of, our Constitution.

David Jaspers
The new House Speaker personifies the contradiction that is today's GOP: God and Guns.

Mike Johnson scares me.

Linda McCaughey
In the beginning, man created god. And the death penalty. To quote George Carlin, "Aren't we versatile?"

JBR
I heard it's time to move to Crete. The glory that is Greece. The Adriatic beats the Dead Sea. And the Levant. What a difference a few time zones and continents make. And a place where democracy was born and whose spirit is still alive.

Jennifer Nash Humphrey
As a non-christian, hella pro-choice, cis-woman, who believes in bodily autonomy, free will, and kindness, I hear a man who doesn't read (or believe in) history (American or otherwise) or science, who lives in cognitive dissonance, and who has no clue how to work with others and/or (truly) collaborate. And it frightens the $hit out of me; both for our internal systems, but also for how our country now appears to the rest of the world after this last month.

I am appreciative of someone under the age of 65 now holding the speaker position, but sweet baby Buddha, y'all - this is "best" the GQP have? I hate to succumb to the hyperbole yet, we really have to vote like our lives, culture, society depend on it in every election from here on out but especially in the next 18 months......

Steven L Whysel
Johnson’s Speakership, based on his strongly held religious beliefs and his being number two in succession to the President , is indeed concerning. Concerning if you believe in the separation of church and state. All citizens should be allowed to practice their religion no matter their faith, but our government should be run on consensus of its two parties and based on the greater good for all of our citizens. That should mean freedom of choice, whether it has to do with one’s own body or one’s choice of a mate or lifestyle that does not result in harm to their neighbors or nation.

Patris
I fear for our children. Especially the female children.

Expand full comment
Sam Urdank
For me I heard a man put a target on his back, by his fanatical twisted belief system...The Constitution, our way of life of nearly 250 years has been under attack from the bullhorn of religion for as long as I can remember..This quote rings so very true in this moment "Religion is the main source of hatred in this world" spoken by Christoppher hitchens..I also seem to recall in this moment the following quote.."A good defense is a great offense." It's time we take it to these fucking people in no uncertain terms..Reason and logic is not something they are willing to abide..And I am sick and tired of the term "Political Violence". It is a red herring..These people are traitors and seditionists..They are not being dealt with properly..

Becky L
I hear that unless things turn around soon, we will be ruled by the American taliban.

Expand full comment
Michael Blunt
I hear a smarmy unapologenic Christofascist fully intent on ramming his misogynistic homophobic beliefs and derivative legislation down all our throats. He doesn't ignore separation of church and state, he denies it's even in the constitution. Absolutely appalling he is in ANY position of power, much less a nationally and internationally influential one as speaker. We've seen what religious fanatics do when in power, why do you think it was called the Dark Ages? Our democracy is slipping from our grasp and if republicans aren't resoundingly voted out en masse in 2024 it will be gone, never to be seen again, certainly not in my lifetime.

Aurore Eaton
I hear myself laughing.

Rita Poley
It is great to have access to this community of like-minded rational people. I was going to add my thoughts but they would be redundant. You have all said it so well.

And yes, we all have to work to get out the vote. Even this 81 year old grandmother will be out there!

Thank you all and thank you Steven

James S
I see a man who obviously believes that his God was incapable of stopping those thieving Democrats from stealing an election from his demigod. That doesn't seem to line up with his "worldview"!

Share
Thomas M.
I grew up in the Bible Belt, Johnson's rhetoric is, unfortunately, nothing new. Too many "good Christians" used their religion as a racist, antisemitic weapon. Of course sexuality wasn't even discussed since there was obviously only one "Christian" approach.

My small town looked, on the surface, like a Norman Rockwell illustration on the Saturday Evening Post. Beneath the surface there were many divisions within the Christian protestant community, but all Christian protestants considered themselves superior to anyone of any other religious or non-religious persuasion.

I left many years ago. Aside from visits to loved ones who still lived there, have never returned. True, the place has changed, but atmosphere is still stifling.

When Mike Johnson speaks, I hear all the same evil and bigotry I grew up with.

Never again.

Rita Richards Newhouse
When John Kennedy was running for the presidency, so many Americans feared that as a Catholic, he would obey the Pope. He assured all that yes, he was a Catholic, but promised the nation that he would take the oath too uphold the Constitution including the separation of church and state. And that is what he did.

According to the Bible, only one was the chosen one, and it wasn't Mike Johnson. I see him as narcissistic like trump,& like so many, he wears his religion on his sleeve. The Bible actually says to pray, go into your room and close the door.Such people believe only what agrees with them in the Scriptures. Otherwise why would he have voted against every bill that would have uplifted the nation and answered the call of those in need? As for his wife being on her knees for the last two weeks praying for him, he wasn't even in the game the prior two weeks. His choice of words was not the best.

The nation was indeed first populated by those who wished to practice their religious beliefs, primarily

Christian although they showed little goodness and mercy to the natives.We can refer to Jefferson's Bible, we hear that Ron Reagan is not afraid of going to hell.We sing God Bless America and inscribe coins with In God We Trust. Religion is a personal thing, a private thing. Meanwhile, America now has an Ayatollah.

Gayle Lewis
I am physically ill. I have been listening to Heather Cox Richardson’s book and now realize I did pay attention and I did vote against this very deliberate evangelical movement but here we are. Somehow, not enough.

Michael
I've been a rabid atheist since I've been old enough to reason. I've understood the concept of separation of church and state for at least sixty years.

The GOP has normalized the entire Christian Nationalist "movement". In my lifetime I've had the pleasure of voting for, and appreciating the leadership of, Jimmy Carter. He is a great example of a man who has unshakeable faith as a Christian, but kept that faith personally rather than projecting it into his presidency. I've had the sad challenge of watching Ronald Reagan "lead" (make speeches and bad decisions wherever possible) from a bully pulpit.

Watching donald john trump (pussy grabber, and they like it) hold a bible upside down, confirmed for me everything I need to know about the GOP. The newly minted SoH, Mr. Johnson, is just the latest symptom of a diseased and dying political party.

Linda Wood
I think MAGA Mike should be in the most secure psychiatric ward of the most secure prison in America, possibly Gitmo. I realize Gitmo is in Cuba, but that would have the added benefit of having MM offshore. I’m 83 years old, and I despise these people who are trying to destroy our democracy. God bless President Biden!

Lynn Geri
I hear a particular perspective on where purpose comes from, perfectly valid. My perspective is more aligned with Mother Nature, and the purpose I serve in maintaining the human spirit and life. I can talk with him, reconcile my purpose to his God. The question is, can he reconcile his God to my purpose. If he is a genuine follower of his God, he will have no problem with reconciliation. If he is a fake, he will insist he is actually God..

Donald Sinclair Richardson
I have saved the entirety of this post w/comments because I believe it to be at the heart of the coming battle between those committed to the principles of Democracy and the twin slathering reptiles of Trump Fascism and Christi or Christo Fascism. Others should do the same.

Craig Katz
A fool.

M. Apodaca
I hear evil.

Al Bellenchia
God help us.

Wendy S
Terrifying and disgusting. This guy really ticks me off so please excuse the ornery response.

So his beliefs are in the Bible? Which parts? IMO, you can find ‘justification’ for pretty much any stance you choose - loving or hateful, gentle or violent - in that book.

He claims the Christian viewpoint is not given equal platform? Are you kidding? No, Christian viewpoints are not censored or silenced - lots of us just DISAGREE WITH YOU. You want your viewpoint to be the ONLY one (who wants to silence whom??).

Focusing on the word ‘created’ in the Declaration of Independence and not the word ‘equal’ is missing the entire point. And BTW no Christianity or Jesus mentioned in the constitution.

And then he claims atheists are dehumanizing? He believes in Christian supremacy and says that homosexuals practice sexual perversion? But atheists are the ones dehumanizing??

Ok I’m done.

[I’ve been meaning to start a paid subscription to this Substack for a while. This post finally pushed me to it.]

Jennifer Nash Humphrey
Any bets on how long this turkey lasts? I give him until March 21, Spring 2024.

Because one misstep (hello gov't shutdown in two-ish weeks....), and Gaetz will be back at it.

Or some other christofacist mother trucker - b/c it's not like Gaetz is the only one.....

Expand full comment
