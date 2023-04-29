America, America

Ken L
8 hr ago

Democracy, especially Free and Fair elections. The current US House was gerrymandered to create a Republican majority, according to national experts. State legislatures, which created those US House maps, are themselves gerrymandered. Fair districts and fair voting procedures are two sides of the same coin: Free and Fair elections. If Congress and state legislatures truly represented their constituents, we would not be seeing radical legislation attacking basic human rights. (For experts' view on US House gerrymandering, see this video from March: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2vmUVNYTA8)

Peter
9 hr ago

Democracy will once again be the number one issue.

DougAz
9 hr ago

There is only ONE goal for 2024. Democrats must win Elections. President, House, Senate, State legislators, Governor.

Without winning, all policies are meaningless because they have no efficacy.

Al Bellenchia
8 hr ago·edited 7 hr ago

Eliminating gerrymandering and voter suppression. With these fixes in place, the majority would fix many existing problems.

SandyC
8 hr ago

After reading the comments I would have to say Free and Fair elections. Without that first, all the other issues are meaningless.

Robert Dale
8 hr ago

Voting rights, the end of gerrymandering, fair and free elections and putting an end to the independent legislature theory once and for all.

Susan
8 hr ago

I see loss of reasonable personal freedoms: speech, assembly, bodily autonomy, privacy, clean air-water-food, housing, education and information as one issue. Those who request less regulation for business-banking-crypto-GUNS, less accountability in govt ethics, campaign spending, policing, and more regulation of teachers, librarians, parenting as witting or unwitting accessories to dismantling of liberty and democracy (including “Democratic Republic”). Therefore Biden hit right messaging for me.

Liz Craig
8 hr ago

Gun control, number one. Then LGBTQ rights. Then an end to book banning. In all, everything the GOP is doing to wreck our democracy.

KELTIK_WARRIOR (VINCE T 🦁 )
8 hr ago

My response is to some degree "vague": Saving our nation is my priority issue. The fabric and fiber of the United States is being torn and ripped by right-wing ideologues, Republican fascists (most of whom are) and militant vigilantism. The soul of our nation is being tested at limits that I have not seen in seventy-nine years. Salvation comes in many forms, and those of us who really care must really fight and push back against our domestic enemies (starting with House Republicans and psychopaths like MT Greene and Boebert). Democrats also must muster up the courage and spine to step to the front of the line, rather than incessantly navel-gazing, pondering "What to do, what to do?", while believing every matter can be talked into or out of. Fascism is on the rise and our REAL liberty is at full risk. We are collapsing into a minoritocracy, where the few will ride roughshod over the many. We are at a critical and dangerous tipping point. Salvation comes out of strength; not out of weakness or indifference.

Charles Crabtree
8 hr ago

1. Free and fair elections

2. Equal rights

All current political fights will center on these two issues until the Republicans win cascading victories or bear the humiliation of protracted defeat. Only at that point can their electoral strategy change.

John Grills
7 hr ago

Hold the seditionists in Office to account. Reform SCOTUS. It's become corrupted by oligarchs. Citizens United has corrupted the entire legislative process (see Joe Manchin). Corporations are CLEARLY not endowed with individual rights. Reverse Heller and enact gun control legislation. We cannot be held captive by a gun-crazed MINORITY. Our children are being slaughtered. The Republic will not stand until these people are held accountable for their treasonous activities. They continue their seditious acts daily (Jims Comer/Jordan).

Cindi
8 hr ago

Yep - first and foremost to me is guns. Close second is climate. Third would be LGBTQ rights, women's rights, voting rights. Also, the Supreme Court.

I guess Biden will have a ton to do.

Michael Blunt
8 hr ago

Restoring and maintaining democracy, fighting the creeping fascism of the GOP

d robinson
8 hr ago

With out a question: women’s right to control their own bodies!

Bill Clontz
7 hr ago

Biden has it right- Genuine democracy and accountability. Gerrymandering, non responsive legislatures, unaccountable Supreme Court and all the other valid issues noted in this discussion are all anchored on fair elections and holding authority accountable.

A close second is freedom- the Republican Party has a become N autocratic Handmaiden’s Tale. The list of freedoms they seek to restrict and “values” they seek to enforce on everyone needs to be constantly highlighted.

Barbara Laman
8 hr ago

My top issue--bar none--is voting rights. If every citizen is allowed, no, encouraged to, vote, all the other issues will fix themselves. We are having a radical minority trying to curtail the rights (abortion, gun control, history, fragile communities) of the majority. They are able to do this because of voter suppression.

Ian Mark Sirota
7 hr ago

Vote suppression is now the number one issue, IMHO, because by engaging in it, Republicans are able to control all aspects of political decisions.

Craig Katz
8 hr ago

John Lewis voting rights act. Everything depends on that.

Richard Plattner
8 hr ago

Don't confuse the top issues for governing with the top issues for getting elected. Freedom from government intrusion is a key conservative core value. By framing the issues in terms of freedom Biden can attract lots of non-Maga conservative voters. This is one of the rare times when republican political advisors Are actually doing brilliant messaging. See Jonathan Haight's book, The Righteous Mind.

lauren
8 hr ago

Winning back the working class to the Democratic Party should mean a focus on finally fixing labor laws, so that Amazon and Starbucks workers are allowed to negotiate contracts, which so far they haven’t been meaning that nobody else will try to organize unions, and inequality will get worse.

Sharon Dennis
8 hr ago

We've got to clean out the judiciary the Congress & the military -all seditionists need to be charged and tried. Especially if their name is Trump

Nanci Suzanne
7 hr ago

Signed on to say voting rights are the most important rn, thanks to the people before me who said it so well.

Sharon
7 hr ago

Gerrymandering! Gerrymandering!! Gerrymandering!!! All freedoms derive from the will of the people. ALL the people! What happened to Eric Holder's promise to work on this issue after he left the White House?

Mark Powell
7 hr ago

I agree about voting rights but add that we can't ignore the lack of controls on political contributions.

Diane Seligmann
8 hr ago

Any voter frustration with the Democrats’ handling of the economy and crime was mitigated by voter disgust for the Republican rollback of abortion rights and undermining the integrity of our elections. The midterm results suggest that voters are not angry about the economy to such a degree that they deprioritize all other concerns.  And Biden will win reelection because of these concerns.

Grant J Fricks
8 hr ago

There really are too many dependencies to pick a single one.

If the RW disinformation continues, there will be violence.

If guns are not regulated, there will be violence.

If the robbing of public schools in the red states continues, the people will be ignorant enough to follow RW disinformation, there will be violence.

If voting rights are further eroded as whites shrink in numbers, there will be violence as some states will embrace apartheid.

If the military does not screen applicants for neo-Nazis, there will be greater violence & security leaks.

If the corrupt, partisan Supreme Court continues to try and turn back the clock on hard-won rights, there will be violence.

I think political violence will be the issue.

The very first essential for success is a perpetually constant and regular employment of violence - Adolf Hitler.

The GQP was backing him before WW2 and went into the closet until the Civil Rights Act. Now his teachings seem to be the guiding philosophy of todays party.

Wallace Buck
5 hr ago

Biden’s got it right.

Also, please everyone, can we please cut the ageism crap?!

It’s horrible - what, 30-40 year olds never die? Everyone doesn’t age?? Some people don’t live to be 100 with sharp minds??

Gimme a break! 🙄🤘

Tina Armato
5 hr ago

To me, the top issue. which drives all others, is Republican voter suppression. If everyone really has the right to vote, I think all other issues would resolve themselves in time. After all, poll after poll confirms that many, if not all, of the Republican positions are unpopular with the majority of Americans. Our voices need to be heard, loud and clear.

Debra K Schwartz
6 hr ago

DEMOCRACY

Cindy Bushman
6 hr ago

Absolutely democracy. Our republic is hanging in the balance.

jane S mizrahi
7 hr ago

Get money out of Politics. (Citizens United) Somehow.

Then democracy. To fight for our rights and that includes a livable planet.

Elisabeth Iler
8 hr ago

Steven, these leap to mind: Voting rights and eliminating the Electoral College and pushing for the popular vote, like they have all over the world; Women’s Health Autonomy and Defense of the LBGQT communities; Healthcare for All and Housing priorities for All as a basic component of Health. There are so many other pressing needs, but these are the ones I would like our nation and our people to focus on in the coming 500+ days before the next election. OMG. Thank you for all you do to help preserve democracy and sanity.

Art Hopkins
4 hr ago

I think the top issue is preserving and enhancing democracy. The MAGAs and far right are trying to limit or diminish it. This is true at the state level as well as the national level. That means we need to be active in electing Biden as well as electing local officials who will protect democracy.

Phyllis Davidson
5 hr ago

I agree with the president. Freedom is the overwhelming umbrella that we must protect. I am a senior, and I want the freedom to be able to purchase my drugs at a reasonable price. I want my daughters and granddaughters to have the freedom to choose what they want to do with their bodies. I want the freedom for my children and grandchildren to be able to live on the planet that is sustainable. I want the freedom for everybody who by law can vote should be able to vote. I could go on and on, but I believe President Biden‘s use of the word freedom is very fitting.

Homi Hormasji
5 hr ago

The victory of truth over deceit, of enlightenment over ignorance, of compassion over cruelty, of common sense over superstition.

Laurie Birch
6 hr ago

Voting rights, dark and corporate money in politics, trump in jail.

Rita Richards Newhouse
8 hr ago

Inflation -must be more to do to control than raising interest rates. Affecting everybody.Even stamps going to 66 cents.

Guns - would ban all if could, but at least need license, registered, open,public carry disallowed.

Education - quality (certified ) teaching of all truth, free community college, low college loans.Tenure ??

Continued cooperation of nations able to withstand Russian, Chinese, Iranian threats. Cooperation on climate problems.

Term limits for gov''t elected officials. Why President only one?

Continuous public information on fascism, show examples, don't just preach to the choir.

Healthcare - put treatment above showing insurance card. Respect for women's rights.

a

Naima Shea (NM)
9 hr ago·edited 7 hr ago

Climate! Leave it in the ground. (And ALL the other things...)

Charlotte Cody
1 hr ago

I believe the most important thing is to hold the traitors accountable who are currently in office, removing them and trying them and barring them from ever holding public office again. Then, concentrate on voting rights and eliminate partisan gerrymandering. Once all that is taken care of, I believe the American public will realize the correct path to follow. (Hint: It's not the Republo-fascists party!)

Virginia
2 hr ago

Taxing the wealthy. When we have the money to spend on infrastructure, housing, education and healthcare, when there's more to go around and people aren't feeling pinched economically, there will be less division and anger.

Naomi Ridout
3 hr ago

The top issue is democracy but the issue that will define turnout will be abortion

Susan Burgess
3 hr ago

Avoid illegal and unfair practices by:

1 Securing the right to vote and making it easy to do so.

2 Securing the counting of the ballots in every place ballots are counted.

3 Making sure the slates of electors are genuine.

Jack W.
5 hr ago

Joe Biden is right: it’s freedom to live in a real Democracy not threatened by fascism. A fascist GOP is pushing their anti-Democracy agenda down our throats & we seem to do little beyond business-as-usual to stop it. There are lots of words reflecting lots of worries. In fact, our mainstream media is finally talking more realistically about what we face, even choosing “fascism” over “authoritarianism” more often, but there are few effective anti-fascism actions. There are a host of American problems that need attention, all of them critical, but until we as a nation face & conquer this one, the others won’t be effectively solved.

Gail Talbot
5 hr ago

Americans want the freedoms offered in the founding documents. They want people who are registered to vote to be able to vote. They want to stop hearing hateful speech that offers nothing but division between family members, friends, and neighbors. They want their children to grow up and not be gunned down. They want their government to run by taking in taxes and use them to help people in need. They want healthcare as a right because without healthcare their lives are at stake. They want help to solve the problem of climate change as it begins to affect the world. And they want their President to participate is world affairs as a leader of a great nation.

Repubs don’t want any of this. They say only people who look like them should be able to vote. They consistently voice hurtful and freedom denying legislation. The fully support guns and offer prayers for victims of the violence they inflict. They want to curtail spending of tax dollars on people in need. They say healthcare is a commodity, that if you have the money you can buy it, but unlike commodities you cannot return a healthcare program when it doesn’t work. They refuse to acknowledge climate change and work against helping businesses that are bringing sustainable energy to the forefront, while giving subsidies and assistance to oil companies.

It is not difficult to see how the 2024 election will turn out. Even if it isn’t exactly what people want but electing any Repubs is like pouring gasoline on a dumpster fire

Andi Q
5 hr ago

So many to choose from...

On guns, I would say the recent spate of trigger happy gun owners shooting randomly at anybody shows the need for gun owners to pass a test, like for driving, that shows they understand gun laws and safety protocols. All of these recent shootings show a level of ignorance common among gun owners.

A lot of comments have pointed out that with fair election laws the majority could sort out most of the problems the country is having. This is true. The Freedom to Vote Act will be presented to Congress again in the near future, as I understand it, and I recommend that everyone concerned with voting rights read the text of the bill. It covers things like gerrymandering and access. The right will complain about drop boxes and ballot harvesting, rules of which vary by state, because in their ignorance of election and legislative procedures, they've been taught to fear our excellent voting system. It's important to educate all voters on election law, but especially those on the right so they won't fear things like drop boxes and ballot collection.

Reaching lower income rightwing voters is important, but not a subject I'll say much about as far as strategy, since I don't have enough coffee in me for that right now!

Overall, the fight for democracy will still be the most effective message with voters, with good handling of the specific issues helping to cement the overarching message. That's my opinion.

James Greenebaum
6 hr ago

The Republican Party in turmoil, with abortion and guns the catalyst for mobilizing women from both sides of the isle. The “racist” White Southern Republicans have an additional concern, they are now dealing with highly educated blacks.

Lisa Ditalia
6 hr ago

It’s pretty simple really - everything the republicans want to do and are doing the solution is the exact opposite.

Peter Swiderski
7 hr ago

The economy.

Jon Saxton
8 hr ago

https://open.substack.com/pub/jonthinks/p/the-power-is-the-people-yearning?utm_source=direct&r=mrvx1&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Sharon Dennis
8 hr ago

Would love to see a Press moratorium on every using the T word again.

