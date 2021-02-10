This is a tough one. The murder of George Floyd last May has provoked painful and complicated emotions and doubts, not only about the prospects for justice in his case, but about the ability of America to overcome a systemic history of racial injustice. Last year’s powerful protests expressed the anger and trauma that something must be done—and the seeds of hope that we can and must do something to drive change. As suggested in Friday’s post, Trusting What Our Eyes and Ears Tell Us, part of the challenge is overcoming those in power who exploit their positions to degrade our capacity to know what is true and to discourage the belief that positive change is possible.
This brings me to this week’s question for our discussion forum: Have you seen signs of progress in confronting racial injustice during the last year—and what else can be done? Put more broadly, do you still believe that the arc of history bends toward justice, as both Martin Luther King Jr. said and Barrack Obama often referenced? I would love it if you have a personal story to share—from which we all can learn.
Please remember this forum is meant to be a place for sharing ideas and experience, not engaging in personal attack.
Racial Justice: Are There Signs of Progress?
