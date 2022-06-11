America, America

Must the DOJ charge Trump?

After watching the first televised hearing of the House January 6 committee—new video of the violent attack on the Capitol and its defenders; witnesses from Donald Trump’s inner circle admitting that the election was not stolen; specific efforts by Trump to incite the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and other extremist followers—I think it’s already hard to not conclude Trump must be charged for seditious conspiracy or other crimes

January 6 was a “sprawling multistep conspiracy aimed at overturning the presidential election…the culmination of an attempted coup” in which “the violence was no accident,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, committee chair. Added Rep. Liz Cheney, committee vice chair: “President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack.”

What do you think? Are you now more convinced Trump must be indicted for his actions to overthrow our democracy? Do you have hope Attorney General Merrick Garland will act?

As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts.

*Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

