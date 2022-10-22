I won’t document all the cases when the number of Americans who didn’t vote exceeded the number that voted for any single candidate, but I will share one that still elicits painful “what ifs?” In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump with 60.1 million votes to his 59.8 million votes—while 95.2 million eligible voters chose to stay home. That is, over 42 percent of the electorate did not vote. You’ve surely heard it said many times that the size of turnout is critical to determining an election’s outcome, especially when a passionate minority is determined to assert their will and overcome the majority view.
In recent months, anger over the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and stripping away women’s reproductive rights, followed by a flood of draconian state bans on abortion, seemed likely to drive record numbers of women (and concerned men) to the polls. Exhibit A: The dramatic August vote in Kansas (59 to 41 percent) rejecting a constitutional amendment that would have banned abortion. (Record early voting now in Georgia—exceeding the early numbers in the 2020 presidential election and predominately Democratic—may suggest the same high-flying passion.)
In August, threats to democracy had risen to the top of issues voters said were motivating their vote. But polls in recent weeks suggest that passion may have peaked and voters are returning to the bread-and-butter issues of inflation and the economy, both of which—despite historically low unemployment—spell trouble for the Democrats in this midterm election. We may hope the polls are not capturing the full swath of likely voters—and may underestimate the continuing impact of overturning Roe and fears about democracy’s future with so many election deniers on the ballot—but it is reasonable to assume the hot summertime anger is hard to sustain. It’s a truism that people tend to adapt to reality, even when it’s bad.
With all this in mind, I think it’s important to share experiences and plans of how you have helped get out the vote in the past and how you will motivate friends, neighbors and others to get thee to the polls this time around. Maybe it’s as simple as driving them in your car or talking to them over a hedge, along the sidewalk or when you bump into them at the store. Maybe you make calls or send postcards. I have friends who have bussed into neighboring states to go door-to-door. Perhaps you rely on your social media activity to let people know what you’re thinking and doing. I’d welcome the chance for us to hear from each other on this question while there is still time to make a difference: How will you motivate others to vote? Because, at times like these, every vote matters.
Share
*Photo credit: Hill Street Studios via Getty Images.
0 subscriptions will be displayed on your profile (edit)
Skip for now
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
How Will You Motivate Others to Vote?
I won’t document all the cases when the number of Americans who didn’t vote exceeded the number that voted for any single candidate, but I will share one that still elicits painful “what ifs?” In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump with 60.1 million votes to his 59.8 million votes—while 95.2 million eligible voters chose to stay home. That is, over 42 percent of the electorate did not vote. You’ve surely heard it said many times that the size of turnout is critical to determining an election’s outcome, especially when a passionate minority is determined to assert their will and overcome the majority view.
In recent months, anger over the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and stripping away women’s reproductive rights, followed by a flood of draconian state bans on abortion, seemed likely to drive record numbers of women (and concerned men) to the polls. Exhibit A: The dramatic August vote in Kansas (59 to 41 percent) rejecting a constitutional amendment that would have banned abortion. (Record early voting now in Georgia—exceeding the early numbers in the 2020 presidential election and predominately Democratic—may suggest the same high-flying passion.)
In August, threats to democracy had risen to the top of issues voters said were motivating their vote. But polls in recent weeks suggest that passion may have peaked and voters are returning to the bread-and-butter issues of inflation and the economy, both of which—despite historically low unemployment—spell trouble for the Democrats in this midterm election. We may hope the polls are not capturing the full swath of likely voters—and may underestimate the continuing impact of overturning Roe and fears about democracy’s future with so many election deniers on the ballot—but it is reasonable to assume the hot summertime anger is hard to sustain. It’s a truism that people tend to adapt to reality, even when it’s bad.
With all this in mind, I think it’s important to share experiences and plans of how you have helped get out the vote in the past and how you will motivate friends, neighbors and others to get thee to the polls this time around. Maybe it’s as simple as driving them in your car or talking to them over a hedge, along the sidewalk or when you bump into them at the store. Maybe you make calls or send postcards. I have friends who have bussed into neighboring states to go door-to-door. Perhaps you rely on your social media activity to let people know what you’re thinking and doing. I’d welcome the chance for us to hear from each other on this question while there is still time to make a difference: How will you motivate others to vote? Because, at times like these, every vote matters.
Share
*Photo credit: Hill Street Studios via Getty Images.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.