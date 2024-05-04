America, America

Wendy Martin
Dating Dinosaurs
18 mins agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

I don’t tolerate lying in my circle, but is amazing the people that don’t want to know the truth. I’m labeled the difficult one because I won’t be ‘convinced’ by their version. I’m the stubborn sibling of six that won’t just go along. Lonely feeling growing up, but now the truth is so obvious, I’m proud to stand alone with the truth supporting me. And, for people like you. Thanks 🦕

Donald Koller
6 mins agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

The lying that has the most impact comes from Republicans in general, the idea that America is broken, struggling, losing our world status - and that is all crap. Look, we have issues with the people we are electing almost across the board, irrespective of party, and the dark money is horrifying. But the general narrative leads people to think we are beyond repair, the ”system” doesn't work, and that major changes are needed (a president with more authority than ever).

John G. Ata
20 mins ago

The answer i see is that many folks will tolerate any amount of lying if they like the lie and its author. We should be wary of those who always support their team and don’t criticize it for lying in the hope their team prevails. They are not interested in truth, facts or character while the amount of lying becomes immaterial.

Lynn Geri
4 mins ago

Do you remember Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, the outrageous things he used to say. How his followers thought he was just making fun of convention to get people's attention. A way of thumbing his nose at small thinkers. Well, here we are again. A man who thinks himself a genius, proving to himself how stupid others are by lying and people believe him. AND, everyone is giving him unlimited attention. While behind the scene, people who benefit by the chaos are doing their skullduggery, normalizing fascism, enacting plans to end democracy.

AVee
5 mins ago

The heightened dishonest environment perpetuated especially by TYrump, and Far Right media, and then lapped up and regurgitated by sycophants --is causing a “space/time” shift in Reality....!

This coupled with shear stubbornness to face the Truth by many MAGA (some of my relatives 💔) perhaps also fearing to be exposed, and derided for their past blind acceptance of these lies ....has placed this country in a perilous combustible composition of dangerous choices,...and only one Right Choice....only one....!

Do NOT vote for a Dictatorship..!

Do NOT vote for TYrump...!

Vote for Biden...! Save our Democracy! Save our Country...!

Excerpt from Stevens article. ...”I think it’s useful to consider whether the insidious nature of compulsive lying perpetrated by one of the most famous people in the world has caused long-term consequences. Court proceedings can clarify what is true and what is false—who is guilty of a crime and who is innocent—but the believers of the lies and the liar may never accept a court’s verdict or the actual outcome of an election. If a sizable portion of our country has abandoned facts to side with the narrative of their tribe and whatever their leader says, how long will our democracy remain afloat?”..

Deborah
7 mins ago

As I get older, I find I tolerate less and less nonsense. I’ve never been able to tolerate a liar and as I get older I have a hair trigger tolerance to liars. These are the people you cut out of your life. Things will never change. They will never ever believe the truth because lies can be much more palatable. I really thought we were a lot smarter in America….and then came 2016

Sabrina Haake
19 mins ago

Our loss of discernment is reflected in the polls… our IQ has fallen, as our addiction to excessive stimulation has risen.

Al Bellenchia
What fresh ....?
25 mins ago

Apparently quite a bit.

DK Brooklyn
DK’s Substack
3 mins ago

There’s another way to lie. Calling the truth fake. Yelling during the State of the Union “you lie”.

Saying trickle down economics works.

WMD in Iraq.

Telling outright lies is not necessarily the worst kind of lie.

Kelley Garcia
KELZONE
17 mins ago

Looks to be unlimited, to me.

