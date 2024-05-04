It still boggles the mind. Over the course of the Trump presidency, The Washington Post chronicled over 30,000 lies—30,573 to be exact. That is an average of about 21 a day. And as those four years unfolded, the “false claims” became more frequent: An average of six a day in the first year, 16 a day in the second, 22 a day in the third and 39 in the last year. Note that in the first 100 days he was in the White House, the Post catalogued 492. Yet by November 2, 2020, that single day before the 2020 election, they counted 503 “false or misleading claims.”
America was drowning in this cesspool of lies, yet somehow remained afloat. While the lies convinced millions to fear or hate refugees or scapegoat people different from themselves—and later believe that their preferred candidate who lost the election really won it and still later claim that the violent January 6 Capitol attack was really a peaceful tourist visit—Americans and America could still agree on some basic facts of life.
Imagine if our fellow citizens thoroughly rejected the rule that a red light means stop, that we drive on the right side of the road or that we should exit a building from the ground floor only, not a third floor window (or higher). On the other hand, so many thousands of families are still suffering the consequences of deceased family members who refused to believe that wearing a mask or taking the vaccine for the coronavirus could save their lives.
I had a childhood friend who loved to concoct tall tales. He swore, for example, that there was a kid in first grade who was so fat that he couldn’t walk and the school’s principal let him drive a tractor through the halls to get to class. I knew his stories were pretty ridiculous, but I was impressed by his imagination. We all live in world where white lies—harmless comments usually meant to avoid hurting someone’s feelings—are an accepted practice: “That hat looks great!” “Sorry, I’m late: Bad traffic!” “It’s OK you missed our meeting.”
But the compulsive drumbeat of a pathological liar is something else—a danger not only in the specifics (no, Mexico is not “sending” its rapists and criminals), but in the ways that it can and has untethered so many people from factual reality and society’s need for shared facts to function effectively. In the election interference/hush money trial yesterday, we learned that in the wake of the “Access Hollywood” tape Trump aide (and now witness) Hope Hicks urged her colleagues to “deny, deny, deny” to defend her boss’ involvement—until that lie became unsustainable. That may be dismissed as a campaign tactic for a struggling candidate—until it is recognized as part of a larger pattern of illegality that includes falsifying business records to ensure the voting public doesn’t know the truth.
But beyond the outcome of this particular trial or any of the other criminal trials and felony charges that envelope criminal defendant Trump, I think it’s useful to consider whether the insidious nature of compulsive lying perpetrated by one of the most famous people in the world has caused long-term consequences. Court proceedings can clarify what is true and what is false—who is guilty of a crime and who is innocent—but the believers of the lies and the liar may never accept a court’s verdict or the actual outcome of an election. If a sizable portion of our country has abandoned facts to side with the narrative of their tribe and whatever their leader says, how long will our democracy remain afloat?
What do you think? How much lying can America tolerate? Have we already passed a threshold that makes shared understanding of basic rules increasingly impossible? Has this climate of lies metastasized such that long after its chief practitioner is gone it will still be poisoning our body politic? And what about in your own life: Do you tolerate people who lie?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and for the opportunity of this thoughtful community to learn from each other. I think it really is one of the very best things about America, America. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.
*Photo by broadcastertr via Getty Images.
I don’t tolerate lying in my circle, but is amazing the people that don’t want to know the truth. I’m labeled the difficult one because I won’t be ‘convinced’ by their version. I’m the stubborn sibling of six that won’t just go along. Lonely feeling growing up, but now the truth is so obvious, I’m proud to stand alone with the truth supporting me. And, for people like you. Thanks 🦕
The lying that has the most impact comes from Republicans in general, the idea that America is broken, struggling, losing our world status - and that is all crap. Look, we have issues with the people we are electing almost across the board, irrespective of party, and the dark money is horrifying. But the general narrative leads people to think we are beyond repair, the ”system” doesn't work, and that major changes are needed (a president with more authority than ever).
The answer i see is that many folks will tolerate any amount of lying if they like the lie and its author. We should be wary of those who always support their team and don’t criticize it for lying in the hope their team prevails. They are not interested in truth, facts or character while the amount of lying becomes immaterial.
Do you remember Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, the outrageous things he used to say. How his followers thought he was just making fun of convention to get people's attention. A way of thumbing his nose at small thinkers. Well, here we are again. A man who thinks himself a genius, proving to himself how stupid others are by lying and people believe him. AND, everyone is giving him unlimited attention. While behind the scene, people who benefit by the chaos are doing their skullduggery, normalizing fascism, enacting plans to end democracy.
The heightened dishonest environment perpetuated especially by TYrump, and Far Right media, and then lapped up and regurgitated by sycophants --is causing a “space/time” shift in Reality....!
This coupled with shear stubbornness to face the Truth by many MAGA (some of my relatives 💔) perhaps also fearing to be exposed, and derided for their past blind acceptance of these lies ....has placed this country in a perilous combustible composition of dangerous choices,...and only one Right Choice....only one....!
Do NOT vote for a Dictatorship..!
Do NOT vote for TYrump...!
Vote for Biden...! Save our Democracy! Save our Country...!
Excerpt from Stevens article. ...”I think it’s useful to consider whether the insidious nature of compulsive lying perpetrated by one of the most famous people in the world has caused long-term consequences. Court proceedings can clarify what is true and what is false—who is guilty of a crime and who is innocent—but the believers of the lies and the liar may never accept a court’s verdict or the actual outcome of an election. If a sizable portion of our country has abandoned facts to side with the narrative of their tribe and whatever their leader says, how long will our democracy remain afloat?”..
As I get older, I find I tolerate less and less nonsense. I’ve never been able to tolerate a liar and as I get older I have a hair trigger tolerance to liars. These are the people you cut out of your life. Things will never change. They will never ever believe the truth because lies can be much more palatable. I really thought we were a lot smarter in America….and then came 2016
Our loss of discernment is reflected in the polls… our IQ has fallen, as our addiction to excessive stimulation has risen.
Apparently quite a bit.
There’s another way to lie. Calling the truth fake. Yelling during the State of the Union “you lie”.
Saying trickle down economics works.
WMD in Iraq.
Telling outright lies is not necessarily the worst kind of lie.
Looks to be unlimited, to me.
