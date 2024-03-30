President Joe Biden was joined on stage Thursday night by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in New York City before a crowd of about 5,000 donors. Much of the news coverage understandably focused on the $26 million raised for the Biden campaign and the star-studded collection of performers like Lizzo, Queen Latifah and Mindy Kaling, as well as the moderator of the three presidents’ conversation, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert. (Gaza-focused protestors inside and outside the venue also attracted attention.)
The evening was an opportunity to confront the danger of a Trump victory this fall, as well as detail many of Biden’s achievements. Both approaches were often laced with humor and gave the supporters something to chew on and applaud. Colbert called the evening a rare occasion: “Three presidents have all come to New York,” he said, “and not one of them is here to appear in court.”
More seriously, Obama summed up his thinking like this: "It's not just the negative case against the presumptive nominee on the other side. It's the positive case for somebody who's done an outstanding job," he said. "Sometimes we forget where we started, and where we are now. You've got record-breaking job growth. You've got an unemployment rate that is as low as it has been."
But I wonder whether the most important feature of the evening was the opportunity to revel in nostalgia—to hark back to the inspiration and confidence most Democrats felt when Obama and Clinton were in the White House. I wonder whether the event was not primarily spotlighting the future, but making it possible to wistfully gaze upon three presidents who were there in unity. Three presidents who could speak to a time when it was reasonably assumed Americans shared some basic ideals and values across the political spectrum, when supporting democracy was not a partisan issue, when choosing to engage in public service did not mean enduring constant abuse and death threats, and when the idea of holding the office of President of the United States was understood to be a high and noble duty. (To be sure, the appeal of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for many older Americans, not to mention MAGA Republicans who yearn to return to a time when there was clear white domination, are also rooted in nostalgia.)
I remain reluctant to believe that it’s no longer possible to imagine a world in which being American is an idea that binds us—to accept that our intense divisions are not insurmountable. That may be nostalgia for a world that never actually existed beyond the surface and in public pronouncements. But I know that such reflections fuel my desire to work to make things better.
What do you think? How motivated are you by nostalgia? Does it give you fuel to look toward the future? And might your nostalgic memories be defined more by wish and hope than hard-boiled reality?
As always, I look forward to reading your thoughts and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other.
In general I would not say that I’m much motivated by nostalgia. I’m certainly a very full time voting rights advocate and activist. I am in the leadership team of several progressive D groups. Being in Radio City on Thurs gave me a wonderful 3 hr vacation from constant work of saving our nation. Being with 5k Dems , all pulling in the same direction was a morale booster par excellence and one that I was grateful for. As everyone reading this knows this work is hard. And every now and again something providing joy and respite recharges me. Thurs was a total energy boost for me
Of late, I much less likely to be gazing in the mirror to see the past. Yes, I do miss the optimism I had during President Obama’s administration, but now I am fired up to protect my children and grandchildren’s future. By protection I mean working to elect a democratic replacement for my Representative Spanberger and help her get elected to the Virginia Governor office. I will be doing all I can to make sure the Senate is secure and that the House becomes a a functioning legislative body.
Yes, I enjoy looking back at my life, remembering the good times, laughing at the funny things that happened, enjoying the music of my early days, but I am also a student of history and I am not blind to the past and its shortcomings. I always remember my mum saying you can’t just focus on the glory of the past, you have to own and address your full history. We have remember the past and own our nation’s full history and address our national shortcomings, and build on our strengths and change where change is needed.
Thank you for always, asking us to think.
I am nostalgic for the days when our cities were safe and clean, but the Democrats destroyed that. While your three false idols took the stage to rake in cash, they ignored the NYPD police officer who was killed by soft on crime policies. I am nostalgic for the days when we had a border, but the Democrats destroyed that even though Obama and Clinton used to be critical of mass illegal immigration. I am nostalgic for the days when Democrats were skeptical of Big Pharma and the Military Industrial Complex instead of shilling for them. I am nostalgic for the days when Democrats cared about the middle class instead of serving elite interests. I am nostalgic for the days when Democrats weren't obsessed with race and gender indoctrination of children. I am nostalgic for 4 years ago when the Middle East and Ukraine were not at war and everything cost ~20% less. I am nostalgic for the days when trust in MSM hadn't cratered to record lows because they reported truth instead of biased narratives.
Not at all. I prefer to always be looking to the future & how we can make US a more perfect union.
This amazing mosaic & tapestry of an America to become- more tolerant, loving & celebrating all it's diversity inspires me to remain politically active & encourage my 6 grands to stay involved
I’m not rooted in nostalgia. I’m 78 and want to see the country look FORWARD for a change.
Yes in the sense that I believe that people are a culmination of everything that has happened to them in their lives. There is wistful nostalgia when you remember things like people you loved that have died and things you have done that filled you with joy and also mistakes you have learned from.
But that's different than the politics of nostalgia and resentment which is based in fear of the " other." Rooted in racism and bigotry and plays to people yearning for the time when women and people of color were second class citizens and fair game for oppression and acts of violence including murder.
I had not given it much thought but now that you tapped into it, I realize that’s what I was feeling when I saw the clips. Like seeing old friends I hadn’t seen in a while. When they put on the sunglasses, I admit, I giggled like a school girl. 🤭
I’m nostalgic for the time before the internet, and social media in particular, warped our news media and our political culture. I’m nostalgic for the time when the Pat Buchanan white grievance wing was a small faction of the GOP and its dominant player. I’m nostalgic for the time when responding to our foreign adversaries would have been a bipartisan enterprise and Republicans would not support Russian military endeavors.
I’m not nostalgic for Clinton or Obama. Clinton was a capable political operative but a flawed character. Obama had a sterling character but limited political skills to go toe to toe against the GOP when he no longer enjoyed a full Congressional majority.
This is not a time for nostalgia. We face something we haven’t seen in 150 years. One of our two major parties is a threat to our democracy.
My husband, who is a mariner, taught me you have to look back as well as forward to stay in the channel. So yes, nostalgia is an important point of reference.
What few of us realize is how insidious propaganda is. Repetition of anything, including blatant lies, reprograms our brains, building new neural pathways. Add nostalgia, patriotism and fear to the equation and you a potent tool
for changing behavior. This is the why habit and addiction persist, even against our will. Advertisers learned this long ago, it’s the basis of all marketing. Fox News built an empire on it and others followed. Free Speech has been weaponize against America.
It takes determination and strength to override reprogramming even when we want to. Most MAGA Republicans believe their perception is correct and everyone else is wrong so they have no desire to change their thinking. We need more than a commander in chief right now. We also need a therapist in chief.
My first reaction to this post was to remember the lyrics of the Queen song “These are the Days of our Lives”, written by Roger Taylor during Freddy Mercury’s final days. The verses flip flop between past and present tense to remind us that while “the bad times in life seemed so few”, the present is what’s important. Nostalgia is useful in that motivates me to remember the hopes and ideals that have not been realized and to work towards their fulfillment. The theme of America America is one with these lyrics. . “And when I look and I find I still love you”.
My grandmother, who passed away in 1954, used to call me “Mr. President”! I wasn’t aware at barely 10 years old of what that meant! But I’ve always respected the office until Nixon came around but still realized what that office meant to our country, good or bad. Leadership is vitally important and until “45” was elected I realized what damage a bad President could wrought. That person awakened a dark part of our populace and brought the specter of such negativity that our democracy seems threatened at every turn. My grandmother perhaps saw something good in me and spurred me to be a better citizen. At nearly 80 I am committed to seeing “45” go by the wayside in complete disgrace.
I suspect most of us wax nostalgic from time to time. That's probably a healthy exercise, but the past is just that, past. Something to learn from not retreat to.
It's tempting to project myself back into a time when the world didn't seem so complicated, edgy, dangerous. Realistically much of that feeling was borne of naivete.
Of course, it's easy to blame Donald Trump and his minions for much of the situation in which we now find ourselves today. While he is a truly ignorant, evil, badly damaged man, all Trumpism really did was pull the cover back from what was already there, just not as visible. Perhaps it's good that it happened now. The question becomes: What are we going to do about it?
No, while I'm an avid consumer of history, and I love reliving enjoyable times, I don't feel particularly motivated by nostalgia. Rather I'm more motivated by possibilities.
I was at an artist gathering this week in downtown Phoenix. I was surprised when the conversations turned to politics (book burning in FL and fear of losing our democracy). It wasn’t even ME who started these discussions! And it was so uncomfortably comfortable to be among likeminded individuals, some who are activists. It is often the artists who point these atrocities out so I don’t know why I was surprised. But, at one point, one gal said, “Do you remember how outraged we were about ‘W’ or the treatment of Obama? Simpler times and we didn’t even know it.” …I have nostalgia for the Obama days, taking my 8 yr old to an election rally. She still calls him her president and she is 24 now. And I remember our suburban book club exploding and disintegrating in 2008 over the election, Iraq, and such, which kinda makes me chuckle now. …but we are in uncharted territory with the over abundance of lies/disinformation and a lack of accountability. I try to convey this to my kids, that there were journalists we trusted to get our news (Cronkite, Brokaw, etc) and now my son follows a youtuber who discounts Biden’s employment record and believes what Putin said on Russia’s history in Tucker Carlson’s interview and may even vote for RFK. It’s frustrating as I am here on the ground fighting for women’s repro rights and Truth and can remember the era of Gloria Steinem and all fighting so hard for our rights as I was becoming a woman! We are all exhausted at this endless loop, fighting for really basic rights/values against a backdrop of Christian Nationalism (who are not Christians at all!) and disinformation coming from so many places. It seems much harder now. In a way, feels like we were kinda innocent as I look back at the Obama days. I was never a fan of Clinton and was never seeing the “charisma” everyone kept talking about (although I voted for him) but wow, Clinton days were good too. However, Nostalgia does not motivate me to make things better for my kids. I think knowing things CAN be better and believing they WILL be better after everyone has had enough of this historic corruption of a false orange cancerous president and the spineless yes-people he metasticized around him. I visualize that and I listen to truth seekers like Simon Rosenberg and Professor Cox Richardson and it helps. And working alongside so many righteous activists. But nostalgia? Not really. I think nostalgia can make us think things were rosier but maybe it was just glasses we were wearing at the time. I don’t really know.
I'm not nostalgic, being an appreciator of the present moment. I do maintain many special bookmarks in time when I fully recognized and relished the deliciousness of the moment. Some were erotic, of course. One was living in the tropics and noticing how embracing the air felt, like a warm bath. These days, it's the moment of planting a tree and imagining it grown or hugging a squiggling grandchild. I do deeply miss the ambient confidence, held until January 2017, that even though our nation's leaders often made mistakes and were unduly colonialistic or aggressive towards others, they were never actively trying to kill me. The feeling in 2020 that left the profoundest wound was that our own (so-called) leaders wished me dead because I was old and liberal. I'm not up for reliving that, and all of my bigger plans depend on the outcomes in November.
I'm a naturalized citizen and didn't learn the American history in formal way but my child's sharing it and the Clinton era and the "hearings" drew me in and then gwb was corronated, followed by hope filled Presidency of Obama and the (un)natural, ugly, and cruel outcome called drumfp. The sane people would imagine that loosing a family member, friend, a loved one to the once in a century pandemic would have woke up the "nostalgic, vying for "good old times" anyone or republicans. women,(their own wives/sisters/daughters etc) loosing basic rights and the rampant, uncontrolled corruption of drumfp would have woke them up to the reality. Seems like even the certainty of loosing the social security, Medicare, Medicaid, the protections of child labor will not move them.
It's frightening and infuriating that the saving of American democracy and global order falls on American voters while repubs, courts, scotus are actively taking away rights of non-nostalgic people who are not like them.
Thank you for this opportunity. I'm sure a lot of us are frightened, & stressed out with worries for country's and our/all childrens' future.
I do not have fond memories of any Republican presidencies. I lost the best job I'd had to date under Reagan due to his "smaller government" policies; I remember H. W.Bush stating the the IRS should go after Iower-income taxpayers because they couldn't afford to appeal; there were W's terrible wars that were based on lies, plus his Great Recession; and now there are tfg's threats to democracy, decency, and truthfulness, and his promotion of hate and division.
I miss having admiration for most of our leaders, and our system of justice. I miss common decency. I miss a free press who holds officials to account when necessary. I miss being able to have meaningful and respectful discussions with people with differing viewpoints because of the risk of them devolving into vitriolic diatribes (not given by me, just to clarify ; )).
We can do better. We must do better. We need to focus on our common good, and that can only be accomplished if we cooperate and collaborate with each other. Concentrating on division only prevents us from addressing and solving problems, and maybe to the point of no return.
These days are uniquely fraught- we ALL need a bit of comfort. I’ve been voting (following my parents’ example, passed on to my children) for over 50 years now. I would have loved to have been there the other night. The “nostalgia”? It was more than slipping on a comfortable old sweater- it matters who delivers the nostalgia, since that’s what you called it. Those were great messengers. And they did not just look back- they reminded us of what was and is being done by Administrations that did and are doing the work of the people. And they urged us on to work together towards a common future 🇺🇸
It is well documented that we are attached to the culture, music, and may be the most charismatic political leaders at the time they came of age.
And earlier generation had fondness for JFK; in the 90s its hard to look past WJC :)
