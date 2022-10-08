I’ve been reflecting on how the last six years, amid all the toxicity, anti-democratic fervor and growing climate of violence, have changed me.
A few thoughts: I used to be more centrist. I used to believe in bipartisanship as a realistic path forward. I used to talk about common-sense solutions with the optimism that they could resonate with people from a variety of political persuasions. I used to assume democracy represented a shared value. Not now.
Thinking about the near future, I have become less optimistic that tomorrow will be better than today. I also have become more cynical witnessing so many Americans failing to share a commitment to basic human values. Yes, I find myself more frequently outraged—I spend more time on social media than I used to—but I have become more engaged with the responsibility to fight for democracy. And I am more hopeful that the majority who remain committed to the American experiment will not stand idly by, especially as we look at the forces bent on stripping away women’s right to abortion and other rights. Lastly, I have become more committed to motivating others to participate in thinking hard and seeking solutions to our most intractable problems.
What about you? How have you changed since 2016?
As always, I look forward to hearing from you and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do treat each other with respect.
Share
0 subscriptions will be displayed on your profile (edit)
Skip for now
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
How Have You Changed?
I’ve been reflecting on how the last six years, amid all the toxicity, anti-democratic fervor and growing climate of violence, have changed me.
A few thoughts: I used to be more centrist. I used to believe in bipartisanship as a realistic path forward. I used to talk about common-sense solutions with the optimism that they could resonate with people from a variety of political persuasions. I used to assume democracy represented a shared value. Not now.
Thinking about the near future, I have become less optimistic that tomorrow will be better than today. I also have become more cynical witnessing so many Americans failing to share a commitment to basic human values. Yes, I find myself more frequently outraged—I spend more time on social media than I used to—but I have become more engaged with the responsibility to fight for democracy. And I am more hopeful that the majority who remain committed to the American experiment will not stand idly by, especially as we look at the forces bent on stripping away women’s right to abortion and other rights. Lastly, I have become more committed to motivating others to participate in thinking hard and seeking solutions to our most intractable problems.
What about you? How have you changed since 2016?
As always, I look forward to hearing from you and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do treat each other with respect.
Share
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.