How Has Immigration Touched Your Life?
My father, who passed away this week at 94, was born in Berlin and came to the United States as a 10-year-old, escaping Nazi Germany. I am a second-generation American and have always felt a great affinity for immigrants and the immigrant experience, whether it’s by free choice or life-and-death necessity. That includes the drive to succeed in one’s adopted country, but also the myriad ways immigrants enrich American life with the cultural history they bring.
As I noted in a discussion prompt over two years ago, I am deeply mindful of the genocidal violence toward Native Americans, the horrors of slavery that stripped people from their native lands, and the continuing confrontation with bigotry and fear each new wave of immigrants faces as they become part of the American tapestry. But there is no doubt immigration is central to the American story and its evolution, economically and culturally.
Battles at the southern border and hostility toward refugees more broadly have been a toxic, polarizing force in recent years, raising questions about America’s desire to still be that country described in the poem “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus and etched into the base of the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor/Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” That has only deepened my desire to welcome, learn from and sometimes mentor immigrant friends.
What about you? How has immigration touched your life? Perhaps you want to share the story of your own family’s immigration history. Maybe you want to focus on immigrant friends or how America’s diverse cultural life—food, music, people, stories, art—has made your life better. As always, I look forward to hearing from each of you and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your comments.
*Photo by Tony Schermetzler via Getty Images.
During the Fall of Saigon that was 50 years ago, our Washington state Governor Dan Evan welcomed Vietnamese refugees to our state. With the incredible cuisine, industriousness, creativity and warmth they bring - our state has been enriched.
My late wife was Trinidadian. She emigrated to the US for us to get married and live here. We have a daughter together who is mixed. My current wife emigrated from Spain. The common thread is through where I worked. The research center I worked for did work with World Bank, USAID, and European development agencies.
Immigration makes us better, after all, but for Native Americans we are all immigrants in fact.
So sorry for your loss. I arrived in the US as a 9 y/o fleeing communist Cuba. I now live in France with my French spouse but my formative years were spent in the US. I still vote in Maryland.
Sorry for your loss, Steve. Peace to all who loved your dad. My paternal grandparents were immigrants in the early 20th century. my maternal lineage has been here longer. Immigration adds to the diversity and energy of a culture (though the indigenous may rightly feel differently.) If you don't grow, you wither and die (in many ways.)
Sorry for your loss. I wonder what your father must have thought his last years seeing what has happened to his beloved America.
My late mother was a Nazi refugee. She was born in Vienna, Austria, and spent her early years in that city. However, after the Anschluss in 1938, her parents saw the way things were going and they snuck across the border into Switzerland, just a few weeks before the Swiss sealed the border to prevent any more "refugees" (translation: Jews) from getting into their country. They lived in the country until 1950 before my grandparents decided that there was no longer a future for the Jewish people in Europe, and they then emigrated to Canada, where she met my father and my sisters and I were born. I moved to the U.S. in 1991 for school, and I have been here ever since (became a citizen in 2008).
I am sorry for your loss.
I am the daughter of Holocaust Survivors of the Ghetto Lodz Slave labor Camp. For 5 years their lives teetered in the balance of the Gestapo's need for workers vs their unquenchable blood lust to kill as many Jews as possible.
My dad was in the Resistance & monitored a "radio" passing on critical information to help people survive.
They emigrated here in 1949 with my older sister
They never made much money but we always had food to eat
We just celebrated what would have been Mom's 100th (she died in 2013, dad in 2003)
We are 30 strong ages 1-77
When we say #NeverForget?
WE MEAN IT
!https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/6/29/1676433/-This-Radio-Saved-Over-750-Lives-The-Critical-Importance-of-FreedomOfThePress
My grandfather came first from the Ukraine with his two oldest sons in 1900 to where else than the Lower East Side of NY. They got a pushcart and saved their nickels to bring Grandma, my Mom the oldest and six younger kids, none of whom spoke a word of English. I love Ukraine now but when they came some of the Ukrainians were trying to kill the Jews! So they struggled, two became doctors, and all were very proud Americans! Slava Ukraini !
First, good journey for your dad. I wish for him what I wished for my dad when he left, “go explore”.
My father jumped ship in 1939 and made his way to an uncle in Pittsburgh. He was a marine engineer cadet who’d decided to form a student Union and was of course arrested. A political prisoner on Corfu where he lost his finger nails to torture in attempts to get the names of his friends.
He escaped. There was no life for him anymore in Greece.
He joined the us army the morning after Pearl Harbor but was assigned to the merchant marine when he produced his papers. Spent the rest of the war on the convoys taking supplies and soldiers to Britain. My mother was second generation, met and married in 1945. They raised the three of us to revere the freedom and strength of this country. To work hard, do no harm and when possible, make a difference.
You’re correct that we owe Native America for the place our parents and grandparents came to breathe. Our great natural resources aside, the cultural diversity brought by our combined histories unite to make this a country that, warts and all, remains a light forward.
For me, it's really mixed--pun intended. I look white as the driven snow, but the truth is far more complex. Forbears from Scotland immigrated to Ireland just in time for the Potato Famine. And then Irish and Scots-Irish from what would become both sides of my family immigrated to the United States, settling on the East Coast and in the South. My maternal great-grandfather--an oversized, violent Irish devil--BOUGHT my great-grandmother from her own father. She was half Cherokee and half black. So in my family, we are part Scots-Irish, part Cherokee, and part West African black who were descended from slaves whose beginnings are lost to memory. Our family hid our mixed blood for three generations. Now I am the heir to everything, and I consider myself fortunate, because, for me, the whole world is my family. I am every color and every race but Asian and Indian, and maybe we'll fix that at some point. [s] I am a melting pot of one, a cauldron in which the fraught histories of hemispheres simmer, distilling a new synergy that is more than the sum of its many parts.
Deepest condolences on your loss, Mr. Beschloss. May his memory be a blessing.
I live in Tucson; immigration touches my life every day. My mother was brought here as an infant from Mexico in 1924, worked for the US Army Air Corps Marana Air Field when it opened in 1943, married a fighter pilot cadet, was widowed within nine months in 1944, and immediately enlisted in the US Navy WAVES (the only Latina in her class), becoming a Petty Officer 2nd Class in the Hospital Corps. Her brothers also served in WWII: one in the US Army, and one on the USS Lexington (the Grey Ghost). Many, many immigrants served in our Armed Forces, then AND now.
This city - this state - this country - could not function at all without immigrants. Immigrants come here hungry for work to make a better life for themselves and their children; they make life better for all of us. We need a coherent and humane immigration policy that, sadly, has not been addressed by Congress in decades.
I bet your dad was amazed by the son he raised, and the work you do in his adopted homeland. Good for the both of you. My mom, whose grandparents were from Ireland and Wales grew up in West New York, New Jersey in the 30's. She was surrounded by immigrants from Italy, Ireland, Poland and Armenia. To her it was just how things were. Luckily, she passed that sense of acceptance on to my brothers and I. The places that have the immigrants, are the interesting, American places in my mind.
Hope the good memories of your dad always burn bright.
My maternal grandfather came to this country in 1890 and was one of the founders of the ILGWU, the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. His position was the bodyguard for their first President, David Dubinsky. My grandparents, parents and I all suffered from acts of religious bigotry, albeit less for me compared to my grandparents.
As our Democracy is not perfect but better than what the Republicans desire, our immigration policy is not perfect as well. However our old and new immigrants have and will continue to enrich our lives .
All of my grandparents immigrated from what was then Russia but now Ukraine. They all were born into the Settlement of the Pale. My maternal grandmother was 8, her sister 6 and a brother was 4. They came through Elllis Island, settled in Wisconsin on a farm and later relocated to Chicago to join other relatives. My paternal grandfather left Russia to avoid being drafted or killed during Bolshevik revolution. Somehow they all ended up in Chicago, where my parents were born and where me and my brother were born. They didn’t talk about it much though later in life, my grandmother recorded for us leaving the shtetl, in a wagon in mud, going to bigger and bigger cities until they reached one with a port. I marvel to think of their bravery and sheer desire to leave their homeland for the promise of religious, personal freedom. They were in the wave of Eastern European immigrants in the early 20th century. Without their determination and bravery, I wouldn’t be here. And we celebrate the freedoms we have but are under attack by those who think they know better.
Like so many here I am the child of survivors of the Holocaust. My parents first landing spot after the war was Israel. Family circumstances led to them then emigrating to America. I arrived here as a 7 year old and was a curiosity in my NYC Public School. I have since worked as a teacher and have seen so many students who were born in other lands and like I did, struggle with the language, try to assimilate and keep their birth culture, and begin their education believing that the USA is the best. The rose tinted glasses have since come off.
My mother, who had seen a thing or two, would argue with anyone who claimed there is such a thing as a special American Dream. Everyone dreams, she would be adamant. There is opportunity here, but when your eyes are open you see that the playing field is not level and dreaming is not enough. You need to work hard and have the right circumstances and luck.
Immigrants make the country better and have contributed so very much, but American exceptionalism is a dangerous illusion. Germany had Beethoven, Goethe, etc. and Hitler. We have our great artists, humanitarians and scientists and also people who hate, are violent, greedy and bullies who would cheat so they can have more for themselves.
Let’s not get carried away with national pride. It’s one world and one humanity.
All of my ancestors came from Ireland. One great grandfather was born in 1862 in County Leitrim. His mother, Bridget, left with two of her boys to establish a life in the U.S. She found a position as a housemaid to Elias Howe (according to family legend) and sent money back to her husband for his passage to the States. Her husband was afraid to sail across the ocean, so each time he received funds to travel he passed them on to his brothers. Bridget tired of this and left the U.S. to return to her husband in Ireland. She had two more children. Her husband perished when a sod roof collapsed on him. Bridget took her four sons back to the U.S. and was detained on Ellis Island because authorities thought she would become a “public charge.” She was only able to remain in the country because Mr. Howe guaranteed that she would not be a burden on society. She made her way to Boonville, NY to live where her husband’s bothers were working on the railroad. Other Irish ancestors made their way to northern Pennsylvania via Canada. I am constantly reminded of these stories when I see reports of immigrants on the news or in the press and see how these humans are treated. I have such trouble believing that a nation, largely composed of immigrants, can be so inhumane to others who are seeking the same of life.
Losing a parent, regardless of how well one prepares to deal with the eventuality, creates a sorrow that is always greater than anticipated and it'll be there for a very, very long time. My best to you and your family.
Immigration is stuck in a doom loop and opposing it is an expression of political beliefs, in the case of the U.S., it's apparently closely associated with fear of losing the status of being native born.
Nonetheless, a chance to open citizenship to children brought into the country as youngsters is a laudable goal that can be separated from the controversy of bringing in new immigrants. These are the Dreamers and we need them and we need to admit that they deserve all the rights of citizenship, and they deserve it now!
Your father raised an incredible family who make valuable contributions to our society. Thank you for writing about him. I grew up in a neighborhood on the south side of Chicago. Our neighbors included Blacks, Cuban refugees, Russian Jews, and a variety of religions. We all got along with each other and went to each others birthday parties. Now I have a Primary Care doctor from India and another doctor from Pakistan. Other family members have doctors from Turkey and Somalia! The CNA who helped me care for a sick relative is from Jamaica. There are many health care professionals who come here from the Philippines also. We are really grateful for all of these people.
3 of my 4 grandparents on both sides of the family tree were immigrants and one was Native American. All 4 started their own small businesses raised children and had 60 grandchildren on one side of the family tree and 18 on the other side of the family tree. My parents were born as Americans and both my parents graduated from high school, college, graduated with Masters Degrees and my mom earned her PhD. The expectation of college was impressed on me and my 2 sisters and cousins. I earned BA in Political Science/English and a BS in Biology/Chemistry and a Masters Degree in Constitutional Law and Business Finance. One of my sisters earned her BSCE and the other earned he BBA in Marketing. Hard work ethic, education, embrace of our culture and sacrifice were the high bar set for all of my cousins and siblings-we never forget where our roots started. We place value on being human and treat others as we expect to be treated. We were all taught to always be presentable (shower every day, brush your teeth dress respectfully) never give anyone an excuse to belittle us because we embraced our brown skin . We all experienced racism, we we all learned the power of the right to vote and the right to protest peacefully. America is our home we love our country and Democracy. We learned the responsibilities of what being American requires of us-respect, honor , family and the necessity of not allowing the attack on others who are different. We have members who have served in the military and have served as elected officials at the local, state and federal government. We have learned the importance of giving back to a country that has enabled us to live the American dream.
My family emigrated from Hungary after WWII with what were left our family who survived the camps. I have special love for the United States inspite of the antisemitism here.
My paternal grandparent immigrated from Germany. My grandfather from Schwerin & my grandmother from Düsseldorf. I believe we should let immigrants into our country, as we always have. It’s how America became a nation.
I am sorry for your loss, losing a parent is a form of grief we are prepared for and yet not prepared.
Our great great grandparents, on both sides, immigrated from Spain. Our Dad's family went to Mexico, our Mom's family went to South America and ended up in Ecuador. I grew up in the 1960's and we were told that we were Spanish, not Mexican. It was a very big deal to be American back then, after the wars. I recall the day our Mom went to Los Angeles to receive her US citizenship.
Immigration is a part of America's fabric of society. It is disheartening how some people are so threatened by diversity.
On the eve of Trump's inauguration, I wrote this essay as I tribute to my parents who escaped Nazi Europe to build new lives in this country: https://brucewmainzer.substack.com/p/my-parents-have-been-spared
My mother's great grandfather came to the USA as a young man, settling on the high plains from western Hungary. He brought his entire family (father, mother, siblings) all "chain" migrants in modern parlance. They were Catholic (papists) barely literate, poor farmers, unable to speak more than a few phrases of English in the late 19th century. They would be immediately turned away today.
Eventually that entire area of NW Kansas was transplanted from that region of Austria-Hungary and a few from Sweden. My great, great grandfather and extended family lived in dug out sod homes on staked acreage about 5 miles from town for roughly 20 years, working the land. They endured droughts, flash floods, fires, snakes, disease and death to build one of the area's finest farms in the 1920s on the perimeter of the town where my anti-immigrant (so shameful to me) family still lives today. They spoke German in that town until WWII forced a change. They spoke German on the farm in my lifetime. No doubt much of that homesteaded land displaced the Native Americans that had been living there for centuries. My great grandfather's move to town was hastened by growing tensions between settlers and area Native Americans.
My father's great x10 grandfather arrived in Boston in roughly 1677 and traveled to Deerfield, Massachusetts where he built his home shared with his wife and 8 children. He was away on a trip when the Deerfield raid (an interesting piece of history) took place. His wife and most of his abducted children perished on the march to Canada in February of 1704. His son and my ancestor was a preteen boy named Samuel that elected to stay in Canada. The rest of my ancestors were Canadian until the late 19th century.
I live on the Hammonasset tribal hunting lands today and I am an immigrant's granddaughter.
All I am ticked about is Immigrants like Elon Musk from S. Africa, Robert Murdoch from Australia, Peter Thiele coming in from Germany, and other immigrants who become billionaires here, and then think their money allows them to start to change this government and our democracy and our liberal teachers and leaders to far right fascists. Ole Teddy Cruz , an immigrant from Canada via Cuba - now making laws for US??? THOSE are the immigrants I want deported back and let them try their BS in their own countries.
My parents' favorite song was God Bless America. Having come here as children, both separated from their fathers - who had come earlier to pave the way financially - for almost ten years, they never took the American dream for granted against the backdrop of the memories of their escapes from oppression in Russia and arduous journeys on foot from Russia to that ship in Antwerp. And with mothers who only spoke Yiddish. How they managed is a mystery lost to history. They arrived in this country with nothing and built free and successful lives for themselves and for us - the generations that followed them. We are now four generations later living an American dream and continually grateful.
So sorry for your loss. I am sure you feel as I feel - so many questions never to be answered.
I am second generation, my maternal grandmother immigrated from the Ukraine, which I am very proud of especially in light of their commitment to democracy by putting their lives on the line.
Condolences on your loss Steven. Even when our parents have lived a good long life, and even when the end is expected, it is still so difficult. Great that you can honor your father with the telling of his story and by living the values he instilled in you.
My story is everybody's story, unless you are descended from indigenous people. The rest of us are all immigrants. My grandparents immigrated from Poland and Ireland.
I became especially sensitive to the plight of immigrants during the Trump years (are they over yet?) as he and his followers sought to vilify and demonize them. From the day he came down his escalator demeaning Mexican refugees as murderers and rapists, I have been incensed. I also feel ashamed that so many of my fellow Americans apparently share such attitudes. As a Texan, I have had the opportunity to meet, work with, employ, and socialize with many folks from Mexico. I have also travelled to Mexico many times and have developed a deep respect and affection for the people there.
In my case, in addition to making my feelings known, I have found several immigrant and refugee organizations to contribute to. I now make monthly donation to the UNHCR. After the horrible hate attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburg, I set up a monthly donation to HAIS, despite not being Jewish.
It's a small thing I do, but I feel like if I can help even a little bit, I am part of the solution.
Sorry for your loss. Both sets of grandparents were born in Italy. I’ve met some amazing and inspiring immigrants in my lifetime. One of my favorite lines from the musical “Hamilton” is: “Immigrants! We get the job done!”
I’m very sorry about your loss, Steven. Peace to your and your family.
So much that’s great in this country was created by those who fled persecution abroad. This is an underappreciated strength of our land, I think, and one that doesn’t feature prominently enough in national narratives.
I remember when FDR spoke to us on the radio during the war Grandma put on her best dress to listen with us to our radio but she never learned a single word of English. Nonetheless she sat respectfully in front of the radio to pay her respects to OUR President! I shared my bedroom with her for 13 years and we played games with string and I read her stories in a mixture of Yiddish and English. America was strengthened by the determination of these peasants to make a success of their lives here, to serve in the US Army as so many of my cousins and I did, and to love our democracy! Why can’t the haters—all of whom were descended from immigrants—embrace our multicultural democracy as their ancestors did? disgraceful! Vote them out!
Off hand at 7:28am this Saturday morning 5/6/23 earlier than I generally wake, I can’t seem to conjure up anything in particular..Only this..every single person in this country, born on this soil or not is the product of an immigrant..From the European settlers circa 1492 to when the Brits came over in 1607 from England and everything else to this day..coming here willingly or brought against their will (i.e. Africans taken from their home countries to be sold into slavery)..all come from an Immigrant of some kind or another..Every single person..With the exception of the Native American Peoples..Which white men promptly subjugated and murdered ruthlessly in a variety of ways..
I’m so proud of us..
My dad came to the USA from St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1923. He passed in 1999. He was proud to be an American. I was glad he did not have to witness 9/11 or see what Putin has done to Russia. He wrote about changing countries in his memoir, Emigre, 95 Years in the Life of a Russian Count: "As I reflect on the intense distress I felt that day, I now realize that the loss of one's country can be one of life's greatest sorrows. Exile, I've learned, is not emigration. It's not something you choose voluntarily, such as a different place to live. It means being expelled from your homeland to live elsewhere, accepting from then on the world of a stranger, becoming someone who must always grope to understand a culture not his own."
Everyone who is not Native American has immigrated relatively recently. Some were even forced to come here against their will. So seems like a false issue - the problem simply is that some immigrants think they are better than other newcomer immigrants and want to restrict them because they see them as a threat. We have more resources per capita in the United States to handle immigration than any other nation - yet we seem to be the most stingy and miserly of most other countries. Shame on us for making asylum seekers seek asylum in neighboring countries for political reasons. Shame on us for treating them in some cases less than human beings. Sorry to be so blunt but that’s the way I see it. Until we start seeing immigrants as fellow human beings, we will continue to find ways to keep them from entering or make it so difficult that legal immigration may not be a viable option.
Immigrants are our super power. It is what makes America great. Until each citizen realizes everyone in America came from somewhere else, we will never reach equality.
May you find comfort in Psalm 23. Your father is in green pastures, beside still waters and fears no evil for death brings life in the house of the Lord forever.
My family history of immigration on both sides stretches back to the early 1700s. The English, Scots, and Welsh probably for religious freedom, the German from Wm Penn's promise of a life in PA.Consider the names: Byron, Gertrude, Maude, Mavis, Geraldine, Virginia, William, Scott, Mae, Gilbert, Grace, Wagner, Richards, Patton, Parker.
Then there is Spanish RITA. Sounds like a Rick Perry "oops" moment. But my mother liked Rita Hayworth, and the flower for my birth month of September, morning glory, was her favorite flower.
Sooooooo.....
It is amazing how WW II lingers on in memories, origins, and a zillion novels. I have only read about it and because of the present political climate, fear it.
I have been fortunate never to have known discrimination. I have known very few recent immigrants.
I find the Mexican, South American people whose landscaping skills beautify our scenery and attend to restaurant duties, are among the hardest workers on earth. They are also very polite, respectful when they come into the store, say thank you, and tho they make little, try to give me a tip.
I knew a man born, raised in Peru who studied physics, engineering in the US and became a VP of a worldwide, Fortune 500 company. We lost track of each other, and when I tried to get in touch, found his obituary.
Hopefully, someone will do something about our troubles on the southern border. I saw film on the news of the streets of El Paso. Not good. Abbott and DeSantis bussing them off to NYC, Chicago-not good. Thousands who need shelter, food, jobs but where? And , too, we have the same dilemma with our own citizens. Not up to the US to remake their home countries so they stay there, but as China has ingratiated itself in Africa with its belt and road policy, could our Latin neighbors be next?
May you have wonderful memories and a peaceful heart, Steve.
Immigration has touched my life in many ways, your store and invitation is the latest.
My DIL is from France, as were my paternal great grandparents. I grew up with 1st and 2nd generation descendants of the braceros. I’ve worked with folks from all over the world. I live south of the BP checkpoint on 83. My son runs a small business in town.
How has immigration NOT touched our lives?
Sorry for your loss - may his memory be for a blessing.
I'm very sorry for your loss, Steven. Thank you for sharing and channeling into a positive discussion about an important part of the American experience. I do believe, very strongly, that being a "melting pot" is supposed to be one of the characteristic strengths of the nation. And, the extent to which we overcome bigotry and prejudice to fulfill that promise will have a lot to do with whether the American experiment is successful or not. The question is, I think, is whether Americans can rise to meet the American ideal.
I am so sorry for your loss Steven. Thank you for sharing yours and his story.
Thank you for sharing, this is a salient topic for me.
My mother's parents, grandmother and an uncle escaped the Bolshevik revolution and other unrest after WWI to the US around 1918. (They were German, Dutch and Czech). I too have always had a warm spot for immigrants.
I also have a warm spot for American Indians as my father's family has come from the southwest and are all familiar with the reservations that our government relegated them to, as well as the way our government & society have tried to erase them.
My mother & aunt told me how difficult it was for their parents because of their accent, they had to stick together, they were not accepted right away. My mother told me that her father changed his name & made it a point to learn English, lose his accent and assimilate so he could work and afford to raise my mom and her sister. She told me he spoke perfect English, none of her friends knew that her parents were immigrants.
Do you see the pattern? In order to feel a part of the US, many people are forced to, or choose to fit a mold, or not be accepted.
I have been to the statue of liberty, (in the 60's when you could still go all the way to the top) and the tablet will make you cry, the sentiment is beautiful. I feel that way, welcoming.
I can't even imagine how difficult it was for slaves and their families, even up until the great migration when many blacks moved north and west to find a better life. This is a serious enduring problem.
The bottom line is, it's too politically acceptable to hate people who don't fit in the imaginary box, it's easier if your eyes are round and your skin is light, but the United States has never been the place described on the Statue of Liberty.
The bright light I have seen is that many Americans DO see the irony, and DO seek to welcome those that add to our rich diversity. In fact, enough of us that, despite the hate you see in the news, many DO find peace and refuge here, many DO find prosperity here and most or all of my friends appreciate the varieties of culture, food and language etc. that we seek it out.
I have been critical of the United States in many of my comments above, but the irony is that this is human nature. This is seen everywhere, it isn't just a United States problem, it's a human problem. Immigrants are not welcomed in most places when they're forced or choose to to leave their homeland. I think most people think of their country and opportunity as a zero sum situation, that the new strangers will reduce their opportunities, reduce their comfort in some way, or cause change. Humans don't like change. Maybe that's all it is, fear of change?
My condolences on the passing of your father, my dad died last year at 97, he was a WWII veteran. I was born and raised in Los Angeles and have spent my life in Southern California. We do need to constrain immigration, but the scapegoating of immigrants is horrible. They bring energy, drive, variety in their quest to improve their lives. Ultimately, we all benefit.
My father left Hungary in 1926. His mom, brother and sister came to join my grandfather in New York. We are Jewish so I would likely not be here if they hadn't come to America. Side note: The only Hungarian word I know is luppart. Which I thought was the English word for dustpan, because that was the word my dad always used for that object.
My great grandfather emigrated to the United States from Bavaria when he was 12 years old. He was successful in a small town with hotels and bars.
My grandson’s stepfather emigrated to the US illegally but returned to Mexico to apply for legal re-entry. I sponsored him to do so. The man has worked hard every day since he arrived and I’m very proud of him.
My deepest condolences to you and your family. May your memories of your father easy the grief and loss you feel.
I'm sorry for the loss of your father. Condolences to you and your brother.
Thank you
My grandfather came from Italy legally with his Aunt after both parents died
He was 7
My father found his name and date in the Ellis Island records
Although I love Italy I am very grateful he came to the US
He had four sons
All volunteered to serve during WWll
All survived though my father was badly injured
First, I am sorry for the loss of your father. He was probably so proud of you.
Second, thank you for your thoughtful writing.
I appreciate your writing.
🐼❤️
I have lived in Montana with a rich Native American culture, then CA with Mexican Americans and immigrants...the best food on the planet!!!! Very sorry on the passing of your father.