Some days each week I sit at a red light at an off-ramp that crosses under the highway. Some of those days I try to quickly fumble in my pocket to find a few dollars to hand to the person clutching a roughly scrawled sign and clad in tattered, grimy clothes. Sometimes it’s a man. Sometimes it’s a woman. Sometimes a scrawny dog is nearby, sitting on a piece of cardboard on top of the gravel-strewn surface.
Every time, I find myself wondering: Are they hungry? Will these few dollars make a difference? Or would it be better that no one gives them money and they’re compelled to choose a different path—a different highway off-ramp or a different life option—to get by? It’s a question I can’t possibly answer in the seconds that it takes for me to fumble for my wallet and roll down my window before the light turns green (sometimes unsuccessfully). Can we ever fully know how our actions, tiny or larger ones, impact the lives of others?
I originally thought this week’s question would focus solely on the topic of kindness: I wanted to ask you to share an act of kindness you have witnessed or one of your own. I hope some of you will. But I also realized that it makes sense to pull back and ask the larger question of which kindness represents a subset. While the value and purpose of an individual act may be clear to those who perform it, it seems to me useful to also consider the larger question of how we—how each of us—contribute to making a positive difference in the world.
In recent months, many among this community sent postcards before the midterms, worked at a polling place, drove someone to vote, or wrote to friends or family about particular candidates or the need for them to vote. All these are examples of how to make a difference amid democracy under attack.
But what else? How do you make a difference? Maybe it’s as simple as a donation by the side of the road or to a candidate or charity. Perhaps it’s part of your larger work volunteering with an organization, the job you do every day, the artwork you craft and share, or the efforts you’ve made to raise your family. Maybe it’s as basic as the kind exchange each morning with an elderly neighbor or with the barista handing you a coffee. Perhaps it’s speaking up at meetings or in your online postings.
As always, I look forward to reading your thoughts and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. At this time of the year, as the holidays approach, I hope this question is worth pondering. Please do be respectful in responding to each other.
Photo by Maskot via Getty Images.
How Do You Make a Difference?
Photo by Maskot via Getty Images.