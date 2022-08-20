Against all odds, we have an American president who is relentlessly optimistic, who passed new legislation this week—that will help rein in drug prices and provide additional health subsidies, that will help reduce carbon emissions and move the country more energetically toward clean energy, that seeks greater equity by requiring large corporations to pay a 15 percent minimum tax, that cuts the deficit—and who insists that “the soul of America is vibrant, the future of America is bright, and the promise of America is real and just beginning.”
There are days when Joe Biden’s optimism and belief in progress can seem disconnected to the scale of the challenges—the toxicity and division, in particular—that America faces. But if we take his words seriously, that “there is nothing beyond our capacity” when “we put our mind to it,” his bold declaration can serve as a catalyst for imagination and action. What can we do that we haven’t yet done? What are we collectively capable of accomplishing if we put our minds to it? How can we change the world?
So it’s in this spirit that I ask this week’s question: How can the future be better? Perhaps it’s something like new personal flying machines or high-speed transportation that can make a 300-mile commute in half an hour. Maybe it’s a system that has addressed economic disparity and is achieving greater equity for all. Maybe it’s a democratic society where we’ve overcome much of the relentless conflict and found a happier, more loving way to live with each other that includes greater understanding for our differences.
I don’t want to limit your imagination. Think small—a new car! my son finally getting married! my neighbor cleaning his dirty yard!—or think big: Why can’t we finally solve the epidemic of gun violence or end hunger?
As always, i look forward to hearing your thoughts and the opportunity for us to learn from each other.
*Photo Credit: HiddenCatch via Getty Images.
How Can the Future Be Better?
*Photo Credit: HiddenCatch via Getty Images.
