Like many others, I expected that Special Counsel Jack Smith was going to file charges this week involving Donald Trump’s role in the January 6 insurrection and Capitol attack. Instead, he filed three additional charges in the classified documents case that particularly reveal the brazenness of Trump’s crime of obstruction of justice. What Smith alleges in the new “superseding indictment” is that Trump conspired with two accomplices to delete Mar-a-Lago security camera footage that had been subpoenaed by the Department of Justice. Seeking to destroy evidence is not just the behavior of a criminal, but a really lousy one.
Here’s how Washington Post legal columnist Ruth Marcus put it: “Even after Trump knew the FBI was onto his improper retention of classified information, and even after he knew they were seeking security camera footage from the Mar-a-Lago storage areas where the material was kept— in other words, when any reasonably adept criminal would have known to stop digging holes—Trump made matters infinitely worse.” Her conclusion: If the allegations (which she calls “the epitome of obstruction”) hold up, “the former president is a common criminal—and an uncommonly stupid one.”
Soon, possibly this week, we can expect a new Trump indictment involving his behavior on Jan. 6 and the days leading up to that dark day. Soon, possibly in the next week or two, we can expect charges coming from Fani Willis, the district attorney in Georgia’s Fulton County, involving election fraud to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
But I thought it worth pausing now to consider how Jack Smith has acted without fear or favor, how through the methodical collection of evidence and the resulting, plainly-stated charges he has demonstrated his fierce commitment to the rule of law. This is the essential work of a prosecutor, of course, but rarely one working so confidently under such intense pressure and unprecedented significance. (Recall the more hesitant Robert Mueller.) Jack Smith might be simply described as a badass.
What do you think? Has Donald Trump finally met his match? Do the latest charges convince you that he will finally be held accountable? And more, does Jack Smith’s fearless effort increase your optimism that justice will be served and help sustain the principle that no one is above the law? Or do you remain doubtful about even his ability to withstand the onslaught of corruption and crime?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity of this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful with each other in your comments.
