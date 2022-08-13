Has Donald Trump Finally Gone Too Far?

We all know Donald Trump’s ugly boast from 2016—that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and his voters would stick with him anyway. But what started out this week as news of an unprecedented FBI search for classified documents and their retrieval at his Mar-a-Lago home—suggesting likely violations of the Presidential Records Act—now looks like a far more serious probe by the Justice Department into his taking some of the nation’s most sensitive information and probable violation of the Espionage Act and related obstruction of justice.
The import was succinctly described by constitutional lawyer Neal Katyal last night in an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell: “The headline is, The former president of the United States is now under an investigation for violation of the Espionage Act and other federal crimes. Things are looking very serious for Donald Trump, and it’s far more likely he will face a criminal trial than at any point in his life…This is incredibly serious stuff that they found.”
Yes, we have seen elected Republicans largely close ranks as usual around Trump and refuse to openly criticize him—even after one Trump supporter fired on an Ohio field office of the FBI and was subsequently killed. But the seriousness of these latest charges and the apparent lack of a substantial defense beyond bogus claims that the documents were planted and/or that he had declassified these most sensitive documents raises the prospect that Attorney General Merrick Garland will pursue prosecution.
Even as we await the accelerating probe of Trump’s actions involving the Jan. 6 coup attempt and other election violations, will this latest case involving top-secret nuclear and other national security documents—meant to be viewed only in secure government facilities—be the one that even his supporters decide is too much? In the coming days and weeks, is it possible that we will learn that these materials have already been shared with the Saudis, the Russians or other US adversaries? I know that we have seen few signs that his most devoted followers can be swayed by any acts of criminality. But the latest revelations offer reason to wonder: Has Trump finally gone too far, even for many of those who have stuck with him until now?
I look forward to hearing your thoughts. As always, I ask that you respond to each other respectfully.
*Photo of Mar-a-Lago in Florida by Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images.
Has Donald Trump Finally Gone Too Far?
*Photo of Mar-a-Lago in Florida by Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images.
