After writing yesterday about the refusal of Mike Pence to tell the truth and testify about Jan 6, I’ve been struck by the decision of Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman to publicly acknowledge—with such candor—that he’s suffering from clinical depression and has checked in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to get help. “While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Adam Jentleson, his chief of staff, said in a statement.
It’s not hard to imagine a different politician fearing the public revelation of his condition and its affect on his reputation. There may be no more obvious historical example than Thomas Eagleton, the running mate of 1972 presidential nominee George McGovern, dropping out of the race after news broke that he had been hospitalized and sought psychiatric care and electric shock treatment for exhaustion and depression.
In those days, the revelation that a public figure could need such treatment was astonishing and scandalous for many, which explains why Eagleton chose to keep his history a secret, even from the McGovern campaign. (Nonetheless, he continued serving as Missouri senator and was reelected twice.)
While the Fetterman announcement was surprising, it follows his pattern of acknowledging health struggles. On a daily basis, Pennsylvania voters and the country witnessed his efforts to recover from a stroke he suffered in May, a health episode that he articulated right away. The decision to continue campaigning while recovering—and the respect his courage engendered—may be why voters stuck with him and he won his race.
But does his current announcement of his mental health challenges—and generally respectful responses from politicians on both sides of the aisle—convince you there’s been a shift? Recall that Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, an Iraq war veteran, did not disclose that he was treated for PTSD until he had already served six years as a Congressman. When Arizona Rep. and Iraq war veteran Reuben Gallego told of similar treatment early in his tenure, he endured public wrath from some quarters: “People have said that my PTSD is rage-filled, and that I can’t be trusted in government.”
(I think it’s legitimate to raise the issue of whether one’s mental health affects one’s ability to perform the job; just as that was a fair question with the obviously unfit Senate candidate Herschel Walker, it should be a fair question with John Fetterman in the months ahead were he to struggle to do his work.)
So here’s today’s prompt: Have we progressed as a nation by more openly acknowledging and addressing mental health struggles? Or do you think it remains a stigma and most high-profile political figures will continue to hide it? Note that the Center for Disease Control estimates that one in five Americans will experience a mental health illness in a given year.
As always, I look forward to reading your opinions—and the chance for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your responses.
*Photo: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman at the Feb. 7 State of the Union in the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
I’m a licensed therapist and I cannot keep up with new client inquiries. Because my practice is specialized to support neurodiverse couples, I’ve created a series of online courses for couples in an effort to provide information and guidance beyond the limits of my weekly schedule. I also write articles in my area of specialization. These are my ways of trying to be helpful when I know I can’t increase my clinical load. But it’s not just my practice that is like this. Every therapist I know is busy to capacity with wait lists. This suggests two things to me: there is an increased recognition and acceptance of the need for counseling support in the lives of individuals and couples, and also that people are are actually struggling more than they were in the past. The most common themes that arise in sessions relate to generalized anxiety due to the divisive political and social environment in today’s world, and challenges regarding sex, which makes sense as an indicator of how lonely and disjointed so many feel their lives are these days. I just don’t think there are enough providers to meet the rapidly growing need for mental health support in this country.
Mr. Fetterman is fierce and incredibly brave to reveal this struggle.I have no qualms about him serving, in any capacity he chooses. I have more fear about someone like DFG serving with severe, obvious, but not formally diagnosed, mental issues. If his family cared about him even a little, they’d have encouraged him to seek treatment. DFG and the flunkies who enable him, are much more dangerous.
How can any conscious person not be depressed in today’s political and social environment? Why would depression disqualify a person from holding public office? Depression seems to me the appropriate response to life in the United States at this time. Is being mean or cruel considered to be mental illness? It should be, but judging by some members of Congress, it doesn’t seem to be a disqualifier.
I'm not sure I'd use Herschel Walker as any kind of mental health comparison. The difference is that Walker will not acknowledge there's a problem. Fetterman is an honest and honorable man who faces his struggles in ways more of us should consider with our own.
We won't be shaking our heads over Fetterman, wondering what daffy thing he'll do next, as we did too often with Herschel Walker. Instead, we'll know without a doubt that John is in control of his mental illness. When it gets out of hand, he knows what to do.
That's reassuring.
What about the mental health of Greene ? Gosar? Jordan? McCarthy? Boebert? Trump?
Stigma? Absolutely!!! After 40+ years of being thrown SSRIs and many other medications and drug treatments I frantically searched for any help before determining I could no longer live with this affliction! Thank goodness for confidentiality! In and out of mental health facilities (trust me--they are cuckoo’s nest but with colorful walls! Even the staff no longer wear white!) But I was finally able to find a team that saved me! An acupuncturist, a psychiatrist, and 2 therapists and I found a clinical trial that did genetic testing. Findings: I don’t metabolize SSRIs--think Prozac, which means none of those go-to medications work for me; mutated genes do not allow folic acid which takes serotonin to the brain to metabolize at the cellular level. Hence bipolar depression! A very very long journey! I am one of a very very fortunate few who get relief! Throughout all of this, I managed to attain my PhD and work as a university professor and administrator! There is such a long way to go yet and I have the capacity to find and research mental health which others do not! My heart goes out to anyone trying to manage their mental health without stigma! Good for the Pennsylvania senator! My thoughts are with him every day.
Hats off to Senator Fetterman for recognizing and seeking help. The first step, for some is the hardest. Recognizing there is a problem with our mental health may be as obvious as the nose on our face, but to look inward and see there's a problem takes introspection many lack.
Perhaps, if there wasn't the stigma attached to mental illness, that introspection wouldn't be as evasive.
John Fetterman is a courageous and honest man from the manner in which he carries himself to being so open about his health issues. We need more people like him in the Senate and House. Let’s hope this is a major step toward normalizing depression, PTSD, and physical ailments as something we all face in one way or another and should not be stigmatized.
Depression and PTSD are all too common, but we do not talk about it as society still views these as a sign of weakness or incompetence or a character flaw. These views are all wrong. I challenge anybody who has been through trauma to not have some form of PTSD. Depression is as much a bio-chemical issue as anything else in the same way some people have Type 1 diabetes, or any auto-immune disease. The latter are not stigmatized and we treat it as a chronic disease that can be managed. Depression is no different. I know from my own experience about depression. On meds, it is managed. Without meds, no matter how good things are, it all seems awful.
It was only fair to ask of Walker because his behavior was so erratic and he was exhibiting symptoms that pretty clearly put him in the category of bat-sh&t crazy so to speak, unable to deal with even the most simple of campaign challenges. Otherwise it wouldn’t have been. Fetterman shows none of that, has been able to do his job competently, and has been totally honest about everything. Both-sidesing these two very different situations is a gross oversimplification IMO. Health issues should only come into play when it’s clearly indicated they are interfering with someone doing their job, otherwise every cold and every minor infection could be grounds for endless speculation and digging up dirt.
I've suffered from depression my whole life and that's a lot of years. The thing is the medical community is lazy and the insurance companies are manipulative. You can't get the test you need to accurately diagnose what is "causing" the depression in the first place so they throw one of the SSRI's at you and when that one doesn't work they throw another one at you. The latest research shows that maybe 15% of people who take those get better. The rest of the population gets fat but they don't tell you that up front do they. And when you've had enough and try to get off them, it's a horrendous struggle. Big Pharma is getting rich and very little research is done to find better solutions. I watched a video the other day of a respected expert, good information but she kept saying "if you have discretionary spending" this is what you need to do, meaning no insurance provider is going to pay for any of the tests she recommends.
Great question. And article. The answer is yes and no. We are making progress, but far too slowly. The stigma remains all too real for far too many.
I don't care if you agree with his politics or not; this guy is every man's man. I've dealt with struggles like this in my family, some long term, some not so much. Wishing the very best for his speedy and effective recovery.
Unfortunately, I think mental health struggles have become a political hammer by those on the right to proclaim that an opponent is weak and unfit to serve. For many of us (myself included) that continue the work of overcoming depression, it has become an awakening and a chance to live a fuller more aware life. Modern medicines and therapy have made a huge difference. Seeking help and treatment for mental health issues shows strength of character in my book. I applaud the brave senator.
I am not a young man (78), and as I was growing up in East Tennessee, you didn't speak of mental illness of any kind. Totally taboo. Families with special needs children just hid them. I remember hunting with my father-in-law in a remote area of East Tennessee when we came upon a full-grown man in coveralls running through the woods muttering to himself. My father-in-law knew all of the families in the area where he hunted, and told me his name and where he was from. This was obviously someone who should have been hospitalized, but the families knew what that meant for people like him - a state mental health institution, which was worse than prison, and in the 1960's, prisons in Tennessee were not much better (Brushy Mountain a good example, where the prisoners mined coal whether they wanted to or not). It wasn't until the late 1980's that the state was forced to close its mental institutions (along with Brushy Mountain) because of lawsuits, but when they closed, the state did little for those who needed help, so many mentally ill poor, regardless of race, are simply incarcerated in county jails. As a part of a community project with the Sheriff's Office in our county, we toured the local detention center. It was obvious that many of the inmates were in this class., and it's not the fault of the Sheriff or his detention center - the state just does not adequately fund efforts towards treating mental illness, especially for the least fortunate mentally ill. Those on the tour were totally unaware of the extent of the problem, and a few were actually crying as they left, so the extent of the mental illness problems anywhere is that they are still hidden and not openly spoken of, especially among policy makers.
As you probably know, Tennessee is a very MAGA state (not really Republican in the classical sense, but the book burners, election deniers and white supremacist's type of Republican) that has gerrymandered the state to such an extent that no Democrat anywhere in the state, except for the four metropolitan areas, can get a seat in the Legislature, and we have only one Democrat in the House from Memphis. We have a 42-year old intellectually disabled (ID) son for whom we have had to fight the state since he left school at the age of 21 to get services. It has been a continuous fight, not only with the state, but with the agencies licensed by the state to provide services to these ID folks, even after they closed the institutions. The plan was to establish these licensed agencies to place ID and developmentally disabled into a community setting. Great idea, but the state makes it so difficult to get licenses, and the reimbursements, usually from Medicaid Waivers, do not pay enough to get adequately paid, trained and motivated staff to work with this population. It takes a special kind of person to work with the mentally ill, especially in the ID community. The state probably pays an adequate reimbursement, but most of the agencies are for-profit. Guess where the money is going?
Am I happy where we are today? Not no, but hell no. Not even close. The national government can put trillions into infrastructure and defense, which is important, but they need to be putting at least billions into all types and forms of mental illness. Although an optimist, I am not optimistic about anything happening soon for the great majority of this country, mostly middle and upper class folks, not just the poor (not the 2% who are taking all of the wealth and do not have a problem because they have created their own enclaves out of view for their special needs loved ones), who assume the burden of a total lack of understanding of the extent of the problem of mental illness. Still a whispering issue that will never be resolved as long as we have MAGAs (managed by the 2%) running nearly 50% of the states in our country that represent less than 30% of the population (don't hold me to these percentages - I am posturing and ventilating, but I don't think I am far off). The tail is wagging the dog.
So, what do we have? We have families (100's in our county and 1,000's in our state) that are either on waiting lists for services or have just given up ever getting any help. As the ID age, parents and caregivers age. What will happen to these families and their loved ones? I guess they will need to build new detention centers, probably by private sector companies that are currently operated by MAGA supporters. Ah, there's the solution - let's rebuild those institutions and hide the less fortunate away while the rich get richer at the expense of the much less fortunate. Or, we can allow families to care for their ID loved ones with state aid, at least those who want to. Tennessee has what they call a single person support agency whereby a family can create their own mini-agency that would allow for the funds necessary to house and support their loved ones 24/7 in their own homes - secure even after the family/caregivers can no longer assist them. Of course, the state requires the same requirements as the larger agencies to get a license, which puts them out of reach of most. But our family, in 2016, created a non-profit agency to provide ID services to adults, until it was taken from us which is a long story for another time, but since we have everything needed to start this single person agency, we've decided to do that, and maybe help other families in similar situations as an opportunity to get adequate assistance. A solution to the broader problem? No, but possibly something to help a few of the 100's of families in our county. Maybe we can convince some of our legislators to amend the requirements for these mini-agencies so they would be simpler to create. At least something for a very small part of our ID community. We must start somewhere.
As a working mental health practitioner (Clinical Social Worker), the stigma remains.... but it is getting better as more and more people admit their struggles. I also believe that there are a lot more politicians and government officials who are/have/will be diagnosed and will be competent and capable of doing their jobs well, as long as they have appropriate support.
The stigma will really be reduced when Republicans finally admit that they have mental health problems....
Thanks for your insightful article. I agree that politicians have succeeded, barely, with reference to their treatment by others after acknowledging their mental illness. The same can not be said about the American community. After a mass shooting most respond that we need to fund mental illness. True, but the focus suggests it is an individual's problem, when instead it is all of ours. Overall, I do believe that congress has progressed in its response to mental illness/ mental problems. I pray that Senator Fetterman receive patience and understanding during his recovery.
I think teens and young adults have less stigma talking about mental health then those of us who are middle aged or older. I applaud them all for their honesty and I applaud Senator Fetterman
I have long dealt with depression and anxiety issues. My whole family has. It is difficult to crawl your way out that black hole. I applaud my PA Senator John Fetterman for his honestly. If only more politicians had the courage of their convictions.
I think the number of Americans who seek support and guidance at some point in their lives is probably higher. No shame should be attached; no ridicule or aspersions should be applied to these people. If one’s bones can break, so can one’s heart and parts of one’s brain. Bones need a doctor. Brains/heart/feelings need one also. We must be a more tolerant, more accepting society. Maybe we can end all wars and learn to accept each other for our differences.
Those seeking help and publicly disclosing their struggles do not scare or frightened me in the least. They’re more mentally stable because they have or are seeking help, therapy, and guidance. So many people who should seek care outright refuse! Those are the people I fear. Those are the ones …we should all fear. A narcissist would never seek therapy …that’s my point.
Yes but not near as much as we need to.
Horticultural Therapy and Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR, the Jon Kabat Zinn program) are the primary ways I deal with stress and anxiety. I would not define myself as depressed but I’m subdued and for the most part hibernating as I’m caring for a relative who is successfully recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor. My anxiety is over the top due to the hate, divisiveness and gun violence in this country. I have an app called Breethe for meditation. Horticultural Therapy is really big in the UK but has not really taken off here. We have a number of house plants and I really look forward to digging some holes and my spring planting. However, I’m not volunteering here at the Ricky Byrdsong Memorial Race Against Hate on Fathers Day. I’m afraid I’ll get shot if some lunatic like the Highland Park shooter at their 4th of July parade last year shows up.
