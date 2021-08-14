It’s been over seven months since the January 6 coup attempt—220 days to be exact. Over 500 people involved in attacking the Capitol have been charged and are facing prosecution. But then there are those who funded, organized and incited the attack, including powerful members of Congress and the former occupant of the White House. They not only are still roaming freely—many of them continue to use their positions and platforms to lie about election fraud, the outcome of the 2020 election and the gravity of what happened at the Capitol. This continues to provide a breeding ground for radical extremists who believe January 6 was only the first attempt to reject democracy and take power through violence.
Do You Still Believe in Justice?
It’s been over seven months since the January 6 coup attempt—220 days to be exact. Over 500 people involved in attacking the Capitol have been charged and are facing prosecution. But then there are those who funded, organized and incited the attack, including powerful members of Congress and the former occupant of the White House. They not only are still roaming freely—many of them continue to use their positions and platforms to lie about election fraud, the outcome of the 2020 election and the gravity of what happened at the Capitol. This continues to provide a breeding ground for radical extremists who believe January 6 was only the first attempt to reject democracy and take power through violence.
There are reasons to remain hopeful that the Department of Justice and the House are investigating those criminally responsible for the attack at every level. But I admit: It takes patience, and there are days when I particularly wonder whether Donald Trump will ever be held criminally accountable for his incitement and related election violations. What do you think? Do you still believe in justice—and the principle that no one is above the law? And, as a related question, are you more or less hopeful at this point that justice will be served?
As always, I look forward to hearing what you think—and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do remember that the goal is to share opinions and insights and avoid personal attacks.
