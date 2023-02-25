On his surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday—traveling 10 hours by train through an active war zone—President Biden made clear what’s at stake: “I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Speaking in the Mariinsky Palace with Biden, Zelenskyy said, “This unprovoked and criminal Russian war against Ukraine and against the whole world and democratic world has to end with liberating the whole of Ukraine’s territory from Russia’s occupation and the solid guarantees of the long-term security for our country as well as Europe and the whole world.”
Biden’s follow-up: “The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you. Kyiv has captured a part of my heart, I must say…The American people know it matters. Unchecked aggression is a threat to all of us.”
The next day in Poland, outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Biden underlined the basic principles that motivated the commitment by the U.S. and NATO. “Would we stand up for the sovereignty of nations? Would we stand up for the right of people to live free from naked aggression? Would we stand up for democracy? One year later, we know the answers.”
But that commitment does come at a high price. To date, according to a Council on Foreign Relations report, the U.S. has provided $46.6 billion in military assistance (including weapons, equipment, training and other logistical aid) and over $30 billion in humanitarian and other financial support.
Put aside for a moment the pro-Putin wing of the Republican Party that chooses to serve up Kremlin talking points rather than stick by Ukraine, America’s president and democracy; it is reasonable to wonder how long and at what price will American support be needed. After all, this wouldn’t be the first war Americans questioned whether all those billions could be better spent at home, even if the reasoning for support is plain as day. It’s not hard to imagine that a victory by Putin in Ukraine would be only the beginning of his bloody territorial conquest.
What do you think? Do you fully support U.S. funding for Ukraine for as long as it takes? Or do you see an endpoint to this commitment that precedes a Ukrainian victory or some other negotiated peace?
As always, I look forward to reading your views and the opportunity for this community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful of each other.
*Photo: President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky walk in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. Taken by Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images.
I almost don't understand the question. I work in national security policy and technology and I feel like two years ago we were really concerned about Russia's capabilities; our military officers studies the Kaliningrad exclave and so on. Now for a tiny fraction of the DoD budget, Russia's forces are completely tied up and degraded, the Western alliance is stronger than it has been in a long time, Russia's influence in Europe is shattered, and its imperial ambitions are trash. This is the most cost-effective use of national security dollars I can remember; I mean, jeez, if you have to cut this funding or shutter the 82nd Airborne, it's a no-brainer to shutter the 82nd. I mean it isn't right to pretend we're getting something free or cheap -- the Ukrainians I am sure are aware of what this really costs -- but from a strict, "America first" perspective, support to Ukraine is the best deal going,
$80 billion isn’t a lot when you’re talking about the free world.
In a word, YES. It is impossible to "negotiate" with someone like Putin and his ilk.
This isn’t just about Ukraine. It’s about Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Poland, Moldova, Romania etc etc. If Russia succeeds in Ukraine it will be emboldened to move to its next victim. It has to be stopped here. Changing borders must only be done by peaceful mutual means.
Yes. My father went through this as a boy in Russia. Watched as the Russian army killed his father and raped and killed his mother. He then was an orphan in a camp until people helped him escape. Russian genocidal violence must be defeated completely and Putin must be tried for war crimes.
yes without any doubts! They fight for all of us and democracy
Yes, I fully support continuing aid to Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a speech yesterday at the UN Security Council Ministerial Meeting on Ukraine Sovereignty and Russian Accountability: "If Russia stops fighting and leaves Ukraine, the war ends. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine ends."
Absolutely!
Please join me visualizing a shield of protection and safety surrounding Ukraine.
Yes!
No peace absent justice. Unless Russian forces are expelled from Ukraine, ie Putin's designs for territorial expansion are *defeated* we must not declare victory much less peace
Ukraine must either kill every russian on their soil or cease to exist as a People and Country. There is NO other option for them. If Ukrainians quit fighting, they cease to exist, if russia quits and leaves Ukrainian lands, the war is OVER!
There is NO APPEASEMENT solution for Ukrainians, only winning this war.
This war symbolizes Our Children’s FUTURES and the future of ALL DEMOCRACIES! All that Ukrainian blood is being spilt for EVERY DEMOCRACY, FOR ALL FREE PEOPLE!
Thanks, as always, Steven, for this thoughtful piece. It is a legitimate and timely question. Ultimately, I think that if we were to back out and allow Russia to defeat Ukraine, then not only would that, obviously, be a terrible outcome for Ukraine itself, but also serve as encouragement for Putin's next move. It is similar to the situation that the Allies faced against Hitler in the 1930's. Nobody wanted another war but the policy of appeasement did not avoid the war and, instead, made it a much harder war in the end. On the other hand, the longer it goes on, the greater the chance for an escalation that could result in a global catastrophe. So it seems as though, to the extent possible, the US needs to defend Ukraine while simultaneously looking for an off ramp settlement that would include return of Ukraine territory and protection of Ukraine in the future. A very tall order, however. So, I think Biden is choosing the best of a series of bad options. I hope that he and the US can find a positive way out of this difficult situation
Putin seems to have this delusional image of the former Soviet empire. Occupy or control/influence not only Ukraine, but Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, possibly Hungary. Ukraine is where it has to stop.
100%.
I also think the prevailing narrative is a bit silly that Putin can just “wait out the West.” I think this is Putin’s strategy to buy more time so he can try to again subvert our elections to get leadership that will give him a better deal or stand in the way of aid to Ukraine altogether. Thats a strategy to stall til 2024, not wait out our resolve.
Putin can’t wait us out indefinitely. His economy while shielded is a fraction of the capacity of the West’s. Oligarchs are falling out windows and prisons are drained of cannon fodder. With each new conscription, Putin’s grip on power loosens. Mutiny is a common theme in Russian history. We already see huge divisions between Putin’s oligarch’s private armed forces and his regular army leadership. 200,000 casualties and nearly 1,000,000 fled - its a nation of over 100 million but the number of willing fighters is TINY. That is not sustainable in the long run.
Most definitely! Not only for Ukraine's sovereignty and democracy, but for the defense of democracy worldwide! And BTW, "Emp-ty Greene", there are 8 billion people in the whole world, so 6 billion of them did NOT cross the southern U.S. border!
I fully support it as do I suspect most of your readers. Personally I wish we could do more, but it's easy for me to say since I am old and well off and don't really have to sacrifice anything. OTOH it's not like this Congress would spend the money on anything else so...
YES
Absolutely yes to maximum extent necessary to eradicate the depraved war criminal Russians from all of Ukraine and Crimea.
More bullets. More missles.
Absolutely! This is about the Ukrainian nation’s history freedom, and also about freedom and democracy in all countries in this world. All autocratic dictators must learn that they will be stopped in their attempts to take over countries through brutal force and vicious lies. This includes the US.
I stand with Ukraine and support it in this war until Russia leaves all Ukrainian territory. Nothing short of that will ensure that democracy around the world is safe from invasions by despots like Putin. If the west allows Russia to prosper from this unprovoked aggression then they and others like them will do this again. I'm with President Biden and Ukraine until victory is assured and Russia is prosecuted for war crimes.
Neville Chamberlain was certain he could negotiate with Hitler. So was Stalin. As a result, Hitler took Czechoslovakia and sent troops into Russia. Germany was not really ready to go to war, but this appeasement clinched it. I can just see Hitler slapping his knee and smiling.
The US has spent $67,000,000,000 for 187 F22 Raptor planes. Its one success- shooting down that Chinese balloon ! Can we do less to save European democracy and then, perhaps our own (if the GOP radicals don't do it first.)
Give Putin the proverbial inch, he will take the mile. He sees himself as the restorer of old Soviet Russia, the Vlad "Peter the Great" Putin.
I do wish the administration would stop giving a little here, a little there. It is probably lengthening the war and increasing the casualties. Like NIKE says, "Just Do It !"
I encourage readers to also check out Robert Kagan 's book on the history of US foreign policy: "The Ghost at the Feast." I was pleased to see that one comment disagreed with one's supporting the war.
Isolationism and reluctance to be involved in European wars has been omnipresent since the founding of our country.
Is Biden rolling the dice that Putin will have to withdraw this year? I think so. China is the unknown in this power struggle. I think the question is: can we hang on to our own democracy while being a super power?
Yes. Completely and indubitably.
I hate they are bombing Ukraine. I am glad they are not bombing the USA. Does everyone really, really understand what is at stake?
Yep, fully. “But that commitment does come at a high price. To date, according to a Council on Foreign Relations report, the U.S. has provided $46.6 billion in military assistance (including weapons, equipment, training and other logistical aid) and over $30 billion in humanitarian and other financial support.” But not nearly as high a price as we’d pay if he were to attack Poland and start WW3. We missed our opportunities to stop him in the Crimea, Chechnya,Syria etc., we figured he’d just flame out. Well he hasn’t and this is probably our last chance, hope we don’t blow it.
Absolutely yes, we should continue to support Ukraine, not only for Ukraine’s sake but for our sake as well in counteracting evil with an empire building leader’s ambition that threatens us all. However, we should also be open to a comprehensive peace when circumstances allow for meaningful dialog such as a change in the offending leadership, renunciation of such plans, taking responsibility for the extensive war crimes and a total withdrawal from areas that were illegally invaded. Stopping aid without this recipe will only end in a total world war.
100 percent support for Ukraine
Yes, absolutely. The lone naysayer here apparently doesn't really understand what's at stake. Putin will never stop if he wins Ukraine, he'll attack Poland next and then keep going west until he reaches the end of the European continent. He MUST be defeated NOW!
Yes, I fully support aid to Ukraine for as long as it takes to fight Putin's war. I recognize the financial toll that that will take, and that's Putin's hope, as it see it. Americans in particular, I believe, are wont to take out of 'their' pockets. Look at Greene - she and Gaetz look up to Putin. I mean, really???
Absolutely Yes! It’s frightening that some do not understand the ramifications of allowing Russia to evade and conquer any country on any whim!
They have plans to keep going if they succeed in Ukraine maybe in Poland or Belarus?
Or at some point even Alaska for instance?
They must be stopped now.
Colorado USA
💙🇺🇸🇺🇦💙🇺🇸🇺🇦
For the future of the Free World, Ukraine must prevail. Keep it up as long as it takes. Increase level and type of support as necessary.
Yes, without question. He won’t stop with just Ukraine.
No! If it’s so important why have we not supported Ukraine since the Russians took Crimea in 2014. If it’s so important why is the EU not the major contributors to the effort? It’s at their doorstep, not America’s! Finally, Russia is weak. They are not a threat to the US. Stop funneling money to Ukraine and force the EU to protect European interests.
Short answer, absolutely not.
The War in the Ukraine started on August 15, 2021. Both the Russian and Chinese leaders saw the preeminent economic, cultural and military power since WW2 falling against the ropes, humiliated, divided, and overextended both militarily and financially.
Vladimir Putin, the classic Russian Czar saw his opportunity to push back against a West that had broken its promise not to expand NATO into Eastern Europe directly against traditional Russian interest. The Ukraine, a territory that had been part of the Russian empire since 1792 until its Independence in 1991 was seen by Putin as a last straw, a Red Line, in terms of its leaning West and contemplating joining NATO.
NATO, a relic of the Cold War is a coalition 30 countries bound by a treaty of Mutual Military assistance. Nato had greatly expanded after the fall of the Soviet Union and now comprised many countries that had previously been in the Russian orbit like Hungry, Latvia and Lithuania. The U.S. is the largest and strongest military power in NATO. In fact, the U.S. military budget is more than twice as large as all the other NATO countries combined. In recent years membership in NATO became seen as a modern way to outsource ones military in the Nuclear Age to the U.S. that had become the de-facto "Military of Last Resort". Unfortunately, the U.S. that spent 7% of GDP under Kennedy now only spends less than 3%. Furthermore and most worrisome, the U.S. in recent years has run up debts to record levels and greater than that even during WW2. Our Debt to GDP is 124% and skyrocketing. By way of comparison this measure was 41% when Reagan left office. We are in the danger zone and have little ability to fight a hot war where military spending could easily run 8 to 10% of GDP. Our adversaries, including China, is well aware.
China is projected to be the largest economy in the world within the next 10 years, Chairman XI, President of the PRC sees his authoritarian brand of government as better than the West which he views as weak. Xi and Putin have formally become "Friends for Life". The War in the Ukraine, one of the most corrupt countries in the world, is a proxy war being fought between Russia, China and the East and the West to determine the cultural, economic and political power in the world that the U.S. has enjoyed since WW2. That status is at risk and the Ukraine War is for now center stage.
The War in the Ukraine costs the U.S. about $100 billion a year at a time when the U.S. has to get its financial ship in order. Joe Biden after essentially surrendering Afghanistan in the most embarrassing defeat in American history is now, along with the Progressive Left, playing a very dangerous role as the leader of the "Party of War". Politically for now he views this as a positive running into a potentially tough election in 2024. The risk are many including the War in Europe turning hot or even Nuclear. How long can a country ,as in debt as ours, finance a forever war in Europe? What happens if a bomb goes off in North Macedonia and Article 5 of NATO is exercised? Joe has stated we will defend ever inch of NATO. Do we have the treasure and the will to send our youth to War or worse? This is what the War Party and Joe are guaranteeing and hoping will not happen. Hope as a strategy. Lastly what do we do if Xi moves on Taiwan?
The Ukraine certainly deserves our support but essentially owning the War as we do is not sustainable nor in our interest. We need to get our fiscal house in order. We need to invest and beef up our military. We need to look for a compromise in the Ukraine that is acceptable to both Russia and the Ukraine and allows the U.S. to pull back, strengthen itself again in the challenge not in the Ukraine or from Russia but from China that is absolutely challenging our long term position in the world.
Yes - as long as it takes. The structure of international law, human rights, and accountability that has taken shape promises freedom and peace to humankind. It is threatened at its core by the massive use of force by Russia against Ukraine. Resistance even at high cost is well worth it.
Yes, I do. Aside from the facts of Russia's ruthless aggression in invading of a sovereign nation, I feel that Ukraine is a tinder point drawing into itself the aspects of a deeper battle, a battle of souls. Not to be melodramatic, but the David and Goliath theme is evident and the principles being contested with blood are the very ones we associate with mature advancement of civilized society. The rubble underneath Czarist feet, crushed again and again, are thrown into a battle which actually rages in a narcissist's head but spills real blood. The truth of real leadership and freedom of choice could not be more outlined. In this critical time, Ukraine appears to be fighting for all of us, that we be able to continue to grow into responsible stewardship of our nations and our planet, lest the grave diggers toss us into their own resplendent holes.
OF COURSE! Russia must leave all of Ukraine’s territory. And it will happen soon, I’m quite convinced. The idea that an aggressor can conquer and absorb a nation today is ludicrous. What if the Mexican army walked into California and Arizona today and said “Historically, this territory was united. We are restoring Great Madre Mexico and cleansing it of its Nazi invaders”?
Yes, absolutely. And I am still appalled that there was no International outrage at and significant response to the Russians taking over the Crimea in 2014, or whenever it was. I would not trust them with a 10 foot pole… creeping authoritarianism!
Every time there is an unusual or unexpected flight of A-10’s out of DM, I wistfully, fingers crossed, pinky swear that I would be happy to find out they were going to Ukraine. BBrrrrt! Sometimes the diplomatic/political dance costs more in the long run.
YES.
